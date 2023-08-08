Walt Disney World Resort Update for August 15, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

Let's start this week's Walt Disney World Resort Update with a Tweet (assuming we can still call it a Tweet).

Boo to you, and you, and you... tonight's the first Mickey's Not So Scary Halloween Party and Magic Kingdom and we've been invited to attend for a media event. Actual temperature right now (3pm EDT) is right around 100º, but it should dip down to just below 90º by sunset. https://t.co/Tg0qp71eWh — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) August 11, 2023

Indeed, it was quite hot and humid at the first edition of the 2024 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. Notwithstanding this being my tenth summer in Central Florida, and knowing how to stay hydrated, and knowing what it takes to cover a media event combined with a fun after-hours event in a park, the weather took its toll on me by the time Mickey's Boo-To-You Parade made its way to the reserved media section in Town Square at about 9:30 p.m. I got to see parts of the parade and parts of the Not-So-Spooky Spectacular fireworks, but not from the vantage point I had hoped to capture new photos and video. The parade has a number of new elements, like characters dressed as the Sanderson Sisters (see below), and the addition of Ursula from the animated film The Little Mermaid, and the fireworks show really deserves to be seen from around the hub so that you can see the Jack Skellington puppet figure, but alas…

As I have written a number of times during this extremely hot summer, I've gone to the parks far less frequently this summer than before because of the extreme heat and humidity. I was grateful for the invitation I received to the media event, and I know I would not have been in the park on Friday night if it were not for that. I am likewise grateful for the assistance I received cooling down, and I was able to drive myself the very short distance home safely. So I missed out on some of the live entertainment and attractions I had hoped to see, but cooler weather will get here eventually. Well, maybe after the height of the tropical storm season…

I still have a lot to share about this year's Party below, and on Sunday, I was even able to enjoy a hosted Brunch at Wine Bar George. Let's get to the details, and the views.

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Underway at Magic Kingdom on Select Nights

Yes, it's just now mid-August, and Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is now under way on select nights at Magic Kingdom through November 1. The extra-ticket-required event runs after an earlier-than-other-nights' park closing, from 7 p.m. until Midnight. Party ticket holders can enter the park as early at 4 p.m. on event night (no additional ticket or park reservation required) and may come in costume subject to the park's published guidelines. Disney hosted MousePlanet and other media outlets at a pre-party over in Disney's Contemporary Resort and at Magic Kingdom.

Ticket prices vary by event date, and, as of this posting, dates through mid-September (except September 10) and Halloween itself (October 31) are already sold out, but the rest of the published dates in September and October, as well as November 1 are still shown on this page of DisneyWorld.com as available (and that page also includes a link to purchase tickets). Be sure to log in with your My Disney Experience credentials linked to any Disney Vacation Club membership or Annual Pass to automatically see where discounted event tickets are available.

While all park guests can see a great deal of Halloween decor in Magic Kingdom, especially on Main Street U.S.A., during the Party, there is a great deal more in the way of lighting and effects, plus there are exclusive character meet and greets, parades, stage shows, fireworks, Disney PhotoPass photo opportunities (including magic shots), merchandise, food and beverage offerings (at extra cost), plus trick-or-treating spots around the park with complimentary reusable bag and candy. Attendance is capped at a level Disney describes as providing shorter-than-usual wait times for popular attractions that also operate during the event. Having said that, however, the popularity of some of the rare character meet and greet opportunities, often finds those queue times not necessarily the best use of your limited time in the park during the Party (see the Seven Dwarfs discussion below). Some characters dress in special costumes they do not usually appear in: Stitch, for example, appears in his Elvis impersonator outfit.



Party ticket holders entering the park starting at 4 p.m. are directed down the walkway behind the east side of Main Street U.S.A. (that's on the right/Tomorrowland side) which is lined with Halloween statues and cast members passing out the reusable trick-or-treat bags and first batches of candy. Party ticket holders entering the park starting at 4 p.m. are directed down the walkway behind the east side of Main Street U.S.A. (that's on the right/Tomorrowland side) which is lined with Halloween statues and cast members passing out the reusable trick-or-treat bags and first batches of candy.

Look closely at the Rivers of America during the Party hours and you can see added fog effects. Look closely at the Rivers of America during the Party hours and you can see added fog effects.

