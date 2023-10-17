Disneyland Resort Update for October 23, 2023

Last DAY to buy Disneyland tickets at the old price

Prices for Disneyland theme park tickets and Genie+ went up last week, but you can still get the old prices on tickets and Disney’s Genie+ with our partner, Get Away Today! By buying with them now, you can save an extra $27 to $150 per ticket! Here are the details so you don’t miss out:

Save up to $150 over gate prices by booking your Disneyland tickets with Get Away Today by Monday, October 23, 2023—but don’t wait! If you know you’re going to go to Disneyland between now and January 12, 2025, get your tickets now. You don’t want to miss the cut-off.

If you’ve already paid in-full for your tickets, you’ve already received the lowest price! No need to do anything else.

If you already have tickets and want to upgrade your tickets to include Genie+, you can do it now! You’ll have to make new theme park reservations, so just make sure your dates are still available before calling Get Away Today to make the change.

If you don’t know when you’re going, you'll just need to enter a general date to purchase your tickets. The date that you enter will be the date that Get Away Today sends your reminders to make theme park reservations, which are required. The date you enter is not tied to a theme park reservation and the dates you choose are flexible.

Get Away Today’s tickets are the BEST! They’re refundable, have no blackout dates (subject to theme park availability) and you can make theme park reservations 180 days in advance.

This is typically the busiest season of the year for Get Away Today—don't delay! Visit Get Away Today or call 855-GET-AWAY to lock-in your tickets today.

Here are the exact savings based on ticket type over current gate pricing:

5-Day Tickets: Save $85 – $150

4-Day Tickets: Save $55 – $85

3-Day Tickets: Save $35 – $60

2-Day Tickets: Save $27 – $42

Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Pixar Place Hotel opens January 30

Disney announced this morning that the Pixar Place Hotel will officially reopen on January 30, 2024. The former Paradise Pier Hotel has been under refurbishment since summer, adding Pixar-themed touches to the entire property. The pool area reopened in August after a lengthy renovation, but work is still ongoing throughout the hotel. Last week, workers were installing glass panels inside the lobby atrium, but most of the first-floor construction walls were down.



A new lobby sculpture will greet visitors to the Pixar Place Hotel. Photo courtesy Disney.

The hotel reopened following the pandemic without an on-site restaurant, with guests having to leave the hotel for food or make do with a collection of vending machines. That will change in November, when Great Maple opens a new flagship location. A few weeks later the group will assume operation of the lobby coffee shop, to be named the Sketch Pad Cafe. Great Maple will also operate the poolside bar, called Small Bytes.



The redecorated hotel rooms are heavily themed, with Pixar artwork throughout the room. Photo courtesy Disney.

Kids Special Offer ticket goes on sale Tuesday

Tuesday, October 24 is the first day you can purchase the new Kids’ Special Offer Ticket. Children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024 with this new discounted admission.

You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add-on optional park-hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. We had hoped Disney would release the full pricing details by today, but we'll update this information as soon as it's released.

The offer is a much shorter duration than the usual winter discount for Southern California discounts, which usually runs into May. However, the dates will definitely cover the popular Lunar New Year celebration, and may just include the first weekend of the Food and Wine Festival.

Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket—and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids’ Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches."

To make reservations easier to plan, Disney now lets you book theme park reservations up to 180 days in advance instead of the current 120 day window. This will let you make all of the reservations for this special offer as soon as you purchase your tickets, and also see which days are "Tier 0" days, where adult tickets are only $104.

In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance.

Parkside Market to open in Downtown Disney

From the "yikes, we forgot to mention this" file:

Four new eateries will open in Downtown Disney in 2024 as part of a new Parkside Market addition to the west end of the district. The four will share one building, which reminds us of a similar (now-demolished) operation in Walt Disney World's Disney Springs.

The new offerings are:

Seoul Sister – Executive Chef Kelly Kim showcases a "Korean-forward" menu that features rice, noodle and salad bowls, plus Asian-inspired breakfast and drinks.

– Executive Chef Kelly Kim showcases a "Korean-forward" menu that features rice, noodle and salad bowls, plus Asian-inspired breakfast and drinks. Sip & Sonder – a Black women-owned Los Angeles-based coffee house that offers "signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks, and Caribbean-inspired bites."

