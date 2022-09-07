Disney Treasure to Set Sail December 2024

Disney premieres its grand reveal of "Disney Treasure." Video courtesy Disney.

Today, Disney Cruise Line premiered its virtual grand reveal of Disney Treasure which is scheduled to become the sixth ship in the fleet when it begins sailings in December 2024. MousePlanet was one of a number of media outlets invited to Port Canaveral to preview some of the details of the reveal and to chat with some of the imagineers and others involved in the creation of the new ship aboard Disney Wish while it was in port between sailings on August 28. In this rather long article, we will try to provide comparisons between the Disney Treasure and its sister ship, Disney Wish, and how both are similar and different than the rest of the existing DCL fleet.



"Disney Treasure" will be the sixth Disney Cruise Line ship in service when it begins sailing in December 2024. Artist concept image courtesy Disney.

In 2016, Disney announced that two new DCL ships, slightly larger but of the same capacity as Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, were scheduled to be built for service. At the 2017 D23 Expo, Disney announced that a third ship of this new class (originally referred to in documents as "Triton class") would also be added to the fleet, and that sailings would start in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively. When it announced the new ship construction, Disney said that "the new ships will embody the elegance and romance of the golden age of ocean cruising with unique touches all their own. The new vessels will offer more innovation, new technologies, spectacular entertainment and more Disney stories and characters than ever before."

Disney says it pioneered the category of "family cruising" which did not significantly exist before its 1998 launch of Disney Magic (or, at least before Disney's "The Big Red Boat" licensing deal with an outside cruise operator that preceded the launch of DCL). While you will find bingo offered aboard, you will not find a casino on any of its ships to date.

The exterior of all of the DCL ships are constructed to look like ocean liners of the early 20th Century, and share a common exterior paint scheme (which is reminiscent of Mickey Mouse's color scheme—DCL was the first cruise line to get U.S. Coast Guard permission to have yellow life boats). There are notable differences between the ships. The three ships discussed at 2017 D23 Expo comprise a class of "sister ships," sharing the same overall design in terms of hull configuration, capacity, and the layout of staterooms and other major spaces, each constructed at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Germany and powered by liquefied natural gas. Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy constitute an earlier class of "sister ships," that were also constructed at Meyer Werft shipyard, with similar capacity to the newest class, but with a different ship layout. DCL's original pair of sister ships are in their own class: Disney Magic and Disney Wonder were constructed in Italy and are both smaller than the rest of the fleet.



Disney Cruise Line is now celebrating its 25th Anniversary aboard all of its ships, with its oldest ship, Disney Magic, having had its maiden voyage in the Summer of 1998. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Obviously, the timeline for delivery of the three newest ships got delayed a bit by the global pandemic. The first of the new ships ships, Disney Wish, finally set sail in the summer of 2022 from Port Canaveral, Florida, expanding the fleet to five active ships. The new "Wish class" of ship launched a few notable layout changes for those that had sailed the other DCL ship classes: the outdoor promenade deck (the deck mostly below the lifeboats) does not extend all the way around the ship in a loop; there is no designated adult entertainment district (age-restricted during specified hours), but, instead, several venues across the ship that are age-restricted during specified hours; the adults-only pool and café are located at the aft of the ship rather than midship; there are only two sets of public elevators (forward and aft), with none in the midship, and not every elevator reaches every deck; and the ship's forward decorative funnel (as opposed to its aft operative funnel that carries the ship's exhaust) includes a concierge-level tower suite/two-story accomodations rather than a teens club (which is now located elsewhere on the ship). Other major distinctions between the ship classes are largely thematic, and will be noted where relevant.



"Disney Wish" was christened at Port Canaveral, Florida on June 29, 2022, and MousePlanet was invited to the ceremony and to sail aboard that first public voyage. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



While the promenade on the Wish-class ships does not loop all the way around the ship, it does provide guests with the opportunity to walk nearly all the way out to the bow of the ship and look back at the bridge, with the Senses Spa below. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

At last Fall's D23 Expo, Disney announced that Disney Wish's first sister ship will be named Disney Treasure. Today, Disney announced more major details about that ship: Disney Treasure is now scheduled to embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as September 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on September 20, 2023.



