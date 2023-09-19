Disneyland Resort Update for September 25, 2023

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Editor's Note

It's a bit of a slow news week this week, but I did want to note that Monday, September 25 is a school holiday for the Los Angeles Unified School District and others due to Yom Kippur. This week also marks the start of fall break season for districts which went back to school in July and August. Some Arizona districts are on break this week, with more starting next week. Most Utah schools observe their fall break in mid- to late-October, so expect the season to run through Halloween.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel opens this week

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel open to the public this Thursday, September 28, 2023. This expansion of the Disneyland Hotel is the second Disney Vacation Club property in California, and adds approximately 350 rooms to the DVC portfolio.

The 12-story DVC tower will feature a mix of studio suites, one- and two-bedroom villas, and 2-story Grand Villas which can sleep up to 12 people. Most of the villas are themed to various Disney animated features, from Jungle Book to The Princess and the Frog, with the Grand Villa having different themes in each room.

Disney has invited MousePlanet to spend opening night at the new property, so we'll have first-hand photos and details to share in next week's Update.



Steamboat Willie is the star of the new splash pad at The Villas at Disneyland Hotel. Photo © Disney.

Iconic Catsuit Worn by Beyoncé to be Auctioned as part of Disney's Create 100 Beginning October 12

To mark Disney’s 100th anniversary, some of the world’s leading creative visionaries and next generation talent have donated artworks, items and experiences for its Create 100 initiative, each inspired by their personal connections and memories of Disney. Last week Disney announced the catsuit worn by Beyoncé in the film Black is King has joined this iconic line up.



The catsuit worn by Beyoncé in the film Black is King joins the Create 100 auction catalogue. Image distributed for Disney.

Additional artworks, items and experiences, together with the stories behind them, will be revealed, including: Adidas, Christian Louboutin, Maison Valentino, NIGO®, Pandora, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tommy Hilfiger, Vik Muniz and Virgil Abloh Securities/ALASKA ALASKA.

Additionally, Kevin Feige (Marvel Studios), Jennifer Lee (Walt Disney Animation Studios), Jon Landau (Lightstorm Entertainment) and Pete Docter (Pixar Animation Studios) have also donated special items celebrating their respective studios, movies and stories.



A one-of-a-kind Disney x Tommy Hilfiger Varsity Jacket was donated by Tommy Hilfiger. Image distributed for Disney.

Fans around the globe will have the chance to bid on unique items and experiences from October 12 until October 30, 2023 with funds from auction sales going to Make-A-Wish.

To commemorate this initiative, Disney is donating $1 million globally to Make-A-Wish to support the granting of life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

To find out more and to sign up for Create 100 e-mail notifications, visit http://www.disney.com/create100



The unveiling of The Structural Sorcerer – a Sorcerer’s Apprentice Mickey Sculpture, inspired by original artwork by Virgil Abloh, brought to life by Virgil Abloh Securities’ design firm, ALASKA ALASKA, at the Royal College of Art in Battersea, London for Disney’s Create 100. Image distributed for Disney.

Find us on Threads

If you're a new Threads user too, be sure to follow @MousePlanet to keep up with our latest news and views. Not to fear, we're still active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

A Word from our Sponsor

2024 Disneyland packages are now LIVE and ready to book through Get Away Today! For a limited time, you can lock in 2023 pricing for 2024 travel.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, Get Away Today can help.

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Knott's Scary Farm kicked off this weekend, and the annual tradition wouldn't be complete if their signature stage show, The Hanging, didn't include a jab at their theme park neighbor. This year's edition The Hanging: Uncanceled includes a bit mocking the Maleficent dragon figure during a performance of Fantasmic.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Mark Twain Riverboat – close for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after October 22.

Space Mountain – close for refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen October 26.

"it's a small world" – closes October 23 to install the holiday overlay. Will reopen November 10.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Golden Zephry – closed to September 28 for refurbishment.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel The Villas at Disneyland Hotel (Disney Vacation Club tower) – now under construction. Scheduled to open September 28, 2023.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. Disney is reportedly working on converting the restaurant to a lounge and bar.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing

anniversary celebration – ongoing Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – Through October 31, 2023.

– Through October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash – September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out.

– September 5, 7, 10, 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 26, 28; October 1, 3, 5, 8, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 11-12. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 11-12. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 12. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 12. More information at the event website. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2022.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $114 $179 $108 $173 One Day – Tier 2 $129 $194 $122 $187 One Day – Tier 3 $144 $209 $136 $201 One Day – Tier 4 $159 $224 $150 $215 One Day – Tier 5 $169 $234 $159 $224 One Day – Tier 6 $179 $244 $169 $234 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $285/$270

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $345/$330

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 12 and September 28, 2023 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and doesn't include weekends. The any day ticket costs $45 more, starts at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 12 and wait until September 28 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 28, 2023, and have no holiday blackouts. That means that you can visit on the 4th of July holiday using a weekday ticket, assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $395/$370

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $455/$430

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $415/$390

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $475/$450

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $25 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,599, or $133.25 per month after down payment. Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Dream Key [No longer available to renew or purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1099, or $91.59 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $699, or $58.25 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $449, or $37.42 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

9/24 9/25 9/26 9/27 9/28 9/29 9/30 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/1 10/2 10/3 10/4 10/5 10/6 10/7 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/8 10/9 10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Share, Links, Comments & More