The outside of Pirates of the Caribbean has additional projections during the Party; this one looks like the Giant Squid from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. The outside of Pirates of the Caribbean has additional projections during the Party; this one looks like the Giant Squid from 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea.

All of Main Street U.S.A. is decorated with Mickey Mouse pumpkin heads on the light posts, and additional pumpkins are all along its shops and in Town Square. All of Main Street U.S.A. is decorated with Mickey Mouse pumpkin heads on the light posts, and additional pumpkins are all along its shops and in Town Square.

At night during the party, Main Street U.S.A. also gets additional Not-So-Scary projection lighting. At night during the party, Main Street U.S.A. also gets additional Not-So-Scary projection lighting.

And, of course, the "See Ya Real Soon!" pumpkin diplay is back again this year at both tunnels under Main Street Station leading to the park gates.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Characters

Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party includes many character meet and greet opportunities, all across the park. Some are PhotoPass locations, some are live performers in places that do not have them during regular operations, and some have pop-up experiences throughout the event. A full list of meet and greets is printed on the guide guests can receive when arriving at the Party.



The Queen of Hearts made appearances outside the Mad Tea Party. Other characters from "Alice in Wonderland" were scheduled to appear at this location during the Party at other times during the event as well. The Mad Tea Party itself, features special lighting and music during the Party. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Ariel and Prince Eric from Disney’s animated film The Little Mermaid were greeting guests of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party. #LetsBooThis #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld invited media pic.twitter.com/PZezDRLr1N — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) August 12, 2023

The Seven Dwarfs returned this year for event-exclusive photo opportunities. Outside of parades, these characters usually do not appear together, and they have not regularly appeared together for photo opportunities since before the pandemic at special events. For the Party, they appear at Pete's Silly Sideshow, one of the tents in the circus area of Fantasyland. As a rare photo opportunity, queue times here can be very high—especially because guests can enter the queue before the meet and greet opens at 7 p.m.



Unfortunately, despite arriving at Pete's at 7:15 p.m. during the Party on August 11, a cast member at the entrance announced that the queue for the Seven Dwarfs meet and greet was already 2 hours long. With limited time at the Party, I skipped it. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Max Goof and his Powerline party pack – appear throughout the park before he and his troupe dance onto part of the parade route (from the hub down Main Street, U.S.A., and exiting at the Confectionary after the ride of the Headless Horseman and before Mickey’s “Boo-to-You” Halloween Parade. Because Max and his entourage exited the parade route before they got to the media-reserved area at the Town Square, this was the best photo I managed to get. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Unlike some of the past parties, there are no "live" pirates on Pirates of the Caribbean during this year's Party, but across the plaza on the stage, the Rusty Cutlass Band of pirates entertains. The Cadaver Dans perform in Frontierland. Live entertainment takes place on the Tomorrowland Stage and inside Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe.

Mickey's Boo-To-You Parade

The Mickey's Boo-To-You Parade is a major highlight of the Party, as the extra ticket event is the only place anyone can see this particular parade. (The Christmas parade, on the other hand, is usually presented to all guests the last week of the year, and also shows up in part on ABC-TV on Christmas Day.) Weather permitting, The Headless Horseman makes his way down the parade route ahead of the parade. As mentioned above, Max Goof and his Powerline party then proceed down part of the parade route from the hub down Main Street to the Confectionary. New for 2023, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow dressed as the Sanderson Sisters from Disney’s Hocus Pocus then lead the first float in the parade. The parade is scheduled to run twice during each party, stepping off at 9:15 and 11:15 p.m.



The Headless Horseman precedes the Boo-To-You Parade. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Daisy Duck, Minnie Mouse, and Clarabelle Cow join the Boo to You parade dressed as The Sanderson Sisters from the film Hocus Pocus. They made a special appearance ahead of the parade at an invited media preview shown here. #letsboothis #WaltDisneyWorld invited media pic.twitter.com/iMYnKNza30 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) August 12, 2023

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

Cinderella Castle's stage hosts the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular during the party, with three scheduled shows: 8:35 p.m., 10:45 p.m. and midnight. The Sanderson Sisters from Disney's Hocus Pocus take the stage and call upon a number of familiar Disney Villains in a show filled with classic Disney-style musical numbers, projections, fire, and pyrotechnics. I have enjoyed this show when attending the Party in past years, but I did not have a chance to see it except from a distance this time.