An image of Voyager Minnie Mouse will decorate the bow of "Disney Treasure" and during the media preview of the ship on the deck of "Disney Wish," Minnie Mouse showed off her new Voyager costume. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Design "Inspired by Adventure"

The reveal of the Disney Treasure often repeats that the design of the ship is "inspired by adventure." What that means is that, thematically, "adventure" is what ties the themed spaces aboard the ship together. Disney Wish refers to its Grand Hall, the first space guests embarking encounter at midship (referred to as the Atrium on the prior four ships), as a "castle at sea" and the ship contains many thematic elements celebrating Disney princesses, from a statue of Cinderella in the Grand Hall, to many other decorative touches around the ship.



The Grand Hall is where guests are first welcomed aboard Disney Wish and they are greeted by a statue of Cinderella at the base of the grand staircase. Disney refers to this space as a "castle at sea." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Treasure, according to its designers, will have "Adventure" serving as its "architectural and thematic foundation," honoring "Walt Disney’s legendary passion for travel and exploration." The Grand Hall of Treasure is being called a "palace at sea," and its welcoming sculpture features Aladdin and Jasmine aboard their magic carpet. Spaces aboard this ship take their theming cues from Disney stories including Aladdin, The Lion King, and Zootopia, and Pixar's Coco, to name a few.



The Grand Hall on Disney Treasure is being called a "palace at sea." The Grand Hall on Disney Treasure is being called a "palace at sea."

Aladdin and Jasmine aboard their magic carpet will greet guests embarking on Disney Treasure. Aladdin and Jasmine aboard their magic carpet will greet guests embarking on Disney Treasure.

The Disney Treasure Grand Hall draws its inspiration from Disney's Aladdin. The Disney Treasure Grand Hall draws its inspiration from Disney's Aladdin.

Concept art courtesy Disney.

Like on Disney Wish, the Grand Hall itself will feature new entertainment, including dedicated shows, character encounters and musical performances. At night, its chandelier and lighting will feature scheduled special moments as well.

Yes, like Disney's other ships, Marvel and Star Wars will be represented in places aboard the ship, most notably the kids clubs. In addition, this ship will also draw on nods to Disney theme parks (and drawing the line of what is a nod to the parks and what is a nod to Disney's film vault can become a bit unclear). The creative team, however, made it clear during the preview that this ship will not have a copy of Disney Wish's Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, but they were not prepared to confirm the theme of the lounge that will occupy similar space on Treasure. With Destination D23 coming up this weekend, and Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D'Amaro scheduled to speak on Saturday morning (which we will cover and D23 will be live streaming on its social media channels), perhaps this detail will materialize soon.

Accommodations

Disney says that "luxurious accommodations aboard the Disney Treasure will strike an inviting balance between modern design and nostalgic charm with a fresh, natural color scheme and custom artwork that will entice guests to peer beyond their staterooms into fantastical worlds from heartwarming Disney adventures." Where Disney Wish drew from princess themes for stateroom decor, Disney Treasure will draw from "adventure" and films including Aladdin, Pocahontas, The Lion King, and Luca.



Staterooms on the Wish have art inspired by princesses; this is our family verandah stateroom on the christening cruise taken from the door to the verandah (and, at night, an additional bed was in the spot where the photo was taken and the couch was converted to a single bed. Staterooms on the Wish have art inspired by princesses; this is our family verandah stateroom on the christening cruise taken from the door to the verandah (and, at night, an additional bed was in the spot where the photo was taken and the couch was converted to a single bed.

Disney Treasure, like other DCL ships, will have staterooms that include a bed that the stateroom attendant can lower from the ceiling, creating a bunk bed. Disney Treasure, like other DCL ships, will have staterooms that include a bed that the stateroom attendant can lower from the ceiling, creating a bunk bed.

Most of the Treasure's 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view, including 877 (70%) with a verandah. Most of the Treasure's 1,256 staterooms will offer an ocean view, including 877 (70%) with a verandah.

Photo from Disney Wish by Alan S. Dalinka. Concept art courtesy Disney.

Like the other DCL ships, staterooms are built with families in mind and feature upscale amenities. Most staterooms include DCL's "signature" split-bath concept: toilet and sink in one room; shower and sink in another. Many staterooms include a connecting door to adjoin staterooms for groups voyaging together: 451 connecting doors in all.

Disney Treasure's concierge experience features a premium level of dedicated service at a premium price. Both concierge-level staterooms and suites will provide exclusive concierge lounge access, including a private sun deck with available cocktail service and a variety of food and beverage options throughout the day. Concierge-level suite interiors will be inspired by the "majestic grasslands Simba calls home in Walt Disney Animation Studios’ The Lion King. Four royal suites "pay tribute to the faithful feline companions of daring Disney characters."



