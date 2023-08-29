Walt Disney World Resort Update for September 12, 2023

Destination D23 answered some of the open questions I've been asking in our Updates since the end of the year, provided a few surprises, and teased more possibilities about the future of Walt Disney World Resort, but as many folks commented along the way and several friends texted me during the event, gave us few specific details about future plans. All that came on the heals of what rapidly became Hurricane Idalia, which threatened and then missed having any significant impact on the Walt Disney World Resort area: the parks operated on their normal schedule except Typhoon Lagoon and the mini-golf courses. Thoughts go out to those around Florida's "big bend" up in the panhandle and in Georgia and the Carolinas, where the storm's physical impact was greatest.



Magic Kingdom continued operating under its regular schedule as Hurricane Idalia passed near the region and the park and Resort emerged unscathed. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The impact of Idalia on MousePlanet and our coverage of Disney news was to delay Disney Cruise Line's virtual grand reveal of its next new ship, Disney Treasure, by a week. That placed it squarely into the slot where I usually bring you Walt Disney World news and views. For those interested in DCL, my article on the Treasure provides the major details Disney shared and compared them to those of its sister ship, Disney Wish, which launched in Summer of 2022. Fortunately, and not surprisingly, there was precious little Resort news ahead of Destination D23, so I did not publish a later-than-usual Update last week.

The one piece of relevant and still timely news we learned before Destination 23 is that EPCOT's Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will have Passholder previews September 24-29, and October 1-4, 2023. Perhaps because it is a walk-through attraction rather than a ride, these previews will be unlike any other held since I've been writing these Updates in terms of how Passholders get to access. While no registration is required, Passholders must have a Disney Park Pass Reservation for EPCOT for the preview date they wish to visit the new walk-through attraction—park hopping from another park with a reservation for that other park or otherwise using an Annual Pass simply to enter EPCOT after 2 p.m. will not be sufficient for a preview. Passholders are limited to one preview per person, and be aware that as an outdoor experience, if lightning is within six miles of the park or other severe weather is in the vicinity, the attraction will close until the weather is clear.

Note: during those same dates, Disney Vacation Club is also offering the same dates as preview dates for eligible members, but its hours are expressly limited to "From park open through 5:00 p.m.," so it's possible that Passholder hours will be limited as well. Like Passholders, eligible DVC members need to have a ticket to get in the park as well as a Disney Park Pass reservation for EPCOT for the date of the preview (park hopping or entering the park after 2 p.m. as an Annual Passholder will not suffice). DVC check-in will take place at the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana entrance, across from the Coral Reef Restaurant in World Nature.

The new proposed Disney Vacation Club addition to Disney's Polynesian Village Resort continues to take shape along Seven Seas Lagoon. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Vacation Club's Bay Lake Tower at Disney's Contemporary Resort's elevator lobbies provide spectacular views of Magic Kingdom. Indeed, the prior photo of the construction the new tower addition to Disney's Polynesian Village Resort, and several other photos in this Update were taken from its elevator lobbies during a break in Destination D23 scheduled activities. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Thanks to a cast member friend that invited me along on her friends-and-family preview, I had a chance to visit the attraction around sunset since our last Update. Fortunately, my friend's assigned time slot was around sunset, and we were able to walk through in daylight and repeat the walk through just after dark. I think the photos I took at the attraction after dark are prettier than the daytime.

It is an attraction intended for all ages. There are lots of details carved in the rocks and pathways, including characters from the animated film. For those that have visited Aulani, a Disney Resort in Ko Olina, Hawaii, the inclusion of characters in the rock work is very much in the same style as the pool "valley" there, just as animals are "carved" into the Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom.



Moana appears in the rock work along the self-guided journey. Moana appears in the rock work along the self-guided journey.

It may be tough to spot Hei Hei in the rock work, so I have not spoiled it with this photo, but cast members may be willing to point out a clue that will help locate the wayward chicken. It may be tough to spot Hei Hei in the rock work, so I have not spoiled it with this photo, but cast members may be willing to point out a clue that will help locate the wayward chicken.

