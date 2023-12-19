Disneyland Resort Update for November 27, 2023

News and Views

The Most Wonderful Week of the Year

When close friends and family ask me when the best time is to visit Disneyland during the holidays, I've always recommended the week after Thanksgiving. The majority of decorations are in place and the holiday parade and fireworks are on the schedule, but the peak holiday crowds are still a week or two away. This Monday through Thursday are all Tier 2 days, with adult tickets starting at $134. Wait a week, and that jumps by at least $20.

While this weekend will still be busy, it's the only weekend to see the Candlelight Processional without a trip to Florida. If you visit Disneyland first thing Sunday morning, you can even snag a hand-pulled candy cane fresh from the candy kitchen.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Hotels and Downtown Disney

I've toured the holiday offerings at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in the last two updates, so this week we're going outside the gates to look at the Downtown Disney district and the Disneyland Resort hotels.



A smiling snowman waves from one of several photo backdrops set up in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Many visitors only step foot into Downtown Disney long enough to get on or off a tram for the Mickey and Friends parking structure, but for others, Downtown Disney is the entire destination. The shopping district houses the World of Disney store, which claims the largest selection of Disney merchandise on the West Coast. The 40,000-square-foot store certainly boasts the largest selection in the Disneyland Resort.

The World of Disney store only gets busier as the day progresses, so you should definitely arrive before lunchtime if you want to shop with smaller crowds and shorter lines. The store offers merchandise mobile checkout, which lets you scan and pay for your purchases right in your own mobile device, then quickly check out with a cashier at the exit. This is a nice feature if you're only buying one or two items, but can get unwieldy if you're checking out with an armload of souvenirs.

As large as it is, even the World of Disney store can't house all of the Disney merchandise there is to be found at the resort. Downtown Disney also houses a collection of smaller Disney-owned shops, each focused on a specific merchandise category. Shoppers can visit Disney Home, The Disney Dress Shop, Star Wars Trading Post, and Wonderground Gallery for their expanded collections, or stop by Marceline’s Confectionery.



The World of Disney store is just steps away from the parking structure tram stop. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The World of Disney store has a huge section devoted to holiday merchandise and gifts. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The World of Disney store is much busier in the evenings than in the morning, so shop early in the day to beat the crowds. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Beyond shopping, people come to Downtown Disney to soak in some of that Disney atmosphere without needing park admission, especially at the holidays when there are decorations all around. You can dress in your Disney holiday finest and check out the lights in Downtown Disney, or pose for a family photo in front of one of the displays.

This year, Disney has added nightly "snowfall" moments for visitors to enjoy while visiting Downtown Disney. These moments take place every half hour between 6:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. The snowfall lasts for about three minutes, and is accompanied by a holiday song. Find a spot anywhere in the courtyard between Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes and the Jazz Kitchen Coastal Grill and Patio to enjoy the show.

Downtown Disney also offers obstructed viewing of the Disneyland fireworks. And even if there's no soundtrack to go along with the show, if you're spending the evening enjoying Downtown Disney, you might want to stay for the fireworks (weather depending).



Visitors stop to enjoy the "snow" falling in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Visitors stop to enjoy the "snow" falling in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Visitors stop to enjoy the "snow" falling in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



There are several spots in Downtown Disney to take a family photo surrounded by Christmas decor. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

There are three places to enjoy live music in Downtown Disney, starting with the brand new Downtown Disney LIVE! stage, which just opened on the west side of the district, near the Star Wars Trading Post. This new stage has a large faux-grass lawn with seating, so patrons can enjoy the show without stopping traffic. This area is still surrounded by construction walls, part of the broader collection of dining and shopping envisioned for Downtown Disney.

Earlier this year, Splitsville Luxury Lanes opened The Alley, an outdoor lounge which expanded the restaurant's serving space. By day, visitors can enjoy alfresco dining and play giant lawn games. At night, the new Splitsville Kingpin Stage hosts local musicians. Jazz Kitchen also hosts live music nightly in their restaurant—check the schedule for upcoming acts.



The new Downtown Disney LIVE! stage is open. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



Splitsville Luxury Lanes hosts live music at the Kingpin Stage in The Alley. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

For even more holiday cheer, you can venture out of Downtown Disney and visit the Disneyland Resort hotels. The Disneyland Hotel this year features a new decor package created by the talented Hayden Evans. If you're a fan of mid-century decor, you have to check out the gorgeous entryway and lobby decor. It's worth mentioning again that Goofy's Kitchen is hosting a holiday buffet starting December 1, with seasonal decorations and menu items. Fridays and weekends are pretty well booked, but there's plenty of availability for breakfast, brunch or dinner Mondays through Thursdays before Christmas.