Concierge level suites on "Disney Treasure" will feature interiors inspired by the "majestic grasslands Simba calls home in “The Lion King.” Concept art courtesy Disney.



Concierge suites offer additional space, and like concierge staterooms, provide access to an exclusive concierge lounge with a private sun deck. Concept art courtesy Disney.

The Bagheera Royal Suites honor the "noble panther" from The Jungle Book and the lush forests he calls home.

Bagheera Royal Suites offer larger sleeping quarters. Bagheera Royal Suites offer larger sleeping quarters.

The Rajah Royal Suites are themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in Aladdin. The Rajah Royal Suites are themed to Princess Jasmine’s protective tiger who dwells in the royal palace of Agrabah in Aladdin.

The bathrooms in the Raja Royal Suite will provide views of the sea (and, of course, the windows can be made opaque when desired and appropriate). The bathrooms in the Raja Royal Suite will provide views of the sea (and, of course, the windows can be made opaque when desired and appropriate).

Concept art courtesy Disney.

At the highest end of accommodations—both in terms of where it is located on the ship and in terms of price—Disney Wish introduced DCL's first suite inside the decorative funnel. Disney Treasure will also feature such a suite in the forward funnel, The Tomorrow Tower Suite. The one-of-a-kind suite overlooks the ship’s top deck and looks to the ship's horizon through an expansive two-story window. (Disney)



Disney Wish offered DCL's first Tower Suite in the decorative funnel on the forward part of the top deck of the ship. Disney Wish offered DCL's first Tower Suite in the decorative funnel on the forward part of the top deck of the ship.

Disney Wish Tower Suite features decorative touches inspired by Moana. Disney Wish Tower Suite features decorative touches inspired by Moana.

The Tomorrow Tower Suite takes its inspiration from "the same forward-thinking mindset that inspired Walt Disney World Resort’s theme park, EPCOT." The Tomorrow Tower Suite takes its inspiration from "the same forward-thinking mindset that inspired Walt Disney World Resort’s theme park, EPCOT."

The Tomorrow Tower Suite has a very large primary bathroom. The Tomorrow Tower Suite has a very large primary bathroom.

The Tomorrow Tower Suite has several bedrooms, including one with built-in bunk beds. The Tomorrow Tower Suite has several bedrooms, including one with built-in bunk beds.

Concept art courtesy Disney.

Dining Aboard

All DCL ships feature three main dining rooms with a "rotational dining" schedule for dinner seatings included in the cruise fare. That means that guests are assigned each night to one of the three dining rooms each night (and either an early or late dinner seating), and that their table number assignment and servers rotate to each of the different dining rooms according to a nightly schedule received at embarkation. It is sometimes possible to request a change of schedule upon embarkation at guest services, but changes after that are more difficult. Of course, guests can skip their dinner seating on any night(s): opting instead for complimentary 24 hour room service (with a number of additional charge options available), or some of the quick service locations around the pool deck, cafés, a sweets shop, or adults-only premium restaurants (reservations and extra charges required), and so forth. Unlike some cruise lines, DCL does not operate its buffets during dinner, and, indeed, buffet hours are specified and limited on Disney ships rather than 24 hours.

Two of the main dining rooms aboard the Wish will be on the Treasure:

Worlds of Marvel, Disney Cruise Line’s immersive Marvel-themed dining experience, celebrates favorite Avengers characters and stories, including an "amazing" interaction with Spider-Man. This "high-tech venue" includes special video-based entertainment with additional lighting and sound effects. Since voyages aboard Disney Treasure will be seven nights, guests will rotate to World of Marvel for two separate nights with distinct shows and dining inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first show will be based on the show aboard Disney Wish; the second show will be new and details have not yet been revealed. Prior classes of DCL ships had the Animator's Palate main dining room concept which featured video and lighting effects with occasional Disney character appearances.



