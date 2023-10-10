Disneyland Resort Update for October 17, 2023

A low-key celebration for Disney's actual 100th anniversary

Disney100, the global celebration of the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, kicked off last January at the Disneyland Resort with a multi-day media event. The celebration brought a brand-new fireworks show for Disneyland, a new nighttime spectacular to Disney California Adventure, the return of a popular parade to Main Street, U.S.A., and a whole lot of sparkling, platinum-dipped and iridescent decorations, merchandise and food offerings throughout the Resort.

10 months later, a guest walking into Disneyland on October 16 had no indication there was anything special about that day, the actual 100th anniversary date. There were no special signs, no banners, no buttons handed out at the gate. There was no "moment" on Main Street, or character flash mob.

It all started with a dream. You made it come true. #Disney100 pic.twitter.com/f9CuFPwYX4 — Disney (@Disney) October 17, 2023

The new fireworks show is on hiatus for the Halloween season, and the parade had its last performance of the year last week. The platinum Mickey statue in Town Square was displaced weeks ago by the giant Mickey pumpkin, and most of the platinum decorations have been stripped from the Castle to prepare for the winter holidays. Today may be the anniversary, but it feels like the party wrapped up last month.

What celebrations were had at Disneyland on Monday were largely backstage, held for the cast members. Perhaps that makes sense – the customers have had most of the year to celebrate, so today was about the workers. But many cast members expressed surprise that there was no public acknowledgment of the anniversary date.

There is one new Disney100 addition at Disneyland, and it's worth a stop if you don't have Disney+ at home. The short film "Once Upon a Studio" is currently playing in the Main Street Opera House in place of "Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln."

Happy Anniversary, Disney. The world would not be the same without you.

Droids visit Batuu

Walt Disney Imagineering conducted a one-day "play test" at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge last week, bringing with them three free-roaming droids. We have no idea when or where the Droids may pop up again, but they look absolutely charming.

It's time for the annual price hike

When Disneyland announced their upcoming Kids’ Special Offer Ticket, I had a suspicion that deal was intended to soften the blow of an impending price increase. It's been one year since the Disneyland Resort raised ticket prices, so the announcement last week should not have been a surprise to most park watchers.

Effective Wednesday, October 11, Disneyland raised the price of single-day park tickets by as much as 9% depending on when you visit. Multi-day tickets went up by as much as 25%, and annual Magic Key passes jumped as much as $150.

Prices for the park-hopping add-on, Disney Genie+ service and parking fees are also climbed

When announcing the changes, the Resort said, "We are investing in the guest experience, constantly developing new entertainment offerings, character appearances, attractions, dining experiences and shopping destinations. In 2024 guests can look forward to ongoing Downtown Disney expansion and development, the introduction of the re-imagined Pixar Place Hotel, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure opening!"

Theme Park tickets and add-ons

The Resort uses a seasonal flex pricing structure, with the price of one-day tickets based on a seven-tier calendar.

A Tier 0 ticket is lowest-priced single-day admission, and remains the same $104 as offered since 2019. Disney generally publishes the calendar 120 days in advance, and there are more than 25 tier 0 days on the schedule through early February. Not surprisingly, reservations for these lower-cost days can book quickly.



Starting today it will cost a bit more to see Sleeping Beauty Castle in person. MousePlanet file photo.

On the other side of the spectrum a Tier 6 ticket, valid on the busiest of days, is now $195, a $15 increase. The $91 difference between a Tier 0 and Tier 6 ticket is striking, as you can save nearly 50% by visiting on a "slower" day. Prices for one-day tier 2 through 5 tickets each increased $5 to $15.

The price for multi-day one-hopper tickets each increased by $25 to $65 for adults, with the five-day ticket now $480 per adult. Again, two Tier 0 day tickets at $104 each are a better value than a 2-day ticket (now $310) if you can time your visits to off-season weekdays.

The park hopper option will cost you more depending on how many days you visit. The one-day park hopper option remains the same at $65 per ticket, but you'll pay $75 to add park hopping to a 5-day ticket.

Finally, Disney is again raising the price of the Disney Genie+ service for advance purchases, and continuing demand-based pricing for same-day purchases. If you add Disney Genie+ to your ticket before your visit, it's now $30 per day, a $5 increase. If you decide to wait until you get to the park, and the price could be $30, or it could be a lot higher based on demand.

Magic Key holders still receive a 20% discount on the purchase of Genie+, but are still limited to purchasing the add-on the day of their visit.

Disney Genie+ service now includes the new Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland. Next month, Disney will add The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure attraction at Disney California Adventure to the Disney Genie+ lineup. Disney also noted that pricing for Individual Lightning Lane selections would "continue to vary," with no pricing examples provided.

These price increases add up quickly. The cost of a "fully loaded" 5-day ticket with park hopping and Disney Genie+ service has jumped by more than $100 to $705 per adult, an 18% increase.



Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway is now part of the added-cost Disney Genie+ service. MousePlanet file photo.

