Hyperion Theater Reopens with Rogers: The Musical

The Hyperion Theater in Disney California Adventure reopens today with the premiere of Rogers: The Musical. The show is the first new production at Disney California Adventure since Frozen – Live at the Hyperion, and this is first time the 2000-seat theater has opened its doors to the public since March, 2020.



Rogers: The Musical opens June 30 at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Rogers: The Musical is the story of Steve Rogers, the young man who becomes the superhero Captain America during World War II. He is presumed dead during the war and is thawed out 70 years later. Captain American becomes the first Avenger and begins saving the world with his assembled superhero pals.

This new production expands on the fictional musical from the first episode of the Disney+ series Hawkeye, and features the song "Save the City" from that show. The song's lyrics include Captain America's catch phrase, "I can do this all day." The big question is can this musical spoof number be made into a legit show? The answer is yes... and no.



The show kicks off with "U-S-Opening Night." Photo courtesy Disney.

Director and co-lyricist (along with Christopher Lennertz & Alex Karukas) Jordan Peterson understands the assignment. The show opens with the rousing "U-S-Opening Night," which sets the stage to introduce our hero, played wonderfully by two different actors during the 30-minute show.

After the wimpy Steve Rogers is rejected by the army, he sings one of the best numbers in the show, "I Want You." This yearning song has our hero singing to that old-fashioned Uncle Sam poster, countering with, "but you don't want me." Steve Rogers is shortly introduced to Dr. Erskine and Agent Peggy Carter, and agrees to take the Super Soldier Serum. Where the movie could rely on computer wizardry to pull off the transformation scene, in this production the new-and-improved Captain America is played by a a much bigger actor to great effectiveness.



"I Want You" lays out our hero's plight. Photo courtesy Disney.

Director Peterson uses the big turn table on the Hyperion Theater stage to move this show along, and it picks up the pace after Steve's transformation. We see Rogers first as a mascot promoting war bonds, then fighting as Captain America, and ultimately "dying" for his country. The digital screens projects such things as comic book panels, 1940s billboards and loads of great lighting effects. A sharp-eyed viewer may catch some Easter eggs in the backgrounds, including a tribute to Stan Lee.

If you have never seen this story or want to take Mom and Dad or Gramma or Grampa that do not know the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) they will be fine with the first half of the show. But the second half of the one-act show requires a fair degree of Marvel knowledge in order to keep up.



Nick Fury packs 70 years of history into one song in "What You Missed." Photo courtesy Disney.

Rogers wakes up from his 70 year freeze and meets Nick Fury, who launches into a very fun patter number, "What You Missed." The song is intended to bring Steve up to speed with modern times and all of the new superheroes. This is where you simply must be a fan of this movie series to get all of the in-jokes and references – or even to recognize all of the characters.

Fans of the Disney+ series Hawkeye , or anyone who attended the Marvel panel at the 2022 D23 Expo, will recognize the "Save the City" number. Once again the actor playing post-transformation Rogers was by far the best singer, handling with seeming ease a vocally-challenging song that continually pops into the higher register. It's a good song. It is reprised twice. Maybe it's too much of a good thing.



"End of the Line" is a poignant duet between the Steves. Photo courtesy Disney.

The show takes a down-beat with "End of the Line," a duet sung by the two Steve Rogers characters. For those of us that have seen all of the MCU films this is quite poignant and well done, but for those who may have missed a movie or two it may be confusing. The book by Hunter Bell may be a bit lacking in exposition and character development, but tasked with distilling the MCU into a 30-minute production, you have to give the guy major props for getting this epic story told as well as he did.



The Avengers assemble to save one city after another. Photo courtesy Disney.

The cast of 15 dances and moves at break-neck speed. They are sometimes overshadowed by the special effects and big stage but the dancing on previews was very sharp and all in sync. They really bring us back to the point of live theatre and one of the foundations of the Disney company and the Disney theme parks.

Should you go see this show if you are a Marvel fan? Absolutely.

Should you go see this show if you are not a Marvel fan? Possibly not if superheroes truly aren't your bag.

Should you go see this show if you are a musical theatre fan? Absolutely.

Theatre is about moments and this show has so many great moments. When they reprise "Save the City" for the finale you might really ask yourself if they are going to "do this all day," but dang, that singer playing Steve Rogers still hit those high notes. Maybe he really can do it all day?

Disney shared a First Look of Rogers: The Musical, ahead of today's media preview and tomorrow's premiere. Are you planning to catch the show during its limited run? #RogersTheMusical #Disneyland #DisneyCaliforniaAdventure pic.twitter.com/asTI8R17eZ — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) June 29, 2023

How to see it

The 30-minute show runs Tuesday through Saturday, June 30 through August 31, 2023, with multiple performances scheduled each day. The first public performance is Friday, June 30 at 12:30 p.m. However, snagging a seat to the show won't be quite as easy as just getting in line outside the theater. Disney will offer a virtual queue for the show, and also sell a premium viewing experience.



Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience gives you front of the line access and a snack. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Premium Viewing Experience

For $29, customers receive a souvenir lanyard, a Rogers: The Musical souvenir popcorn bucket with themed kettle corn, a bottled soft drink, and access to a lounge area in front of Stage 12 to relax 90 minutes before the show. From there, buyers are the first to enter the theater 30 minutes before showtime, to choose seats before the members of the virtual queue enter. The package also includes "priority access" to a PhotoPass photo opportunity.

Purchase tickets at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land. The truck is located outside Stage 12, and opens at 11:00 a.m. Tickets are sold while supplies last, or up to 30 minutes before the final performance of the day.



Rogers: The Musical Premium Viewing Experience includes priority aces to a photo opportunity. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Virtual Queue

On show days, Disney will open a virtual queue via the Disneyland app for Rogers: The Musical at 10:30 a.m. and again at 2:00 p.m. The 10:30 a.m. release is for the first two performances of the day; the afternoon release covers all remaining shows.

In order to join the virtual queue, you must already have entered Disney California Adventure, or have entered Disneyland with a park-hopper ticket.

The virtual queue does not let you pick your showtime; you'll be assigned to a show. Once in the virtual queue, the Disneyland app will tell you when to arrive at the Hyperion Theater to join the physical queue to get into the building. The virtual queue also does not guarantee a specific section of the theater, and members of the virtual queue will enter the theater after those who purchased the premium viewing experience.



Steve and Peggy finally get their moment in "Just One Dance." Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Standby

Disney says any remaining seats in the theater will be filled by the standby queue on a first-come, first-serve basis.