From way down Main Street, I spotted Oogie Boogie dancing during the Spelltacular and my camera captured a moment right through the Partners statue in the hub. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Like the daytime Castle shows, the Spelltacular ends with pyrotechnics. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Merchandise, Food & Beverages

What's a Disney Party without merchandise, food and beverage offerings? I am not sure there is such a thing, and Party provides some exclusives in addition to Halloween merchandise offered all over the Resort (and shopDisney.com), and food and berg offerings that are available to all guests during non-party hours at Magic Kingdom (and elsewhere at the Resort).



The general Halloween merchandise available around the Resort (and, for many items, online), features a lot of bright orange and turquoise this year. These items were shown during the media event pre-party. The general Halloween merchandise available around the Resort (and, for many items, online), features a lot of bright orange and turquoise this year. These items were shown during the media event pre-party.

Disney continues offering Halloween costumes for wheelchairs, pets, and for children without regard to gender. These items were shown during the media event pre-party. Disney continues offering Halloween costumes for wheelchairs, pets, and for children without regard to gender. These items were shown during the media event pre-party.

As with past years, the Party-exclusive merchandise focuses on both items inspired by the film "Hocus Pocus" and the Party itself. These items were shown during the media event pre-party. As with past years, the Party-exclusive merchandise focuses on both items inspired by the film "Hocus Pocus" and the Party itself. These items were shown during the media event pre-party.

The Emporium devotes an entire section to Halloween-themed merchandise. (For those old enough to remember, it's where Center Street used to be on the west side of Main Street opposite Center Street on the east.) The Emporium devotes an entire section to Halloween-themed merchandise. (For those old enough to remember, it's where Center Street used to be on the west side of Main Street opposite Center Street on the east.)

The event-exclusive merchandise is located in the very back of the Halloween section of the store. The event-exclusive merchandise is located in the very back of the Halloween section of the store.

An expanded colleciton of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired merchandise is also available in the store. An expanded colleciton of "The Nightmare Before Christmas" inspired merchandise is also available in the store.

A mug celebrates The Headless Horseman (and his origin in "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad). A mug celebrates The Headless Horseman (and his origin in "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad).

There is also an expanded Haunted Mansion collection of merchandise available in the store (all seemed themed to the attraction and not specifically the new film). There is also an expanded Haunted Mansion collection of merchandise available in the store (all seemed themed to the attraction and not specifically the new film).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



A glow in the dark Donald Duck sipper is available at several locations at Magic Kingdom during Halloween. The Nightmare Before Christmas Popcorn Bucket is exclusive to the Party. A glow in the dark Donald Duck sipper is available at several locations at Magic Kingdom during Halloween. The Nightmare Before Christmas Popcorn Bucket is exclusive to the Party.

Some of the food items available only during the Party (and shown to the media during the pre-party) are: (Starting at Top Left) Skull Brownie—Mexican-spiced chocolate brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes; Sally Pop—Yellow pop with raspberry filling topped with a Sally chocolate piece; Jack Pop—Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling and topped with a Jack chocolate piece; (Bottom items) Tropical Graveyard—Mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, gummy worm, sprinkles, and a tombstone chocolate piece. Some of the food items available only during the Party (and shown to the media during the pre-party) are: (Starting at Top Left) Skull Brownie—Mexican-spiced chocolate brownie with dulce de leche filling and sugar eyes; Sally Pop—Yellow pop with raspberry filling topped with a Sally chocolate piece; Jack Pop—Chocolate fudge brownie with marshmallow filling and topped with a Jack chocolate piece; (Bottom items) Tropical Graveyard—Mango mousse and sour tropical gelatin topped with cookie crumbles, gummy worm, sprinkles, and a tombstone chocolate piece.

Another food item available only during the Party (and shown to the media during the pre-party) is the MMMummy Treat: Flaky pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes. Another food item available only during the Party (and shown to the media during the pre-party) is the MMMummy Treat: Flaky pastry filled with chocolate-hazelnut filling and topped with white icing stripes and sugar eyes.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



One of the exclusive food and beverage items during the 2023 Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is a Nightmare Before Christmas Popcorn Bucket. It's available at the two kiosks in the hub (while supplies last) only during the Party. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

For the full Foodie Guide, check out Disney Parks Blog. The Guide includes each offering's scheduled availability, its location, including whether it is party-exclusive or available during regular operating hours.

