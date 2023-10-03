Walt Disney World Resort Update for October 12, 2023

Yesterday, Walt Disney World announced the latest changes to Park Hopping starting January 9, 2024: for those guests holding date-specific tickets, it returns to all day, for Passholders (and, presumably, Cast Members with main gate passes), it becomes kind of-sort of all day on dates the Pass is not blocked with the caveat that on days when park reservations are required for Passholders (and there will be some "good to go days" where reservations aren't required, but those dates have not been announced yet), Passholders still must enter the park for which they made the reservation before hopping or must still wait until 2 p.m. to enter their first park of the day (which they still cannot do on Saturday or Sunday). Got all that?

Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix provided the full rundown here on MousePlanet yesterday, along with the announced price hikes for new and renewing APs that range between $30 and $50 based on category, and the $5 price hike to daily theme park car parking (now up to $30/car for standard parking), all of which are now in effect. More quietly, Disney also raised the prices of the PhotoPass Memory Maker product, the variably priced Genie+ service and Individual Lightning Lane access, and a host of other offerings grouped under the "Enchanting Extras Collection." That last item includes such things as the Behind the Seeds Tour at The Land pavilion at EPCOT (which went from a before tax $35 flat fee to a date-based fee of $39-$45), to the Keys to the Kingdom Tour at Magic Kingdom (where prices now vary by date), fireworks dessert parties (now with variable pricing), and more.

Meanwhile, at EPCOT, Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, has its official grand opening coming up October 16, but it continues to operate in a "soft open" mode daily through October 15. When you visit EPCOT, if you want to visit the new attraction, you ought to check the My Disney Experience to see the hours it is operating and whether a virtual queue is being used for entry. Last night, I saw at least one social media report that a virtual queue was in use yesterday and it filled to capacity quickly; your mileage may vary.

Surprise, voyagers – Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana at EPCOT will soft open on select days and hours between Oct. 6-15! 🌀 We’re delighted by the wave of excitement for this new experience even before its grand opening on Oct. 16. pic.twitter.com/sMJyEQ4Cxj — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 5, 2023

And, as I post this in the very early hours of October 12, if you are in Central Florida, be sure to keep an eye on the weather today. There are severe thunderstorms moving across the region, with several reported tornadoes overnight and tornado watches in place until 9 a.m. (The strongest cells have impacted the Gulf Coast and counties to the west and north of the Orlando metro area. (There was also a tornado earlier in the evening near Cape Canaveral on the Atlantic Coast.) But, even after the storms moving through before daybreak, there are more storms training behind those: all day Thursday has been designated a Weather Alert Day. Be safe and be prepared to take cover as directed.

EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays 2023 Details Include Candlelight Processional Celebrity Narrators

With Halloween almost here and the holiday's nearly three months-long celebration just weeks from its conclusion, it's finally time for EPCOT to reveal some of the final details for this year's EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays which starts November 24th and runs through December 30. EPCOT is traditionally the last part of Walt Disney World Resort to transition into full winter holidays mode, and that will be true again this year. The other parks and the resort hotels start to get their winter decor in the days just after Halloween, Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party starts on select nights on November 9 at Magic Kingdom, and the new Jollywood Nights after hours events start on select nights on November 11 at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival continues until November 18th, but its Eat to the Beat concert series ends November 13th to allow the American Garden Theater to fully undergo its transformation into the setting for the Candlelight Processional, the three times nightly retelling of the Christmas story by a celebrity narrator and a massive choir, accompanied by a 50-piece orchestra, herald trumpets and the EPCOT Voices of Liberty singers. This week, EPCOT announced this year's list of scheduled narrators, more than half of which are new to the event:

Chrissy Metz (NEW): November 24-25

Luis Fonsi (NEW): November 26-27

Ann-Margret (NEW): November 28-29

Simu Liu: November 30-December 2

John Stamos: December 3-5

Neil Patrick Harris: December 6-8

Marlee Matlin: December 9-11

Brendan Fraser (NEW): December 12-14

Eva Longoria (NEW): December 15-16

Joey McIntyre (NEW): December 17-18

Sterling K. Brown (NEW): December 19-20

Jordan Fisher (NEW): December 21-23

Steven Curtis Chapman: December 24-26

Audra McDonald (NEW): December 27-28

Lisa Ling: December 29-30



Candlelight Processional is scheduled three times nightly at the American Gardens Theater during EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As in the past, guests can get guaranteed seating for a Candlelight Processional performance by purchasing a Dining Package. The packages go on sale on October 17. Seven restaurants are participating this year including character dining option Harvest Feast at Garden Grill Restaurant in The Land pavilion, and signature dining at Le Cellier Steakhouse in the Canada pavilion. There are breakfast, lunch, and dinner options for the dining package; pricing and availability are available on EPCOTHolidays.com.

