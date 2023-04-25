Walt Disney World Resort Update for May 2, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

I'm filling in for another week while Alan Dalinka is otherwise occupied away from the theme parks. He should be back at the keyboard for next week's update, and hopefully will have his analysis of the latest salvo in the ongoing Disney vs. DeSantis legal battle.

Tickets on sale now for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

Following a pre-sale period for Walt Disney World visitors who had already booked hotel reservations, tickets are now on sale for the 2023 Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

The after-hours event runs select nights August 11 to November 1, 2023 at Magic Kingdom park.

The fan-favorite event returns in 2023 complete with its usual array of "spellbinding entertainment," including Mickey's Boo-To-You Halloween Parade, Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks show, and the fan-favorite Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular on the Cinderella Castle stage. The party officially runs from 7:00 p.m. to midnight each night, but event guests can enter the Magic Kingdom as early as 4:00 p.m. to get a head start on the party.

Disney has also confirmed that TRON Lightcycle / Run will be open during the after-hours event, and will use a virtual queue. Details will be released at a later date about how exactly that queue will work during the events.

The event dates are:

August: 11, 15, 18, 22, 25, 29

September: 1, 4, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 28, 29

October: 1, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13, 15, 17, 19, 20, 22, 24, 26, 27, 29, 31

November: 1

Ticket prices range from $109 for most of August, to $199 on Halloween night, with tickets for children age 3–9 priced at $10 less. Disney Vacation Club members and Walt Disney World annual passholders also receive a $10 per ticket discount on select event nights. Tickets can be purchased online or in person at Walt Disney World. You can also order your tickets and plan your Not-So-Scary trip with MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today by calling 855-GET-AWAY, or online at Get Away Today.

We've detailed the dates and ticket prices for both adults and children ages 3 to 9 in the table below for your reference and planning.

Su M Tu W Th F Sa August 11 12 $149 ($139 ages 3–9) 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 $109 ($99) $109 ($99) 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 $109 ($99) $109 ($99) 27 28 29 30 31 September 1 2 $109 ($99) $119 ($109) 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 $119 ($109) $119 ($109) 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 $119 ($109) $119 ($109) $119 ($109) 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 $119 ($109) $149 ($139) $149 ($139) 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 $149 ($139) $149 ($139) $149 ($139) $149 ($139) October 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 $149 ($139) $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $189 ($179) 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $189 ($179) 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $189 ($179) 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $169 ($159) $189 ($179) 29 30 31 November 1 $199 ($189) $199 ($189) $199 ($189)

May the 4th Be With You(r wallet)

The Walt Disney World Resort is not hosting a full Star Wars Month like over at Disneyland, but there are still lots of opportunities for Star Wars fans to take home a souvenir this Thursday, May the 4th and beyond.

The Disney Parks Blog provided a preview of some of the merchandise that will be available in parks and via ShopDisney for Star Wars month. ShopDisney will launch a new Star Wars Day collection at midnight (Pacific) on Thursday, May 4th, with another product drop at 8:00 a.m. There is also a Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary collection launching May 4th.

From May 4 to 31, several locations at Disney's Hollywood Studios will offer special Star Wars-themed food and beverage specials, mostly of the sweet variety. Look for a Darth by Chocolate cupcake, a Wookiee Cookie at Backlot Express; an Oi-Oi Puff at Docking Bay 7, and Darth Maul-inspired chocolate dessert at PizzeRizzo, and even Lightsaber Churros.



The Light Up Acid Spitter Orb Sipper with Lanyard will be available at Ronto Roasters and Docking Bay 7 starting May 4. Photo courtesy Disney.

There has been no mention when or if Walt Disney World will get the Grogu souvenir sipper being released at Disneyland on May 3, but starting May 4 visitors can pick up the Acid Spitter Orb Sipper from locations in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Galactic Starcruiser discount

Disney Visa cardmembers can save 30% on their Galactic Starcruiser vacation with a new offer announced that is valid as soon as this week. The departure dates include:

May 5, 7, 9, 11, 13, 15, 19, 21, 23, 25, 29 and 31

June 2, 4, 6, 14, 18, 20, 24, 26 and 28

July 2, 8, 10, 22, 24 and 30

August 3, 13 and 29

September 8 and 16

You must use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card to pay the deposit for your reservation, and the number of packages allocated is limited. This is only valid for new reservations, and the card holder must stay in the cabin. Galaxy Class Suites and Grand Captain Suites are excluded. Book through Disney, or call MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today at 855-GET-AWAY for assistance.



Disney Visa cardmembers can save 30% on their Galactic Starcruiser vacation ow through September 16. MousePlanet file photo.