One-day tickets

Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child (3-9) One-Park Child (3-9) Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 (no change) $169 (no change) $98 (no change) $163 (no change) One Day – Tier 1 $119 ($5 increase) $184 ($5 increase) $112 ($5 increase) $177 ($5 increase) One Day – Tier 2 $134 ($5 increase) $199 ($5 increase) $127 ($5 increase) $192 ($5 increase) One Day – Tier 3 $154 ($10 increase) $219 ($10 increase) $146 ($10 increase) $211 ($10 increase) One Day – Tier 4 $169 ($10 increase) $234 ($10 increase) $160 ($10 increase) $225 ($10 increase) One Day – Tier 5 $184 ($15 increase) $249 ($15 increase) $174 ($15 increase) $239 ($15 increase) One Day – Tier 6 $194 ($15 increase) $259 ($15 increase) $183 ($15 increase) $248 ($15 increase)

Multi-day tickets

Ticket Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child (3-9) One-Park Child (3-9) Park Hopper Two Day $310 ($25 increase) $375 ($30 increase) $290 ($20 increase) $355 ($25 increase) Three Day $390 ($30 increase) $460 ($40 increase) $365 ($25 increase) $435 ($35 increase) Four Day $445 ($50 increase) $515 ($60 increase) $420 ($50 increase) $490 ($60 increase) Five Day $480 ($65 increase) $555 ($80 increase) $450 ($60 increase) $525 ($75 increase)



Magic Key passes increased in price by $50- $150 dollars.

Magic Key Passes

At press time Disney had put a pause of new purchases of Magic Key passes, but existing Key holders can renew their pass. Those renewals will now be a bit pricier, especially for the Enchant Key.

Magic Key Type Price effective October 11, 2024 Inspire $1,649 ($50 increase) Believe $1,249 ($150 increase) Enchant $849 ($150 increase) Imagine $499 ($50 increase)





The Little Mermaid ~ Ariel’s Undersea Adventure will be added to Disney Genie+ in November. MousePlanet file photo.

Parking

Almost every category of parking sees a $5 increase starting today, though there was no change in the Downtown Disney rate.

Theme Park Parking Price effective October 11, 2024 Auto / Motorcycle $35 RV / Oversized $40 Commercial / Bus $45 Preferred Parking $55

Hotel Parking Price effective October 11, 2024 Auto / Motorcycle - Hotel Guest Self Park $40 RV / Oversized - Hotel Guest Self Park $45 Hotel Guest Valet Park $70 Auto / Motorcycle - Non-Hotel Guest Self Park $40 first hour + $10/hour; $80 max RV / Oversized - Non-Hotel Guest Self Park $45 first hour + $10/hour; $85 max

Now what?

While these new prices are all in effect as of today on the Disneyland website, some authorized Disney ticket sellers usually offer tickets at the pre-increase price for about a week.

This is also a great time to revisit that discount ticket offer that Disney announced last week.

Starting January 8, 2024, children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day.

The Kids’ Special Offer Ticket goes on sale starting October 24, and is valid for visits between January 8 and March 10, 2024. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add on optional park hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Disney hasn't released full pricing details for this offer yet, but we'll update this information as soon as possible.

The offer is a much shorter duration than the usual winter discount for Southern California discounts, which usually runs into May. However, the dates will definitely cover the popular Lunar New Year celebration, and may just include the first weekend of the Food and Wine Festival.

Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket, and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids’ Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches."



Kids can play at Disneyland for as little as $50 per day starting in January, 2024 as part of a limited-time promotion. MousePlanet file photo.

To make reservations easier to plan, Disney will extend its booking window later this month so that you can book theme park reservations up to 180 days in advance instead of the current 120 day window. This will let you make all of the reservations for this special offer as soon as you purchase your tickets, and also see which days are "Tier 0" days, where adult tickets are only $104.

In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance.

Disney's announcement came as part of a longer Disney Parks Blog article detailing ways to save on Disneyland Resort visits, and it's really clear the company is addressing a widely held perception that the parks are just too expensive for families to visit. Official tips include staying at off-site hotels "that may work better with your budget," avoiding parking fees by taking public transportation to the parks, and even reminders to pack your own water and snacks.

As far as souvenirs, Disney reminds you that digital downloads of Disney PhotoPass attraction photos are free.

If you have already booked your winter 2024 vacation package, call your travel agent to see how you can apply this new discount to your vacation.

If you haven't yet booked your travel, we always recommend you contact a travel agent and let them find the best deal for you.

You still have ONE WEEK to buy Disneyland tickets at the old price

Disneyland ticket and Genie+ prices were raised this morning, but you can still get the old prices on tickets and Disney’s Genie+ with our partner, Get Away Today! By buying with them now, you can save an extra $27 to $150 per ticket! Here are the details so you don’t miss out:

Save up to $150 over gate prices by booking your Disneyland tickets with Get Away Today by Monday, October 23, 2023 - but don’t wait! If you know you’re going to go to Disneyland between now and January 12, 2025, get your tickets now. You don’t want to miss the cut-off.

