Disneyland Resort Update for July 31, 2023

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Fantasmic dark until spring '24

Fans of Disneyland's iconic nighttime show Fantasmic will have to wait even longer to see Mickey Mouse return to the stage on the Rivers of America.

The show has been on hiatus since April, after the 45-foot-tall Maleficent dragon figure went up in flames during a performance. Thankfully nobody was injured in the fire, but the dragon prop was a total loss. Disneyland said the show would be on hiatus through Labor Day weekend while they worked to restore the production, but it seems that timeline was too optimistic, and the show will now return sometime next spring.



Fantasmic will return in spring 2024 without the Maleficent dragon figure. MousePlanet file photo.

In a statement, Disney officials said, "Our goal is to always deliver the best possible show for our guests. With that in mind, we are planning the return of "Fantasmic!" with exciting new magic in spring 2024. As teams continue work on the show, we have launched nightly entertainment on the Rivers of America this summer and we are working on even more exciting entertainment offerings for our guests later this year."

Regarding the spring return, Disney also noted, "At that time, the show won’t include the dragon figure, but it will feature new special effects and a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent." We do not know if this means the dragon figure is being removed permanently from the show, or if it's just going to take longer for a new dragon to be ready to take the stage.

Disney has presented Fantasmic without the dragon figure many times over the show's 30-year history. Whenever the dragon malfunctions, the show runs in the so-called "B Mode," with an animated Maleficent is projected onto the three mist screens.

While less common in recent years, the show frequently ran in B mode after a new-and-improved Fantasmic debuted in 2009. A new three-dimensional, 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing dragon that had featured so prominently in Disneyland's marketing campaign for the revamped production wasn't ready when the show returned that summer, and didn't join the cast until September. Recurring mechanical problems quickly earned the dragon the nickname of "Murphy," made all the more appropriate when the dragon's neck appeared to snap mid-show the following summer. Murphy returned to the show that December, and there haven't been any major incidents until now.

It sounds like the B mode is getting an upgrade before Fantasmic returns, and it's still unclear whether this might be the only mode going forward. It would be a true loss if Disney decides not to replace the Maleficent figure, which truly is the most spectacular part of the show. I love taking first-time viewers to see Fantasmic, just to see their reactions when a 45-foot tall, fire-breathing dragon seemingly materializes from nowhere. It's even more impressive when you consider that the Cider Mill on Tom Sawyer Island, which functions as the stage for Fantasmic by night, is open to guests as an attraction during the daytime. Visiting the island during the day, there's no sign that you're walking over the infrastructure for the nighttime spectacular.

We can accept a few more months of B mode if that's what it takes to get a replacement dragon ready for prime time, but if this is the new normal we're going to have some words.

While we wait for Fantasmic to return, Disney has already added some nighttime entertainment to New Orleans Square. Queenie and the Jambalaya Jazz Band debuted an evening show last week, and Disney promised news "soon" about additional entertainment offerings. Thanks to a notice on the Disney Auditions website, we now know more about one of those acts. Disney has posted a casting notice seeking a solo jazz pianist to portray Joe Gardner, the music teacher from SOUL. The callbacks aren't until mid-September, so it will be a bit before we see the new show.

Restaurant news and booze

Dry no more

Disney rattled a few fans this week when they announced that alcohol will be served at three table-service locations inside the park. September 12, Cafe Orleans, River Belle Terrace and Carnation Cafe will add wine, beer and cocktails to their existing menus.

📣 Foodie News! 📣 Beginning Sept. 12, Carnation Café, River Belle Terrace, and Café Orleans will introduce delish new offerings along with wine, beer, specialty cocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages. 🍹#DisneyEats #Disneyland pic.twitter.com/WrVxCPJvhy — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 26, 2023

Disneyland was famously a "dry" park when it opened in 1955, with alcohol available only 1967 when the members-only Club 33 in New Orleans Square. That changed in 2019 when Oga's Cantina opened in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Oga's patrons are required to finish their beverages before leaving the lounge, and we understand the same will hold true at these new additions.

By contrast, Disney California Adventure offers alcoholic options at nearly every location, and guests can carry their boozy drinks around the park if they so choose. All four of the Walt Disney World theme parks serve alcohol, though the Magic Kingdom park also limits sales to table-service locations.

Almost there

Disney shared an image last week of the new architectural addition and marquee for Tiana's Palace in New Orleans Square. This renovation of the French Market will open later this year, along with the Mint Julep bar.



Tiana's Palace will open in New Orleans Square later this year. Photo courtesy Disney.

Port of San Fransokyo rolling opening

The Port of San Fransokyo phased opening keeps rolling along, and last week the new Port of San Fransokyo Cervecería opened, replacing the Pacific Wharf Distribution Co. Rita’s Turbine Blenders also reopened with a new menu, and Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill added the San Fransokyo-style street corn to its menu.

Settlement in Magic Key lawsuit

Multiple outlets including KTLA reported last week that a settlement has been reached between the Disneyland Resort and a Magic Key holder who filed suit against Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, alleging that the company used deceptive marketing practices when it began selling the new passes, which replaced the former Annual Passport program.

In her suit, Bay Area resident Jenale Nielsen claimed that she was unable to use her $1,400 Dream Key to visit Disneyland in November 2021, despite the top-tier pass being advertised as having no blockout dates. While there were no available reservations for the date(s) she wanted to visit using her Dream Key, Nielsen was able to purchase single-day tickets for the same date(s). Her lawsuit alleged that Disney artificially limited the number of reservations available to Dream Key holders, creating "a 'second class' ticket with limited availability."