If craftsman is more your style, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel never disappoints. You can get a drink from the Hearthstone Lounge and enjoy the holiday decor, or take a seat by the fireplace with a cup of hot cocoa from the treats cart. You have to stop by the Gingerbread Hotel display, and see how many of the 25 hidden Mickeys you can find in the design.

Don't forget to grab a gingerbread Mickey Mouse cookie or three—these popular treats have fans coming back for more year after year.



Visitors stop to enjoy the "snow" falling in Downtown Disney. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



The gingerbread hotel is an annual must-see. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.



This year's gingerbread display is covered with an assortment of sweets and baked goods. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Candlelight Tips and Tricks

Disneyland's Candlelight Processional takes place this Saturday and Sunday, December 2 and 3. Started by Walt Disney in 1958 as a community appreciation event, the show features a candlelight choir made up of cast members and community choir members, all accompanied by the Disneyland orchestra. Celebrity guest narrators read the Christmas story in between songs.

The identity of the celebrity narrator for the 2023 event has yet to be announced, but recent hosts have come from a variety of Disney projects, including Sterling K. Brown (2021), Lin Manuel Miranda (2019), Chris Pratt (2018), and Chris Hemsworth (2018). Actress Viola Davis narrated the 2022 event.

After trying a few times to make this a larger public offering with dining packages and reserved viewing, Disney now treats Candlelight as a private event that just happens to take place in the middle of an operating theme park. Invited guests include community and civic leaders, as well as media and Club 33 members, who watch the performance from a small seating area in Town Square.

It's very difficult for other visitors to get a perfect view of the show without devoting an entire day to saving a spot on Main Street, U.S.A.. As is typical, Disney hasn't released any details about seating—nor do we expect them to—so the best we can do here is present our usual advice, and recommend that you arrive as early as possible to check for updates with the cast members on the street.



The Main Street Train Station is the stage for the annual Candlelight processional at Disneyland. MousePlanet file photo.

Event schedule

There are two performances each day. The following is our best estimate of the schedule for Saturday and Sunday based on previous years. This information is unofficial, and subject to change:

4:45 p.m. – seating of invited guests begins for the first performance.

– seating of invited guests begins for the first performance. 5:20 p.m. – the first processional begins.

– the first processional begins. 5:30 p.m. – the first ceremony begins at Town Square.

– the first ceremony begins at Town Square. 7:15 p.m. – seating of invited guests begins for the second performance.

– seating of invited guests begins for the second performance. 7:35 p.m. – the second processional begins.

– the second processional begins. 7:45 p.m. – the second ceremony begins at Town Square.



Members of the Disney cast member choir fill the tree riser at center stage. MousePlanet file photo.

Standby viewing

You have some options if you want to view the ceremony. Standby viewing is very limited, and is on a first-come, first-served basis. Bench seating has been available near the Christmas tree on the west side of Town Square; standing room-only locations are near City Hall, the Opera House, and any open spaces behind the seating area in Town Square. Viewing areas for the 5:30 p.m. performance open at park opening (8 a.m. each day), but viewing areas on the east side of Main Street aren't available until after the 3:15 p.m. "A Christmas Fantasy" parade passes that location.

All guests must leave the viewing area after the first performance has concluded. The line for the 7:45 p.m. performance then forms at the south end of Main Street, as soon as the 5:20 p.m. processional has passed. Guests with disabilities may sit in any of these viewing areas. A special assistance viewing area will also be provided on the east side of the viewing area, outside of the Opera House.



The small seating area in Town Square is reserved for invited guests. MousePlanet file photo.

Enjoy the processional

If you don't want to devote the day to saving the perfect spot on Main Street, you can still enjoy the processional down Main Street, U.S.A. and hear the performers sing as they walk to the stage. Just grab an open spot along the curb on Main Street, between the Holiday Shoppe and the Christmas tree. The first processional begins at 5:20 p.m., and the second at 7:35 p.m.

