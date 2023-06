Disneyland announces Summer 2023 California Resident Ticket offers

It dropped a week later than we expected, but today Disneyland has announced their summer discount for California residents.

Details of the new offer were released this morning, giving vacation planners a new incentive to book those summer trips to see Mickey's Toontown, Rogers: The Musical, the Magic Happens parade, and World of Color - One. The 2023 version of the offer runs two weeks longer than last year, and includes almost all of September.



California residents can visit Disneyland at a discount this summer. MousePlanet file photo.

California residents can visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks three weekdays before September 28, 2023 for as little as $249 using a new discounted ticket that went on sale today, and is available from our travel partner Get Away Today. That represents a savings of up to $111 off the regular price of a three-day, one-park-per-day ticket, and is only $5 more expensive than the summer 2022 offer.

You also have the choice between a ticket good Monday through Thursday OR a slightly more expensive ticket good any day of the week. There are also options to add park hopping and Disney Genie+ service to your ticket at the time of purchase.

This new offer differs from the Spring California discounts, so be sure to pay close attention to details before you purchase.

California Resident Ticket Offer

The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure:

The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day.

The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days.

For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day.

You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days.

Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates.

Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available.

Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Now for the official fine print:

Offer valid only for California residents within ZIP codes 90000-96199

Proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets expire 9/28/2023 and are not valid before 6/12/2023.

Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive day.

Monday through Thursday tickets are blocked out every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday during the ticket validity period.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

May purchase up to 5 tickets per eligible person per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and excludes activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions.

Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

To enter a park, both a theme park reservation and a valid ticket for the same park on the same date is required.

Theme park reservations for California Resident Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the California Resident Tickets as determined by Disney, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity.

Reservation availability for California Resident Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches.

To ensure best availability, make reservations early.

On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the California Resident Tickets are fully reserved.

California Resident Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

Parks, attractions, entertainment, experiences, services, and offerings may be modified, limited in availability or unavailable, and are subject to restrictions, and change or cancellation without notice.

Park admission and offerings are not guaranteed.