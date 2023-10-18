Walt Disney World Resort Update for October 24, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

This morning, Disney invited me along with a couple of dozen other members of the media to an event for a Halloween-themed announcement. Setting the stage for a mysterious theme—other than informing us that check-in was 6:30 a.m. at the driveway at Disney's Contemporary Resort Convention Center and that transportation would be provided—we weren't sure where we were headed. With potential park news coming up, I decided to hold publication of this week's Walt Disney World Resort Update until a bit later today, Tuesday, than usual.



Disney brought invited media into Magic Kingdom as the sun was rising, providing a beautiful view of Cinderella Castle in dawn's early light. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The team took us into Magic Kingdom as the sun was rising this morning and as Resort guests were gathering on Main Street U.S.A. for their early entry rope drop. Disney brought us over to the Haunted Mansion and revealed that the Disney Cruise Line ship Disney Treasure , when it ses sail in December 2024, will include Haunted Mansion Parlor, a lounge inspired by Disney's Haunted Mansion attractions around the world. Some of the additional details I learned are in a Facebook Reels I created and posted to MousePlanet's Facebook and Instagram pages, and I have embedded it at the end of This & That & Reminders, below.

I know I had hoped that this morning's news would have included a definitive date for when the Haunted Mansion's Hatbox Ghost would be unveiled, but after being invited to ride the attraction before its official opening this morning, I can report that a curtain still blocks any view of the Hatbox Ghost as you pass the endless hallway scene. Disney previously announced that the Hatbox Ghost will begin materializing in late November. So, from there, it's on to the winter holiday season in this week's Walt Disney World Resort Update, and, since Disney also announced this morning on Disney Parks Blog that Disney After Hours Events will return in January 2024, I'll provide more details about that, too!



Happy Halloween. Magic Kingdom will soon be redecorated for the winter holiday season. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Yes, it's a very long Update this week!

More Winter Holiday Season Details Released

With Halloween coming up next week, Walt Disney World Resort is finalizing plans for the 2023 winter holidays. The resort-wide celebration begins November 11, and Disney Parks Blog has shared more details about what guests can expect this year's new hard ticket select night party at Disney's Hollywood Studios, "Disney Jollywood Nights" and across the property. Disclosure: MousePlanet has been invited by Disney to attend both Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and Disney Jollywood Nights, and we will provide social media coverage and follow up in our Updates. If there is something particular you would like to learn more about that has not been covered so far or below, let us know on our social media channels, and I'll relay the information requests to the correspondents covering the events to get the details.

✨🎄 Merry magic in the making! 🎄✨ @WaltDisneyWorld Resort is prepping for the holiday season kicking off Nov. 11, and we’ve got some new details and behind-the-scenes looks: https://t.co/YetUrxxalm pic.twitter.com/Br2yP8B6qn — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 23, 2023

Disney Jollywood Nights

As we previously reported, Disney Jollywood Nights will be held select from November 11 to December 20, from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m. (as of publication, the first two event nights are sold out; the other eight event nights show some availability). Guests with event tickets can enter the park as early as 7 p.m. on their event night without a separate park ticket or reservation. Some attractions will be open during the event with lower-than-usual wait times, but those wishing to experience Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will need to enter a Virtual Queue in the My Disney Experience app starting at 6 p.m. (be sure to link event tickets with your My Disney Experience account to join).



Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Pluto, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck will all be decked out in new costumes for meet and greets in Animation Courtyard during Disney Jollywood Nights. Image courtesy Disney Parks.

The event is billed as "Hollywood Glamour Meets Holiday Cheer," and will offer up new event-exclusive stage shows, character greetings, and the only announced showings of the nighttime spectacular of holiday seasons past, "Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!" During the event, Theater of the Stars on Sunset Boulevard will present "Disney Holidays in Hollywood," which Disney describes as "a star-studded variety show in the grand tradition of Tinseltown holiday specials—all with a twist of today’s Hollywood magic." Disney previously had shared that Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy would be part of one of the shows, and this is the one. Disney additionally shared that Tiana will sing a brand new original song during this show, and that Belle, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, "singers, dancers and live jazz musicians round out the talented cast of entertainers in this dazzling performance."



