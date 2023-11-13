Disneyland Resort Update for November 20, 2023

News and Views

Holiday Time at Disney California Adventure

Last week I focused on the holiday activities at Disneyland, so this week I took a trip across the esplanade to visit Disney California Adventure. The park is home to the Festival of Holidays, with nods to Hanukkah, Diwali, Kwanzaa and Navidad in addition to the Christmas decor.



A 50-foot-tall Christmas tree towers over Buena Vista Street. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

While Disneyland has its must-see holiday attractions, I feel like DCA is a bit more organic. There isn't a huge classic holiday parade to wait an hour for, but if you step onto Hollywood Blvd. at the right time you might catch a small cavalcade with Mickey and friends. There are plenty of character spots around the park, with some lesser-seen characters visiting for the season.



Mickey and friends dance down Hollywood Boulevard in Mickey's Happy Holidays Cavalcade. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Pluto shows off his holiday headband in Condor Flats. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Disney is commemorating 10 years of the Viva Navidad celebration at DCA, and the Paradise Garden area is the headquarters for the party.



Panchito, Donald Duck and Jose perform during Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Dug got himself wrapped up with the Christmas wreath, but is meeting fans in Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Nighttime at Disney California Adventure brings World of Color – Season of Light to Paradise Bay. This year, to promote the November 22 release of the animated film Wish, Disney will present what they bill as a "water short" before World of Color, telling the origin of the wishing star from the film. DCA also offers live music from a variety of talented groups at stages throughout the park, making for a festival atmosphere all season.



Disney will show a "water short" before performances of World of Color - Season of Light to promote the new animated feature Wish. Photo courtesy Disney.

Sip & Savor math and menus

Every festival we crunch the numbers to see if the Sip and Savor Pass is a good value for the event. This year, to get the best bang for your buck, you need to think outside the Marketplace.

Each "Sip and Savor Pass" offers eight tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from Festive Foods Marketplace locations as well as some participating quick serve restaurant locations and food carts. The passport itself is a plastic credential with eight snap-off tabs, strung on a lanyard.

Pass prices increased by another $2 for 2023, making them $61 to the general public (average $7.63 per dish), and $56 to Disneyland Resort annual passholders (average $7.00 per dish). Because sales tax is not applied to the price of the Sip and Savor Pass, but is to the food items, you also get an 8 percent advantage when you use the pass because you aren't paying sales tax.

The price of the dishes also went up this year, with entrées up to $9 each. A Magic Key holder who uses all eight tabs to purchase a $9 entree saves $21.76 compared to paying cash for the same items. You "save" every time you use a tab for an item that sells for $7.00 or more. That seems like a no-brainer, right - you save money on almost everything by using the pass?

Kielbasa with Pierogi from Smokejumpers Grill at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

What's changed this year is where and how you can use the pass. When the menus for the Festival were published, we noted that instead of two or three entree items at each booth, there are only one or two this year. A Disney chef told us this was done to streamline operations at the kiosks and cut wait times. (Unlike Walt Disney World, the kiosks in California don't actually cook the food, they just plate and serve items which are cooked elsewhere).

At the same time, Disney expanded the number of quick service locations which offer Sip & Savor portions of new or existing menu items, giving guests more choices while also serving the food where it's actually cooked

This is all good, but you'll need to refer to the Festival of Holidays guidebook to find out where else you can use your Sip and Savor Pass. We sampled most of these "out of the Marketplace" items over the weekend, and share details below.

You can also use your Sip and Savor Pass tabs to buy select churros and desserts at participating carts around Disney California Adventure. The new Yule Log churro ($7.75) in Hollywood Land is eligible for the pass, as is the Chocolate Peppermint Churro ($7.25) near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, but not the Fresas con Crema churro ($7.25) near Goofy's Sky School.

When you look at all of the options, the Sip and Savor Pass is a good deal this year, but you'll need to venture off the parade route and away from the Festive Foods Marketplaces to really make best use of the pass. Or you can just get eight orders of the Braised Pork Belly Adobo. No judgment - that dish is an annual favorite for a reason.

Here are the dishes we tried this weekend:

Kielbasa with Pierogi from Smokejumper Grill ($8.99). The sausage had more heat than I expected, which paired well with the potato-stuffed pirogies. I would definitely eat this again.