Some of the "wet" areas allow guests of all ages to splash around and get as soaked as they wish. Some of the "wet" areas allow guests of all ages to splash around and get as soaked as they wish.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

There are lots of ways to observe and interact with water. There are even both wet and dry paths to chose from as you walk through, and though the dry path may get some moisture, if you or your little ones want to get really soaked, there are ways to do that in the wet path as well as ways to get just a little wet while interacting with the water. I had another opportunity to walk through the attraction as invited media during Destination D23 just ahead of an approaching thunderstorm which is why I can confirm the comment I made above, the attraction will close when severe weather approaches and before it gets close enough to close the attraction, wind can push the water around and on you, even on the dry paths.

At Destination D23, Disney announced that Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will open to guests starting October 16, 2023, and the character herself, Moana, will have a new meet and greet location nearby that will open that day too. I last met her at Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic back on August 2, at Disney's Animal Kingdom, where she started appearing during park days earlier this year. No word on whether that will continue when the EPCOT attraction opens (though, as a betting guy, I would bet that she will not continue to appear at Animal Kingdom).



Moana will meet and greet in a new dedicated space near Journey of Water at EPCOT starting October 16, 2023. The character only started regularly meeting and greeting guests at Disney's Animal Kingdom along Discovery River earlier this year. She was meeting and greeting during the Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event on August 2. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Do you want to see more images of Destination D23 than what we have shared on social media and in this Update? Let me know in the comments or on our social media channels! I can make that happen…

Destination D23 Provides Some Details About What's Next at Walt Disney World Resort

The Destination D23 official Disney fan event took place over this past weekend, from Friday, September 8 through Sunday, September 10, at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Convention Center at Walt Disney World Resort. Relevant to our Walt Disney World Resort Update, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro and "special guests" took to the stage and presented "A Celebration of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" featuring "updates about Disney Parks and Resorts around the world and Disney Cruise Line. D23 provided a live stream of the presentation, and I was invited to attend Destination D23 with media credentials (meaning that Disney hosted me as a representative of MousePlanet in the media section for the presentations and provided additional access over the weekend, including a little time in a small group with Josh D'Amaro). I provided coverage on MousePlanet social media (X formerly known as Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook) all weekend, with some assistance from Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix who watched the live stream from California of the Parks' presentation and provided full coverage of the news of what we are calling A Deconstructed D23 Expo for 2024 coming to Anaheim next August.



Disney's Contemporary Resort is one of the original Disney owned and operated hotels that opened along with Walt Disney World Resort in 1971. Much of its convention space, including the Fantasia Ballroom where Destination D23 presentations were held, was added later. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Josh D'Amaro and members of some of the Parks' leadership teams and Imagineers took the stage and provided some details about what is coming up next and what is in development for Walt Disney World Resort (and around the globe, but I will focus today just on Florida). Like the complaints Disney and we heard following D23 Expo 2022, some of Josh and the team's announcements were more in the nature of "here is what we are considering" rather than "Disney is committed to building," but the big picture Josh offered to fans of Disney Parks and Experiences globally at the conclusion of his presentation was that, over the next decade, there will be "more projects underway than at any point" in Disney's history: "Our sole purpose is to give you more and more of what you love about a Disney experience. And then surprise and delight you with things you never dreamed possible."

Turning to specifics first…

As of this past Sunday, September 10, 2023, Figment is now meeting and greeting guests at Imagination! pavilion at EPCOT. Figment's meet and greet appearances were announced quite some time ago, but a date had not previously been given. Figment appeared on stage at Destination D23 with Josh and many of the Saturday morning session's presenters, and then Destination D23 attendees had an exclusive first opportunity to meet and greet Figment at EPCOT's World Showplace pavilion during a special after hours party at the park. Social media reports I saw on Sunday suggested that wait time for Figment was around 3 hours around midday—only half the peak of 6 hours that was reported for folks awaiting the Figment popcorn bucket during EPCOT International Festival of the Arts back in February 2022.