Kermit and Miss Piggy will appear in Disney Holidays in Hollywood stage shows during Jollywood Nights. Image courtesy Disney Parks.



Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will also appear in Disney Holidays in Hollywood. Image courtesy Disney Parks.

During the event, rather than the Frozen Sing-A-Long, The Hyperion Theater will present "What’s This? Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along." Disney describes this show as "a dreamlike adventure… where Jack Skellington takes us on an ethereal exploration of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The sing-along will include songs from the film, feature "peculiar magic in unexpected places," and include the "conquer" of Oogie Boogie all the while being "encouraged to follow your curiosity."



Rather than singing about Frozen fun, the Hyperion Theater-goers will have a chance to sing along with Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas during Jollywood Nights. Image courtesy Disney Parks.

The event will also include a DJ-led dance party in the Echo Lake area. Characters that may participate in that include Powerline Max, Rescue Rangers Chip 'n' Dale, and Phineas and Ferb. A "Welcome to Disney Jollywood Nights" photo spot will feature a new neon sign; Disney PhotoPass photographers will be on hand. Additional special photo opportunities include a "Robotic Arm Magic Shot" and a "Camera Array Magic Shot" (a boomerang-style photo in front of a backdrop) and, in fact, all Disney PhotoPass photos captured during the event may be downloaded for no additional charge.

Disney previously shared a sneak peek at the event's Latin street party Holiday Fiesta en la Calle. Last week, Disney Parks Blog also released its Foodie Guide to the event.

Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will feature an array of sweets, savory treats, cocktails, and more! 🎄🎁 Unwrap them all in the latest #DisneyEats Foodie Guide: https://t.co/LhHj2yrRmS pic.twitter.com/l96pSHU61D — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 18, 2023

Throughout the holiday season, Disney's Hollywood Studios will also present Sunset Seasons Greetings on the Hollywood Tower Hotel with Disney-snow along Sunset Boulevard. Day guests in the park ought to be able to see these shows on any night, even those where the park closes for the Jollywood hard ticket events.

Magic Kingdom

Before the global pandemic, Frozen's Queen Elsa (and friends) would "freeze" Cinderella Castle during the holiday season in a short show that ended with the dream lights lighting the Castle. While the dream lights are not returning, this holiday season, Magic Kingdom is once again calling upon the gang from Arendelle to light up the castle in the new "Frozen Holiday Surprise." In this new show, "Olaf and more than 100 of his Snowgie siblings decorate Cinderella Castle with festive touches." Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff will all appear live on stage in new "holiday looks," and Elsa will perform the transformation that will remain in place throughout the rest of the night in the park.



Disney says that lighting designers, video technicians, composers and a full orchestra worked together to create the new "Frozen Holiday Surprise." Image courtesy Disney Parks.

The new show will occur nightly throughout the holiday season. It will debut on November 7.

Gingerbread Displays and More

This year, Disney's culinary team will present gingerbread creations at six Disney resort hotels, including a brand new one at Disney's Yacht Club Resort. The team at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort began working on its life-size gingerbread house in May, and construction will begin in November (it requires three days to be built). Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, Beach Club Resort, BoardWalk Resort, and Contemporary Resort will each have gingerbread displays this holiday season.

Disney Springs will begin its holiday celebration on November 10. Santa Claus will again have a meet-and-greet in Once Upon a Toy. The Christmas Tree Stroll returns, too, with 19 Disney-themed trees throughout the shopping, dining, and entertainment district; Disney-snow will fall in Town Center during the evenings.

Disney's Animal Kingdom will also have it Merry Menagerie return daily during the holiday season. The life-size, artisan-sculpted animal puppets stroll around Discovery Island on the park entrance side of the Tree of Life. Tree of Life wintery awakenings will occur each evening as well.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Reopens November 6

As winter approaches, Disney Parks Blog has shared the news that Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen starting November 6. As has been true since after the Resort's temporary closure for the global pandemic back in 2020, that news means that Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park will have its last day of seasonal operation on November 5. The two Disney water parks have not been open at the same time since before the global pandemic.