Get ready for tricks and treats because Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is nearly here! 🎃🍫 Dust off your treat bags and uncover all the tasty goodies coming to Magic Kingdom Park this Halloween season in the latest #DisneyEats Foodie Guide: https://t.co/X9utG9cc3o pic.twitter.com/kySUBl0YL9 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 24, 2023

The Haunted Mansion

Obviously a focal point of Halloween around Magic Kingdom is the classic Haunted Mansion attraction. During the Party, it gets some extra external atmospheric effects and lighting, and some "live" characters interacting with guests in the queue.

Madame Carlotta from Magic Kingdom’s Haunted Mansion paid invited media a visit ahead of tonight’s first Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween party of 2023. #letsboothis #notsoscary #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/iXDtdOOfhP — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) August 11, 2023



Additional atmospheric effects and lighting appear outside the Mansion during the Party. Additional atmospheric effects and lighting appear outside the Mansion during the Party.

A butler ghost resident of the mansion appeared in the graveyard adjacent to the queue to interact with waiting guests. Madame Carlotta also makes appearances here, as do other ghostly characters. A butler ghost resident of the mansion appeared in the graveyard adjacent to the queue to interact with waiting guests. Madame Carlotta also makes appearances here, as do other ghostly characters.

The stretch room seemed brighter than the last time I visited. The stretch room seemed brighter than the last time I visited.

The recent "routine refurbishment inside the Mansion seems to have made several scenes brighter than before. The benefit of the ride stopping, howver, is that the iPhone 13 Pro Max's night mode on its longest exposure setting takes an even better lit photo than my eyes saw. The recent "routine refurbishment inside the Mansion seems to have made several scenes brighter than before. The benefit of the ride stopping, howver, is that the iPhone 13 Pro Max's night mode on its longest exposure setting takes an even better lit photo than my eyes saw.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

As mentioned in our recent Updates, The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom closed for a brief "routine refurbishment" just ahead of the start of the scheduled Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties. While the previously announced installation of the "Hatbox Ghost" in the Mansion will not be complete until "later this year", you can already see the temporary barriers surrounding a spot at the Endless Hallway where it will appear in the attraction. In the meantime, just beyond, Madame Leota appears to have a new hairdo inside the crystal ball (and, as I mentioned on our social media, this video does not completely do justice to the new look).

There are numerous Disney PhotoPass photo opportunities during the Party as well, including Magic Shots available only during the Party. Downloading the photos, of course, requires the Memory Maker product (which is no longer available automatically to Passholders). Disney provided media with download privileges during the Party.



Two of the Liberty Square area Disney PhotoPass Magic Shots available during Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party are located in front of The Hall of Presidents: The Hitch-hiking ghosts, and The Headless Horseman. Both Magic Shots have been available at other times at Magic Kingdom, but this location for the photos was new to me. Photos courtesy Disney Parks.

Wine Bar George Wine Country Brunch

Wine Bar George at Disney Springs invited MousePlanet to head over for a hosted meal. I have been to Wine Bar George many times, both at hosted events and on my own with friends. Having never tried the Wine Country Brunch before, I selected it for the hosted meal. The Brunch is available Saturdays and Sundays, from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. The Brunch menu includes some of the bites and boards available at other times of the day, as well as additional breakfast-type items. There are specialty cocktails too, of course.

Wine Bar George is the only Master Sommelier-led wine bar in Florida. Master Sommelier George Miliotes is often on site, and personally served our wine. George is one of only 273 Master Sommeliers in the world. Offering wine by the bottle, glass, or ounce, Wine Bar George has won many awards, and was recently judged 2023 best wine bar wine list by The World of Fine Wine.



Master Sommelier George Miliotes personally picked and served my wine during Brunch, and, from past experience, I can tell you that he does that for many guests, not just for invited guests. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Not only have I always enjoyed the food at Wine Bar George, I have always enjoyed that my lack of sophistication about wine does not interfere in that department. I have taken friends who are sophisticated about wines to Wine Bar George and they have loved it, especially for access to some well-known but not widely available wines. Folks like me without a refined palate for wine can receive great recommendations from George and his staff, who have yet to offer me something less than a great beverage to accompany my food selections!



