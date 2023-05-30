Disneyland Resort Update for June 5, 2023

Halloween Highlights

Disney's "Fall Favorites" are returning for the 2023 HalloweenTime season, which runs from September 2 through October 31. In addition to the return of Oogie Boogie Bash (more details below), seasonal celebration includes the Halloween Screams fireworks at Disneyland, Pluto's Pumpkin Pursuit in Downtown Disney, and Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure.



HalloweenTime returns to Disneyland September 1 through October 31. MousePlanet file photo.

Halloween at Disneyland

The very popular Halloween Screams fireworks show will take place on weekend nights September 1 to October 31, weather permitting. On weeknights, and any night it's too windy for fireworks, the show will feature just the music, projections, and special effects.

The Main Street Pumpkin Festival returns to Main Street, with hundreds of carved jack-o-lanterns decorating shops and restaurants. Main Street is also the best place to find the Disney characters in their Halloween costumes. Disney offered a preview of Mickey and Minnie's new outfits during their Halfway to Halloween promotion earlier this year.



Mickey and Minnie will debut new Halloween costumes at Disneyland this year. Photo courtesy Disney.

The Haunted Mansion Holiday returns for its 22nd anniversary season this year. Disney confirmed that there will be a Dia de los Muertos display at Zocalo Park, and we can only assume that the Halloween tree will take its place in Frontierland.



The Headless Horseman statue is a popular photo spot by day, and looks even creepier at night. MousePlanet file photo.

Halloween at Disney California Adventure

Several DCA attractions will get a Halloween makeover, including Guardians of the Galaxy – Monsters After Dark, Mater's Graveyard JamBOOree, and Luigi's Honkin' Haul-o-Ween.

The Oogie Boogie takeover of Buena Vista Street will resume with seasonal decorations all around, and especially on the facade of the Carthay Circle Theater.

The Coco-inspired Plaza de la Familia will return to Paradise Gardens Sept. 1 through Nov. 2, 2023, with the “A Musical Celebration of Coco" street show.

Oogie Boogie Bash dates and details

Oogie Boogie Bash will be held on 25 select nights between September 5 and October 31, two more than in 2022.

Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can buy tickets to the after-hours events starting Tuesday, June 27. Disney says sales will begin no earlier than 9:00 a.m. Pacific time. The general public can buy tickets starting Thursday, June 29.



Carthay Circle Theater serves as a projection surface during Oogie Boogie Bash, with animated decorations taking over the structure at intervals. MousePlanet file photo

Oogie Boogie Bash offers Disney fans young and old the opportunity to dress up and experience trick-or-treat stations, themed entertainment, the Frightfully Fun Parade at Disney California Adventure, and see Disney characters in their Halloween finery.



Jack and Sally appear with Zero in the Frightfully Fun Parade. MousePlanet file photo.

A highlight of the event is the Villain’s Grove at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail. The popular walk-through attraction features light, sound and projections, and can draw long lines. Also returning are Mickey's Trick and Treat show in Hollywood Land, designed for younger visitors, and the projected show effects on the Carthay Circle Theater.



The light at the end of the tunnel marks the exit from the Villains Grove. MousePlanet file photo.



Mickey's Trick & Treat features Mickey and pals in a not-so-scary dance party. MousePlanet file photo.

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash start at $134, a $5 increase over the least-expensive ticket in 2022. The priciest nights are $189 per person, up $10 from 2022. All events run 6:00 to 11:00 p.m, and tickets include a three-hour early-admission period before the party kicks off to visit Disney California Adventure before the main event begins. We recommend that you take full advantage of that early entry to get more park time, rather than using a one-day ticket that day.

Tickets can be purchased from the Disneyland website or through the Disneyland mobile app.

Dates and prices are as follows:

September Sun 3 Mon 4 Tues 5 Wed 6 Thur 7 Fri 8 Sat 9 $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m $144 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 10 Mon 11 Tues 12 Wed 13 Thur 14 Fri 15 Sat 16 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $144 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 17 Mon 18 Tues 19 Wed 20 Thur 21 Fri 22 Sat 23 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $134 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $144 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 24 Mon 25 Tues 26 Wed 27 Thur 28 Fri 29 Sat 30 $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $144 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $144 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. October Sun 1 Mon 2 Tues 3 Wed 4 Thur 5 Fri 6 Sat 7 $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 8 Mon 9 Tues 10 Wed 11 Thur 12 Fri 13 Sat 14 $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 15 Mon 16 Tues 17 Wed 18 Thur 19 Fri 20 Sat 21 $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $159 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 22 Mon 23 Tues 24 Wed 25 Thur 26 Fri 27 Sat 28 $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $169 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. Sun 29 Mon 30 Tues 31 $189 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m. $189 6:00–11:00 p.m.

Mix-in begins at 3:00 p.m.

This and That

...There are two Grad Nite events scheduled this week, Wednesday June 7 and Friday June 9. This is also a big week for middle-school class trips, so prepare for school crowds through Thursday, and again next Monday through Thursday.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride – closed June 5–16 for refurbishment.

Alice in Wonderland – closed June 5–16 for refurbishment.

Peter Pan's Flight – closed June 5–30 for refurbishment.

Alice in Wonderland – closes July 5 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after July 10.

Disneyland Monorail – closes July 5 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after July 10.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus at least through September 4, 2023. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

The Little Mermaid – Ariel's Undersea Adventure – closed June 5–7 for a brief refurbishment.

Hyperion Theatre – reopens June 30 with a limited-run production of Rogers: The Musical

Soarin' Around the World – closes July 5 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after July 10.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023

Mickey in Paradise – currently closed for refurbishment. A small assortment of gift items is available at the Pacific Ballroom from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 Grad Nite – June 7, 9, 14, and 16

– June 7, 9, 14, and 16 Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 13 and 15. All events are sold out.

– June 13 and 15. All events are sold out. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Magic Key Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 20% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 20% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions: Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

The Disneyland Resort has released several discounts for Spring 2023, with different offers for Disney Visa Card holders, Magic Key holders and the general public. The offers are valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Magic Key Holder Disney Visa Card Holder Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off standard and premium rooms 25% off premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms 15% off standard and premium rooms 20% off premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

6/4 6/5 6/6 6/7 6/8 6/9 6/10 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 6/11 6/12 6/13 6/14 6/15 6/16 6/17 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

DaD: Pride Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

DaD: Pride Nite Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Grad Nite Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 6/18 6/19 6/20 6/21 6/22 6/23 6/24 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 6/25 6/26 6/27 6/28 6/29 6/30 7/1 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–midnight Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 7/2 7/3 7/4 7/5 7/6 7/7 7/8 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