Re-imagined Pixar Place to welcome Edna Mode and pals; Ariel comes to DHS

Disney confirmed last week that the Edna Mode Experience will reopen on May 14 as part of a larger re-imagining of Pixar Place inside Disney's Hollywood Studios. Joining Edna will be more Pixar Pals, including Mr. and Mrs. Incredible, Frozone, and Mike & Sulley. Disney has provided few details of what else will be included in the refurbished area, but we're definitely glad to have Edna back.



The Edna Mode Experience will return to Disney's Hollywood Studios later this month. MousePlanet file photo.

New Mermaid meet-and-greet

Disney last week confirmed a new character meet-and-greet with Ariel from the upcoming live-action version of The Little Mermaid. In the new movie, Ariel is portrayed by actress Halle Bailey, who helped announce the new meet-and-greet in a Disney Parks Blog post.

The Little Mermaid debuts in theaters on May 26, 2023. Disney has not said when the new meet-and-greet will open, but in the announcement, Bailey says "later this summer." The location will be inside Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios, which until last week was the site of the Sulley meet-and-greet.

Walt Disney World commemorates 150,000 Disney Wishes granted

On World Wish Day, Walt Disney World and the Make-A-Wish Foundation granted the 150,000th Disney-inspired wish to a young girl from Florida. 16-year-old Mikayla from Palm Beach Gardens and her family were honored as the grand marshals of the Festival of Fantasy parade at Magic Kingdom, where they helped debut the updated Florida license plate benefiting Make-A-Wish children.

Mikayla and her family were also hosted for an overnight stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite, an extra-special opportunity even for Wish families.



Walt Disney World Resort and Make-A-Wish America granted the 150,000th Disney-inspired wish to 16-year-old Mikayla from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. on World Wish Day. Photo courtesy Disney.

"This is an incredible milestone moment in our more than 40-year relationship with Disney,” said Leslie Motter, Make-A-Wish America President and CEO. “We know that wishes have the transformative power to renew hope, uplift spirits and unite families. When you pair that with Disney stories, characters and experiences, lives are forever changed thanks to the unmatched joy that’s delivered when it’s needed most."

Disney notes that "Mikayla is also an aspiring singer with dreams of one day performing at Disney, so Disney is planning a royal performance for her later this summer that will top off this 150,000th wish in an unforgettable way."

The new license plate unveiled during the parade is the second version of a custom license plate available for cars registered in Florida. More $1.5 million was raised for Make-A-Wish Central and Northern Florida through sales of the limited edition Walt Disney World 50th anniversary plate currently available. The new Cinderella-themed plate will be available to reserve soon.

Celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and Disney and its operating partners are commemorating the month with a variety of special offerings. The Disney Parks Blog posted a rundown of specials offered at Disney-operated locations in throughout Walt Disney World, and there are too many to recount here. Every theme park and many of the resort hotels have something new on the menu, or are highlighting an existing offering in honor of the month.



Boneless IMPOSSIBLE Korean Short Ribs are available from Trowel & Trellis Outdoor Kitchen at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. Photo courtesy Disney.

The Patina Group also sent over a list of specials at three of their Disney Springs locations. We'll leave it to the reader to debate whether pineapple really does belong on pizza.

Pizza Ponte – The Disney Springs eatery will offer its take on Hawaiian Pizza for $8.50. Available in May, the dish is served Roman style with Italian-style ham, pineapple, tomato, mozzarella and parmigiano.

– The Disney Springs eatery will offer its take on Hawaiian Pizza for $8.50. Available in May, the dish is served Roman style with Italian-style ham, pineapple, tomato, mozzarella and parmigiano. Morimoto Asia – With a menu curated by Japanese Master Chef Masaharu Morimoto, this location will offer the new “Bloomin” Japanese Mushroom Tempura, throughout AAPI month, for $13. Hon-Shimeji, Asian mushrooms with a nutty flavor, are coated in tempura batter and deep fried to golden brown perfection. The crispy bites are served alongside mashed potatoes and a Japanese golden curry cream sauce.

– With a menu curated by Japanese Master Chef Masaharu Morimoto, this location will offer the new “Bloomin” Japanese Mushroom Tempura, throughout AAPI month, for $13. Hon-Shimeji, Asian mushrooms with a nutty flavor, are coated in tempura batter and deep fried to golden brown perfection. The crispy bites are served alongside mashed potatoes and a Japanese golden curry cream sauce. The Edison – The Edison’s signature menu includes a High-Voltage Chicken Sandwich—The Edison’s version of a spicy Korean Fried Chicken Sandwich—made with gochujang (a staple of Korean cooking), as well as fried chicken breast, jalapeno lime crema, smoked bacon, frisee, tomato and pickle on a kaiser bun, plus fries for $25. This dish, offered year-round, will be a featured menu item in celebration of AAPI month.

Mother's Day at Disney Springs

Several Disney Springs restaurants have sent over their Mother's Day offerings to share. If you haven't yet made your plans for May 14, take a look at these options.