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is reopening on Nov. 6 with new and returning frosty fun! ☃️☀️🌊 Find out what’s coming when this winter-themed water wonderland opens: https://t.co/JOMpU2aNvG pic.twitter.com/dRvyzITbzE — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) October 20, 2023

With news of the reopening, Disney is now also offering a new Disney Water Park Seasonal Pass, which is good for unlimited visits to whichever Disney water park is open through May 24, 2024, for $79 plus tax. The seasonal pass has no block out dates and no reservations are required. Parking remains free at the water parks, and whichever one is open is also served by Disney Resort buses.

Disney Parks Blog says that you can find "Santa relaxing in his tropical best" at Blizzard Beach, "his favorite vacation destination." There will also been holiday treats available for purchase this coming holiday season.

Disney After Hours Events Return January 2024

With the seasonal holiday after hours parties wrapping up their run just before Christmas, in 2024, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and EPCOT will all begin hosting the unthemed "Disney After Hours" events. The separately ticketed events provide three hours after the park's official closing time to ride favorite attractions, see some characters, and enjoy unlimited complimentary snacks. Though the After Hours events vary by park, guests with tickets to the event night can enter the park starting at 7 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios After Hours events are held from from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. They will take place on select nights from January 10 through April 10, 2024. Ticket prices prices range from $155 to $175 (plus tax). Toy Story Land, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, and Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway are expected to be available during After Hours events.

Magic Kingdom After Hours events are held from 10 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. They will take place on select nights from January 11 through April 8, 2024. Ticket prices range from $155 to $175 (plus tax). More than 20 attractions and experiences including the new TRON Lightcycle / Run (which plans to use a standby queue only), Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Jungle Cruise are expected to be available during events. The nighttime fireworks spectacular, "Enchantment" will return exclusively to Disney After Hours events at Magic Kingdom Park (early arrivals will have the opportunity to see both "Happily Ever After" and "Enchantment").

EPCOT After Hours events are also held from 10 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Events will take place on select nights from February 2 through April 4, 2024. Ticket prices range from $149 to $159 (plus tax)Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Test Track, Soarin’ and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure are expected to be available.

Booked guests of Walt Disney World Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green can purchase tickets to After Hours events starting November 7, 2023, by calling 407-W-Disney. Event tickets can be purchased online by all guests starting November 14. Specially priced tickets are available for Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members.

More Views of Magic Kingdom

With more moderate temperatures the norm in Central Florida as we have moved into late October, I have started venturing over to the parks more often again. Before this morning's "surprise" visit to Magic Kingdom, I ventured over last Wednesday afternoon, and I was really surprised by the size of the Magic Kingdom crowd I encountered during what many schools and Universities observed as a "fall break" week.

Always a treat to have Magic Kingdom greet you with fireworks. Thanks Mickey’s Friendship Faire. #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/TWaFon5jfj — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) October 18, 2023



I encountered a surprisingly big "fall break" crowd in Magic Kingdom last week. This crowd filled the hub for the Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As our followers know, when visiting the parks, I often post to MousePlanet social media. I also share more photos here in our Walt Disney World Resort Updates, and, lately, sometimes, I also post on our new Threads account, too. Do you have a favorite place to follow us? Let us know on that social media account!

Sometimes you need to know where to stand and then get lucky to get the photo you want to take during Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade. #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/A8N2boeHC6 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) October 18, 2023



I noticed a new apron and hairstyle on "Father" in the final scene of Carousel of Progress since I last visited. I noticed a new apron and hairstyle on "Father" in the final scene of Carousel of Progress since I last visited.

"Sister" also has a new hoodie from Progress Tech in the final scene of Carousel of Progress. I did not spot this hoodie in any merchandise locations in the park, however. "Sister" also has a new hoodie from Progress Tech in the final scene of Carousel of Progress. I did not spot this hoodie in any merchandise locations in the park, however.

Just to the TRON Lightcycle Run side of the Fantasyland Station in the Storybook Circus area, a Storybook Circus billboard replaced the TRON billboard that stood in this spot during that attraction's construction over the past several years. Just to the TRON Lightcycle Run side of the Fantasyland Station in the Storybook Circus area, a Storybook Circus billboard replaced the TRON billboard that stood in this spot during that attraction's construction over the past several years.

