Walt Disney World Resort Update for June 13, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

As expected, June has gotten off to a rather quiet start for news that could impact your upcoming or future Walt Disney World Resort visit. As we quickly approach the halfway point in the year, Disney Parks has already started its #HalfwayToTheHolidays posts, so I expect we could see the first batch of details about the end-of-2023 winter holidays season in the coming days or weeks. Perhaps we can soon get an opening date for EPCOT's Journey of Water inspired by Moana walk-through attraction, as the construction walls over in the World Nature neighborhood of the park were reconfigured between my April and May visits to the park.



There is now quite a bit of "Moana" themed merchandise available at Creations Shop at EPCOT. An opening date for the Journey of Water inspired by Moana attraction may soon be announced. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Father's Day is this coming Sunday, June 18. There likely will be some Disney Parks posts about ways to celebrate Dad around the parks as the week goes on. So far, Disney Parks Blog posted 22 gift ideas from the various Disney brands. Some of the items can be spotted around Disney Springs, the parks and resorts, and others are available on shopDisney.com.



Father's Day is Sunday, June 18, 2023. Merchandise can be found in the parks, like this shirt at at Disney's Hollywood Studios (back in early May), in the resorts, at Disney Springs, and on ShopDisney.com. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Jim Korkis Needs Our Help!

One of my predecessors here on the Walt Disney World Resort Update, Mark Goldhaber, who is still an important part of MousePlanet, has created a GoFundMe to support regular MousePlanet contributor and well-known Disney historian Jim Korkis. Mark provides the following details:



Disney historian Jim Korkis needs our help. File Photo by Werner Weiss.

MousePlanet readers are likely familiar with Disney historian Jim Korkis through the 864 articles he has written for this site since 2006 (225 as Wade Sampson until he stopped working for the Walt Disney Company, then 639 under his own name), as well as the thousands of articles he has written for many other sites and publications, and the dozens of books he has authored. Jim has always enthusiastically shared the stories of Disney history that many others have forgotten, and always done the research necessary to ensure that his stories are accurate. Unfortunately, Jim now needs our help.

Jim has had a series of medical issues that are preventing him from being able to write, which is his primary source of income, and is in need of financial help to pay his bills. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jim cover the medical bills that Medicare will not cover and the costs of keeping his home. We are hoping that the funds raised will keep Jim from returning home after all treatments without the shadow of a mountain of debt hanging over his head. If you've enjoyed Jim's work over the years and could see your way clear to help him out, please go to the GoFundMe site and donate and/or share the site with your friends.

Thank you!

Celebrating Indiana Jones

You may have heard by now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny opens in theaters on June 30, 2023. Disney's acquisition of LucasFilm makes this a Disney film, of course, and that got Disney's various business units flexing their synergy skills. Disney Parks and LucasFilm invited MousePlanet and other media to a preview last week of some of the limited-time food and beverage offerings and the expanded merchandise lines celebrating the new film and the history of Indiana Jones.

From June 30 to August 15, Disney's Hollywood Studios will have a pop-up bar near the exit to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular closest to the 50's Prime Time Cafe in the Echo Lake neighborhood. Beverages offered at "Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny" are inspired by the Indiana Jones films.



Indiana Jones: Den of Destiny pop up bar at Disney's Hollywood Studios will offer limited time beverages. Composite Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Since 2015, Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar at Disney Springs has celebrated Indiana Jones in its theming and menu offerings. Named for the character that flew Indy out of harms way at the end of the opening sequence of Raiders of the Lost Ark, the venue is offering several limited time food and beverage offerings in connection with the release of the new film.



Photo by Alan S. Dalinka

Both Amorette's Patisserie and The Ganachery at Disney Springs will also offer specialty food items celebrating the new film.



Amorette's Patisserie will sell an Indiana Jones Petite Cake. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



The Ganachery at Disney Springs will offer chocolate confections inspired by Indiana Jones as well. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Parks and other retailers and online sellers are offering expanded merchandise lines ahead of the June 30, 2023 release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Disney Parks Blog provided a preview earlier this month.

New Indiana Jones merch is here! 💥 Celebrate his latest adventure with new action figures, apparel, home décor, and more products tied to the classic films and #IndianaJones and the #DialofDestiny, coming to theaters June 30: https://t.co/mq5yXGU9Fy pic.twitter.com/QUiDYRQd1c — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 1, 2023

The invited media event at Jock Lindsey's Hangar Bar provided an opportunity for a closer look at some of the new merchandise offerings as well.

