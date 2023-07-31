Disneyland Resort Update for August 7, 2023

News and Views

Holiday Time returns to the Disneyland Resort November 10

The Merriest Place on Earth has announced dates for the 2023 holiday season. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort begins on Friday, November 10, and runs through January 7, 2024.

Disney California Adventure

Holiday Time brings a return of the popular Festival of Holidays promotion at Disney California Adventure. The multi-cultural celebration will feature a collection of marketplace booths, with cuisine representing Christmas/Navidad, Diwali, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and Three Kings Day. Disney has confirmed there will be a Sip and Savor pass offered for the Festival of Holidays, and that the celebration will incorporate the Hollywood Backlot for the first time.

The Disney ¡Viva Navidad! overlay of Paradise Gardens will commemorate it's 10th anniversary this year, bringing the return of the Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party with the Three Caballeros. Mirabel from the animated feature Encanto returns for a meet-and-greet opportunity.



The Viva Navidad street party returns to Disney California Adventure in November. MousePlanet file photo.

Introduced in 2021, Mickey’s Happy Holidays returns again this year. The procession features Mickey Mouse and friends dancing along with the Holiday Toy Drummers.

Disney's announcement did not mention if Santa will return to his digs in the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, saying only that he would be "around the Disneyland Resort." However, World of Color – Season of Light is confirmed for Disney California Adventure. Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl and Mater’s Jingle Jamboree return once more in Cars Land, as the entire land is decorated for the holidays.

Disneyland

A Christmas Fantasy Parade will again make its way down Main Street, U.S.A., traveling between "it's a small world" Holiday and the iconic 60-foot-tall Christmas tree in Town Square.



Santa Claus will again fly high above Main Street, U.S.A. when A Christmas Fantasy Parade returns to Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Also returning to Disneyland are the “Believe… in Holiday Magic” fireworks show, and the Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle projection show and snowfall. The Haunted Mansion Holiday, which opens in September for Halloween Time, also runs through the end of Holiday Time.

Back for 2023 is the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour, which offers reserved viewing for A Christmas Fantasy Parade. Reservations open 60 days in advance, so mark your calendars.



A Christmas Fantasy Parade returns to Disneyland on November 11. MousePlanet file photo..

Pixar Place pool area reopens

The transformation of the Paradise Pier Hotel continues, and last week the hotel's rooftop pool area reopened. The pool and water play area have a Finding Nemo theme, and feature a re-themed water slide and new splash pad, along with the Pixel Pool and a new whirlpool.



Crush’s Surfin’ Slide and Nemo's Cove are now open at the Paradise Pier Hotel. Photo courtesy Disney.

This pool area is open only to registered guests of the Paradise Pier Hotel, and wristbands are required. As with the other Disneyland Resort hotels, there are upgrade options available for those who want a reserved area to call their own for a half-day. Private cabanas and daybeds are available to reserve - call the hotel in advance of your visit, or check with the pool concierge when you go up to swim.

To learn about pricing options or make reservations at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, please call (714) 999-0990 and select option "4"—or visit the Guest Services desk inside the hotel.



The all-new Pixel Pool is now open at the Paradise Pier Hotel. Photo courtesy Disney.

Dining reservation changes coming

Disneyland and Walt Disney World are rolling out a big - and welcome - change to the dining reservation system. The upgrades impact the way the resort websites and mobile apps display restaurant reservation availability, and should simplify what has been an unnecessarily annoying process.

For the past many years, searching for a reservation at a Disney restaurant has meant trying to finesse the website or app into showing you the reservation time you really want. For example, it was not at all unusual to be told there were no reservations around 6:00 p.m., only to be offered a 5:50 p.m. reservation when you changed the filter to look for "dinner" reservations.

The opposite was also true. In the photos below, you can see that a search for "dinner" returned nothing earlier than 8:30 p.m., but after we changed the filter to 6:00 p.m. the website displayed open spots at 4:40 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.



This search for a "dinner" reservation yielded nothing earlier than 8:30 p.m.



By searching for 6:00 p.m. instead of dinner, a different set of reservation times is offered.

You could run the same search a few times and yield totally different results, which is time-consuming and really just pointless. Worse, we've been told that the time of day you query the reservations system impacts the results. It was late evening when we performed the searches above, which is why our "dinner" search returned only late-night offerings. The system defaulted to showing only reservations later than the current time of day, even though we were searching for a reservation three weeks in the future.

When the new update is fully functional, a reservation search should return a list of all reservations open for the location and time selected, so you'll see a list of every open spot during the meal period you've selected. This should hopefully mean less back-and-forth with the system, and a much faster reservation process.

Another change which should be welcome news to advance planners is the ability to cancel a reservation at most locations up to two hours in advance without penalty, instead of the 24-hour notice currently offered. This also means that visitors should keep an eye on the app for a chance to snag same-day reservations which may pop up due to cancellations.

Reservations can still be made up to 60 days in advance of arrival.