The former Splash Mountain seems entirely covered in scaffolding now as its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure continues over what Disney has said will be the next year. The former Splash Mountain seems entirely covered in scaffolding now as its transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure continues over what Disney has said will be the next year.

Haunted Mansion is always popular, and the Halloween season seems to draw that many more guests over that way. Haunted Mansion is always popular, and the Halloween season seems to draw that many more guests over that way.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



In recent weeks, Disney has removed the "50" medallions on the golden sculptures around the parks as the celebration of the Resort's 50th anniversary concluded this spring, but the sculptures are remaining. It will be interesting to see if Imagineers figure out how to get the 50 out of Stitch's teeth on the Purple Wall in Tomorrowland. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of EPCOT

Sunday afternoon's weather was rather nice too, so I decided to venture over to EPCOT. There, I found much smaller crowds than I had experienced on other recent visits. Even the brand new Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana walk-through attraction had no queue when I got over there around 3:15 p.m., though there were a good number of guests exploring the various interactive water elements of the attraction.



Sun dogs, those little rainbow color displays to the left and right of the sun seem to be rather common at this time of year and nicely accented Spaceship Earth when I arrived at the park. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival continues through November 18. The park's entry display will then change over for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays and this year's decor will comemorate the Disney100 celebration. EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival continues through November 18. The park's entry display will then change over for EPCOT International Festival of the Holidays and this year's decor will comemorate the Disney100 celebration.

The Living with the Land greenhouses currently also celebrate the Food & Wine Festival. In some parts of the greenhouses (not shown here), the lights for the pavilion's holiday display are starting to be installed within sight of the boats. The Living with the Land greenhouses currently also celebrate the Food & Wine Festival. In some parts of the greenhouses (not shown here), the lights for the pavilion's holiday display are starting to be installed within sight of the boats.

Billy Ocean returned to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series this weekend. The Concert Series concludes November 13 to get the stage prepared for this season's presentation of Candlelight Processional from November 24 through December 30. Billy Ocean returned to the Eat to the Beat Concert Series this weekend. The Concert Series concludes November 13 to get the stage prepared for this season's presentation of Candlelight Processional from November 24 through December 30.

With Halloween approaching, time to try EPCOT's Halloween-themed scavenger hunt is running short. The Remy-themed scavenger hunt should continue to be available through the end of Food & Wine Festival. With Halloween approaching, time to try EPCOT's Halloween-themed scavenger hunt is running short. The Remy-themed scavenger hunt should continue to be available through the end of Food & Wine Festival.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Construction continues toward the expected December opening of the new CommuniCore Hall and Plaza which will become the new festival center at EPCOT. Construction continues toward the expected December opening of the new CommuniCore Hall and Plaza which will become the new festival center at EPCOT.

The Disney Vacation Club Members Lounge recently added new banners decorating the central stairway and elevator chase. The Disney Vacation Club Members Lounge recently added new banners decorating the central stairway and elevator chase.

The new nighttime spectacular "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" will debut on December 5, 2023. The new nighttime spectacular "Luminous: The Symphony of Us" will debut on December 5, 2023.

Refurbishment continues at Canada pavilion closing off the upper-level walkway to the Canada 360 Circlevision theater. The walkway past Le Celier to the theater remains open to guests. Refurbishment continues at Canada pavilion closing off the upper-level walkway to the Canada 360 Circlevision theater. The walkway past Le Celier to the theater remains open to guests.

The scaffolding at Canada pavilion can be seen all the way across World Showcase Lagoon, and, from this perspective, even towers over the blue sky-colored show buildings for Soarin'. The scaffolding at Canada pavilion can be seen all the way across World Showcase Lagoon, and, from this perspective, even towers over the blue sky-colored show buildings for Soarin'.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…The 2023 Disney Wine and Dine Half Marathon Weekend is coming up November 2 to 5. The runDisney Health & Fitness Expo that goes along with the half marathon at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex will be held:

