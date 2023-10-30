Disneyland Resort Update for November 6, 2023

Holiday Time at Disneyland

The holiday season kicks off this Friday, November 10, and it's another year of familiar sights and sounds, with no big new additions to the holiday festivities.

Disneyland has A Christmas Fantasy Parade and the Believe... in Holiday Magic fireworks show, plus Sleeping Beauty’s Winter Castle, the nightly "snowfall" moments on Main Street, and the lighting moments on the facade of "it's a small world" Holiday. Santa will be very busy popping between photo spots at the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail in Disney California Adventure, Disneyland's Critter Country, and all three Disneyland Resort hotels.

Disney California Adventure is home to the Festival of Holidays, featuring the Festive Foods Marketplace. These eight kiosks feature a variety of food and drink—and this year, Disney has released the full menus—with pricing—ahead of the start. We note that the menu offerings are a bit more limited this year, with several booths offering just one or two dishes instead of the two or three as in past years.

On the entertainment side, “World of Color – Season of Light” returns this year, as does the popular Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party, Mickey's Happy Holidays character cavalcade, and the Holiday Toy Drummers. Festival of Holidays also brings a schedule of live performances and atmosphere entertainment.

The Foodie Guide to Holidays at the Disneyland Resort released last week details dishes you'll find outside the Festive Foods Marketplaces as well as at Disneyland.

We'll be at Disneyland and DCA on Friday to experience the new offerings, so be sure to follow along on X (formerly Twitter), Threads and Instagram for the latest.

Walk through the Adventureland Treehouse

In advance of the debut of the Adventureland Treehouse at Disneyland this Friday, Disney Parks posted a full walk-through of the attraction at night.



FULL TOUR: Adventureland Treehouse at Night | Disneyland Resort . YouTube video.

We have yet to see the attraction in person, though just from the video you can spot some nods to past attractions and the types of humor characteristic of Disney's earliest attractions. This seems a fitting successor to a classic, if somewhat overlooked, attraction.

Disneyland Magic Key holders can tour the treehouse in person during an exclusive preview on Thursday, November 9. A valid theme park reservation and Magic Key are required to enter Disneyland park. Once inside, check in at a kiosk near the Rivers of America to receive your wristband. The preview is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday.

runDisney announces new Disneyland race for 2024

runDisney has announced the rest of their 2024 schedule, as well as some 2025 events. Here's what runDisney has planned for both coasts, with a new race announced for the Disneyland Resort.

runDisney Virtual Series – June 1 to August 31, 2024. Registration for this virtual event opens March 26, 2024.

*NEW* Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others.

Disney Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend (WDW) – October 31 to November 3, 2024. Registration opens March 5, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and March 12, 2024 for all others.

runDisney Virtual 12Ks of Christmas – December 1–31, 2024. Registration for this virtual event opens July 9, 2024.

Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend – January 8–12, 2025. Registration opens April 2, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and April 9, 2024 for all others.

Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 30 to February 2, 2025. Registration opens June 11, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and June 18, 2024 for all others.

Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (WDW) – February 20–24, 2025. Registration opens July 23, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and July 30, 2024 for all others.

runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (WDW) – April 3–6, 2025. Registration opens August 20, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and August 27, 2024 for all others.



Team MousePlanet will be on the race course to provide support and encouragement to runners as the runDisney events returns to Anaheim in January. MousePlanet file photo.

Missing from the announcement is any mention of return to racing at Disneyland Paris. We also note that the new Disneyland race takes place over Labor Day weekend, which was previously the time frame for the Disneyland Half Marathon weekend, which is moving to January.

It's time to get the band back together! Returning runDisney participants may remember the Team MousePlanet cheer station along the course of the Anaheim races. We've already been asked if we're planning to return for the Disneyland Half Marathon in January—and of course we are! If you'd like to help make race signs or pass out Free Candy from Strangers, stay tuned for details of how you can help.

End of run for Tale of the Lion King

Disney has confirmed that the Tale of the Lion King is ending its 18-month run at Disneyland on January 7, 2024. The show originally debuted in 2019 as a limited-time offering on the tiny Paradise Gardens Park stage in Disney California Adventure. The show was a hit with fans, and in the summer of 2022 Disney relocated the show to the larger stage at the Fantasyland Theater.



The Tale of the Lion King will end its run on January 7, 2024. MousePlanet file photo.

