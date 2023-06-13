Walt Disney World Resort Update for June 20, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

As I pretty much predicted in last week's Walt Disney World Resort Update, Disney Parks' #HalfwayToTheHolidays posts resulted in us seeing the first batch of details about the end-of-2023 winter holidays season at the resort. The announcements ranged from the return of many seasonal favorites to a new, after-hours, hard-ticket party at Disney's Hollywood Studios named Disney Jollywood Nights (notwithstanding that every time the holiday season rolls around, I have to watch out for accidentally typing "Disney's Holliday Studios" which, to my ear, would have been a better name following Disney's "key" of inclusion where, sure it would be a salute to all holidays but mostly Christmas, as opposed to Jolly which only conjures Christmas). Santa Claus will make special appearances in all four parks, Disney Springs and even at a Disney Water Park (dressed in tropical holiday beachwear, no less), and of course, there will be plenty of holiday merchandise and specialty food and beverage (including some that will only be offered at the hard-ticket events).

With the seasonal announcements, Disney also shared its holiday hotel discount offers: up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays this fall and winter season. To learn more, visit disneyworld.com/HolidaySavings. (Passholders can save up to 35%; Florida Residents can save up to 30%.) Disney+ subscribers also can save up to 35% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays this holiday season. Learn more at Disneyworld.com/DisneyPlus. As always, the number of rooms allocated for the offers are limited; there may be length-of-stay requirements. The highest savings savings are for select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resorts, and lower savings may be available at other select Resorts. Since folks do plan their Disney travel six months to a year out, it makes sense that we get all this news at this time of year, and here's the rundown:

Magic Kingdom

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party returns on 25 select nights from November 9 through December 22. The hard-ticket event will again include the Cinderella Castle Stage Christmas show, "Mickey’s Most Merriest Celebration," the Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks show, and Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmastime Parade. The new TRON Lightcycle / Run will operate with a virtual queue during the event. Online ticket sales begin July 6, and guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can begin purchasing tickets as early as June 29 on DisneyWorld.com. Ticket prices will range from $159-199 per adult and $149-189 per child, ages 3-9 (plus tax).

Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party 2023 dates are:

November 9, 10, 13, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 30

December: 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 10, 12, 14, 15, 17, 19, 21, 22

While the popular "dream lights" on the Castle were not among the returning features of the season at Magic Kingdom, Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and the Snowgies will illuminate the Castle in a whole new way with the new "Frozen Holiday Surprise." It will be shown both during regular park hours and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party events.



The new "Frozen Holiday Surprise" will light up Cinderella Castle both during regular park hours and during Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party events. Image courtesy Disney Parks.

EPCOT

The EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays returns November 24 through December 30. The festival also includes the return of Candlelight Processionals well as storytellers from around the world, joyful musical acts, and Holiday Kitchens.

Disney's Hollywood Studios

For all guests, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will once again present Sunset Seasons Greetings, the projection shows on the Hollywood Tower Hotel with Disney snow along Sunset Boulevard. In Toy Story Land, Woody, Jessie and Buzz will appear in holiday attire.

For those interested in a different after-hours party experience, Disney's Hollywood Studios will host a brand new hard ticket event, Disney Jollywood Nights, on 10 select evenings November 11 through December 20, 2023. The 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. event is billed as offering, "a glamorous evening full of merry mashups, delicious tastes and sips, iconic throwback characters, and a holiday vibe full of glitz and sparkle. For an extra dose of cheer, the party wraps with the return of the nighttime spectacular, 'Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!'" Tickets for the limited-capacity holiday party go on sale to guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin hotels, and Shades of Green starting June 29. Tickets can be purchased by all guests starting July 6 on DisneyWorld.com. Ticket prices will range from $159 tp $179 per person plus tax.



Disney Jollywood Nights, a separately ticketed event, will take place on 10 nights during November and December at Disney's Hollywood Studios. Image courtesy Disney Parks.

Disney Jollywood Nights Party dates are:

November: 11, 18, 20, 27, 29

December: 4, 6, 16, 18, 20

Distinguishing it from Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, Jollywood Nights offers up entertainment from different genres. A jazz lounge (with limited capacity) at The Hollywood Brown Derby offers up "glitz and glamor galore," while "an other-worldly soiree" (with limited capacity) will take place at The Hollywood Tower Hotel Courtyard.

An all-new stage show with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will take place at the Theater of the Stars. The show also promises special appearances by guest stars Tiana, Belle, Minnie Mouse, and Mickey Mouse.



An all-new stage show with Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy will take place at the Theater of the Stars during Disney Jollywood Nights. Image courtesy Disney Parks.