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3, 2023: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Disney Parks Blog provided a preview of merchandise that will be available at the Expo. Whether running a race or not, anyone can visit the Expo, but be aware that runDisney plans to use a Virtual Queue on the first day of the Expo. Those that plan to shop that first day together (up to a party of six), need to enter the Virtual Queue in the My Disney Experience app from within approximately 45 miles of Walt Disney World Resort. (Refresher instructions are available on this runDisney webpage.) Estimated wait time in the app will be based upon the 10 a.m. scheduled opening time, and when selected, a push notification will provide those whose turn it is with one hour to get over to AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex and then follow the signs to present the Virtual Queue's QR code to a cast member to check in. Merchandise can be sold out, so entrance does not guarantee availability. Gold and Platinum Club runDisney Members do not need to join the virtual queue to access early shopping windows during the first day of the Expo.

A #runDisney first look at 2023 #WineDineHalf Weekend merchandise! 🛍️ Head over to the @DisneyParks Blog to see some of the items that will be available at the Health & Fitness Expo: — runDisney (@runDisney) October 18, 2023

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club added an additional Moonlight Magic event to the calendar on December 13, 2023 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The complimentary, after-hours event featuring select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, character greetings, entertainment and more will open for registration to eligible members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date beginning on November 28, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on December 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. DVC says the link to the event registration will be posted online shortly before the registration windows open.

…REMINDER: The 14th Annual Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Food & Wine Classic is coming up on November 10 and 11. The event is open to the public (not just those staying at the Swan or Dolphin), and offers attendees unlimited tastings at more than 25 outdoor stations including more than 25 food dishes and more than 200 wine, beer, and spirits samplings and different menus each night of the event. The event takes place along the scenic causeway between the Swan and Dolphin hotels from 5:30 to 9:00 p.m. on both nights, and also includes live entertainment. Tickets are $185 per person (plus fees and tax) at swandolphinfoodandwineclassic.com. MousePlanet was invited to a preview earlier this month.

…REMINDER: Raglan Road at Disney Springs has published its special Thanksgiving Day menu. On Thanksgiving, guests also can order from the regular all-day dinner menu at listed prices, including vegan and vegetarian options. Thanksgiving dinner will be available from restaurant open at 11 a.m. to close at 10 p.m. Guests can order at the patio, at any of the bars, and even get takeout from the bar areas. Live entertainment begins at 4:30 p.m. inside the restaurant and 6 pm on the patio, weather permitting. Reservations are recommended by calling: (407)938-0300 or online at RaglanRoad.com.

…REMINDER: On November 28, 2023, Wine Bar George is offering a new Sparkling Wine Experience: Learn How to Taste Wine with a Master Sommelier. Guests will learn to taste wine like a professional with a "blind" tasting of six different sparkling wines and hear firsthand from George about his journey through the wine world and what it takes to become a Master Sommelier. The 90-minute event led by George with the selection of sparkling wines hand-selected by him includes cheese and charcuterie. Doors and the event open at noon, and the event begins at 1:30 p.m. Tickets, including fees, are $126.97 per person are nonrefundable and are available on this page of eventbrite.com. Additional blind tasting experience dates are posted into December too on this web page.

…HALLOWEEN BEVERAGE REMINDERS:

The Edison at Disney Springs is also offering up its unique Halloween cocktail throughout October: The Blood Donor is served in a blood bag and combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction that it says is "eerie, yet delicious."

at Disney Springs is also offering up its unique Halloween cocktail throughout October: The Blood Donor is served in a blood bag and combines Aperol, Solerno, Espolòn Silver, lime juice and simple syrup to make a vivid crimson concoction that it says is "eerie, yet delicious." Next door, at Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs, the mixologists are serving up Halloween beverages "inspired by the works of American mystery and horror writer Edgar Allan Poe," after 4 p.m. this season: Red Death – $22

Espolon, combier, lime juice, sour mix, hibiscus syrup, garnished with masquerade mask Tell-Tale Martini – $22

Vanilla vodka, chambord, pama, lemon juice, grape simple and candy eye Raven’s Glare – $22

Lemon cookie margarita featuring Espolon, combier, lemon juice, sour mix, cookie syrup, garnished for the season *Try all three of the dark and dreamy Halloween creations with Cask of Halloween Spirits flight for $31* Fall of the House of the Apples – $22