The show has quietly continued in the Fantasyland Theater, offering Disneyland visitors an opportunity to enjoy a live stage production while taking a break from the heat and crowds in the park.

Disney has not announced a replacement for the show, or for that matter what they plan to stage next in the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure following the closure of Rogers: The Musical. However, we do know that Disney has been casting nine performers to portray characters from the Disney-Pixar film Turning Red. Based on updated casting notices, it looks like Disney has found their Jin Lee, the father of Meilin from the movie, as well as Miriam, one of Meilin's three best friends—but they are still seeking Priya, Abby, and all five members of the fictional boy band 4*TOWN. No word what the potential show is that would features these characters.

Magic Key Holder perks

It seems to us that Disney ramps up the perks for Magic Key holders around renewal season, and this week came the start of a free Viva Navidad tote bag, while supplies last or until November 9. This has proven to be an extremely popular promotion, with long lines forming each day to claim the gift. Of course, a large number of these totes have made their way to eBay, where they can fetch up to $40.

We mentioned above the Magic Key preview of the Adventureland Treehouse, taking place this Thursday, November 9.

Magic Key holders can also take advantage of early access to a Viva Navidad PhotoPass Magic Shot before it debuts to the public. The Magic Shot adds the Three Caballeros to your photo. This photo is only available until November 14 from park opening to around 4:30 p.m. in the World of Color viewing area closest to Golden Zephyr at Disney California Adventure Park. A new Festival of Holidays Magic Shot will be available to Magic Key holders starting November 15, at the same photo location.

Over at Disneyland, another Magic Key Magic Shot is available across from the Matterhorn Bobsleds. This one features Asha from the new upcoming Disney film Wish, and is available until November 30.

Magic Key merchandise is popular, and two items will be released on November 10 at the start of the Festival of Holidays. The first is an insulated stainless-steel tumbler, which Disney says will be released at selected quick service locations. The second is a pullover hooded sweatshirt.

Magic Key holders will also receive a discount on the Sip & Savor pass for this year's Festival of Holidays. The pass will come on an exclusive Magic Key lanyard. Magic Key holders can take their food selections to a "semi-secluded dining area" near the entrance to Avengers Campus. You may recall Disney offered the same benefit during the 2023 Food and Wine Festival.

A Word from our Sponsor

Get a head start on Get Away Today’s Black Friday sale and most popular offer; Adults at Kids’ Prices on all 3-Day and longer DISNEYLAND® Resort tickets!* Best yet, save the most when you combine your tickets with any of their Extra Night Free Hotel deals. If you’re not sure when you’ll be going yet, you can purchase your tickets now and add a hotel deal later. Book by November 6, 2023 to get this limited-time offer!

Here’s what you can expect with Get Away Today’s Adults at Kids’ Prices DISNEYLAND® Resort tickets:

Tickets are valid for travel through December 31, 2025

365-Day Refundable Tickets

Authorized Disney ticket seller since 1990

*Based on non-promotional gate price. Special pricing and promotions such as the “Kids’ Special Ticket offer” do not apply.

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Asha from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish will begin meeting visitors outside the Royal Hall in Fantasyland starting November 22.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after December 17

Goofy's How-to-Play Yard – closed through November 10 for refurbishment.

– closed through November 10 for refurbishment. "it's a small world" – closed to install the holiday overlay. Reopens November 10.

Astro Orbitor – closes November 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after December 17.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed November 27–30 for refurbishment.

Adventureland Treehouse – opens November 10.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Schmoozies! – refurbishment extended. Reopening date not published.

refurbishment extended. Reopening date not published. Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed through November 10 to remove the Villains Grove overlay.

Incredicoaster – closed November 27 to December 1 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open November 2023. Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023-24

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 11–12. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 12. More information at the event website.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024.

Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with two performances each night. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

(Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Everyone

Late Summer 2023 Hotel Offer: Valid for stays Sunday through Thursday nights, August 1 through September 30, and must be booked by September 26, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. Save up to 20% off standard and premium rooms. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 25% off select stays of 4-nights or longer. 15% off standard and premium rooms Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel 10% off standard and premium rooms You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

11/5 11/6 11/7 11/8 11/9 11/10 11/11 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/12 11/13 11/14 11/15 11/16 11/17 11/18 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–5p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 0 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Candlelight 12/3 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Candlelight Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Candlelight Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Share, Links, Comments & More