Mother’s Day Luau at Morimoto Asia

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs hosts its annual luau on May 14 at noon, featuring all the delicious food, excitement, and festivities of a traditional Hawaiian party. Be immersed in Asian-Pacific culture with a Hawaiian-inspired poke and sushi bar, Kahuku Food Trucks’ famous garlic shrimp, Morimoto-style baby ribs, a whole roasted pig, and an assortment of desserts. Plus, enjoy performances by a live band and hula dancers, and a strolling ukulele player will be there to serenade mothers on their special day. Add a variety of tropical cocktails for an upcharge. Tickets are limited and can be purchased from the restaurant website. Tickets start at $150.

Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs

Maria & Enzo’s will be open on Mother’s Day, serving its Sicilian cuisine-inspired brunch menu from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Guests can enjoy family-favorites like the Crunch Toast, a cornflake crusted brioche with nutella mascarpone and strawberry compote, plus the Spaghetti Carbonara Americana, featuring thick cut spaghetti imported from Italy with applewood bacon and a soft poached egg on top. Signature craft cocktails and bottomless mimosas or bellinis are also available.

Brunch at Jaleo Disney Springs

Jaleo Disney Springs welcomes guests to explore, discover and share the vibrant spirit and flavors of Spain with its brunch menu, featuring signature dishes, like Tortitas de Aceite de Oliva — olive oil pancakes with house-made blueberry compote and Florida honey — and Carne Asada con Huevo Frito — grilled flat iron steak with fried egg, potatoes and mojo verde. See the full menu here. Dishes can be paired with a variety of cocktails, wines or Spanish sangrias from Jaleo’s extensive beverage menu.

You can make the Spanish Flan from the recipe box of José Andrés' mother, Marisa. Photo courtesy Jaleo Disney Springs.

If you want to prepare your Mother's Day feast at home, Jaleo Disney Springs chef José Andrés has shared his mother's persoanl recipe for Spanish Flan.



You can make the Spanish Flan from the recipe box of José Andrés' mother, Marisa. Photo courtesy Jaleo Disney Springs.

Space 220 updates menu

Space 220 Restaurant in Walt Disney World's Epcot park sent over some updates to their menu to share with our readers. These new dishes are available now. Reservations are available via the Space 220 website, as well as through the Walt Disney World website and mobile app.

Lift-Offs (Appetizers)

Seafood Cannelloni “Rockets” – shrimp, scallops, snapper, saffron cream sauce, salmon caviar, chives

Neptuna Tartare – sushi-grade yellowfin tuna, avocado crema, mango coulis, edamame, wonton crisp, yuzu dressing

Roasted Asparagus Soup – jumbo lump crabmeat, roasted poblano and red peppers, citrus chili oil, crouton

Star Course (Entrées)

Tomahawk Pork Chop – slow-roasted 16 oz Niman Ranch pork chop, corn flan, succotash, spiced applesauce

Pan Roasted Swordfish “Cioppino” – shrimp, littleneck clams, Prince Edward Island mussels, tomato fennel seafood broth, toasted garlic bread

Supernova Sweets (Dessert)

Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt Parfait – black sesame crumble, yuzu curd, macerated blackberries, basil blackberry sauce

Cosmic Cupcake (Kid’s Menu) – chocolate vegan devil's food cake topped with vanilla frosting & galactic sprinkles

Fruity Pebbles Cereal Rocket Pop (Kid’s Menu) – fruity pebbles, marshmallow, chocolate rocket

This & That & Reminders …

...Fantasmic is closed today, May 2, for routine maintenance.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic registration details for the six remaining complimentary events at Walt Disney World Resort are posted on this page of the DVC website. Early Registration occurs once for each park hosting a Moonlight Magic Event, where DVC members with Disney Resort hotel reservations falling on the day of an event may register for the event; General Registration takes place on specified dates for each event. The remaining complimentary but registration required after-hours events in the parks for members and their guests are:

Disney's Hollywood Studios – May 11, September 13

– Early Registration was April 4, 2023.

– General Registration (pending availability) opens May 3 for the May 11 event, and August 31 for the September 13 event.

– Early Registration was April 4, 2023. – General Registration (pending availability) opens May 3 for the May 11 event, and August 31 for the September 13 event. Disney's Animal Kingdom – July 11, August 2

– Early Registration will be on June 14, 2023. Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on June 11, 2023.

– General Registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event.

– Early Registration will be on June 14, 2023. Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on June 11, 2023. – General Registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – May 23, August 23

– Early Registration will be on April 26, 2023. Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on April 23, 2023.

– General Registration (pending availability) opens May 11 for the May 23 event, and August 9th for the August 23 event.