Guests that want to meet and greet Santa at EPCOT will find him, once again this year, in the Odyssey Pavilion from November 24 through December 24. Around World Showcase, the Storytellers From Around the World Share return during the Festival as well, including Barn Santa at Norway, a Chinese Lion Dancer commemorating the Lunar New Year at China, the magic of special moments as Pere Noel shares the delightful words of a child’s letter at France, and a celebration of Hanukkah around the world. JOYFUL! A Celebration of the Season returns to World Showcase Plaza performing Gospel and R&B songs celebrating Christmas and Kwanzaa. The Living with the Land boat tour in The Land pavilion will again have its greenhouses "decked out with twinkling holiday light displays."

More than 15 Holiday Kitchens will serve up food and beverage options from around the world. Disney Parks Blog promises a full foodie guide soon. The Holiday Cookie Stroll also returns, where guests that purchase five cookies from any of the official cookie stroll locations and collect the matching stamp for each cookie in their festival passport can redeem the stamped passport at the Holiday Sweet & Treats Holiday Kitchen to receive a specialty cookie. (Cookies do not need to be purchased in a single visit to the park, but the passport needs to be redeemed by December 30 for the completer cookie.)

Olaf's Holiday Traditions Expedition Scavenger Hunt also returns. To play, purchase a map and stickers from select festival merchandise locations and seek out the “tradition” that Olaf has found in each pavilion. Redeem the map at Creations Shop, Disney Traders or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special festival holiday keepsake during the festival.

Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic Coming Up November 10-11, 2023

As we have been reminding you over the summer months and as this fall began, the 14th Annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is coming up on November 10th and 11th. The event is open to the public (not just those staying at the Swan or Dolphin), and offers attendees unlimited tastings at more than 25 outdoor stations including more than 25 food dishes and more than 200 wine, beer, and spirits samplings and different menus each night of the event. The event takes place along the scenic causeway between the Swan and Dolphin hotels from 5:30-9 p.m. on both nights, and also includes live entertainment. Tickets are $185/person (plus fees and tax) at swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com.

Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is coming up Nov 10 & 11, 2023, and we were invited to a media preview up in The Vue atop The Swan Reserve today which will host the VIP Champagne & Dessert Party on Nov 11 from 8:30pm to 10 with views of all four Disney Parks. Tickets at… pic.twitter.com/Xc1wPSfjok — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) October 10, 2023

The new themed areas join this year's event: For the Love of Florida and The Rosé Room. Full menus for the event are available on the site at swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com/eat/menus/. MousePlanet was invited to a media preview this week showcasing some of both the new and returning items from the Swan and Dolphin Resort's resident restaurants and lounges, the festival-exclusive pop-ups, and some of the add-on VIP offerings. Later today, we will debut a Reel on Instagram and Facebook with some visual highlights from the media preview.

Each of the two days of the event also offers specialty food and beverage seminars (each at an additional charge). The seminars take place in the afternoon immediately before the outdoor tasting stations open so that seminar attendees can complete their seminars and then make their way out to the causeway. In addition, on Saturday, November 11, from 2-5 p.m., The Grand Tasting offers wine enthusiasts the opportunity to experience high-end wine pairings curated and hosted by Master Sommelier John Blazon and the resort's Executive Chef Dan Herman (limited seating; $425/person plus taxes and fees). Saturday night, after the close of the causeway tasting sessions, guests can also enjoy a VIP Champagne & Dessert Party for $150/person (plus taxes and fees) for unlimited dessert and beverages up in the Swan Reserve's private event space, The Vue, on the fifteenth floor of the Swan Reserve hotel tower with floor-to-ceiling views of the Walt Disney World theme parks and beyond.