If you’ve already paid in-full for your tickets, you’ve already received the lowest price! No need to do anything else.

If you already have tickets and want to upgrade your tickets to include Genie+, you can do it now! You’ll have to make new theme park reservations, so just make sure your dates are still available before calling Get Away Today to make the change.

If you don’t know when you’re going, you'll just need to enter a general date to purchase your tickets. The date that you enter will be the date that Get Away Today sends your reminders to make theme park reservations, which are required. The date you enter is not tied to a theme park reservation and the dates you choose are flexible.

Get Away Today’s tickets are the BEST! They’re refundable, have no blackout dates (subject to theme park availability) and you can make theme park reservations 180 days in advance.

This is typically the busiest season of the year for Get Away Today- don't delay! Visit Get Away Today or call 855-GET-AWAY to lock-in your tickets today.

Here are the exact savings based on ticket type over current gate pricing:

5-Day Tickets: Save $85 - $150

4-Day Tickets: Save $55 - $85

3-Day Tickets: Save $35 - $60

2-Day Tickets: Save $27 - $42

Book now with an authorized ticket seller.

Fall refurbishment season?

Disney added three new refurbishments to the schedule for November, which is somewhat unusual.



Indiana Jones Adventure is one of three attractions just added to the November refurbishment calendar. MousePlanet file photo.

On Monday, November 20 the Astro Orbiter in Disneyland closes for refurbishment. One week later, Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland and Incredicoaster in Disney California Adventure also close.

These three refurbishments all appear at the end of the published theme park calendar, so we don't know at this time how long they will last. The Disneyland website does not have any additional information posted.

More Tiki mug mania

Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel is known for its exotic collection of tiki mugs, and new releases can create hours-long lines outside the tiny bar.

A new Ursula mug drops this week, and we were pleased to see Disney is making use of their mobile ordering system to help manage the sale. Sales will begin as early as 6:00 a.m. PT through the Disneyland app, with merchandise pickup between 7am and 3pm. There is a limit of two per order. Pricing was not released, but we'd expect it to be around $50.

A new limited-time Ursula mug to “octopi” your collection! 💜🐙 The mug will be available for fortunate souls at #TraderSams at @Disneyland Resort this Wednesday, Oct. 18! pic.twitter.com/4TKWmCDrrC — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 15, 2023

Using mobile order to manage these releases should really be the default. Allowing advance ordering eliminates the need for customers to stand in line for hours, avoids the mess of having a merchandise line snaking around the pool area, and also gives more people a chance to snag one for their collection without missing a full day of work.

We should note that anyone planning to park at the Disneyland Hotel to pick up their mug will pay the self-parking rate, which is now $40 for the first hour plus $10 for each additional hour, with a maximum rate of $80. Alternately, fans can park at the Mickey and Friends parking structure ($35) and walk across the street, or park in the Downtown Disney lot. Downtown Disney parking is $10 for the first hour plus $14 for each additional hour with a maximum rate of $66.

Find us on Threads

If you're a new Threads user too, be sure to follow @MousePlanet to keep up with our latest news and views. Not to fear, we're still active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

2024 Disneyland packages are now LIVE and ready to book through Get Away Today! For a limited time, you can lock in 2023 pricing for 2024 travel.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, Get Away Today can help.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, authorized ticket sellers can help.

This and That

...With the Magic Happens parade now on hiatus, the Mickey and Friends Halloween Cavalcade is back for a two-week limited engagement at Disneyland. The brief processional will run twice each day through Halloween.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: CenTOONial Park – closed through October 22 for refurbishment.

– closed through October 22 for refurbishment. Space Mountain – closed through October 27 for refurbishment.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after November 11

Goofy's How-to-Play Yard – closed October 23 through November 10 for refurbishment.

– closed October 23 through November 10 for refurbishment. "it's a small world" – closes October 23 to install the holiday overlay. Will reopen November 10.

Mint Julep Bar – closed October 28–31 for refurbishment.

Astro Orbitor – closes November 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closes November 27 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Schmoozies! – refurbishment extended. Reopening date not published.

refurbishment extended. Reopening date not published. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed November 1–10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay.

Incredicoaster – closes November 27 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open summer 2023. Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. Disney is reportedly working on converting the restaurant to a lounge and bar.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2023

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

anniversary celebration – ongoing. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – through October 31, 2023.

– through October 31, 2023. Oogie Boogie Bash – October 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out.

– October 17, 19, 22, 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 11–12. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 11–12. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 12. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 12. More information at the event website. Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

– January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from authorized ticket sellers

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from authorized ticket sellers

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from authorized ticket sellers.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from authorized ticket sellers.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact a travel agent to find the best deal for you. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact a travel agent to find the best deal for you.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact a travel agent to find the best deal for you. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact a travel agent to find the best deal for you. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

– Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure. DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

10/15 10/16 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 7 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–5p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 7 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