Operational effects

The performances on Saturday and Sunday affect numerous stores and attractions in the Town Square area. Based on last year's schedules, expect changes to the entertainment schedule, and attraction, food, and store closures to be in effect both days:

A Christmas Fantasy Parade – performances at 12:45 and 3:15 p.m.

Main Street Vehicles – closed all day.

Main Street Opera House – closed 3:00 to 10:00 p.m.

The Mad Hatter on Main Street – closed 4:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The Disney Gallery – closed 4:45 to 9:00 p.m.

Main Street, U.S.A. Holiday Tree Lighting – 4:45 p.m.

4:45 p.m. "it's a small world" Holiday Lighting – 5:00 p.m.

Town Square popcorn and churro carts – closed all day.

Disneyland Railroad – closed during performances.

Jungle Cruise – closed during performances.

Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty Castle – 7:00 p.m. only.

The Heartbeat of New Orleans - A Living Mural – 7:55, 8:55 and 9:50 p.m.

7:55, 8:55 and 9:50 p.m. "Believe… In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular – 9:30 p.m.

Traffic flow

Disneyland will again use the backstage passageways behind Main Street, U.S.A. If you don't need to be on Main Street between 5:00 to 9:00 p.m., take advantage of lighter crowds throughout the rest of the park.

Disney Visa Cardmember perks updated

There's been a quiet change to some Disney Visa card member perks, and with the holiday shopping season upon us we wanted to make sure you knew about these discounts.

In the past, Disney Visa cardholders received 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. That spending limit has been dropped, so that cardholders can get the discount on any qualifying purchase. There are some exceptions, including personalization fees, alcohol and more, but the vast majority of apparel, toys and accessories qualify. You must show and use your valid Disney Visa Card and/or Disney Rewards Redemption Card as your form of payment.

This offer applies both to Disney Rewards Visa credit and cebit cards issued by Chase. These discounts don't "stack," so you can't use them on top of a Magic Key or other discount. If you have a better discount available to you, definitely use that—but otherwise, keep your Disney Visa handy.



Minnie Mouse poses at a Disney Visa photo spot. MousePlanet file photo.

There have also been some changes to the participating restaurants and third-party vendors who offer a discount, so be sure to check out the Discounts and Promotions section below for the latest.

Trader Sam's releases new mug

Updated 11/27 with pricing and parking details:

Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland Hotel will release another new mug this week, and we're glad to see that Disney will again use the mobile ordering system to help manage the sale.



The first edition Holiday Rum Barrel Mug will be released this Wednesday at Trader Sam's. Photo courtesy Disney.

The 2023 Holiday Rum Barrel Mug will be released on Wednesday, November 29. Sales will begin as early as 6:00 a.m. PT through the Disneyland app, with merchandise pickup between 7:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. The mug is $65, and there is a limit of two mugs per order, and one order per person.

New for this release is a requirement that customers be 21 years of age to purchase the mug, and may be asked to show photo ID at the time of pickup.

Using mobile order to manage these releases should really be the default. Allowing advance ordering eliminates the need for customers to stand in line for hours, avoids the mess of having a merchandise line snaking around the pool area, and also gives more people a chance to snag one for their collection without missing a full day of work.

Another change for this release is that Disney is instructing customers to self-park at the Disneyland Hotel, and says buyers will receive parking validation "for 25 minutes after you have picked up your order." Disney says the "validation period starts at the time your orders was picked up and processed," as indicated by the time stamp on the order completion email you will receive.

The wording is wonky, but what we think they mean is that customers will receive complimentary parking at the Disneyland Hotel so long as they exit the parking lot within 25 minutes of the order being processed. That should be enough time to receive, unpack and inspect your mug (if you wish), and get back to your car. Stay longer than 25 minutes, and you'll be subjected to the normal self-parking rate, which is now $40 for the first hour plus $10 for each additional hour, with a maximum rate of $80.

Alternately, customers can park at the Mickey and Friends parking structure ($35) and walk across the street, or park in the Downtown Disney lot. Downtown Disney parking is $10 for the first hour plus $14 for each additional hour with a maximum rate of $66.

Giving Tuesday and the CHOC Carousel of Possible Dreams

Giving Tuesday takes place this week, and charitable organizations all around the country hope you'll take this opportunity to help their cause. Disney is once again hosting the Ultimate Toy Drive supporting Toys for Tots. Donors can drop off a new, unwrapped toy at participating Downtown Disney locations, including the World of Disney store. You can also purchase a selected toy through ShopDisney and the toy will be donated to Toys for Tots.