Signs like this will show you where you can use your Sip & Savor pass at participating locations in Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Pan con Pollo from Sonoma Terrace ($9) was unlike any version of this Salvadoran sandwich I've had before. The chicken was not stewed in the tomato sauce as is traditional, rather the sauce was served on the side like a dip. The sandwich also included pickled veggies. If I had been handed this without any explanation, I would have guessed it was a bland chicken bahn mi. This was my least favorite dish of the day.



Pan con Pollo from Sonoma Terrace at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

I admit to having a fondness for both empanadas and anything which seeks to delivery an entire Thanksgiving meal in one bite, but this Holiday Turkey Empanada ($9) from Studio Catering Company was too greasy. However, the cranberry relish was delicious.



Holiday Turkey Empanada from Studio Catering Company at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Paradise Garden Grill has three Sip & Savor items this year, and they're all worth a try. Tacos Gobernador is available as both an entree and in a Sip & Savor portion, and I'll be back to have this as meal. The chipotle-marinated shrimp are delicious, and the taco was crispy without being greasy. The full entree comes with two tacos, rice and beans for $14.99



Tacos Gobernador from Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Albondigas Soup is made with Impossible™ meatballs, and the Sip & Savor portion, which comes with a side of chips, is the most generous of the "tasting" menu items in the park. This is also available as an entree $12.99. If it weren't labeled I would not have guessed this was made with Impossible™ meat.



Impossible™ Albondigas Soup from Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Chocolate Cake Flan ($7.49) from the main menu is available via the Sip and Savor pass.



Chocolate Cake Flan from Paradise Garden Grill at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The Seasonal Festival Cart in Paradise Gardens has both a Chicken Chile Verde Empanada and a Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake, but the empanada was sold out both times I stopped by. If you like pumpkin bread you'll enjoy this cake, which is drizzled with cream cheese frosting.



Pumpkin Cinnamon Cake from the Festive Foods Cart in Paradise Gardens at Disney California Adventure. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Candy Cane dates and details

If your holiday traditions include buying a fresh-made candy cane at the Disneyland Resort, we are thrilled to finally have the details you need for 2023. If you're a Magic Key holder, you especially want to make reservations to get yours before the holiday blockouts begin.

In the era before Food Network and social media, the freshly pulled candy canes made at Disneyland were once one of those little Disney gems, known to only a small group of fans. Whether it's the deceptively simple recipe (the candy canes made in-park contain no preservatives) or just the charm of watching candy makers cook, pull, and shape the canes in front of you, people line up early and wait hours to get one fresh from the Disney candy kitchens.



A Disneyland candy maker arranges fresh candy canes on a tray as they cool. MousePlanet file photo.

Prior to the pandemic, the fresh candy canes were first released the day after Thanksgiving, and by 2018 were offered on 28 days between Thanksgiving and Christmas. In 2022 Disney cut the schedule down to 15 days, and for 2023 there are just 14 days.

The official dates for 2023 are:

Disneyland Candy Palace – December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25

If you have the luxury of being able to go any day you want, your best bet is to pick a weekday when candy canes are being released at Disney California Adventure, which tends to have lower crowds. Sundays will be the busiest days. With almost all Magic Key passes blocked out December 20, 24 and 25, those should be the best days to get one.

Once you decide when to go, check to see what time the park opens and get to the front gates at least one hour early. Disneyland Resort hotel guests still receive early admission every day at both parks, and the gates open 30 minutes before the published time, granting you access to Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street.

As soon as the entrance opens, walk briskly straight to either Trolley Treats or the Main Street Candy Kitchen and look for the cast members who will direct you into a line outside the shop. Once there, you'll use your phone to join a mobile wait list.

You will receive a text message when it is your turn to return to the shop and purchase your candy cane. Depending on where you are in the virtual queue, you may get a candy cane from the first batch, or you may have to wait until the last batch of the day. If you aren't one of the first people in line, be prepared to wait as late as 3:00 in the afternoon for the notice to return.

Special note for day guests: With the introduction of early entry for Disneyland Resort hotel guests, gates open at 7:30 a.m. instead of 8:00 on all these dates. Because you're also allowed to enter the turnstiles along with resort guests to get to Main Street and/or Buena Vista Street at 7:30, you should be at the entrance gate no later than 7:00 so that you can get into the physical line early enough to sign into the virtual queue.