I enjoyed a hosted Wine Country Brunch at Wine Bar George on Sunday. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Wine Bar George has also added new dates for its "Summer Master Sommelier Wine Experience." George Miliotes hosts "blind" tastings of six different wines he has hand selected for the event. During the 90 minute event, he shares his journey through the wine world and what it takes to become a Master Sommelier. The experience includes cheese and charcuterie. Doors for the event open at noon on select dates in August and September. Tickets are $110/person (plus Eventbrite fees) and are available here.

This & That & Reminders…

…The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa has new menu items according to Disney Parks Blog. It seems that breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus all have some updates.

Starting tomorrow, The Artist’s Palette at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa will be painting some new flavors on its menu! Uncover them all in the latest What’s Cooking blog from #DisneyEats! 🎨 🍽️ https://t.co/lWEed623gB pic.twitter.com/Yq2HQtRhV3 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) August 8, 2023

…Since I was at Magic Kingdom for Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, I got my first look at the water tower added to the future site of Tiana's Bayou Adventure which is expected to open late in 2024 as a reimagination of Splash Mountain.



Dodging bubbles in the air when taking photos is not always possible. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic details and registration for the remaining complimentary events at Walt Disney World Resort are posted on this page of the DVC website. Early registration occurs once for each park hosting a Moonlight Magic Event, where DVC members with Disney Resort hotel reservations falling on the day of an event may register for the event; General registration takes place on specified dates for each event. The remaining complimentary but registration required after-hours events in the parks for members and their guests are:

Disney's Hollywood Studios – September 13. General registration is August 31 (early registration has closed).

For "early registration," an eligible DVC member must have resort reservations at a Disney-owned-and-operated hotel at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort—with party size modifications finalized prior to the respective deadlines. Eligible DVC members are those who are eligible for member extras. Any eligible DVC member (regardless of hotel reservation status) may attempt to register for an event during "general registration" pending availability. Members can register up to a party size of five (including the member) or, when registering during the early registration period, up to the number of guests on the resort reservation finalized by the applicable deadline. Modifications to a hotel reservation's party size after the deadline will not change the party size for the event. Children under age 3 do not need to be registered for the event.

For DVC events, "eligible" member generally means that the member bought their points directly from Disney rather than a third-party resale.

…NEW The Edison at Disney Springs announced that its Mixology Sunset Dinner Series continues with offerings August 24 and 31, at 5:30 p.m. & 8 p.m. As of this posting, the August 31st 8 p.m. event has seats available. The $90/person three-course menu and craft cocktail pairing event requires guests to be at least 21 years old and to purchase tickets in advance.

…REMINDER: The Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic has announced the line-up of interactive food and beverage seminars taking place during this year’s event, Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11, 2023. During the educational seminars, guests can expand their knowledge of wine, beer, spirits, or pasta-making through hands-on learning experiences led by the resort’s award-winning food and beverage team. Updates for this year’s seminars include Craft Cocktails offered both Friday and Saturday and Wine Blending adding a bottling component in which guests will leave with their own bottled custom Meritage blend to take home. The 2023 seminar line-up includes:

Craft Cocktails – Friday and Saturday

Wine Blending – Friday and Saturday

Pasta Making – Friday

It’s Better to Wine in Italian (Italian Wines) – Friday

Base to Bubbles (Champagne) – Friday

Beer, Please! – Saturday

The seminars will take place prior to the outdoor festival. It’s Better to Wine in Italian and Beer, Please! seminar tickets are $75 per person, excluding tax. Base to Bubbles, Wine Blending, and Craft Cocktails seminars are $85 per person, excluding tax. Pasta Making seminar tickets are $110 per person, excluding tax. All seminars require separate tickets and space is limited. Specific dates and times of each seminar are available at foodandwineclassic.com. The Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic offers guests unlimited tastings at creatively spaced, outdoor stations featuring culinary and beverage selections from the hotel’s award-winning restaurants amidst a festive backdrop of live entertainment on the hotel’s scenic causeway. The event runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. on November 10–11, 2023. For more information, visit swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.

Ahead of the Food and Wine Classic, the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels are now offering Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Florida residents the opportunity to save up to 30 percent off regular rates on hotel stays this summer. Visit swandolphin.com/offers/ for more information or to book.