Disney sold an estimated 3,600 Dream Keys before suspending sales of the pass. When Disneyland rolled out the Magic Key 2.0 program a year later, the no-blockout-days pass was officially retired, and replaced with the Inspire Key which is blocked out December 21 to January 1.

The next court date is August 31, at which details of the settlement may be approved by the court. We have no idea what the settlement may include for other Dream Key purchasers.

Remembering Jim Korkis

An update from Mark Goldhaber:



Disney historian Jim Korkis. Photo by Werner Weiss.

Friends, I am heartbroken to have to inform you that our friend Jim Korkis passed away [July 28, 2023].

He was unresponsive at the rehab center and was transported to the hospital. His brother Mike was able to arrive a few minutes before Jim passed. While Jim could not respond, Mike said that Jim appeared to be able to hear him, and he was able to talk to Jim for those last few minutes. Jim had been feeling good this week, and there really was no indication that things would take a turn for the worse. He did not appear to be in pain, and went quickly and quietly as he had wished.

There will be a memorial for Jim at a date and time to be determined. It will be held via Zoom so that those elsewhere in the US or overseas can attend. We'll publicize the details once it's set, but for now Mike needs to focus on taking care of the necessary details.

To those of you who contributed to the GoFundMe that we set up for Jim, THANK YOU! Your contributions and messages of support gave life and light to Jim over these last several weeks. He was astonished to see how many people loved him. The remaining balance will be used to help pay off his final medical bills.

As I get more information from Mike, I will share it. In the meantime, thank you all for your support. I will be posting this update to the GoFundMe as well.

Thanks,

Mark

Locals Only

If you're a reader in Southern California, we have two local events which might interest you. First up is Dancing with Disney, a production directed and co-created by Amy Tinkham (“Dancing with the Stars Live!,” Disney Princess - The Concert Tour, Aerosmith) , and choreographed by KC Monnie (“Disenchanted”) .

World-class dance inspired by the most iconic Disney characters and scenes performed to your favorite songs from beloved Disney movies set in unforgettable locales. The evening includes numbers to Disney classics “Be Our Guest,” “So This is Love,” ”Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and so much more. This magical dance performance is an all ages experience for the whole family and also perfect for a romantic date night.

The show is in Santa Monica on Saturday, August 6. Get tickets and more information at the event website.



Dancing with Disney is coming to Santa Monica on August 5. Photo courtesy Dancing with Disney.

Raiders of the Lost Ark Live in Concert is coming to the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine in August 13. John Williams’ epic score performed live to picture by the Pacific Symphony, conducted by Constantine Kitsopoulou

Tickets start at $39 (including parking), and Disney D23 members get 30% off with promo code Indiana. Get more details and purchase tickets at the event website.

Find us on Threads

If you're a new Threads user too, be sure to follow @MousePlanet to keep up with our latest news and views. Not to fear, we're still active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

A Word from our Sponsor

Looking to visit the DISNEYLAND® Resort in 2023?

California Residents can save up to $135 per ticket off the gate price with our NEW California Resident Ticket Offer.

This limited-time special is valid for travel from June 12, 2023 to September 28, 2023.* Choose from 3-Day Park Hopper or 1-Park per Day tickets, with or without Disney Genie+ Service for use Monday - Thursday or Monday - Sunday.

HERE'S JUST SOME OF WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT THIS SUMMER:

Disney100 Celebration – limited-time merchandise, food, and more!

"World of Color – One" at Disney California Adventure Park.

"Wondrous Journeys" nighttime spectacular at Disneyland Park – catch it before it leaves on August 31, 2023.

"Magic Happens" Parade at Disneyland Park.

Rogers: the Musical debuts at the Hyperion Theater on June 30, 2023 for a limited time.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort returns starting September 1, 2023.

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Schmoozies! is now closed through August 31 for a major refurbishment.

...Redwood Creek Challenge Trail is now closed through August 11 for refurbishment.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Reopens later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Reopens later in 2023.

Disneyland Monorail – closed July 5 to August 31 for refurbishment.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride – closed July 17 to August 10 for refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion - closed August 14 - 31 to install the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.

Dumbo - closed August 21 for refurbishment.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island - closed September 6-7.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Toy Story Midway Mania – closes July 17 for refurbishment. Reopens August 18.

Schmoozies! - closed July 30 - August 31 for refurbishment.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes July 31 to August 11 for refurbishment.

Radiator Springs Racers - closed August 18 - 26 for refurbishment.

Animation Academy - closes August 21 for refurbishment.

Sorcerer's Workshop - closed August 28 - September 6 for refurbishment.

Golden Zephry - closes August 28 for refurbishment.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing

anniversary celebration – ongoing CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register.

– Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort - September 2 to October 31, 2023.

- September 2 to October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash – September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and doesn't include weekends. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starts at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. That means that you can visit on the 4th of July holiday using a weekday ticket, assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases]– $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases]– $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

7/30 7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 8/6 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 8/13 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 8/20 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 9a–midnight

DCA: 9a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

CHOC Walk (no early entry) Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 8/27 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 9/3 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100;

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Share, Links, Comments & More