– a Black women-owned Los Angeles-based coffee house that offers "signature lattes, as well as fresh treats, frozen drinks, and Caribbean-inspired bites." GG’s Chicken Shop – featuring chicken sandwiches and traditional sides from Michelin star chef Lee Wolen, this is the first West Coast location for a Chicago eatery from the Boka Restaurant Group founded by two James Beard Award recipients. We can only imagine how amazing the sandwiches will be.

– featuring chicken sandwiches and traditional sides from Michelin star chef Lee Wolen, this is the first West Coast location for a Chicago eatery from the Boka Restaurant Group founded by two James Beard Award recipients. We can only imagine how amazing the sandwiches will be. An as-yet-unnamed bar will occupy the second story of the space, and may perhaps offer views of the Disneyland fireworks.



Construction continues on the west end of Downtown Disney, where four new eateries are expected to open. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney says all this is coming "in the future," so we'll have to wait for more details. Construction continues on the previously-announced additions to Downtown Disney, including Paseo and Céntrico (replacing Catal Restaurant and the Uva Bar), and Din Tai Fung (which has also announced a location in nearby Brea). Porto’s Bakery and Cafe will build a new location on the former La Brea Bakery site, which is currently in operation as Earl of Sandwich. We don't expect any change there until after the holiday season, but come winter Earl of Sandwich will likely have to close its doors (again) to allow for demolition and construction.

Candlelight schedule

Though Disney rarely confirms the dates publicly, we expect Disneyland's Candlelight Processional will take place this year on Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3. Started by Walt Disney in 1958 as a community appreciation event, the show features a candlelight choir made up of cast members and community choir members, all accompanied by the Disneyland orchestra. Celebrity guest narrators read the Christmas story in between songs.



The annual Candlelight Processional takes place on Main Street, U.S.A. at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Seating is generally reserved for invited guests, but some limited standby viewing is available in Town Square. The show also creates operational impacts for visitors, mostly on Main Street. The Christmas Fantasy Parade is usually performed earlier in the day, and travels a slightly modified route due to the processional seating. Something odd this year is that the parade is not currently scheduled at all on Sunday, December 3, though it is scheduled on Saturday and also on Monday. No idea if this is a calendar glitch, or if there is some other reason the parade may not perform that day.

Find us on Threads

If you're a new Threads user too, be sure to follow @MousePlanet to keep up with our latest news and views. Not to fear, we're still active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

A Word from our Sponsor

2024 Disneyland packages are now LIVE and ready to book through Get Away Today! For a limited time, you can lock in 2023 pricing for 2024 travel.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, Get Away Today can help.

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...We have reopening dates for two fall refurbishments we shared last week. Indiana Jones Adventure will reopen on December 1, and Incredicoaster will reopen December 2.

...The Orange County Register reports that Dream Key passholders will receive their portion of a class action lawsuit sometime before April 20, 2024. Disney reached the $9.5M settlement with with a disgruntled passholder earlier this year. Each Dream Key holder will receive $67.41.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Space Mountain – closed through October 27 for refurbishment.

Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after November 11

Goofy's How-to-Play Yard – closed October 23 through November 10 for refurbishment.

– closed October 23 through November 10 for refurbishment. "it's a small world" – closes October 23 to install the holiday overlay. Will reopen November 10.

Mint Julep Bar – closed October 28–31 for refurbishment.

Astro Orbitor – closes November 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after December 4.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closes November 27 - 30 for refurbishment.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for transformation into Adventureland Treehouse inspired by Walt Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson. Reopens in 2023.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Schmoozies! – refurbishment extended. Reopening date not published.

refurbishment extended. Reopening date not published. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed November 1–10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay.

Incredicoaster – closed November 27 - December 1 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open November 2023. Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023-24

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – through October 31, 2023.

Oogie Boogie Bash – October 24, 26, 29, 31. All tickets are sold out.

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 11–12. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 12. More information at the event website.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024.

Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with two performances each night. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $25 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $25 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

10/22 10/23 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 10/29 10/30 10/31 11/1 11/2 11/3 11/4 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–6p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 7 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–5p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 7 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