…UPDATED REMINDER: Give Kids the World Village, the non-profit resort that provides week long, no cost Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families, August 26 will host with an evening with Linda Larkin and Jonathan Freeman, the voices of Princess Jasmine and Jafar from the classic Disney animated film Aladdin, as part of its speaker series that benefits the Village's mission. Start time is 7 p.m., doors open at 6:30. Tickets start at $59.99 (with a VIP experience also available, start time of 5:30 p.m. including a meet and greet). You can purchase tickets for 50% off by entering code GKTW50 via this link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/an-evening-with-linda-larkin-and-jonathan-freeman-tickets-652055494537.

…REMINDER: Applications and nominations for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy are open through October. Students looking to achieve their dreams can apply and, for the first time this year, be nominated for the program at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. A panel of judges will select 100 students from the thousands of nationwide applicants to participate in the once-in-a-lifetime mentoring program designed to assist young people in identifying and pursuing their dreams. The selected students, along with a parent or guardian, will receive an all-expense-paid trip to Walt Disney World to participate in the program, including career-oriented workshops, leadership seminars and presentations by celebrity guests, community leaders, educators and Disney executives. Over the years, Disney Dreamers Academy has inspired more than 1,500 students from across the country. Each year, graduates have gone on to become doctors, engineers, performing artists, entrepreneurs, Disney Cast Members and more, and some have transitioned into mentors to the Disney Dreamers who followed them.

The Usual Writer's Note

Face coverings remain optional across all of Walt Disney World Resort. Remember to check this page of DisneyWorld.com for the latest requirements. It remains unlikely that the State of Florida will impose new requirements. As always, be sure to pay attention to updates to the policies around Walt Disney World Resort.

As has been true throughout the past several years, if you're traveling to or from overseas, be sure to check with the places you're visiting and traveling from or through for the latest rules. Though most requirements have been relaxed or removed, it remains important to check on and abide by the most up-to-date COVID-19 testing and vaccine requirements for entering the United States whether as a citizen, permanent resident, or visitor (and be aware of who needs a visa).

Disney Park Pass reservations continue to be required for admission to Walt Disney World theme parks when purchasing undated tickets or an annual pass (in addition to a valid ticket). If your tickets have the Park Hopper option, Park Hopping only becomes available after 2 p.m. daily, and only after you have first visited the park for which you have made a reservation that day. There have been instances where Magic Kingdom has reached capacity and paused admission of Park Hoppers, as Disney reserves the right to do so at all the parks. Passholders are no longer required to make reservations to visit parks after 2 p.m. except for Magic Kingdom on Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking of Annual Passes, sales of new ones resumed back in April. All Passholders may continue to purchase renewals in all tiers, and, now may upgrade pass type before renewal by paying the difference in price. As Disney reserves the right to limit quantities of passes available, sales may pause at any time, so be sure to check https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/passes/ for the latest availability. Logging in to the site with existing MyDisneyExperience credentials can direct you to purchasing opportunities for Florida Residents and Disney Vacation Club Members if those details are already tied to your account.

Note Disney now has a "Courtesy" section included in its "know before you go" webpage on DisneyWorld.com which states:

Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion. Those who can't live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave Walt Disney World Resort.

It is Tropical Storm season for those of us near the Atlantic Ocean. This week, weather forecasters are paying particular attention to several areas of interest for potential further development. As always, keep an eye on the weather alerts for the region you plan to visit, especially if that involves flying into Central Florida. Disney typically only closes the parks when a significant storm is tracking toward Walt Disney World Resort itself, but your airline may have other thoughts about the forecast.

In the meantime, Florida typically still has daily summer thunderstorms at this time of year, and they often occur in mid-afternoon, but that's just a guide, as there is no fixed schedule, let alone a pattern I've been able to rely upon. Severe weather can occur in Central Florida at anytime, even when the forecast says 0% chance of rain (and there are occasional times when there is a forecast 100% chance of rain and it does not rain in some places). Have yourself a regular look at the weather forecasts, and be prepared for heat, humidity, and rain; and have a plan for taking cover for when something severe pops up. If you are driving, be extra alert. I've said it before, I'll say it yet again: it's very hot and muggy around here this summer!

