Disneyland Resort Update for June 19, 2023

News and Views

Halfway to the Holidays

The Disney company commemorated the halfway mark to the winter holidays last week with handful of announcements about entertainment, events and merchandise coming for the 2023 season. Walt Disney World is getting its second after-hours holiday event, with the all-new Disney Jollywood Nights event at Disney's Hollywood Studios, but there wasn't even a whisper of a return of the Merriest Nites event to Disneyland this year.

The Disney Parks Blog was quick to reassure us that "it's a small world" Holiday will be back this year - as if there was any doubt. There was also no mention of the Jingle Cruise overlay, which hasn't been used at Disneyland since 2016.



Mickey and Minnie Mouse will sport new outfits this holiday season. Image courtesy Disney.

Disneyland also shared concept art of Mickey and Minnie's new holiday outfits, and announced a very limited-time offering (three days only) of gingerbread and eggnog treats at the Disneyland Resort. The merchandise team gave a small glimpse at the new holiday collections for 2023, including the "largest Hanukkah collection to date."



Disney will release a new Hanukkah collection this year, including light-up backpack and headband. Image courtesy Disney.

Disney's Tier 0 days in late summer

If the California Resident discount announced last week does not meet your travel needs, you can still save a bit on your Disneyland vacation by visiting on a "Tier 0" day, when a one-day, one-park adult ticket costs $104 per person. Disney announced back in January that there would be nearly two months of Tier 0 days available during 2023.

While tickets for the next seven weeks of the peak summer travel range from $159 to $179 per day, prices cool down a bit in the second week of August. August 21 through 24 are the first Tier 0 days since early June. $104 tickets are available on the following dates, all weekdays:

August 21 - 24

August 28 - 31

September 5 - 7

September 11 - 14

September 18 - 21

September 25 - 28

Disney's calendar is only published through mid-October, but prices start climbing again on September 28, when fall break season begins and the Halloween crowds descend on Disneyland.



Late summer is a good time to visit Disneyland at a discount, if your schedule allows for weekday visits. MousePlanet file photo.

Elemental comes to DCA



A new pre-show featuring characters from Elemental will play before World of Color - ONE. Photo courtesy Disney.

The new Disney Pixar animated film Elemental is now in theaters, and Disney California Adventure is promoting the movie with a new "Elemental Connections" pre-show ahead of each performance of World of Color - ONE. Visitors can also learn to draw Ember and Wade, the stars of the new film, during select sessions at the Animation Academy on Buena Vista Street.



Elemental director Peter Sohn visits the Animation Academy at Disney California Adventure. Photo courtesy Disney.

Jim Korkis (still) needs your help!



Disney historian Jim Korkis. Photo by Werner Weiss.

I'm sharing an update from Mark Goldhaber, who is organizing the fund raiser for Disney historian Jim Korkis,

Hey folks,



I just spoke with Jim, and he is absolutely blown away by the support and good wishes that he has received. I've read all of your messages to him, and he is incredibly appreciative of all of them. We have successfully transferred some of the money to his bank account, where it was used to pay off some of the medical bills, so your donations are definitely helping his state of mind in that area as well.



Jim will need to be out of the rehab clinic to begin his chemotherapy, as he will need to be able to walk into the chemo center in order to show that he's strong enough to tolerate the treatment. So far, he's able to transfer in and out of a wheelchair and to walk about 10 feet at a time, so he's making progress. They've tentatively schedule the first chemo treatment for July 12, so here's hoping that he'll be ready for that date.



We're also working to get Jim online from the clinic so that he can write, email, and otherwise engage with others (more on that later). This will also help when he leaves the clinic, as he will likely be living with his brother for a while until he's capable of living on his own again.



On a personal note, I'd like to thank you all for your support. Jim said that he has no way to repay all of you for your generosity. I assured him that he has "pre-paid" for this, and everything that he has put out there over the decades is now coming back to him. So thank you for helping Jim. I'll have another update in a few days.

MousePlanet readers are likely familiar with Disney historian Jim Korkis through the 864 articles he has written for this site since 2006 (225 as Wade Sampson until he stopped working for the Walt Disney Company, then 639 under his own name), as well as the thousands of articles he has written for many other sites and publications, and the dozens of books he has authored. Jim has always enthusiastically shared the stories of Disney history that many others have forgotten, and always done the research necessary to ensure that his stories are accurate. Unfortunately, Jim now needs our help.

Jim has had a series of medical issues that are preventing him from being able to write, which is his primary source of income—and is in need of financial help to pay his bills. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jim with the medical bills that Medicare isn't covering. We are hoping that the funds raised will allow Jim to return home after all his treatments without a mountain of debt looming over his head. If you've enjoyed Jim's work over the years and could see your way clear to help him out, please go to the GoFundMe site and donate and/or share the site with your friends.

Thank you!

This and That

...The courtyard outside Splitsville Luxury Lanes will open this summer as The Alley, an outdoor dining patio featuring "interactive games, live music, lounge areas" and a food and drink menu from Splitsville. This new offering will help expand dining capacity in Downtown Disney while the former Catal Restaurant and Uva Bar are being renovated into new restaurant concepts.

...A Mr. Toad's Wild Ride popcorn bucket will be released at the Disneyland Resort this week. The collectible was first released at Walt Disney World, and is now coming to the west coast. Look for them at the popcorn carts in Fantasyland and near "it's a small world."

Great to be at Disneyland’s first ever Pride Night. pic.twitter.com/MW3eHMDemO — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 14, 2023

...California Governor Gavin Newsom attended Disneyland's first Pride Nite event last week, and made a series of posts from both his personal and government Twitter accounts from the event. CBS8 reports that prior to the after-hours event, the Governor met with Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro to review the Disneyland Forward project, and Disney's potential future investment in Southern California.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Will reopen later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Will reopen later in 2023.

Peter Pan's Flight – closed June 5–29 for refurbishment.

Alice in Wonderland – closes July 5 - 21 for refurbishment.

Disneyland Monorail – closes July 5 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after July 30.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride – closes July 17 to August 10 for refurbishment.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus at least through September 4, 2023. Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Tomorrow Landing

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Hyperion Theatre – reopens June 30 with a limited-run production of Rogers: The Musical.

Boudin Bread Cart – closed through July 1 due to construction in area.

– closed through July 1 due to construction in area. Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. – closed due to construction in area. Reopening date not published, but after July 22.

– closed due to construction in area. Reopening date not published, but after July 22. Soarin' Around the World – closes July 5–14 for refurbishment.

Toy Story Midway Mania – closes July 17 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after July 22.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023

anniversary celebration – began January 27, 2023 CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register.

– Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort - September 2 - October 31, 2023.

- September 2 - October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash - September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders can buy tickets to the after-hours events starting Tuesday, June 27 after 9:00 a.m. PDT. The general public can buy tickets starting Thursday, June 29. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and doesn't include weekends. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starts at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. That means that you can visit on the 4th of July holiday using a weekday ticket, assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Spring 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, March 12 through June 8, and must be booked by June 5, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa 15% off standard and premium rooms Disneyland Hotel 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

Share, Links, Comments & More