The Vue at Swan Reserve has an outdoor deck that overlooks the causeway between the Dolphin (on the left) and the Swan hotels, with EPCOT in the distance. The Vue at Swan Reserve has an outdoor deck that overlooks the causeway between the Dolphin (on the left) and the Swan hotels, with EPCOT in the distance.

Floor to ceiling windows in The Vue provide a view straight down World Drive toward Magic Kingdom, Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower. Floor to ceiling windows in The Vue provide a view straight down World Drive toward Magic Kingdom, Disney's Contemporary Resort and Bay Lake Tower.

In another part of The Vue, windows provide a view of Expedition Everest and the Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom, with Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in the foreground and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge off in the distance (at left). In another part of The Vue, windows provide a view of Expedition Everest and the Tree of Life at Disney's Animal Kingdom, with Disney's Coronado Springs Resort in the foreground and Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge off in the distance (at left).

The Vue also provides views of Disney's Hollywood Studios and, in particular, some of the spires of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The Vue also provides views of Disney's Hollywood Studios and, in particular, some of the spires of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Swan Reserve is a separate tower from the Swan hotel; it is actually located across EPCOT Resorts Blvd. Swan Reserve is a separate tower from the Swan hotel; it is actually located across EPCOT Resorts Blvd.

In the distance beyond the Swan, The Vue provides a view of Disney Springs. In the distance beyond the Swan, The Vue provides a view of Disney Springs.

The Vue also provides views of Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park. The Vue also provides views of Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

With this year's event taking place during Veterans Day, Swan and Dolphin Resort has partnered with Friends of the Fisher House Orlando and is providing the local organization with a charitable contribution from the event. Orlando's Fisher House provides free accommodations and resources for military and veteran families while a loved one is receiving medical treatment. Later today, we'll debut a Reel on Instagram and Facebook highlighting this organization as well. You can read more about the organization at OrlandoFisherHouse.org.

Views of Disney’s Hollywood Studios

This past weekend, I took advantage of one of Central Florida's first fall days where the temperature did not top 80° to visit Disney's Hollywood Studios. As a holiday weekend, the park was rather crowded, but I took advantage of the large seating capacity of the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular and Beauty and the Beast—Live on Stage shows to take in some afternoon entertainment. Strolling around the park, I made some observations documented by these photos. I also created a Reel with some highlights of my visit which is embedded below.



Beyond the Disneyland logo on the reusable bags, inside Walt Disney Presents, one of the displays now includes the model of Disneyland as it appeared during its first year of operation in Anaheim (1955). This display area was once home to a presentation of Walt Disney's office at the Burbank studio. Beyond the Disneyland logo on the reusable bags, inside Walt Disney Presents, one of the displays now includes the model of Disneyland as it appeared during its first year of operation in Anaheim (1955). This display area was once home to a presentation of Walt Disney's office at the Burbank studio.

As mentioned last week, the golden character statues added for the Resort's 50th anniversary remain, and the "50" plaques have started to be removed from them. As mentioned last week, the golden character statues added for the Resort's 50th anniversary remain, and the "50" plaques have started to be removed from them.

The first night of Hanukkah is December 7 this year, and the new collections are starting to appear in retail locations like Mickey's of Hollywood. The first night of Hanukkah is December 7 this year, and the new collections are starting to appear in retail locations like Mickey's of Hollywood.

Meanwhile, the Christmas shop over in the Grand Avenue area of the park which used to be open year round remains closed. Of course, plenty of Christmas merchandise is starting to find its way on the shelves around the resort. Meanwhile, the Christmas shop over in the Grand Avenue area of the park which used to be open year round remains closed. Of course, plenty of Christmas merchandise is starting to find its way on the shelves around the resort.

Given the labor strikes by actors and writers against the studios over the past several months, it is not surprising that the billboards promoting Disney films on the back of the Chinese Theatre are more than a season out of date. Given the labor strikes by actors and writers against the studios over the past several months, it is not surprising that the billboards promoting Disney films on the back of the Chinese Theatre are more than a season out of date.

The new kiosk is rising where part of the Grand Avenue wall separates the street from Muppets Courtyard. The new kiosk is rising where part of the Grand Avenue wall separates the street from Muppets Courtyard.