Pear and apple brandy cocktail with St. George Spiced Pear Liqueur, absolut pear, apple juice and ginger ale, with apple gummy garnish Black Bird Brew – $17

Fruity and festive mocktail with sour apple, grape, sprite, glow cube, halloween garnish

at Disney Springs, the mixologists are serving up Halloween beverages "inspired by the works of American mystery and horror writer Edgar Allan Poe," after 4 p.m. this season: At nearby Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs, its Halloween concoction is the Tokyo Ghoul: $18, made with Hendrick's Gin, midori, cointreau, yuzu, lemon, monin agave and ginger bitters.

at Disney Springs, its Halloween concoction is the Tokyo Ghoul: $18, made with Hendrick's Gin, midori, cointreau, yuzu, lemon, monin agave and ginger bitters. On Disney Springs West Side, Jaleo, all season long, is offering the Apple & Saffron signature mocktail, made with Seedlip Garden, apple juice, lemon, saffron and Fever-Tree Club Soda.

…REMINDER: Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party continues on select nights at Magic Kingdom through November 1. The hard-ticket event runs after the park closes early, at 7:00 p.m., and runs through midnight. Party ticket holders can enter the park as early at 4 p.m. on event night (no additional ticket or park reservation required) and may come in costume subject to the park's published guidelines. Many dates are sold out, so if you want to go, be sure to book your tickets in advance.

…REMINDER: Speaking of Halloween, Disney Vacation Club is holding complimentary "Meet & Treat" events inside the Atlantic Dance Hall at Disney’s BoardWalk including Disney Characters and treats from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Monday, October 30, and Tuesday, October 31, 2023. There's no registration for this event (subject to capacity limits); DVC members eligible for Member Extras who have a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation (including at Vero Beach) that includes a party date may attend with up to four additional guests. Resort parking is not available specifically for this event. Check DisneyVacationClub.com for eligibility and other important information.

…Today (as noted above), Disney Cruise Line announced at Magic Kingdom that Disney Treasure will include the new Haunted Mansion Parlor lounge when it sets sail starting in December 2024. The lounge presents the next chapter of the Haunted Mansion story, focusing on a jovial captain who entered the ghostly realm after a disastrous dinner with his beloved fiancé, with characters from Haunted Mansion attractions at Disney Parks around the world, as well as new seafaring arrivals socializing in mysterious ways throughout the experience. A custom musical arrangement inspired by the attraction’s original score has been composed to set the stage for illusions immersing guests into the mysterious lore of the Haunted Mansion. New merchandise inspired by the lounge will be available aboard the ship and the lounge will serve up new specialty spirits.

SPECIAL REMINDER: Give Kids The World Village to Welcome Guests For 2023 VIP Holiday Tours

Give Kids The World Village, the 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida, provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong, cost-free vacations including accommodations in whimsical villas, transportation, donated attraction tickets, meals and much more. Since the organization was founded in 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 160,000 families from all 50 states and over 75 countries.



Give Kids the World Village is decorating its resort for the holidays. It is inviting the public to see the resort on select nights with VIP Holiday Tours with ticket proceeds benefiting its mission of providing cost-free week-long Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Back during the holidays in 2020, when they couldn’t host the kids and their families, they worked with their partners to create the Night of a Million Lights event nights and invited the public to visit the village to see holiday lights and decorations with the proceeds of those events benefiting the village and its mission. They had another set of Night of a Million Lights events back in 2021 at the Village when it had partially reopened, and then, last year the event moved over to Island H2O Water Park because the Village had fully reopened to Wish kids and their families.

For 2023, the Village is back to full force, and, in fact, is hosting more families than ever just this month. They also wanted to get back to sharing the holidays with the public as much as they can while serving their guest families, so this year they are offering VIP guided tours on November 17 and 18, December 1, 2, 15, 16, 21, and 22 only. Timed Tickets are available at GKTW.org/holidayvip for $59.99 per person (plus a ticket fee). Ticket sales fully benefit the Village and its mission.