The first four original Indiana Jones movies are now available for streaming on the Disney+ service for those that subscribe.

Views Around the World

Since our last Walt Disney World Resort Update, I have a few new views of EPCOT and Disney Springs of note to share.



Between my April and May visits to EPCOT, all of the obvious equipment that had been installed for Harmonious (the center "ring" and fountains, and the video screens that folks thought resembled tacos) have all been removed from World Showcase Lagoon. Between my April and May visits to EPCOT, all of the obvious equipment that had been installed for Harmonious (the center "ring" and fountains, and the video screens that folks thought resembled tacos) have all been removed from World Showcase Lagoon.

While the Figment Annual Passholder magnet is available at Creations Shop while supplies last in June, the Disney100 celebration will continue for an unspecified time in the parks (like this installation at EPCOT), as The Walt Disney Company celebrates its hundredth anniversary. While the Figment Annual Passholder magnet is available at Creations Shop while supplies last in June, the Disney100 celebration will continue for an unspecified time in the parks (like this installation at EPCOT), as The Walt Disney Company celebrates its hundredth anniversary.

Disney Springs not only marks the Disney100 celebration, but is decorated with Pride Month banners. (There is a Pride wall photo opportunity at EPCOT near Creations Shop, but I have not seen it in person yet.) Disney Springs not only marks the Disney100 celebration, but is decorated with Pride Month banners. (There is a Pride wall photo opportunity at EPCOT near Creations Shop, but I have not seen it in person yet.)

The upcoming Disney-Pixar film "Elemental" is the theme of the photo backdrop outside the Disney Springs AMC 24 Dine In Theaters near the Orange Garage escalators. The upcoming Disney-Pixar film "Elemental" is the theme of the photo backdrop outside the Disney Springs AMC 24 Dine In Theaters near the Orange Garage escalators.

The current live action film version of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is celebrated with a petite cake that is now available for purchase at Amorette's at Disney Springs. The current live action film version of "Disney's The Little Mermaid" is celebrated with a petite cake that is now available for purchase at Amorette's at Disney Springs.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…As we continue to wait out the long transformation of the now closed Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure (expected to open in late 2024), Disney continues to share additional details in that "tidbit by tidbit" way we have seen in recent years. The latest information is that New Orleans legends PJ Morton and Terence Blanchard are collaborating on music guests will hear throughout the attraction.

Thrilled to be scoring the music for the queue line of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new attraction coming to Disney World and Disneyland. Also, PJ Morton is composing a new original song for this project. Check it out.



https://t.co/tRaHr3TPbO — Terence Blanchard (@T_Blanchard) June 1, 2023

…REMINDER: "V.I.Passholder Days" are underway at Walt Disney World Resort in June, with special offers and experiences available through June 30, 2023 (in some cases, while supplies last):

The new complimentary Passholder magnet featuring Figment is available at Creations Shop at EPCOT from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, while supplies last.



There is no virtual queue for this magnet; Passholders must show photo ID and have the cast member at the distribution spot tap their annual pass (card, Magic Band, Magic Band+, or Disney MagicMobile on a supported device). When there is an actual physical queue, look for the door marked with the magnet distribution signs and follow cast member instructions as to where to line up. I waited about 10 minutes during the first afternoon of magnet distribution. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Passholder discounts for food and beverage (where offered at all) are increased from 10% to 20% across the property; during this time only, Passholders also receive 20% off food and nonalcoholic beverages at 15 select Outdoor Kitchens at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The Passholder Buzz lists those included, and they go a bit beyond the Festival kiosks to include Refreshment Port, Refreshment Outpost, and The Land Cart. Generally, if you know which locations are not run by Disney itself (but, rather its operating participants), those are the ones that are not offering discounts.

Passholder discounts for merchandise (where offered at all, usual exclusions apply) are increased from 20% to 30% across the property.

Special Disney PhotoPass offerings are available at Disney's Animal Kingdom featuring WALL-E and EVE by Discovery River near the Tree of Life, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily; Figment-inspired props are available for photo poses near the fountains at Imagination pavilion from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The photos, however, are only available if you also purchase the photo downloads benefit or purchase the individual photos.