Toys for Tots donation bins are set up throughout Downtown Disney to accept donations. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

There are countless worthy charities in our area, but one that's personal to me is Children's Hospital Orange County. This year, the hospital is organizing a unique fundraiser, and it seems like something that might resonate with Disney fans.



Riders will take 50 trips around this carousel to raise funds for CHOC Children. Photo courtesy CHOC.

On December 3rd we will rush on to the carousel at South Coast Plaza and go around and around 50 times! For the weeks leading up to the carousel ride, we are collecting pledges online for committing to this dizzying feat! Our challenge is to raise $20,000 in support of the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center at CHOC - a multidisciplinary clinic devoted to providing diagnostic evaluations, behavioral consultations, therapy and medical management for children and families affected by Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD). Through the center’s unique programs, children have a centralized place where they can receive the possibility to reach their true potential. Because CHOC is a nonprofit hospital, most of these programs are uncompensated by insurance, which means we rely on community support to give our patients the critical support they need. Philanthropic support of the Thompson Autism and Neurodevelopment Center provided vital but non-reimbursable services to children and their families to improve health outcomes and quality of life. Thank you for donating today and helping us reach our goal!

I have another commitment which keeps me from joining some of my fellow Disney bloggers on the carousel that day, but I'll be there in spirit. If you'd like to join the adventure and claim a carousel reindeer for yourself, visit the Carousel of Possible Dreams website for more details.

Find us on Threads

If you're a new Threads user too, be sure to follow @MousePlanet to keep up with our latest news and views. Not to fear, we're still active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well, so you can find us on your platform of choice—whatever that may be.

Adults at Kids Prices Black Friday Sale

MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today has brought back their popular Adults at Kids Prices Black Friday Sale. Through November 29, you can buy Adult tickets at Kids’ prices on all 3-Day and longer Disneyland Resort tickets.*

All Disneyland tickets are valid for travel now through all of 2025, so they make the perfect gift for this holiday season. This special can be combined with the Get Away Today Layaway Plan, which means it’s only $200 down for the best, one-size-fits-all holiday gift. Give the gift of a vacation this year, and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Theme park reservations are required, and can fill up. Don’t wait to buy your tickets and reserve your dates! Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

*Based on non-promotional gate price. Special pricing and promotions such as the “Kids’ Special Ticket offer” do not apply.

This and That

...Indiana Jones Adventure is closed this Monday to Thursday, November 27–30, for a brief refurbishment.

...Incredicoaster is closed this Monday to Friday, November 27 to December 1, for refurbishment.

...Disney California Adventure will close at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 6 for the annual holiday party for winners of the KOST radio promotion. The party runs until 1:00 a.m.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 7, 2024.

Astro Orbitor – closes November 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after January 7, 2024.

Indiana Jones Adventure – closed November 27–30 for refurbishment.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24, 2024.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Incredicoaster – closed November 27 to December 1 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopen as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2023-24

2023 Disney100 anniversary celebration – ongoing.

Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort – November 10, 2023 through January 7, 2024.

Candlelight Ceremony and Processional – Saturday, December 2 and Sunday, December 3, with two performances each night. 2024 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend – January 11–14, 2024. Registration is full for all in-person events. 2024 Disneyland 5K – Friday, January 12 2024 Disneyland 10K – Saturday, January 13 2024 Disneyland Half Marathon – Sunday, January 14

Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

(Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8, 2024. Registration opens February 6, 2024 for Club runDisney members, and February 13, 2024 for all others.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Holiday 2023 Hotel Offer: Save up to 15% on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22 through December 21, 2023, when you book by December 11, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

The official dates for 2023 are:

Disneyland Candy Palace – December 3, 5, 10, 12, 17, 19, 24

Disney California Adventure Trolley Treats – December 4, 6, 11, 13, 18, 20, 25

11/26 11/27 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100



Candlelight 12/3 12/4 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100



Candlelight Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA KOST Private Party

at DCA 9pm – 1am Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/10 12/11 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/17 12/18 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/24 12/25 12/26 12/27 12/28 12/29 12/30 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DL Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Candy Canes at DCA Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 12/31 1/1/2024 1/2 1/3 1/4 1/5 1/6 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 1/7 1/8 1/9 1/10 1/11 1/12 1/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–11p

DD: 7a–1a Special events:

Disney100