Though Disney saved this next item until the late afternoon panel discussing EPCOT's history and transformation, it makes the most sense to share it here, as it is date specific. The original version of the Soarin' attraction, Soarin' Over California returns to EPCOT starting September 22, 2023 as part of the park's Disney 100 celebration (in other words, for a limited but unspecified time). The panel also noted that notwithstanding the widespread rumor about the golfer that hits the ball toward the audience, all of the people seen in the scene were hired actors and none of them was Michael Eisner, Disney CEO at the time the attraction was created and the ride film was shot.

🍊 JUST ANNOUNCED 🍊 Starting Sept. 22, Soarin’ Over California will return to EPCOT for a limited time in honor of #Disney100. Let’s see – anything else? Oh yeah, have a nice flight! #DestinationD23 pic.twitter.com/ORYYXXY28y — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 9, 2023

Disney shared some additional details for EPCOT later this year on stage too. EPCOT Vice President Kartika Rodriguez and Imagineer Scott Mallwitz shared that the World Celebration neighborhood of the park will be completed in December. That portion of the park, including the new CommuniCore Hall continue to be surrounded by construction walls.



This birds-eye view of the center of what was formerly Future World at EPCOT shows Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana in the lower right wich is part of World Nature. Above it is the new CommuniCore Hall which is currently under construction and, along with the new landscaped area which will include the new Dreamers Point area and sculpture of Walt Disney in the center, will join the parts of World Celebration that are open: the "C" shaped building at left (which includes Connections Cafe & Eatery) plus Spaceship Earth. Concept art courtesy Disney Parks.

They also shared the park's new nighttime spectacular will be named "Luminous: The Symphony of Us." It will debut December 5, 2023. However, they shared no additional details about the new show which replaces the temporary, "EPCOT Forever" which returned earlier this year after the short-lived "Harmonious" was retired. The Harmonious ring-shaped structure and the "taco-shaped" video barges were all removed from World Showcase Lagoon this summer. All that Disney Parks Blog says about the new show is that it "will feature fireworks, fountains, lasers, lighting effects and music and continue Disney’s long tradition of amazing nighttime entertainment at the park."

EPCOT’s new nighttime spectacular will debut December 5, 2023 - Luminous-The Symphony of Us. #destinationd23 @disneyd23 invited media pic.twitter.com/LP1FTPKi4n — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 9, 2023



The "temporary" show, "EPCOT Forever," currently plays nightly on World Showcase Lagoon. It glowed away before, back at the end of September 2020 to make way for "Harmonious." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

With the new Disney animated film Wish coming to theaters in November, its leading character, Asha, will soon come to EPCOT to meet and greet guests. She will also meet and greet guests at Disneyland and Disneyland Paris. She made a special surprise appearance on stage following Walt Disney Animation Studios presentation of an extended clip of the film on Sunday (photos and recording of the film were prohibited).

Wish directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, along with guests of #DestinationD23, got a surprise visit from the Kingdom of Rosas! Asha, from @DisneyAnimation's Wish, will be seen in @DisneyParks around the world later this year. pic.twitter.com/GRfcOGeawY — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) September 10, 2023



Before leaving the discussion of EPCOT, Destination D23's presenting sponsor, LUG, will offer Disney-licensed exclusive merchandise in Disney Parks and Resorts in 2024, including a bag featuring Figment which will be released during the 2024 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Sticking with specifics, Imagineer Daniel Joseph shared that the Hatbox Ghost will finally start materializing in the Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom in late November. Daniel Joseph also explained that since the Hatbox Ghost originally appeared briefly in the Haunted Mansion (at Disneyland) when the attraction opened, he is considered one of the 999 haunts, so there is still room for one more.



Unlike the Disneyland version of the attraction where the Hatbox Ghost appears just past the attic scene, in Florida the Hatbox Ghost will be spotted passing the Endless Hallway just before the ballroom. Riding the attraction back in mid-August, guests could already see barriers surrounding the area where the new audio-animatronic figure will be located. Concept Art courtesy Disney Parks.