The guided tours will include select venues on the Avenue of Angels lit with 1.6 million lights, vignettes decorated by GKTW partners, props and photo opportunities, and more. If you want to take it to another level, groups of up to 30 can arrange for special Balcony Dessert Parties by contacting the Village.



Give Kids the World Village invited MousePlanet and other media to a preview on October 3, 2023, to help get the word out. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Edge Escape -- Just Beyond Walt Disney World

Usually the Update is limited just to Walt Disney World, Cruise Line, and other Disney-related or involved things around Central Florida. One of Walt Disney World's neighbors, just minutes from Disney's Animal Kingdom in Kissimmee, Edge Escape Private Escape Rooms hosted me along with three of my friends to try one of their adventures, so I provide this little diversion from our norm. I had never done any escape room before, and I enjoyed the roughly hour long experience which Edge advertises as private to your party, family friendly, and high tech. It was fun problem solving with folks I know and enjoy spending time with; doing an adventure like this with folks you do not get along with or do not enjoy spending time with could be a lot less fun which is why the "private to your party" distinguishes Edge from some other escape rooms around the area.

Edge Escape presents multiple-room themed adventures consisting of a number of puzzles. Currently, Edge offers three themes: Save the Magic School, Wonderland, and The Society of Adventures & Explorers. (A fourth theme is coming soon: Jewel Thief). My group chose The Society of Adventures (not to be confused with Disney's S.E.A.), which involved a clue-seeking and puzzle-solving trek through jungle-themed rooms looking for artifacts and finding a missing piece of a tablet. The Edge also provided a live game master standing by to occasionally provide hints and guidance when we needed it.



Edge Escape is located at 3253 Rolling Oaks Blvd in Kissimmee. Edge Escape is located at 3253 Rolling Oaks Blvd in Kissimmee.

Edge Escape is family friendly and provides adventures that are private to your party. Edge Escape is family friendly and provides adventures that are private to your party.

Photo spots on the wall outside the adventures allow you to memorialze your escape. Photo spots on the wall outside the adventures allow you to memorialze your escape.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

You can read more about it and book an adventure at EdgeEscapeRoom.com. The venue has free parking and is located close to Margaritaville's Sunset Strip, which has quite a few dining and shopping opportunities adjacent to Island H2O Live water park.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

There are currently published offers for bookings by December 15, 2023, with savings up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays select nights through March 24, 2024; stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024 feature savings up to 30%. These early booking discounts are detailed specifically at DisneyWorld.com/Save. As always, there are additional offers for Florida residents, Annual Passholders, U.S. Military members and more when you look at the full list of offers.

For Florida residents that wish to visit only on weekdays, they can now purchase a 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235 plus tax), or a 3-Day ticket for $72/day plus tax (total price: $215 plus tax), or a 2-Day ticket for $98/day plus tax (total price: $195 plus tax). Tickets are valid weekdays only between October 2 and December 22, which, interestingly enough, has no blockout dates which means that unlike all Annual Passes other than the IncrediPass, these tickets are valid on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. Park hopping can be added to this ticket type for $40 plus tax; the Water Park and Sports Option can be added for $35 plus tax; the Park Hopper Plus option (which is sort of a combo of the prior two) for $55 plus tax. For theme park entry, Disney Park Pass reservations are required, but the tickets do not need to be used on consecutive days; all tickets expire December 22, 2023.

Save 20% this fall at Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels. Special rates are available to book now through November 30, 2023, for stays now through December 21, 2023, based on availability. Some blackout dates may apply, and availability may be limited. The rates do not include Resort Service Fees or daily parking fees (if applicable), taxes, or gratuities. The offer is exclusively available through the promotion website and is not valid with any other special offers, promotions, existing reservations, or groups. The Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels include B Resort & Spa, DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando, Drury Plaza Hotel Orlando, Hilton Orlando Buena Vista Palace, Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, Holiday Inn Orlando Disney Springs, and Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista. All Disney Springs Resort Area Hotels are conveniently located in the Walt Disney World Resort with spacious accommodations, luxurious amenities, dining and recreation offerings. Each resort is an Official Walt Disney World Hotel and is within walking distance of Disney Springs via pedestrian sky bridge.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