The event will also feature a sing-along at the Hyperion Theater, a holiday DJ mix at the park’s main entrance, and a Latin Street Fair on Commissary Lane. Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and friends will appear in Animation Courtyard with holiday props. "Throwback friends" like Powerline Max and Phineas and Ferb will appear at Echo Lake with classic holidays decor. Edna Mode and one of her super friends will appear at Pixar Plaza. Disney PhotoPass photographers will be on hand, and digital downloads and two new PhotoPass experiences are included with the price of event tickets.

Like other after hours parties, some of the park attractions will be available with lower wait times during the party, including Slinky Dog Dash, Rock N’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. In Star Wars Galaxy's Edge, Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run is also scheduled to be operating, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will operate with a virtual queue during Disney Jollywood Nights.

Disney's Animal Kingdom

The "Merry Menagerie" of winter animal puppets will return to Disney’s Animal Kingdom for the holidays.

Disney Springs

Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll returns with 20 Christmas trees on display throughout the dining, entertainment and retail complex. Visitors can also experience Disney "snow" from time to time in a location not yet shared.

In the Meantime, It's Summer and Storm Season in Central Florida

As I finalize the WDW Update during a night of repeated severe thunderstorm warnings which are pretty typical of a Central Florida summer following yet another day where the temperatures topped up in the mid-90s, we also have at least one storm system being tracked in the Atlantic Ocean that forecasters say may develop into a hurricane as it gets closer to the Caribbean, Bahamas, and North America. As always, if you are heading toward the region, stay informed of the latest; as the forecasts get more specific, if Disney sees the threat of a direct hit on the Resort or on cast members' ability to safely get to and from Disney property, Disney will make operational announcements that we'll pass along as soon as we hear them.

And, as we get in to summer, as I said last week, perhaps we'll soon get an opening date for EPCOT's Journey of Water inspired by Moana walk-through attraction, as the construction walls over in the World Nature neighborhood of the park really create a rather odd set of narrow hallway-like paths now, as I experienced on Sunday.



Sunday was Father's Day, and I came across a surprise appearance by Geppetto and Pinocchio along with Gideon as I walked the promenade. The walked on stage from behind The American Adventure and headed over to the plaza at Italy near World Showcase Lagoon to meet guests. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Jim Korkis Still Needs Our Help!

As I wrote last week, one of my predecessors here on the Walt Disney World Resort Update, Mark Goldhaber, who is still an important part of MousePlanet, has created a GoFundMe to support regular MousePlanet contributor and well-known Disney historian Jim Korkis. Mark provides the following details which were updated with a new Facebook post, including a comment from Jim, last night:



Disney historian Jim Korkis needs our help. File Photo by Werner Weiss.

MousePlanet readers are likely familiar with Disney historian Jim Korkis through the 864 articles he has written for this site since 2006 (225 as Wade Sampson until he stopped working for the Walt Disney Company, then 639 under his own name), as well as the thousands of articles he has written for many other sites and publications, and the dozens of books he has authored. Jim has always enthusiastically shared the stories of Disney history that many others have forgotten, and always done the research necessary to ensure that his stories are accurate. Unfortunately, Jim now needs our help.

Jim has had a series of medical issues that are preventing him from being able to write, which is his primary source of income, and is in need of financial help to pay his bills. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Jim cover the medical bills that Medicare will not cover and the costs of keeping his home. We are hoping that the funds raised will keep Jim from returning home after all treatments without the shadow of a mountain of debt hanging over his head. If you've enjoyed Jim's work over the years and could see your way clear to help him out, please go to the GoFundMe site and donate and/or share the site with your friends.

Thank you!

Views of EPCOT

As we are in the part of the year where the Central Florida heat, humidity, and thunderstorms often dissuade me from visiting the parks, I decided to head over to EPCOT for a walk on Sunday anyway. While the park was not particularly crowded, I only made a single lap around the whole park right around midday before surrendering to the weather. I took some photos to share with my observations along the way.



EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival concludes on July 5. EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival concludes on July 5.

Even with the on-going construction projects in the park, EPCOT remains the easiest for me, as a local, to visit, with its wide-open spaces like the reimagined entry plaza completed a couple years ago. Even with the on-going construction projects in the park, EPCOT remains the easiest for me, as a local, to visit, with its wide-open spaces like the reimagined entry plaza completed a couple years ago.

Beyond the park's entry plaza, however, the maze of construction walls has changed recently in the area now known as World Nature, as the Journey of Water Inspired by Moana attraction nears its completion. Beyond the park's entry plaza, however, the maze of construction walls has changed recently in the area now known as World Nature, as the Journey of Water Inspired by Moana attraction nears its completion.