For "early registration," an eligible DVC member must have resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort—with party size modifications finalized prior to the respective deadlines. Eligible DVC members are those who are eligible for member extras. Any eligible DVC member (regardless of hotel reservation status) may attempt to register for an event during "general registration" pending availability. Members can register up to a party size of five (including the member) or, when registering during the early registration period, up to the number of guests on the resort reservation finalized by the applicable deadline. Modifications to a hotel reservation's party size after the deadline will not change the party size for the event. Children under age 3 do not need to be registered for the event.

For all of these DVC events, "eligible" member generally means that the member bought their points directly from Disney rather than a third party resale.

…REMINDER: EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival still has quite a long run ahead, all the way to July 5, but it's time to start planning for further into the Summer and Fall: EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival returns July 27 to November 18. This edition of the Festival will include 25 Global Marketplaces throughout EPCOT, with several returning such as The Fry Basket, Flavors from Fire, Canada, India and Spain, and new Global Marketplaces opening later during the festival. The Eat to the Beat Concert Series will return with a lineup that has not yet been announced. Also returning: Emile’s Fromage Montage (buy five cheese dishes, get stamps, get a treat at Shimmering Sips); and Remy’s Ratatouille Hide & Squeak (buy a map, find Remy, return completed map for prize). During the "Halloween season," there will also be a second scavenger hunt, Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit, September 29 through October 31.

…REMINDER: The folks at Maria and Enzo’s and Enzo’s Hideaway at Disney Springs want you to know about their floral and fruity new cocktail flavors for spring, available now through the end of June.

Maria & Enzo’s

Lotus – Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Prickly Pear, Lime, Orange Bitters ( $19)

Tulip – Malfy Gin, Aperol, Guava, Prosecco, Orange Bitters, Thyme ($19)

Malfy Gin, Aperol, Guava, Prosecco, Orange Bitters, Thyme Lavender – Titos Vodka, Combier d’Orange Liqueur, Lavender, Lemon Juice ($19)

Titos Vodka, Combier d’Orange Liqueur, Lavender, Lemon Juice Floral Flight – A 2-oz portion of the Lotus, Tulip, and Lavender cocktails ($25)

A 2-oz portion of the Lotus, Tulip, and Lavender cocktails Mocktail: Lavender Mint Lemonade – House-made mint lemonade with a hint of lavender ($13)



Enzo’s Hideaway

The Bee’s Knees – Bombay Gin, Honey, Lemon Juice, Fee Foam, Bee Pollen ($20)

Smoked Pistachio Tequila Sour – Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Pistachio Syrup, Lime Juice, Orange Bitters, Salt ($20)

Passionfruit Smash – Absolut Vodka, Aperol, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Passionfruit Syrup ($20)

Primavera Flight – A 2-oz portion of The Bee’s Knees, Smoked Pistachio Tequila Sour, and Passionfruit Smash ($30)

…REMINDER: Beyond Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Concerts announced “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert,” a 45-city tour where Encanto lovers of all ages have the opportunity to sing along with their favorite Grammy Award-winning songs performed by a live band while watching the full film. The events include all the music of the film, including iconic hits like “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” performed live, but live characters do not appear. The tour kicks off September 19 in Joliet, Illinois, and travels throughout the U.S.A. and Canada, concluding November 12 in Orlando. Tickets for most dates go on sale on Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans are encouraged to dress up as Mirabel, Luisa, Isabela, or any of their favorite characters from the film and to use their voices to transform each venue into one big celebration of the Madrigal family.

Alan's Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements.

Based on experience over the past three years, it is unlikely that the State of Florida will impose new requirements. Disney may impose more stringent requirements than the state, so, again, be sure to pay attention to updates to the policies around Walt Disney World Resort.

As has been true throughout the past several years, if you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though most requirements have been relaxed or removed, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

Disney Park Pass reservations continue to be required for admission to Walt Disney World theme parks in addition to a valid ticket. If your tickets have the park-hopper option, park-hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of park hoppers, as Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks. Starting April 18, Passholders are not required to make reservations to visit parks after 2 p.m. except for Magic Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday (it remains unclear how the rule change will impact park-hopping).

Speaking of annual passes, sales of all categories resumed on April 20, 2023 (and April 13 for the DVC Member Sorcerer Pass). Current passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers, and, since April 20, may upgrade pass type before renewal by paying the difference in price. Remember, of course, Disney may again pause sales at any time.

Disney added a "Courtesy" section to its "know before you go" webpage on DisneyWorld.com, which states:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can't live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

The usual tropical storm season is just ahead in May (and storms don't know how to read a calendar, anyway). Daily summer thunderstorms probably will start popping by June or July, but, even before then, we have had several in recent days, with more in the forecast. When visiting Central Florida, have a regular look at the weather forecasts, and be prepared. If you are driving, be extra alert, and expect lots of traffic during spring break.