The Miss Piggy fountain is undergoing refurbishment (and her statue was not present this weekend). In the distance, a new kiosk is under construction which may have necessitated turning off the water to the fountain. The Miss Piggy fountain is undergoing refurbishment (and her statue was not present this weekend). In the distance, a new kiosk is under construction which may have necessitated turning off the water to the fountain.

The Jedi Temple stage remains unused outside Star Tours. The Jedi Temple stage remains unused outside Star Tours.

Trams are, in fact, shuttling guests from the parking lot to the park's security screening area at the front gate once again. This is the first time we've seen this here since early in 2020, and, indeed, now all four parks are running courtesy trams. Trams are, in fact, shuttling guests from the parking lot to the park's security screening area at the front gate once again. This is the first time we've seen this here since early in 2020, and, indeed, now all four parks are running courtesy trams.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Give Kids The World Village to Welcome Guests For 2023 VIP Holiday Tours

Give Kids The World Village, the 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida, provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong, cost-free vacations including accommodations in whimsical villas, transportation, donated attraction tickets, meals and much more. Since the organization was founded in 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 160,000 families from all 50 states and over 75 countries.



Give Kids the World Village is decorating its resort for the holidays. It is inviting the public to see the resort on select nights with VIP Holiday Tours with ticket proceeds benefiting its mission of providing cost-free week-long Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Back during the holidays in 2020, when they couldn’t host the kids and their families, they worked with their partners to create the Night of a Million Lights event nights and invited the public to visit the village to see holiday lights and decorations with the proceeds of those events benefiting the village and its mission. They had another set of Night of a Million Lights events back in 2021 at the Village when it had partially reopened, and then, last year the event moved over to Island H2O Water Park because the Village had fully reopened to Wish kids and their families.

For 2023, the Village is back to full force, and, in fact, is hosting more families than ever just this month. They also wanted to get back to sharing the holidays with the public as much as they can while serving their guest families, so this year they are offering VIP Guided Tours on November 17th and 18th, December 1st, 2nd, 15th, 16th, 21st and 22nd only. Timed Tickets are available at GKTW.org/holidayvip for $59.99/person (plus a ticket fee). Ticket sales fully benefit the Village and its mission.

The guided tours will include select venues on the Avenue of Angels lit with 1.6 million lights, vignettes decorated by GKTW partners, props and photo opportunities, and more. If you want to take it to another level, groups of up to 30 can arrange for special Balcony Dessert Parties by contacting the Village.



Give Kids the World Village invited MousePlanet and other media to a preview on October 3, 2023, to help get the word out. Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Disney Parks Blog shared the news that Disney's Animal Kingdom now has a bunch of new food and beverage offerings now available around the park.

Disney's Animal Kingdom is introducing tons of new items tomorrow that will leave you roaring with delight! 🦁 Check them out in the latest #DisneyEats What's Cooking blog post: https://t.co/iCEWrwtCSy pic.twitter.com/LjDB6RD7jn — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 10, 2023

…runDisney has revealed the 2024 Princess Half Marathon finisher medals.

A ROYAL #MedalMonday! ✨ Get ready to discover your inner hero & get a first look at the finisher medals for the 2024 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend presented by @Corkcicle: — runDisney (@runDisney) October 9, 2023

…REMINDER: The newest Passholder magnet featuring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit is available at Creations Shop at EPCOT through October 23, 2023 (regular rules apply for getting in to the park with a theme park reservation before 2 p.m. or park hopping or Passholder entry after 2 p.m.). Limit one magnet per Passholder (looked for the marked door at the shop for the entrance to the queue for the magnet). Sunshine Seasons over in The Land pavilion is also be selling Passholder-exclusive Oswald-themed treats during these same weeks.



Passholder magnets featuring Oswald are available at EPCOT's Creations Shop through October 23 (or while supplies last). Look for the marked door for the queue for the magnets and be sure to have your photo I.D. handy that matches your Annual Pass (presented by card, MagicBand, mobile device, etc.). File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…FINAL REMINDER: Walt Disney World Resort is now celebrating Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month through October 15. Mirabel, from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto has begun Magic Kingdom meet-and-greets (and she will continue beyond the end of the celebration). Mirabel’s uncle, Bruno, has joined the park's Disney Adventure Friends Cavalcade. This week, a new mural was added to the Disney Springs Art Walk as part of the celebration.