Worlds of Marvel dining room debuted on "Disney Wish" and will also be onboard "Disney Treasure." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Spider-Man interacts with guests in World of Marvel aboard "Disney Wish" and he will also appear on "Disney Treasure." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

1923, located just off the Grand Hall and named for the founding year of Walt Disney Animation Studios, celebrates "the profound impact of Disney’s animation legacy and bring to life Walt Disney’s love of adventure through a nostalgic collection of exploration-themed artwork from both modern and classic animated films." The restaurant's decor is drawn from the "glamour of Hollywood’s golden age," and its menu "inspired by the fusion of cultural flavors found throughout California and designed with families in mind." Aboard Disney Wish artifacts on display focused on Disney Princesses and films about them; aboard Disney Treasure they will be more "adventure" focused. Prior classes of DCL ships each have a dining room off the ship Atrium with thematic decorative elements relating to a Disney film.



Princess-themed art and artifacts decorate 1923 aboard "Disney Wish." Aboard "Disney Treasure," the art and artifacts will be "adventure" themed in 1923. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Wish introduced a new dinner theater-in-the-round venue: Arendelle, based upon the fictional kingdom from Disney's Frozen and featuring characters from the animated films in a musical story extending the story from the films. Disney Treasure will have a similar dining venue that will be named "Plaza de Coco," a brand new theatrical dining experience themed to the Disney and Pixar film, Coco. Like the show on the Wish, the story here will join Miguel and his familia where it left off on screen as they gather in Mariachi Plaza to take guests on two nights of "colorful, music-filled journeys that celebrate family memories and togetherness with festive dinner menus of modern twists on traditional Mexican fare and a lineup of live entertainment." Disney Magic and Disney Wonder also have musical dinner-theater venues, though not in the round.



Disney Wish introduced a dinner theater-in-the-round style venue: Arendele. Yes, it's a Frozen dinner show; Josh D'Amaro was at the table across the stage from us during the Disney Wish christening cruise, your experience may vary. Disney Wish introduced a dinner theater-in-the-round style venue: Arendele. Yes, it's a Frozen dinner show; Josh D'Amaro was at the table across the stage from us during the Disney Wish christening cruise, your experience may vary.

Disney Treasure will feature a new Plaza de Coco dinner theater-in-the round venue. (Disney concept art). Disney Treasure will feature a new Plaza de Coco dinner theater-in-the round venue. (Disney concept art).

With DCL's rotational dining, guests are served by the same servers no matter which of the three dining rooms they are seated. The server's costumes in each dining venue are themed to that venue and Disney shared concept art for the Plaza de Coco costumes at the media preview. With DCL's rotational dining, guests are served by the same servers no matter which of the three dining rooms they are seated. The server's costumes in each dining venue are themed to that venue and Disney shared concept art for the Plaza de Coco costumes at the media preview.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka and concept art courtesy Disney.

Disney Wish took the DCL ship buffet from its established Cabanas format on the older four ships and made it Marceline Market, a more modern food hall named for Walt Disney's childhood hometown. That concept will be aboard Disney Treasure as well. Also like Disney Wish, around the ship's pools will be the Mickey & Friends Festival of Foods locations: counters that offer different quick service food offerings from the famous chicken tenders, to pizza, and other bites (most items other than alcohol included in the cruise fare). Festival of Foods typically operate extended hours during sailings.



Marceline Market is a "food hall" version of a traditional DCL buffet restaurant, but, unlike other cruise lines, DCL buffets are open for service during only limited posted hours. Marceline Market is a "food hall" version of a traditional DCL buffet restaurant, but, unlike other cruise lines, DCL buffets are open for service during only limited posted hours.

Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods features quick serve counters with different food options, typically available during extended hours throughout a cruise. Mickey and Friends Festival of Foods features quick serve counters with different food options, typically available during extended hours throughout a cruise.

On Disney Wish, Inside Out: Joyful Sweets serves up various treats for an extra charge and the venue features decor and sculptures of characters from Pixar's Inside Out. On Disney Wish, Inside Out: Joyful Sweets serves up various treats for an extra charge and the venue features decor and sculptures of characters from Pixar's Inside Out.

The analogous space to Joyful Sweets onDisney Treasure will be Jumbeaux’s Sweets, "reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor, Jumbeaux Café, from the bustling mammal metropolis featured in Disney’s Zootopia." The space will include sculptures of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde and will offer a selection of more than 35 flavors of handmade gelato, ice cream and sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more. (Disney Concept Art.) The analogous space to Joyful Sweets onDisney Treasure will be Jumbeaux’s Sweets, "reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor, Jumbeaux Café, from the bustling mammal metropolis featured in Disney’s Zootopia." The space will include sculptures of Officer Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde and will offer a selection of more than 35 flavors of handmade gelato, ice cream and sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more. (Disney Concept Art.)