And, in a surprise of sorts, there's also an Annual Passholder lounge of sorts in The Land pavilion at EPCOT. It's in the seating area next to the queue for Living with the Land and admission is granted by just showing your Annual Pass.

For the first time in quite awhile, there’s also a Passholder “lounge” at EPCOT in The Land in the seating area next to Living with the Land’s queue — and, at least today, they were giving out Figment stickers with the same design as the Magnet, and complimentary snacks (tho… pic.twitter.com/5np3c6MH1T — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) May 31, 2023

In a (perhaps) unrelated surprise, riding along on Living with the Land, you may spot a miniature Figment and Imagination! pavilion among the plants, as I did.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic details and registration for the remaining complimentary events at Walt Disney World Resort are posted on this page of the DVC website. Early registration occurs once for each park hosting a Moonlight Magic Event, where DVC members with Disney Resort hotel reservations falling on the day of an event may register for the event; General registration takes place on specified dates for each event. The remaining complimentary but registration required after-hours events in the parks for members and their guests are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – July 11, August 2

– Early registration will be on June 14, 2023 . Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on June 11, 2023.

– General registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event.

– . Resort reservations with party size finalized prior to 11:59 p.m. (Eastern) on June 11, 2023. – General registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event. Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – August 23. General registration will be August 9(pending availability) for the August 23 event (early registration has closed).

Disney's Hollywood Studios – September 13. General registration is August 31 (early registration has closed).

For "early registration," an eligible DVC member must have resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort—with party size modifications finalized prior to the respective deadlines. Eligible DVC members are those who are eligible for member extras. Any eligible DVC member (regardless of hotel reservation status) may attempt to register for an event during "general registration" pending availability. Members can register up to a party size of five (including the member) or, when registering during the early registration period, up to the number of guests on the resort reservation finalized by the applicable deadline. Modifications to a hotel reservation's party size after the deadline will not change the party size for the event. Children under age 3 do not need to be registered for the event.

For all of these DVC events, "eligible" member generally means that the member bought their points directly from Disney rather than a third-party resale.

…A little earlier than usual, Disney Parks has kicked off its Halfway to the Holidays celebration. So far, there's a Foodie Guide, but expect that in coming days the schedule for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party likely will be announced, along with some of the details of the celebrations for all guests in the theme parks.

The most wonderful time of the year is coming early! 🎄#HalfwaytotheHolidays kicks off next week and we've got all the tasty ways to celebrate. 🎁 Unwrap each one in our latest #DisneyEats Foodie Guide: https://t.co/cgOpk9yeV2 pic.twitter.com/ZKENclDLYB — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 8, 2023

…Among the treats Disney Parks Blog suggested for tweens this summer in a recent post is mention of a "limited availability" Typhoon Tilly sipper at Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park. Purchase includes beverage refills.

Heading to Typhoon Lagoon with your tweens this summer? 🍦☀️🌮 Check out these top 5 snacks you won’t want to miss: https://t.co/AhguYrDZLK pic.twitter.com/0i3cLojcl5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 7, 2023

…Disney Floral and Gifts is winding down operations this summer. Its website disneyworld.disneyfloralandgifts.com says that online and phone orders will only be accepted for delivery dates through August 26, 2023 at this time. If guests have delivery dates on or after August 27, the website encourages guests to check closer to the arrival date to learn about options to order through a new vendor, Florida Fresh Floral.

…Happy 10th anniversary Wilderness Explorers.

23 million guests have been inspired by stories of conservation and the environment from our Wilderness Explorers! 🐾 🌱 Read more about this fun and interactive adventure as we celebrate its 10th anniversary at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: https://t.co/a4MqhGRpnU pic.twitter.com/AQhMoDd61s — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 9, 2023

…Drawn to Life, the live theatrical production presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney on The West Side of Disney Springs, has released its schedule through May 2024. Tickets for next year’s performances are available for sale now at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life. In spring 2024, guests can enjoy Drawn to Life with two performances daily, Wednesdays through Sundays at Disney Springs. Wednesday through Saturday showtimes will be 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. and two Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Drawn to Life opened in November 2021 and combines Disney magic and Cirque du Soleil artistry.