New mural at @DisneySprings Art Walk: A Canvas of Expression! 🎨This enchanting artwork by artists Katerina Santos and Juan Travieso is a love letter to their son and a celebration of Hispanic & Latin American Heritage Month at @WaltDisneyWorld. ✨ https://t.co/cSf0Dje379 pic.twitter.com/R9Vz6VL47K — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 10, 2023

…REMINDER: Speaking of Disney Springs, on November 28, 2023, Wine Bar George is offering a new Sparkling Wine Experience: Learn How to Taste Wine with a Master Sommelier. Guests will learn to taste wine like a professional with a "blind" tasting of six different sparkling wines and hear firsthand from George about his journey through the wine world and what it takes to become a Master Sommelier. The 90-minute event led by George with the selection of sparkling wines hand-selected by him includes cheese and charcuterie. Doors and the event open at noon, and the event begins at 1:30 p.m. Tickets, including fees, are $126.97 per person are nonrefundable and are available on this page of eventbrite.com.

…REMINDER: The Edison at Disney Springs is offering up "The Cocktail Archives: A Historic Perspective of Mixology" with a way to "sip and taste your way through the decades" with crafted cocktails representing various eras from Victorian London through 21st century America. The event is October 21, 2023, starting at 11:30 a.m., with era's drinks paired with small bites. Tickets are $75 per person for general admission, or $90 for guaranteed seating with access. Either ticket option can be upgraded to Platinum service for an additional $40. Platinum service includes premium cocktail ingredients at some stations, plus a bonus food and cocktail station featuring A5 Wagyu Tataki. Tickets are limited and can be purchased on this page of Tock. Guests must be age 21+.



The Edison at Disney Springs has an October Mixology Event. Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

…REMINDER: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party continues on select nights at Magic Kingdom through November 1. The hard-ticket event runs after the park closes early, at 7:00 p.m., and runs through midnight. Party ticket holders can enter the park as early at 4 p.m. on event night (no additional ticket or park reservation required) and may come in costume subject to the park's published guidelines. Many dates are sold out, so if you want to go, be sure to book your tickets in advance.

…REMINDER: Speaking of Halloween, Disney Vacation Club is holding complimentary "Meet & Treat" events inside the Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk including Disney Characters and treats from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, 2023, and Tuesday, October 31, 2023. There is no registration for this event (though it is subject to capacity limits); DVC Members eligible for Member Extras who have a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation (including at Vero Beach) that includes a party date may attend with up to 4 additional guests. No RESORT PARKING is available specifically for this event. Check DisneyVacationClub.com for eligibility and other important information.

…FINAL REMINDER: Give Kids the World Village, the non-profit resort that provides week long, no cost Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families, is offering an opportunity to win a stay in the Cinderella Castle Suite inside Magic Kingdom. The prize vacation package includes a 1-night stay in the suite for up to four guests (including the winner), two more nights in a Deluxe Resort, three day hopper tickets, and more! Visit GKTW.org/castle for all the details and entrance opportunities. All proceeds benefit Give Kids The World. Open to U.S. residents. Note: Contest ends October 16, 2023.

.

…REMINDER: Beyond Walt Disney World, but including Orlando next Spring, "Disney Princess – The Concert," the music of Disney’s princesses performed by Broadway stars will return for a 39-city U.S.A. tour. Fans attending the concert are encouraged to dress up "in their best royal attire for an unforgettable evening," as the Broadway stars perform 30 iconic Disney songs, including favorites like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Just Around the Riverbend,” and “How Far I’ll Go.” Tickets are on-sale at disneyprincessconcert.com. Tour dates are:

MARCH 5 – Memphis, TN – Orpheum Theatre

6 – Springfield, IL – UIS Performing Arts Center

7 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

8 – Cincinnati, OH – Taft Theatre

9 – Kalamazoo, MI – Miller Auditorium

10 – Chicago, IL – Rosemont Theatre

12 – Fort Wayne, IN – Embassy Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre

14 – Indianapolis, IN – Clowes Memorial Hall

15 – Milwaukee, WI – Riverside Theater

16 – St. Louis, MO – Fox Theatre

17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Civic Center Music Hall

19 – Denver, CO – Buell Theatre

21 – San Jose, CA – San Jose Civic Center

22 – Anaheim, CA – City National Grove Anaheim

23 – Mesa, AZ – Mesa Arts Center

24 – Long Beach, CA – Terrace Theater

26 – Eugene, OR – Hult Center

27 – Spokane, WA – First Interstate Center for the Arts

28 – Seattle, WA – McCaw Hall

29 – Boise, ID – Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Eccles Theater APRIL 2 – San Antonio, TX – Tobin Center

3 – Austin, TX – Long Center

4 – New Orleans, LA – Saenger Theatre

5 – Birmingham, AL – BJCC Concert Hall

6 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

7 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – AuRene Theater

8 – Orlando, FL – Steinmetz Hall at Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

10 – Greensboro, NC – Tanger Center

11 – Columbus, GA – RiverCenter

12 – Charlotte, NC – Ovens Auditorium

13 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre

14 – Durham, NC – Durham Performing Arts Center

16 – Schenectady, NY – Proctors

17 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

18 – Providence, RI – Providence Performing Arts Center

19 – Rochester, NY – Kodak Center

20 – Buffalo, NY – Shea’s Buffalo Theatre



"Disney Princess—The Concert" returns for a 39-city U.S.A. tour in Spring 2024. Video courtesy Disney Music.

…REMINDER: Looking for work in the Walt Disney World neighborhood? Caribe Royale Orlando is hosting a job fair for its Stadium Club, expected to open in early 2024. Caribe Royale says, "Stadium Club will be the city’s most high-tech and immersive experiential sports entertainment destination, fusing the energy of a nightclub with the comfort and ease of a neighborhood sports bar." Its first job fair was yesterday, October 11, 2023, and its second one is coming up on November 2, 2023, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grand Caribe Convention Center at Caribe Royale Orlando Resort, 8101 World Center Drive, Orlando, FL 32821. Parking is complimentary, and directions to job fair parking will be well-marked. Attendees are required to adhere to a professional dress code and are advised to bring along copies of their resumes. Positions Available: Barback, Bartenders, Servers, Lead Cook, Cooks, Lead Steward, Stewards, Host/Hostess, Busser, Food Runner, Floor Supervisor, and Sports Simulator Attendant. For more information and online applications, visit: stadiumclub.com/hospitality-jobs-orlando.

…And, finally, in that way Disney Cruise Line likes to share a new bit of information from time to time about its next new ship, Disney Treasure, scheduled to set sail starting in December 2024, this week DCL revealed that a new musical, "Disney The Tale of Moana" will be one of the Broadway-style shows guests aboard the ship's seven night voyages will be able to enjoy.

The Ocean chose her. 🌊 “Disney The Tale of Moana” will debut exclusively onboard the #DisneyTreasure in December 2024!



Check out the @DisneyParks blog for more: https://t.co/Jxt0srwWBi pic.twitter.com/oLKBhVqJYW — Disney Cruise Line (@DisneyCruise) October 10, 2023

There are currently published offers for bookings by December 15, 2023, with savings up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays select nights through March 24, 2024; stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024 feature savings up to 30%. These early booking discounts are detailed specifically at DisneyWorld.com/Save. As always, there are additional offers for Florida residents, Annual Passholders, U.S. Military members and more when you look at the full list of offers.

For Florida residents that wish to visit only on weekdays, they can now purchase a 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235 plus tax), or a 3-Day ticket for $72/day plus tax (total price: $215 plus tax), or a 2-Day ticket for $98/day plus tax (total price: $195 plus tax). Tickets are valid weekdays only between October 2 and December 22, which, interestingly enough, has no blockout dates which means that unlike all Annual Passes other than the IncrediPass, these tickets are valid on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Park hopping can be added to this ticket type for $40 plus tax; the Water Park and Sports Option can be added for $35 plus tax; the Park Hopper Plus option (which is sort of a combo of the prior two) for $55 plus tax. For theme park entry, Disney Park Pass reservations are required, but the tickets do not need to be used on consecutive days; all tickets expire December 22, 2023.

NEW Save 20% this fall at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels. Special rates are available to book now through November 30, 2023, for stays now through December 21, 2023, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees or daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or groups. The Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista. All Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located in the Walt Disney World Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining and recreation offerings. Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World Hotel and is within walking distance of Disney Springs via pedestrian sky bridge.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