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka and concept art courtesy Disney.

The adult-exclusive dining options available on Disney Wish will also be available on Disney Treasure. Palo Steakhouse, Enchanté by Chef Arnaud Lallement, and The Rose, all inspired by “Beauty and the Beast” are not included in the regular cruise fare, of course. The Rose is a bar/lounge, but the restaurants require advanced reservations, and, remember, those can book up quickly and are open for booking based on your Castaway Club status, just as Palo is on all the older ships, and Remy on the Dream and Fantasy.

Palo Steakhouse combines "the relaxed sophistication of authentic Italian dining with the classic refinement of a modern steakhouse in a genteel setting inspired by Cogsworth, the tale’s majordomo-turned-enchanted-clock."

Enchanté offers "the most luxurious dining experience on board, featuring a gourmet menu crafted by three-Michelin-starred Chef Arnaud Lallement. This romantic and intimate venue will evoke the dazzling spirit of the film’s candelabra 4aître d’, Lumiere."

The Rose is the "chic lounge at the entrance of Palo Steakhouse and Enchanté," and is inspired by fateful flower at the heart of the Beauty and the Beast story. DCL says, "the Rose will be an idyllic setting for a pre-dinner aperitif or after-dinner cocktail."



The enchanted rose from Disney's Beauty and the Beast inspires the lounge at the entrance to the adult-exclusive dining venues on Disney Wish. The enchanted rose from Disney's Beauty and the Beast inspires the lounge at the entrance to the adult-exclusive dining venues on Disney Wish.

The Rose will be onboard Disney Treasure. The Rose will be onboard Disney Treasure.

Palo Steakhouse is the Italian-style steakhouse additional charge adult exclusive dining option on Disney Wish. (Advance reservations required.) Palo Steakhouse is the Italian-style steakhouse additional charge adult exclusive dining option on Disney Wish. (Advance reservations required.)

Palo Steakhouse wil be onboard Disney Treasure. Palo Steakhouse wil be onboard Disney Treasure.

Enchanté is "the most luxurious" dining experience aboard Disney Wish with a large additional charge. (Advance reservations required.) Enchanté is "the most luxurious" dining experience aboard Disney Wish with a large additional charge. (Advance reservations required.)

Enchanté will be onboard Disney Treasure. Enchanté will be onboard Disney Treasure.

Photos from aboard Disney Wish by Alan S. Dalinka.

Entertainment Venues

DCL ships are known for their entertainment for all ages. Disney Treasure will carry on that tradition with venues that correspond to those on Disney Wish, with some varied themes.

All of the DCL ships include Broadway-style productions developed exclusively for Disney Cruise Line. Each ship has its own Walt Disney Theatre to present those productions, and Disney Treasure will have that venue as well. When it first sails, Disney Treasure will present the DCL version of “Beauty and the Beast” and the Disney and Pixar character-based original musical show “Disney Seas the Adventure”. DCL is also developing an all-new show which will debut on the Disney Treasure, but details have not yet been released.

DCL ships before Disney Wish feature a night club-type venue in the area that's adults-only during nighttime hours and a "D-Lounge" family friendly multipurpose entertainment space. Disney Wish does not include these venues, but, instead, debuted a two-level multipurpose round entertainment space named Luna (named for the Disney and Pixar short La Luna).

.

Luna is a two-deck entertainment venue aboard "Disney Wish." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

On Disney Treasure, named for the lioness matriarch from Disney’s The Lion King, Sarabi will be the similar space: a central hub for a multitude of family friendly daytime activities and adult-exclusive evening entertainment. Its theming will "evoke the natural beauty and openness of the savanna" and the activities here will include DCL "classics" such as “Match Your Mate” and “Family Time Game Show,” and new activities that first debuted on the Disney Wish like “Villains Game Night.”

.

Sarabi will serve the same function on "Disney Treasure" as Luna on the "Wish." Concept art courtesy Disney.

On either side of Luna on the Wish and Sarabi on the Treasure are the Wonderland and Never Land Cinemas which DCL describes as "intimate, luxe screening rooms," which could also be described (at least on Disney Wish) as rather small with seats that are not designed for guests over about five feet tall theaters that show first-run films from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm during cruises. The other DCL ships each have only one movie theater. The Walt Disney Theatre on the older ships also sometimes show movies when not in use for the Broadway-style shows. In addition, on many cruises, guests can watch older movies on FunnelVision, the large screen facing the pools on the ship's upper deck, and, of course, stateroom televisions have a large selection of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm movies available for viewing on demand.