Construction continues at the future CommuniCore Hall which will serve as the park's Festival Center when completed. Construction continues at the future CommuniCore Hall which will serve as the park's Festival Center when completed.

The restrooms on the west side of the park near the future CommuniCore Hall have recently emerged from behind the construction walls.. The restrooms on the west side of the park near the future CommuniCore Hall have recently emerged from behind the construction walls..

CommuniCore Hall will also include a plaza which appears to have some towers around it (see the center of the photo and the next one). CommuniCore Hall will also include a plaza which appears to have some towers around it (see the center of the photo and the next one).

The flower beds surrounding the ponds around the monorail loop are in full bloom as the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival enters its final weeks. Expect lawns to replace the flowers as the park next transitions to the Food & Wine Festival which starts July 27. The flower beds surrounding the ponds around the monorail loop are in full bloom as the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival enters its final weeks. Expect lawns to replace the flowers as the park next transitions to the Food & Wine Festival which starts July 27.

Canada pavilion is undergoing refurbishment. Canada Far and Wide in CircleVision 360 and Le Cellier Steakhouse continue operation; enter both along the path through the garden (to the right of this photo). Canada pavilion is undergoing refurbishment. Canada Far and Wide in CircleVision 360 and Le Cellier Steakhouse continue operation; enter both along the path through the garden (to the right of this photo).

At United Kingdom pavilion, the restrooms are closed for refurbishment. With these closed, the restrooms at World Showplace (next door to the right) are open for guests. At United Kingdom pavilion, the restrooms are closed for refurbishment. With these closed, the restrooms at World Showplace (next door to the right) are open for guests.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Pride Month photo walls are in all four theme parks and Disney Springs has photo opportunities too. EPCOT's is at the entrance to Connections Café closest to Guest Relations. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Kudos to whomever arranged for longtime Disney Cast Member Kevin Brassard to travel to Hollywood to walk the red carpet and meet Harrison Ford at the premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Kevin originated the role of Indiana Jones in the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at what is now Disney's Hollywood Studios back when the show opened in 1989 and continues to perform at the park.

Dreams come true at Disney! 🤩 🎥 💥 Opening day Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular cast member received the ultimate #DisneyCastLife surprise of a lifetime on the red carpet: https://t.co/aPsMeqQPA7 pic.twitter.com/wayURiAsEZ — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) June 16, 2023

…REMINDER: "V.I.Passholder Days" are underway at Walt Disney World Resort in June, with special offers and experiences available through June 30, 2023 (in some cases, while supplies last):

The new complimentary Passholder magnet featuring Figment is available at Creations Shop at EPCOT from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily, while supplies last.



There is still time to pick up the Figment themed Passholder Magnet at Creations Shop during regular park hours and supplies last. There ino virtual queue for this magnet; Passholders must show photo ID and have the cast member at the distribution spot tap their annual pass (card, Magic Band, Magic Band+, or Disney MagicMobile on a supported device). Look for the door marked with the magnet distribution signs. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Passholder discounts for food and beverage (where offered at all) are increased from 10% to 20% across the property; during this time only, Passholders also receive 20% off food and nonalcoholic beverages at 15 select Outdoor Kitchens at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. The Passholder Buzz lists those included, and they go a bit beyond the Festival kiosks to include Refreshment Port, Refreshment Outpost, and The Land Cart. Generally, if you know which locations are not run by Disney itself (but, rather its operating participants), those are the ones that are not offering discounts.

Passholder discounts for merchandise (where offered at all, usual exclusions apply) are increased from 20% to 30% across the property.

Special Disney PhotoPass offerings are available at Disney's Animal Kingdom featuring WALL-E and EVE by Discovery River near the Tree of Life, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily; Figment-inspired props are available for photo poses near the fountains at Imagination pavilion from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The photos, however, are only available if you also purchase the photo downloads benefit or purchase the individual photos.

And, in a surprise of sorts, there's also an Annual Passholder lounge of sorts in The Land pavilion at EPCOT. It's in the seating area next to the queue for Living with the Land and admission is granted by just showing your Annual Pass.

For the first time in quite awhile, there’s also a Passholder “lounge” at EPCOT in The Land in the seating area next to Living with the Land’s queue — and, at least today, they were giving out Figment stickers with the same design as the Magnet, and complimentary snacks (tho… pic.twitter.com/5np3c6MH1T — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) May 31, 2023

In a (perhaps) unrelated surprise, riding along on Living with the Land, you may spot a miniature Figment and Imagination! pavilion among the plants, as I did.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic details and registration for the remaining complimentary events at Walt Disney World Resort are posted on this page of the DVC website. Early registration occurs once for each park hosting a Moonlight Magic Event, where DVC members with Disney Resort hotel reservations falling on the day of an event may register for the event; General registration takes place on specified dates for each event. The remaining complimentary but registration required after-hours events in the parks for members and their guests are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – July 11, August 2

– General registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event (early registration has closed).

