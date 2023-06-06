Tiana's Palace Dazzles with New Menu

"You know the thing about good food? It brings folks together from all walks of life. It warms them right up and it puts little smiles on their faces. And when I open up my own restaurant, I tell you, people are going to line up for miles around just to get a taste of my food."

"Our food."

“That’s right, baby. Our food.”

- The Princess and the Frog (2009)



Tiana's Palace opens September 7 in New Orleans Square. Photo courtesy Disney.

Tiana's Palace at Disneyland isn't just another new restaurant, it's a restaurant based on a movie about a restaurant. Imagineers, artists and chefs had to work together to bring the fictional restaurant from the silver screen to New Orleans Square in a way that would live up to the promise of the film.

Last week I got to sample a portion of the new menu, and I have to say it's been a while since I've been this impressed with a Disney food offering.

There were two key foods featured in "The Princess and the Frog," and Tiana's Palace does both of them extremely well. We'll flip the script and start with dessert, which was the first item we sampled last week.

The house-filled Beignet is a square pillow of dough, filled with a lemon ice box pie filling and covered with lemon glaze. It's equal parts delicate and messy, and absolutely delicious. Disney's culinary director John State says they may experiment with different fillings in the future, but to my taste the lemon is just right. Don't bother saving room for dessert, eat this first.



Start your meal with a house-filled beignet. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

Young Tiana showed her culinary skill by making gumbo, and it's a given that Tiana's Palace had to serve the dish. In fact, there are three versions of gumbo on the menu, and they're all worth a try. The Seven Greens Gumbo is a plant-based dish (the only one on this menu), inspired by the Gumbo Z'Herbes served at Dooky Chase's restaurant in New Orleans. Pureed white beans add body to the broth, which also contains okra, yams, sweet potatoes and nutty Carolina Gold rice dressed with a plant-based butter. The dish is satisfying on its own, but devoted carnivores can opt to add chicken & Andouille sausage.



The Seven Greens Gumbo is available with or without meat. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

By far the best dish of the day was the House Gumbo, and it's the one I'd make a special trip to have again. This is a classic gumbo, with a dark brown roux, smoky Andouille sausage, braised chicken and a scoop of Carolina Gold rice. It's warm and filling, and definitely brings some heat. Be sure to order a piece of the buttermilk cornbread to help soak up all of the delicious sauce.

Some of the media questioned if the dish was too spicy for theme park guests, while others were liberally adding Tabasco sauce to their portion. Michele Gendreau, director of food and beverage for the Resort, said they would pay attention to guest feedback and made adjustments as necessary.



The House Gumbo is a Tiana's Palace specialty. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

We sampled one of the two sandwiches on the new menu, the Beef Po'boy Sandwich, served with red beans and rice and house-made pickles. Both the Po'boy and the Muffaletta sandwich are served on bread that Disney is sourcing from a bakery in Louisiana. Chef State said they tried to make the bread in house and tried to find a local bakery to produce it, but in the end couldn't get it right.

The sandwich is simply dressed with lettuce, tomato, Duke's mayonnaise and house-made pickles, and is full of flavor. The accompanying red beans and rice (again, the Carolina Gold) are delicious, and the tang of the pickles helps cut the richness of the sandwich.



A surprising addition to the menu is Shrimp and Grits, with Gulf shrimp smothered in a spicy Creole sauce and served atop cheesy grits. This is a solid alternative for someone who wants that New Orleans flavor, but maybe can't take the heat of the house gumbo.



Gulf shrimp and cheesy grits are on the menu at Tiana's Palace. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

We did not get a chance to sample the Cajun-spiced half chicken, but we did hear all about the development of its two side dishes, a basked macaroni and cheese, and a scoop of coleslaw. Lindell Skinner, the operations manager for New Orleans Square food and beverage, is himself a native of New Orleans, and worked closely with Chef State in developing the menu for Tiana's. The process took more than a year, and included a trip to New Orleans where Gendreau and her team ate at 18 restaurants in two and a half days.

When it came to the macaroni and cheese, Skinner said they sampled 15 or 16 different versions, and debated whether the side should be served cut into squares or scooped onto plates. As for the cole slaw, the team had a tasting of a dozen different versions, discussing how loose or creamy the slaw should be, and whether it should be mayonnaise or vinegar based. In the end, they managed to cover all the bases with a dressing made of mayonnaise, sour cream, mustard and two types of vinegar.

Listening to Skinner, State and Gendreau, you get the sense of how passionate they are about bringing an authentic menu to Tiana's Palace, and how proud they are of the entire team. Their enthusiasm is evident in the finished dishes.



Cajun-spiced half chicken is served with two sides and house-made pickles. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix

The average Disneyland visitor isn't going to know that the cane sugar in the Chicory Cold Brew is imported from Louisiana, or about the friendly debate about which type of hot sauce to offer on the condiment bar. They are going to care of their gumbo is too hot to finish and I worry that this delicious menu is going to be toned down to satisfy the palates of the masses. As much as it seems they don't want to put "SPICY!" labels on their menus, it may be necessary.

Tiana's Palace is still a quick-service restaurant, so reservations are not available. And while people may not be lining up for miles, I expect there to be a pretty healthy line during the opening days and weeks. Fortunately the location offers Mobile Order, so you can preorder your meal using the Disneyland app. Tiana's even has a new mobile order window on the side of the building to help speed delivery. I'd recommend placing your order early in the day so you have your choice of meal times, especially during the opening weeks.

We were able to confirm that the Mint Julep Bar will also reopen on September 7, and will serve the same Mickey-shaped beignets and signature drink. Todd Pickering and I will be back to sample more of Tiana's menu when the restaurant opens next week, so be sure to follow along on the site formerly known as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for all of the updates.