Also like Disney Wish rather than an outdoor sports area on the upper-most deck of the ship like the older ships, Disney Treasure will have the climate controlled Hero Zone venue on the upper decks offering "a progressive sports and recreation venue where action-packed physical challenges will blend with game show-style competitions." During the Wish christening cruise last year, one day this venue was filled with inflatable slides in an IncrediGames competition for kids themed to the Incredibles from the Pixar films.

AquaMouse: DCL's Attraction at Sea

DCL introduced its first attraction at sea, AquaMouse, a water coaster with synchronized sound and video featuring new Mickey Mouse animated shorts on Disney Wish. Two different stories for the attraction video are available during Wish cruises, and the versions rotate based on a posted schedule. The ride itself is suspended high above the ship's upper decks, with powerful jets propelling two-person ride vehicles through 760 feet of winding tubes, with views of the ocean and the ship below

When Disney Treasure sails, a new third Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse story will be introduced, "Curse of the Golden Egg." The all-new storyline follows Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse on a zany misadventure into an ancient temple. Guests will journey with the pair as they embark on a tour of mysterious ruins for a glimpse of the legendary treasure within and encounter a series of hilarious mishaps and booby traps that take the trek in unexpected directions. DCL representatives said at the media preview that all three stories will rotate on both the Wish and the Treasure.



AquaMouse is DCL's "attraction at sea." First introduced on Disney Wish, it will also be on Disney Treasure. AquaMouse is DCL's "attraction at sea." First introduced on Disney Wish, it will also be on Disney Treasure.

Guests ride AquaMouse aboard two-person rafts. Guests ride AquaMouse aboard two-person rafts.

"Curse of the Golden Egg," an all new story will debut on AquaMouse when Disney Treasure sets sail in December 2024. "Curse of the Golden Egg," an all new story will debut on AquaMouse when Disney Treasure sets sail in December 2024.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka. Concept art courtesy Disney.

More Upper Decks Features

On Disney Wish and Disney Treasure, seven family-friendly pools are staggered among tiered decks. There are lounge chairs available on many parts of the upper decks.

Like aboard the Disney Wish, the upper deck also features a Toy Story-themed district designed especially for families with toddlers and young children including a splash zone, wading pool, family waterslide and smoothie bar.



Right below the windows of the Tower Suite is the Toy Story-themed area for families with toddlers. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

In addition, adults can enjoy the Quiet Cove at the aft the ship, a "peaceful refuge dedicated to lounging, sipping and soaking." On the Wish and the Treasure, it is set away from the the family areas (on the other ships, it is located in a separate area midship that guests pass through when going forward or aft). On the Wish and the Treasure, the area includes an infinity pool, a poolside bar, and café which is not as large as its counterparts on the other ships, and, at least on the Wish's christening cruise, had far fewer food offerings than the other ships.



Cové Cafe is located in the Quiet Cove area of the ship at its aft on the "Wish" and it will be in the same spot on the "Treasure." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka

Adult-Exclusive areas

As mentioned earlier, before Disney Wish, Disney Cruise Line ships had specific districts that were adults-only during specific evening hours. Disney Wish has venues scattered across the ship that are adults-only during certain times of day. Disney describes them as offering "elevated interpretations of Disney adventures and Disney Parks attractions, with sophisticated theming ranging from subtle inspiration to full immersion, allowing guests to customize their vacation according to their interests."

Disney Treasure will offer DCL's first venue inspired by Walt Disney's 1954 film, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, and Magic Kingdom's 1971-1994 attraction. Periscope Pub will give guests the opportunity to "dive into the mythical depths of uncharted oceans amidst the submarine-styled interiors and take a look at the watery world below through an intriguing glass ceiling." As its name suggests, it is the ship's pub, so the latest sports games will be shown on its televisions, and it will feature a menu of craft brews and light bites. On Disney Wish, the analogous space is the Keg & Compass.



Periscope Pub on "Disney Treasure" is inspired by "20,000 Leagues Under the Sea." Concept art courtesy Disney.