– General registration (pending availability) opens June 21 for the July 11 event, and July 19 for the August 2 event (early registration has closed). Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – August 23. General registration will be August 9 (pending availability) for the August 23 event (early registration has closed).

Disney's Hollywood Studios – September 13. General registration is August 31 (early registration has closed).

For "early registration," an eligible DVC member must have resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort—with party size modifications finalized prior to the respective deadlines. Eligible DVC members are those who are eligible for member extras. Any eligible DVC member (regardless of hotel reservation status) may attempt to register for an event during "general registration" pending availability. Members can register up to a party size of five (including the member) or, when registering during the early registration period, up to the number of guests on the resort reservation finalized by the applicable deadline. Modifications to a hotel reservation's party size after the deadline will not change the party size for the event. Children under age 3 do not need to be registered for the event.

For all of these DVC events, "eligible" member generally means that the member bought their points directly from Disney rather than a third-party resale.

…REMINDER: Paddlefish at Disney Springs is offering Summer Savings through June 30, 2023: buy a $100 gift card and receive a bonus $25 gift card valid through September 30, 2023. In addition, Florida residents (with proof of residency) save 25% at the restaurant through August 31, 2023. Next door neighbor, Terralina Crafted Italian offers the bonus gift card and Florida resident savings too.

…REMINDER: During June, Jaleo Disney Springs is offering "the ultimate Spanish experience" with Flamenco Fridays, featuring live performances from talented flamenco dancers during dinner service. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on every Friday of June, guests can enjoy Spanish tapas and shareable pans of paella, while watching "a mesmerizing art form — unique to the Southern regions of Spain — that is filled with flare and raw emotion." Tapas include Tortilla de Patatas, Spanish omelet with potatoes and onions, while larger plates include Lubina a La Pobre, whole roasted Branzino served with potatoes, olive oil and fresh herbs, and of course — a variety of wood-fire grilled paellas. Sangrias, cocktails and wine are also available. Reservations recommended.



Jaleo Disney Springs is located on The West Side. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has announced the line-up of interactive food and beverage seminars taking place during this year’s event, Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, 2023. During the educational seminars, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team. Updates for this year’s seminars include Craft Cocktails offered both Friday and Saturday and Wine Blending adding a bottling component in which guests will leave with their own bottled custom Meritage blend to take home. The 2023 seminar line-up includes:

Craft Cocktails – Friday and Saturday

Wine Blending – Friday and Saturday

Pasta Making – Friday

It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) – Friday

Base to Bubbles (Champagne) – Friday

Beer, Please! – Saturday

The seminars will take place prior to the outdoor festival. It’s Better to Wine in Italian and Beer, Please! seminar tickets are $75 per person, excluding tax. Base to Bubbles, Wine Blending, and Craft Cocktails seminars are $85 per person, excluding tax. Pasta Making seminar tickets are $110 per person, excluding tax. All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited. Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at foodandwineclassic.com. The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at creatively spaced, outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway. The event runs from 5:30-9 p.m. on November 10-11, 2023. For more information, visit swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.

…Give Kids the World Village, the non-profit resort that provides week long, no cost Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families, will host "An Evening with Pat Sajak," the television personality (and regular Candlelight Processional narrator) who just announced his retirement at the conclusion of his 41st season as host of TV's "Wheel of Fortune." The event will be Saturday, August 12, 5:30 - 9 p.m., at Give Kids The World Village 210 South Bass Road Kissimmee, FL 34746. Parking is free. Tickets start at $34.99 (with a VIP experience also available) at this EventBrite page. Ticket proceeds benefit Give Kids The World Village.

The Village's speaker series continues on August 26 with an evening with Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman, the voices of Princess Jasmine and Jafar from the classic Disney animated film Aladdin. Tickets start at $59.99 (with a VIP experience also available) and are available at this EventBrite page.

The Usual Writer's Note (Updated)

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements. It remains unlikely that the State of Florida will impose new requirements. As always, be sure to pay attention to updates to the policies around Walt Disney World Resort.