…The Edison at Disney Springs invites guests to discover a new installment of its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series, featuring an "elevated three-course menu" and craft cocktails pairings to be enjoyed with gorgeous views of Disney Springs’ sunset. The Edison describes the events as follows:

The Edison's star team of mixologists and chefs have created a spectacular June menu, bringing out the floral, grassy and woody flavors of summertime through carefully curated pairings that hint of citrus, ginger and smoke. This intimate experience will take place on June 15 and 22, with two seatings to choose from — a non-smoking dinner in The Edison’s dining room at 5:30 p.m. for $75++ per person, and a cigar-pairing dinner at 8 p.m. on The Edison’s Lake Side Patio for $95++ per person. Guests are also offered the chance to enhance their experience with a specialty beverage upgrade, including a glass of D’USSÉ XO cognac, delivering ripe blackberry and apricot flavor notes layered with hints of rich dark chocolate and walnut for an exceptionally balanced finish to the evening, at an additional $25 per person. Tickets are extremely limited and are available for guests ages 21 and older.



Information and reservations are available at TheEdisonFla.com/mixology-series.

…Paddlefish at Disney Springs is offering Summer Savings through June 30, 2023: buy a $100 gift card and receive a bonus $25 gift card valid through September 30, 2023. In addition, Florida residents (with proof of residency) save 25% at the restaurant through August 31, 2023. Next door neighbor, Terralina Crafted Italian offers the bonus gift card and Florida resident savings too.

…During June, Jaleo Disney Springs is offering "the ultimate Spanish experience" with Flamenco Fridays, featuring live performances from talented flamenco dancers during dinner service. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on every Friday of June, guests can enjoy Spanish tapas and shareable pans of paella, while watching "a mesmerizing art form — unique to the Southern regions of Spain — that is filled with flare and raw emotion." Tapas include Tortilla de Patatas, Spanish omelet with potatoes and onions, while larger plates include Lubina a La Pobre, whole roasted Branzino served with potatoes, olive oil and fresh herbs, and of course — a variety of wood-fire grilled paellas. Sangrias, cocktails and wine are also available. Reservations recommended.

And, speaking of Jaleo and tapas, World Tapas Day is this Thursday, June 15. The restaurant’s chef and international culinary icon, José Andrés, was instrumental in bringing this unique dining style to the United States. Since his arrival from Spain in 1993, he has used his popularity and restaurants around the country to educate and introduce the small-plate format to diners. At Jaleo, Andrés takes tapas to new and modern applications, while also embracing traditional tapa dishes. "We take pride in celebrating World Tapas Day at Jaleo Disney Springs, as Chef José Andrés has been influential within American and Spanish gastronomy over the last 30 years, allowing for guests to discover his culinary style from Las Vegas to Dubai," Head Chef of Jaleo Disney Springs Kristoffer Anderson. "Tapas are a Spanish tradition, bringing families and friends together through new flavors and good food."



Jaleo Disney Springs is located on The West Side. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has announced the line-up of interactive food and beverage seminars taking place during this year’s event, Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, 2023. During the educational seminars, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team. Updates for this year’s seminars include Craft Cocktails offered both Friday and Saturday and Wine Blending adding a bottling component in which guests will leave with their own bottled custom Meritage blend to take home. The 2023 seminar line-up includes:

Craft Cocktails – Friday and Saturday

Wine Blending – Friday and Saturday

Pasta Making – Friday

It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) – Friday

Base to Bubbles (Champagne) – Friday

Beer, Please! – Saturday

The seminars will take place prior to the outdoor festival. It’s Better to Wine in Italian and Beer, Please! seminar tickets are $75 per person, excluding tax. Base to Bubbles, Wine Blending, and Craft Cocktails seminars are $85 per person, excluding tax. Pasta Making seminar tickets are $110 per person, excluding tax. All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited. Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at foodandwineclassic.com. The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at creatively spaced, outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway. The event runs from 5:30-9 p.m. on November 10-11, 2023. For more information, visit swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.

The Usual Writer's Note (Updated)

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements. It remains unlikely that the State of Florida will impose new requirements. As always, be sure to pay attention to updates to the policies around Walt Disney World Resort.

As has been true throughout the past several years, if you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though most requirements have been relaxed or removed, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

Disney Park Pass reservations continue to be required for admission to Walt Disney World theme parks when purchasing undated tickets or usual an annual pass (in addition to a valid ticket). If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, as Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks. As of April 18, 2023, Passholders are not required to make reservations to visit parks after 2 p.m. except for Magic Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday .

Speaking of Annual Passes, sales of new ones resumed April 20, 2023 (April 13 for the DVC Member Sorcerer Pass). All Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers, and, now may upgrade pass type before renewal by paying the difference in price. As Disney reserves the right to limit quantities of passes available, sales may pause at any time, so be sure to check https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/ for the latest availability. Logging in to the site with existing MyDisneyExperience credentials can direct you to purchasing opportunities for Florida Residents and Disney Vacation Club Members if those details are already tied to your account.

Note Disney now has a "Courtesy" section included in its "know before you go" webpage on DisneyWorld.com which states:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can't live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

It's Tropical Storm season. Keep an eye on the weather alerts for the region, especially if you are planning to fly into Central Florida. Having said that, Disney typically only closes the parks when a significant storm is tracking toward Walt Disney World Resort itself, but your airline may have other thoughts about the forecast. Now that we are in June, the usual Florida daily summer thunderstorms are more likely, and, as we get to July, become a daily thing, usually in the mid-afternoon. Of course, severe weather can occur in Central Florida at anytime. When visiting, have a regular look at the weather forecasts, and be prepared. If you are driving, be extra alert.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

Summer ticket offers are available — Disney has a four day/park offer for all guests, and new 3- and 4-day offers for Florida Residents.

For All Guests — 4-Park Magic Ticket for $396 (plus tax)

The $99/day per park (plus tax) tickets go on sale May 23, 2023. The 4-Park Magic Ticket includes one admission to each of the 4 Walt Disney World theme parks—Magic Kingdom park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios—for a total of 4 admissions, on 4 separate days. Limit one admission per theme park, and one theme park per day, theme park reservations are not required. Ticket is valid for theme park admission from June 1 to September 29, 2023, except blockout dates from July 1 to July 4, and September 1 to September 4, 2023, but ticket expires within 7 days of first use or on September 29, 2023, whichever occurs first. For full details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. For Florida Residents — 4-Day Disney Summer Magic Ticket for $229/3-Day for $209 (plus tax)

The $58/day per park (plus tax) four day or $69.67/day per park (plus tax) three day tickets are on sale as of today. Ticket are valid starting today and through September 29, 2023, subject to these blockout dates: May 26 to May 29, 2023, July 1 to July 4, 2023, and September 1 to September 4, 2023. These tickets require theme park reservations for one theme park per day, but they do not need to be used on consecutive days, so long as they are used by September 29, 2023. For full details, including add-on options, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Florida Residents — 2-for-1 Water Park Ticket Offer

Florida Residents can enjoy Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park with a 2-Day Water Park Ticket for the price of a 1-Day Water Park Ticket: $69 plus tax, valid now through June 30, 2023. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is currently closed.

Discounted hotels stays are available on most nights through July 10, 2023, of 10% to 25% depending on Disney Resort hotel selected for stays between 1 and 14 nights. Details and availability are available on this page of DisneyWorld.com. There are additional offers for Passholders (up to 35%), Florida Residents (up to 30%), and everyone else (up to 25%) now posted through September 28, 2023. Scroll through the full list on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The official Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels have a bunch of special offers available with weekday rates starting at $120/night (plus tax). These "on-property" resorts enjoy many of the same perks (though not all of them) as the Disney owned-and-operated resort hotels, and offer complimentary transportation to and from the parks. For more information and rates, visit: disneyspringshotels.com. The family owned-and-operated Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is now officially open in this category, and, as it reaches its targeted completion this Spring, it will feature 604 rooms including 78 two-room suites, in-room amenities including 55” smart flat screen televisions, mini refrigerators, microwaves, alarm clocks with Bluetooth and charging stations, executive work spaces, and in-room safes. The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is within walking distance to Disney Springs and will also offer 17,000-plus square feet of meeting and event space for up to 250 people.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. When you book a Walt Disney World Resort Package with Get Away Today with a minimum 3-night stay at a Disney Resort Hotel plus tickets, you receive its complimentary concierge service which includes:

Free Price Monitoring – if a special comes out after you book, we'll automatically apply it!

Dining Reservation Assistance – we wake up early and snag those hard to get dining reservations so you don't have to.

The GAT expert team is available to you! Contact them any time for extra assistance with your vacation planning; transportation, theme park recommendations, etc.

You can get a free Walt Disney World Resort vacation quote by calling 855-GET-AWAY (and tell them MousePlanet sent you) or, you can find sample prices and submit a free quote request here.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