Earlier this year, Disney announced new adventures are coming to Star Tours at Disney's Hollywood Studios in 2024 (as well as Disneyland and Disneyland Paris). At Destination D23, Disney shared that Ahsoka, who is currently starring in an original Star Wars series with her name on the Disney+ streaming service, will be part of the attraction too. No further details were shared.

For Magic Kingdom, Imagineer Chris Beaty announced that Country Bears Jamboree is getting new songs and the bears will be performing a new act in 2024. The songs will be reinterpretations of "favorite Disney songs in different genres of country music." The imagineers are working with Nashville musicians to "get the authentic country sound." The promotional poster shown and distributed at Destination D23 shows familiar characters like Big Al, Trixie, and others sticking around for the new show.

Imagineer Chris Beaty announced Country Bears at Magic Kingdom will sing new songs in a new show. #destinationd23 @disneyd23 invited media pic.twitter.com/gFOETOylIB — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 9, 2023



When the Country Bear Jamboree debuted at Magic Kingdom in 1971, Imagineers custom built 18 bears for the show. This one was on display at "The Plausible Impossible: 60 Years of Disney Audio-Animatronics" presented at the 2023 Destination D23 by the Walt Disney Archives team along with Walt Disney Imagineering. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



A closing date for the current version of the Country Bears has not been announced, but with the new version of the attraction opening in 2024, it would seem to be sooner rather than later. Promotional poster courtesy Disney Parks.

In the less-specific department, Disney Imagineers are still considering and working on plans for a major Magic Kingdom expansion beyond where Big Thunder Mountain sits in the northwest corner of the park. Bruce Vaughn, Chief Creative Officer of Imagineering joined Josh on stage for that discussion that said the thinking is that it would be on the scale of park additions like Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge and Pandora with new attractions, restaurants, shows and such. Interestingly, while included in the Disney Parks Blog point-by-point recap of Destination D23 that "blue sky" discussion was not mentioned in the Disney Parks Blog Magic Kingdom-specific wrap-up of Destination D23, but it does note that "a new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed lounge is coming to Adventureland....This first-of-its-kind experience will extend the story of Pirates of the Caribbean attraction." Disney Parks Blog says that, "Imagineers are currently in the design process and more details will be coming."

Bruce Vaughn and Josh D’Amaro are on stage talking about Magic Kingdom blue sky following up on D23 Expo. “The biggest thing we’ve ever done” and “bigger than New Fantasyland” — “but there’s a long way to go” #destinationd23 @disneyd23 invited media — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 9, 2023



There is a great deal of land beyond the rocks of Big Thunder Mountain where Magic Kingdom could, some day, expand with another land. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Back at EPCOT, we now expect a Test Track version 3.0 at some point in the future which, from Disney's description, seems to aim to also be an homage to the original attraction on that site, World of Motion. At Destination D23, Disney shared that it is working with the attraction's sponsor, Chevrolet, to create the next version of the attraction by drawing upon inspiration from World of Motion "and bringing that spirit of optimism to the next iteration of Test Track.



The current version of Test Track is presented by Chevrolet. The prior version of the attraction was presented by Chevy's parent company, General Motors, as was the original attraction on this site, World of Motion. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney & Chevy developing new version of Test Track for EPCOT. #destinationd23 @disneyd23 invited media pic.twitter.com/jCw3hwWUcJ — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) September 9, 2023

Over at Disney's Animal Kingdom, the 2022 D23 Expo "blue sky" discussion Josh led, has now transitioned a bit at Destination D23 into (from the Disney Parks Blog point-by-point summary) "Walt Disney Imagineering is planning to reimagine Dinoland U.S.A. at Disney's Animal Kingdom into a new land—inspired by a region sometimes referred to as 'tropical Americas.'" The biodiversity of Central and northern South America are serving as the inspiration for the Imagineers, and Disney plans to tell stories from Encanto and Indiana Jones in this new land. Imagineer Bruce Vaughn and Josh D'Amaro shared high-level concept art, but no specifics or timeline.