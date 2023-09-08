Walt Disney World Announces New Offer for Families

Families planning to visit Walt Disney World in spring 2024 can save 50% on their children's theme park tickets and dining plan as part of a new offer announced this morning.



Families with children can save on their spring 2024 visit to Walt Disney World. MousePlanet file photo.

The Kids Play & Dine package goes on sale starting November 14, and is valid for stays most nights March 3 through June 30, 2024. The package offers half-off theme park tickets and dining plans for children ages 3-9 with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package which includes a resort hotel room, theme park tickets and dining plan for the adults in the party.

Full details of the special offer may not be available until November 14 when the package goes on sale, but the fine print includes a note that everyone in the same room must be on the same dining package, and a child must stay in the room with an adult.

Earlier this year Walt Disney World announced that dining plans would be offered for stays beginning January 9, 2024, and beyond. At the same time, the company announced that visitors with date-based tickets would no longer need to make theme park reservations.

Details of the Walt Disney World offer comes on the same day that Disneyland announced a discounted ticket for children, and, like the Disneyland offer, the news was included in a Disney Parks Blog article which detailed ways families can save on their next Disney vacation. While the two offers are targeted at completely different types of visitors – day trippers vs. vacation planners – it's clear the company is addressing a widely-held perception that the parks are just too expensive for families to visit.

Official tips include staying at Disney’s All-Star Resorts, taking advantage of complimentary parking and transportation by staying at a Walt Disney World resort hotel, and keeping an eye out for special hotel and ticket offers. The Blog also details a few quick-serve dining locations "that can help you stretch your vacation dollars."



Disney touts complimentary transportation as one of the benefits of staying at a Walt Disney World resort hotel. MousePlanet file photo.

If you have already booked your spring 2024 vacation package, call your travel agent to see how you can apply this new discount to your vacation.

If you haven't yet booked your travel, we always recommend you contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Visit Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.