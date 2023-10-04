Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices Effective October 11, 2023

When Disneyland announced their upcoming Kids’ Special Offer Ticket last week, I had a suspicion that deal was intended to soften the blow of an impending price increase. It's been exactly one year since the Disneyland Resort raised ticket prices, so today's announcement really should not come as a surprise.

Effective Wednesday, October 11, Disneyland will raise the price of single-day park tickets by as much as 9% depending on when you visit. Multi-day tickets are going up by as much as 25%, and annual Magic Key passes jump as much as $150.

Prices for the park-hopping add-on, Disney Genie+ service and parking fees are also all on the rise.

When announcing the changes, the Resort said, "We are investing in the guest experience, constantly developing new entertainment offerings, character appearances, attractions, dining experiences and shopping destinations. In 2024 guests can look forward to ongoing Downtown Disney expansion and development, the introduction of the reimagined Pixar Place Hotel, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening!"

Theme Park tickets and add-ons

The Resort uses a seasonal flex pricing structure, with the price of one-day tickets based on a seven-tier calendar.

A Tier 0 ticket is lowest-priced single-day admission, and remains the same $104 as offered since 2019. Disney generally publishes the calendar 120 days in advance, and there are more than 25 tier 0 days on the schedule through early February. Not surprisingly, reservations for these lower-cost days can book quickly.



On the other side of the spectrum a Tier 6 ticket, valid on the busiest of days, is now $195, a $15 increase. The $91 difference between a Tier 0 and Tier 6 ticket is striking, as you can save nearly 50% by visiting on a "slower" day. Prices for one-day tier 2 through 5 tickets each increased $5 to $15.

The price for multi-day one-hopper tickets each increased by $25 to $65 for adults, with the five-day ticket now $480 per adult. Again, two Tier 0 day tickets at $104 each are a better value than a 2-day ticket (now $310) if you can time your visits to off-season weekdays.

The park hopper option will cost you more depending on how many days you visit. The one-day park hopper option remains the same at $65 per ticket, but you'll pay $75 to add park hopping to a 5-day ticket.

Finally, Disney is again raising the price of the Disney Genie+ service for advance purchases, and continuing demand-based pricing for same-day purchases. If you add Disney Genie+ to your ticket before your visit, it's now $30 per day, a $5 increase. If you decide to wait until you get to the park, and the price could be $30, or it could be a lot higher based on demand.

Magic Key holders still receive a 20% discount on the purchase of Genie+, but are still limited to purchasing the add-on the day of their visit.

Effective today, the Disney Genie+ service now includes the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland. Next month, Disney will add The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction at Disney California Adventure to the Disney Genie+ lineup. Disney also noted that pricing for Individual Lightning Lane selections would "continue to vary," with no pricing examples provided.

These price increases add up quickly. The cost of a "fully loaded" 5-day ticket with park hopping and Disney Genie+ service has jumped by more than $100 to $705 per adult, an 18% increase.



One-day tickets

Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child (3-9) One-Park Child (3-9) Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 (no change) $169 (no change) $98 (no change) $163 (no change) One Day – Tier 1 $119 ($5 increase) $184 ($5 increase) $119 ($11 increase) $184 ($11 increase) One Day – Tier 2 $134 ($5 increase) $199 ($5 increase) $127 ($5 increase) $192 ($5 increase) One Day – Tier 3 $154 ($10 increase) $219 ($10 increase) $146 ($10 increase) $211 ($10 increase) One Day – Tier 4 $169 ($10 increase) $234 ($10 increase) $160 ($10 increase) $225 ($10 increase) One Day – Tier 5 $184 ($15 increase) $249 ($15 increase) $174 ($15 increase) $239 ($15 increase) One Day – Tier 6 $194 ($15 increase) $259 ($15 increase) $183 ($15 increase) $248 ($15 increase)

Multi-day tickets

Ticket Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child (3-9) One-Park Child (3-9) Park Hopper Two Day $310 ($25 increase) $375 ($30 increase) $290 ($20 increase) $355 ($25 increase) Three Day $390 ($30 increase) $460 ($40 increase) $365 ($25 increase) $435 ($35 increase) Four Day $445 ($50 increase) $515 ($60 increase) $420 ($50 increase) $490 ($60 increase) Five Day $480 ($65 increase) $555 ($80 increase) $450 ($60 increase) $525 ($75 increase)



Magic Key passes increased in price by $50- $150 dollars.

Magic Key Passes

At press time Disney had put a pause of new purchases of Magic Key passes, but existing Key holders can renew their pass. Those renewals will now be a bit pricier, especially for the Enchant Key.

Magic Key Type Price effective October 11, 2023 Inspire $1,649 ($50 increase) Believe $1,249 ($150 increase) Enchant $849 ($150 increase) Imagine $499 ($50 increase)





Parking

Almost every category of parking sees a $5 increase starting today, though there was no change in the Downtown Disney rate.

Theme Park Parking Price effective October 11, 2023 Auto / Motorcycle $35 RV / Oversized $40 Commercial / Bus $45 Preferred Parking $55

Hotel Parking Price effective October 11, 2023 Auto / Motorcycle - Hotel Guest Self Park $40 RV / Oversized - Hotel Guest Self Park $45 Hotel Guest Valet Park $70 Auto / Motorcycle - Non-Hotel Guest Self Park $40 first hour + $10/hour; $80 max RV / Oversized - Non-Hotel Guest Self Park $45 first hour + $10/hour; $85 max

Now what?

This is also a great time to revisit that discount ticket offer that Disney announced last week.

Starting January 8, 2024, children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day.

The Kids’ Special Offer Ticket goes on sale starting October 24, and is valid for visits between January 8 and March 10, 2024. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add on optional park hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Disney hasn't released full pricing details for this offer yet, but we'll update this information as soon as possible.

The offer is a much shorter duration than the usual winter discount for Southern California discounts, which usually runs into May. However, the dates will definitely cover the popular Lunar New Year celebration, and may just include the first weekend of the Food and Wine Festival.

Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket, and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids’ Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches."



To make reservations easier to plan, Disney will extend its booking window later this month so that you can book theme park reservations up to 180 days in advance instead of the current 120 day window. This will let you make all of the reservations for this special offer as soon as you purchase your tickets, and also see which days are "Tier 0" days, where adult tickets are only $104.

In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance.

Disney's announcement came as part of a longer Disney Parks Blog article detailing ways to save on Disneyland Resort visits, and it's really clear the company is addressing a widely held perception that the parks are just too expensive for families to visit. Official tips include staying at off-site hotels "that may work better with your budget," avoiding parking fees by taking public transportation to the parks, and even reminders to pack your own water and snacks.

As far as souvenirs, Disney reminds you that digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass attraction photos are free.