Steakhouse 55 to be replaced

One of the odd things I really missed during the pandemic-related closure of the Disneyland Resort was the Crispy Brussels Sprouts appetizer from the lounge outside Steakhouse 55 at the Disneyland Hotel. The restaurant and lounge never reopened following the pandemic, even as Walt Disney World opened its own Steakhouse 71 in 2021. Now it looks like I might never get to enjoy those sprouts again.



The Steakhouse 55 Lounge and restaurant are to be replaced with a new flexible lounge space at the Disneyland Hotel. MousePlanet file photo.

According to Brady MacDonald at the Orange County Register, Disneyland is now moving forward with plans to convert the shuttered restaurant into a "flexible lounge space," which he quotes Disneyland officials as describing as lighter, brighter and more cohesive with the hotel lobby. This will be a big change from the dark woods and low lighting of the former lounge and restaurant. The space currently sits adjacent to the cartoon-colored Goofy's Kitchen buffet, and is steps away from a decommissioned Autopia attraction vehicle which is a popular photo spot.



Steakhouse 55 was the Disneyland Hotel's fine dining location, and also hosted afternoon tea. MousePlanet file photo.

No name, theme, cuisine or dates have been announced for the project, but Disney will need to move quickly to get the venue open to meet the needs of visitors staying at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, which opens at the end of September. The closure of Steakhouse 55 left the Disneyland Hotel without a proper table-service restaurant, with the only non-character dining option the Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill.

Of the three Disneyland Resort Hotels, only the Grand Californian has a complete suite of food offerings, ranging from quick service at the Craftsman Grill to fine dining at Napa Rose. The Paradise Pier Hotel has been without any dining options at all since the pandemic, though Great Maple is slated to open a restaurant there and also take over operation of the lobby coffee bar.

New Hatbox Ghost tiki mug to be released this week

The 3rd edition of the Hatbox Ghost tiki mug will be released at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar this Wednesday, August 9 to commemorate the 54th anniversary of Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction. The mug will be served with either a specialty cocktail the Cloaked Specter, or a non-alcoholic alternative. No pricing details were released. Sales are restricted to customers 21 and older, and there is a limit of two mugs per person, per transaction. The first two mugs in the series were released in 2018 and 2019, each with a different paint design.



The 3rd edition Hatbox Ghost Tiki Mug will be released this week. Photo courtesy Disney

The mug will be released starting at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, and Disney has made no mention whether there will be a mobile order option for the collectible as has been used for some previous releases. Without the mobile order option, would-be buyers should plan to arrive well in advance and expect a long line.

Disney notes that those planning to park at the Disneyland Hotel will pay the self-parking rate, which is $35 for the first hour plus $10 for each additional hour, with a maximum rate of $75. Alternately, fans can park at the Mickey and Friends parking structure and walk across the street, or park in the Downtown Disney lot. Downtown Disney parking is $10 for the first hour plus $14 for each additional hour with a maximum rate of $66.

This and That

...The Orange County Register reported last week that two 2-star hotels on the edge of the Disneyland Resort have been sold to the same developer, and may be replaced by one larger property. The Days Inn and the Budget Inn are both on Ball Road, just north of the Mickey and Friends parking structure. While both hotels are extremely close to Disneyland, they aren't terribly convenient to the front gates. Visitors can drive to the parking structure around the corner, walk a distance to reach Downtown Disney, or take the Anaheim Resort Transit shuttle to the Harbor entrance.



The green square marks the location of two hotels north of the Disneyland Resort which have recently sold to the same developer. Google Maps image.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

French Market – closed for transformation into Tiana's Palace. Reopens later in 2023.

Mint Julep Bar – closed as part of the Tiana's Palace renovation. Reopens later in 2023.

Disneyland Monorail – closed to August 31 for refurbishment.

Mr. Toad's Wild Ride – closed to August 10 for refurbishment.

Haunted Mansion – closed August 14–31 to install the Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay.

Dumbo - closed August 21 for refurbishment.

Pirates Lair on Tom Sawyer Island – closed September 6–7.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closes September 17 for refurbishment.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Toy Story Midway Mania – closed for refurbishment. Reopens August 18.

Schmoozies! –closed to August 31 for refurbishment.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed to August 11 for refurbishment.

Radiator Springs Racers –closed August 18–26 for refurbishment.

Animation Academy – closes August 21 for refurbishment.

Sorcerer's Workshop – closed August 28 – September 6 for refurbishment.

Golden Zephry – closes August 28 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after September 17.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. Disney is reportedly working on converting the restaurant to a lounge and bar.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing

anniversary celebration – ongoing CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register.

– Sunday, August 20. Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort - September 2 to October 31, 2023.

- September 2 to October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash – September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out.

– September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort - November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and doesn't include weekends. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starts at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. That means that you can visit on the 4th of July holiday using a weekday ticket, assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Limited availability for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases]– $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases]– $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