If you're a Magic Key holder, here are the dates each tier can purchase candy canes. Be sure to make a park reservation for the appropriate park. Unfortunately, all of the 2023 dates are blackout dates for the Imagine Magic Key pass.

Sunday Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday Friday Saturday 3 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 4 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant 5 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant 6 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant 7 8 9 10 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 11 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant 12 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant 13 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe

Enchant 14 15 16 17 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire 18 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 19 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream

Inspire

Believe 20 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 21 22 23 24 – DCA Trolley Treats Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 25 – Disneyland Candy Palace Eligible Magic Keys: Dream 27 28 29 30 31

You can find out more about the Disneyland Candy Canes on their dedicated MousePlanet page.

Beast's Library closing December 10

I found myself in another unexpected attraction line this week, this time for the Beast's Library inside the Animation Building in Disney California Adventure. Disney confirmed last week that this portion of the Sorcerer's Workshop will close on December 10, 2023. The space will be used by the Disney’s Imagination Campus program, a "student enrichment" offering geared towards middle schools, high schools and colleges. With just days left to visit the attraction, fans flocked to take their Disney personality quiz one last time, and watch the room transform.



Visitors stop by the Beast's Library for one last look before the attraction closes on December 10. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

When the Animation Building opened in 2001, there were three rooms in the workshop. The first room is the Magic Mirror Realm, which features a collection of devices to demonstrate principles of animation. You can also create your own animation strip and use one of the devices to bring it to life. While Disney only confirmed closure of the Beast's Library, cast members said they weren't sure how the closure would happen, or if the Sorcerer's Workshop would be closed as well.



A young visitor takes a quiz to see which Disney character they best match. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The second room is the Beast's Library, which transforms every four minutes. There are kiosks around the room where you can take a quiz, guided by animated figures of Lumiere and Cogsworth, to determine which Disney character best matches your personality.

The final room was Ursula's Grotto, where visitors could dub their voices over an sequence from a Disney animated feature. This last room closed in 2014 to make room for a meet-and-greet with Anna and Elsa.

CHOC Carousel of Possible Dreams

It's Thanksgiving week, which is a time of reflection and gratitude. Like many Southern California parents, I'm grateful for Childrens Hospital Orange County. This year the hospital is organizing a unique fund raiser, and it seems like something which might resonate with Disney fans.



Riders will take 50 trips around this carousel to raise funds for CHOC Children. Photo courtesy CHOC.

On December 3rd we will rush on to the carousel at South Coast Plaza and go around and around 50 times! For the weeks leading up to the carousel ride, we are collecting pledges online for committing to this dizzying feat! Our challenge is to raise $20,000 in support of the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC - a multidisciplinary clinic devoted to providing diagnostic evaluations, behavioral consultations, therapy and medical management for children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Through the center’s unique programs, children have a centralized place where they can receive the possibility to reach their true potential. Because CHOC is a nonprofit hospital, most of these programs are uncompensated by insurance, which means we rely on community support to give our patients the critical support they need. Philanthropic support of the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center provided vital but non-reimbursable services to children and their families to improve health outcomes and quality of life. Thank you for donating today and helping us reach our goal!

I have another commitment which keeps me from joining some of my fellow Disney bloggers on the carousel that day, but I'll be there in spirit. If you'd like to join the adventure and claim a carousel reindeer for yourself, visit the Carousel of Possible Dreams website for more details.

This and That

...Now that The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure has been added to the Disney Genie+ service, a temporary Lightning Lane entrance is being used until a more permanent solution can be implemented. Cast members assured us that the attraction's domed entry, modeled after the icon Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, will not be affected.



The Little Mermaid - Ariel's Undersea Adventure is now included in the Disney Genie+ service. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

...Schmoozies! has finally reopened in Disney California Adventure, following a refurbishment which went on much longer than originally scheduled.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after December 26.

Astro Orbitor – closes November 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after December 26.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed November 27–30 for refurbishment.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until Spring 2024.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Incredicoaster – closed November 27 to December 1 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel PCH Grill – permanently closed. Will become a flagship location for Great Maple, expected to open November 15, 2023. Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023-24

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024.

Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with two performances each night. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

(Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Holiday 2023 Hotel Offer: Save up to 15% on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22 through December 21, 2023, when you book by December 11, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

11/19 11/20 11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Candlelight 12/3 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

Candlelight Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