As has been true throughout the past several years, if you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though most requirements have been relaxed or removed, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

Disney Park Pass reservations continue to be required for admission to Walt Disney World theme parks when purchasing undated tickets or usual an annual pass (in addition to a valid ticket). If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, as Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks. Passholders are no longer required to make reservations to visit parks after 2 p.m. except for Magic Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday .

Speaking of Annual Passes, sales of new ones resumed back in April. All Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers, and, now may upgrade pass type before renewal by paying the difference in price. As Disney reserves the right to limit quantities of passes available, sales may pause at any time, so be sure to check https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/ for the latest availability. Logging in to the site with existing MyDisneyExperience credentials can direct you to purchasing opportunities for Florida Residents and Disney Vacation Club Members if those details are already tied to your account.

Note Disney now has a "Courtesy" section included in its "know before you go" webpage on DisneyWorld.com which states:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can't live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

Repeating from the Writer's Note, remember that it is Tropical Storm season for those of us near the Atlantic Ocean. Keep an eye on the weather alerts for the region you plan to visit, especially if that involves flying into Central Florida. Disney typically only closes the parks when a significant storm is tracking toward Walt Disney World Resort itself, but your airline may have other thoughts about the forecast. Now that we are in late June, the usual Florida daily summer thunderstorms are becoming more common, and, as we get to July, will become a daily thing, usually in the mid-afternoon. Of course, severe weather can occur in Central Florida at anytime. When visiting, have a regular look at the weather forecasts, and be prepared. If you are driving, be extra alert.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

Summer ticket offers are available — Disney has a four day/park offer for all guests, and new 3- and 4-day offers for Florida Residents.

For All Guests — 4-Park Magic Ticket for $396 (plus tax)

The $99/day per park (plus tax) tickets are on sale. The 4-Park Magic Ticket includes one admission to each of the 4 Walt Disney World theme parks—Magic Kingdom park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios—for a total of 4 admissions, on 4 separate days. Limit one admission per theme park, and one theme park per day, theme park reservations are not required. Ticket is valid for theme park admission from June 1 to September 29, 2023, except blockout dates from July 1 to July 4, and September 1 to September 4, 2023, but ticket expires within 7 days of first use or on September 29, 2023, whichever occurs first. For full details, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com. For Florida Residents — 4-Day Disney Summer Magic Ticket for $229/3-Day for $209 (plus tax)

The $58/day per park (plus tax) four day or $69.67/day per park (plus tax) three day tickets are on sale as of today. Ticket are valid starting today and through September 29, 2023, subject to these blockout dates: July 1 to July 4, 2023, and September 1 to September 4, 2023. These tickets require theme park reservations for one theme park per day, but they do not need to be used on consecutive days, so long as they are used by September 29, 2023. For full details, including add-on options, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com.

For Florida Residents — 2-for-1 Water Park Ticket Offer

Florida Residents can enjoy Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park with a 2-Day Water Park Ticket for the price of a 1-Day Water Park Ticket: $69 plus tax, valid now through June 30, 2023. Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park is currently closed.

Discounted hotels stays are available on most nights through July 10, 2023, of 10% to 25% depending on Disney Resort hotel selected for stays between 1 and 14 nights. Details and availability are available on this page of DisneyWorld.com. There are additional offers for Passholders (up to 35%), Florida Residents (up to 30%), and everyone else (up to 25%) now posted through September 28, 2023. Scroll through the full list on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The official Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels have a bunch of special offers available with weekday rates starting at $120/night (plus tax). These "on-property" resorts enjoy many of the same perks (though not all of them) as the Disney owned-and-operated resort hotels, and offer complimentary transportation to and from the parks. For more information and rates, visit: disneyspringshotels.com. The family owned-and-operated Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is now officially open in this category, and, as it reaches its targeted completion this Spring, it will feature 604 rooms including 78 two-room suites, in-room amenities including 55” smart flat screen televisions, mini refrigerators, microwaves, alarm clocks with Bluetooth and charging stations, executive work spaces, and in-room safes. The Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando is within walking distance to Disney Springs and will also offer 17,000-plus square feet of meeting and event space for up to 250 people.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages. When you book a Walt Disney World Resort Package with Get Away Today with a minimum 3-night stay at a Disney Resort Hotel plus tickets, you receive its complimentary concierge service which includes:

Free Price Monitoring – if a special comes out after you book, we'll automatically apply it!

Dining Reservation Assistance – we wake up early and snag those hard to get dining reservations so you don't have to.

The GAT expert team is available to you! Contact them any time for extra assistance with your vacation planning; transportation, theme park recommendations, etc.

You can get a free Walt Disney World Resort vacation quote by calling 855-GET-AWAY (and tell them MousePlanet sent you) or, you can find sample prices and submit a free quote request here.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