Keg & Compass on "Disney Wish" is the analogous ship's pub venue. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Skipper Society will be Disney Treasure's centrally-located lounge near the Grand Hall and the retail district. As its name suggests, it will feature "refined nods to the iconic Jungle Cruise attraction at Disney theme park around the globe." DCL says that, "the venue’s natural colorways and camp-style furnishings, paired with sly tributes to the trusty, dry-witted skippers who lead world-famous tours across treacherous waterways, will offer an elevated, yet playful atmosphere where guests will indulge in themed cocktails and light snacks." In other words, the bar is sandstone but some take it for granite. The analogous space on Disney Wish is The Princess & the Frog themed The Bayou (which is also adjacent to Star Wars Hyperspace Lounge, so, presumably, Skipper Society will be adjacent to the as-yet-named similar realm).



Skipper Society inspired by The Jungle Cruise will be a lounge area aboard "Disney Treasure." Concept art courtesy Disney.



The Bayou on "Disney Wish" is the analogous lounge just steps from the Grand Hall. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Like the other DCL ships, Disney Treasure will offer a Senses Spa. Like its counterparts, it will offer private treatment rooms, lavish spa villas, and steam and aromatherapy rooms. It will also offer a reimagined Senses Fitness with state-of-the-art exercise and wellness facilities.

Kids Areas

Much has been written about the unique kids spaces on DCL ships. I saved it for last here because, at least as of publication, Disney has described Disney Treasure's spaces as pretty much the same as aboard Disney Wish. Dedicated spaces and interactive programming will be offered for every age group—infants and toddlers, children, tweens and teens.

Disney’s Oceaneer Club is the gateway to the children's spaces. On Disney Wish, it's located one deck below the Grand Hall, and guests can take a slide down to that deck (and, at least during the christening cruise, that included adults being allowed to take the slide rather than the stairs). Experiences are led by a team of Disney-trained counselors.

Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where young “recruits” will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own heroes, like Spider- Man, Black Panther and Ant-Man.

Fairytale Hall is a royal collection of activity rooms where princesses and princes will let their creativity shine at Rapunzel’s Art Studio, read and act out stories at Belle’s Library and more.

At Walt Disney Imagineering Lab, kids will discover the secrets of world-renowned Disney Imagineers — the creative masterminds behind Disney theme parks, resorts and cruise ships — with hands-on activities and inventive experiments.

At Star Wars: Cargo Bay, the peculiar creatures and legendary characters from a galaxy far, far away take center stage immersing kids in their own Star Wars story as they take on the role of creature handlers and learn to manage a mischievous menagerie of exotic beings.

Mickey and Minnie Captain’s Deck is a nautical playground inspired by the colors, icons and magic of Disney Cruise Line. Little cadets will set sail on a fun-filled adventure with an array of maritime-themed physical and sensory-style games and activities.



Disney's Oceaneer's Club is the gateway to lots of children's experiences on Disney Wish, as it will be on Disney Treasure. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The it's a small world nursery is also accessed through the Oceaneer's Club on Disney Wish, as it will presumably be on Disney Treasure. Edge and Vibe, the tween and teen clubs respectively, are located elsewhere on the ship.

In 2018, following two media-invited events, a familiarization cruise aboard Disney Dream and an in-port visit to Disney Fantasy, I wrote about the fun available for all age groups on a Disney Cruise. That article can bring you further up to speed in a general sense if you are not already familiar with activities for kids on DCL ships.

Concluding Comments

During and after the Disney Wish christening cruise last year, we posted a rather extensive playlist of videos of our tours of the ship. Since the Disney Treasure is based on the same design, you may find those useful to review on our Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/watch/100063736833214/427925429046247. Among the videos we shared there are a tour of our family verandah stateroom, a tour of the Tower Suite, a visit to the oh-so-popular guest laundry, and a stroll through the nearly empty Grand Hall while the ship was docked at Disney's Castaway Cay.



Disney Treasure's home port will be Port Canaveral, Florida when it launches in 2024.

As the launch date of Disney Treasure approaches, we expect we will start to hear more about its final sister ship, probably starting with its name. As you may recall, Disney also announced that it purchased a partially completed cruise ship, even larger than the Wish-class ships, that it will complete next year and then will home port outside the United States. When all of the announced projects are complete, the DCL fleet will include eight ships in four different classes.

To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a cruise on any of its ships, including the Disney Treasure starting soon, guests can visit disneycruise.com/treasure, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact your travel agent. Remember, Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as September 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on September 20, 2023.

Regular readers of our MousePlanet Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort Update know that MousePlanet's travel partner is Get Away Today, and, yes, they can help you book your Disney Cruise vacation too.