Walt Disney World Resort Update for December 13, 2023

Writer's Note, News & Views

Continued Happy Hanukkah to those that celebrate. And cheers to the 21 years of the Disneyland Resort Update—if you missed yesterday's edition, Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix has helmed that pretty much every week going back to its debut, and cheers to our copy editor Lani Teshima for those years, too.

As predicted, the news for Walt Disney World Resort remains quiet. The weather, however, has included some of the nicest days of the year—especially for those of us transplanted from colder places making "Florida cold days" (pretty much any day under 70° and typically no colder than the 50s by day) absolutely beautiful. Before my Sorcerer Annual Pass block-outs kick in those final weeks of the year, it's been a great time to pop over to the parks. And when visiting EPCOT, of course, it's always really easy to walk its neighboring resorts via the International Gateway. Yes, that means lots of views this week.

runDisney Reveals Medals for 2024 Springtime Surprise Races

The 2024 runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend takes place April 18 through 21, 2024. Race weekend includes the return of the 10-mile distance and early morning yoga as well as an all-new event, the runDisney Springtime Surprise Splash. The races will be the NeverLand 5K, Adventure is Out There 10K, Hakuna Matata 10-Miler, and the all-encompassing Stitch's 'Ohana Challenge (which combines all three races for a total of 19.3 miles over three days). The Springtime Surprise Splash is a new after-hours party at Typhoon Lagoon water park. Details about the weekend, and registration/ticket opportunities for the yoga and the Splash are available on this page of the runDisney website.

Disney Parks Blog shared a first look at the finisher medals, and we share them here.



NeverLand 5k features characters from "Peter Pan."

Adventure is Out There features characters from "Up."

Hakuna Matata 10 Miler features characters from "The Lion King."

Stitch's 'Ohana Challenge features characters from "Lilo and Stitch."

Photos courtesy Disney Parks Blog.

Views of Holiday Decor at EPCOT Resorts

The EPCOT area resorts around Crescent Lake are all decorated for the holidays, and they're an easy walk from the International Gateway at EPCOT. I took a stroll around the resorts last Friday afternoon and these are some of the highlights I saw, starting with EPCOT's closest resort neighbor.

Disney's Beach Club Resort traditionally features a gingerbread carousel in its lobby for the holiday season, with a different theme every year. This year's theme is "DuckTales."



The theme of the gingerbread carousel at Disney's Beach Club Resort this year is "DuckTales." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Next door, at Disney's Yacht Club Resort, the pastry team created a new tribute to the Yacht Club's iconic lighthouse. Each year, the resort's team also creates a miniature railroad town featuring Santa and Disney characters. That is in place this year as well.



A new gingerbread lighthouse stands in the lobby of Disney's Yacht Club this year.

Yacht Club's iconic lighthouse is in Crescent Lake. Friendship boats serve the dock and transport guests between the EPCOT resorts, EPCOT, and Disney's Hollywood Studios.

A miniature railroad circles a town created by the Yacht Club's pastry team featuring Santa and Disney characters and tributes.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Continuing around Crescent Lake away from EPCOT, next up is the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, which promotes its holiday offerings under "Santa's Favorite Resort." As we mentioned last week, the Swan and Dolphin celebration includes Elf Outpost (including complimentary cookie decorating), Tales from the North Pole (paid experience), Santa and Mrs. Claus meet-an-greets at their customized tiki hut (on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights through December 23), Life-Size Chocolate Holiday Santa Scene (Swan lobby), Magic Keys for Santa on Christmas Eve (for present delivery on December 24), Dancing Lights Show on the causeway, and more. Details are available at SantasFavoriteResort.com and guests can receive 25% off a second room booking with code SANTA.



Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin promotes itself as "Santa's Favorite Resort" during the holiday season.

Stepping inside the Swan from the causeway, guests can see the all-chocolate sculpture featuring Santa.

A large menorah celebrates Hanukkah on the causeway as well.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Continuing around Crescent Lake, now back toward EPCOT's International Gateway (but on the other side of the lake), Disney's BoardWalk Resort is also decorated for the holidays. Its lobby includes a small gingerbread display that resembles the portion of the building housing BoardWalk Deli.



A gingerbread version of BoardWalk Deli stands in the lobby of Disney's BoardWalk Resort. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Further down the BoardWalk toward EPCOT, the former ESPN Club's conversion into Cake Bake shop continues.

The signs on the construction wall for the Cake Bake Shop say "Coming Soon."

When announced, the Cake Bake Shop was expected to open in 2023, but that no longer seems possible. When Disney Parks Blog shares an update, we will include it in a future Update.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of Disney's Hollywood Studios

EPCOT's International Gateway is also conveniently connected via the Disney Skyliner to Disney's Hollywood Studios. Since I was out of town for media night at Disney Jollywood Nights at the park last month, I took the "flight" over to the Studios park to see its holiday decor after visiting the EPCOT resorts.



Hollywood Boulevard is decorated with the same style garland for the holidays as it has been in most years.

The "dancing" Minnie Mouse ornaments in the windows of Celebrity 5 and 10 are back this year (in gold).

Mickey Mouse looks out the front of Disney's Hollywood Studios from beyond Hollywood Boulevard's garland.

Chip and Dale still interact with guests from a distance on a lawn in front of The Brown Derby. (Yes, Chip was nearby when I took this photo of Dale dressed in a seasonal scarf.)

The usual period "kitsch" holiday decorations are back in the park this season.

Toy Story Land has some additional holiday decor added for the season (like Rex's antlers), including holiday comments by the toys.

The giant Hamm-shaped sugar cookie is back near Andy's Lunchbox.

The park's Christmas tree again stands in Echo Lake, with additional ornaments "floating" nearby (well, except for the one Gertie has grabbed).

Stars again line Sunset Boulevard.

After dark, Sunset Seasons Greetings shows are projected on the Hollywood Tower Hotel and are accompanied by lasers and "snow."

Holiday decor can be found all around Echo Lake.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

After sunset, the park holds a brief nightly tree lighting ceremony at Echo Lake.

Sunset Season Greetings takes place throughout the night, after the tree lighting.

Views of EPCOT and Disney's Animal Kingdom

As a Sorcerer Annual Passholder who will soon be blocked from visiting the parks for a couple of weeks, I walked through EPCOT on my way to visiting the resorts and Disney's Hollywood Stuios. It gave me a chance to get a couple of photos, which the busier days surrounding the opening of the World Celebration Gardens and debut of Luminous wouldn't permit.



Imagineers have described this design in the pavement as an homage to the stylized version of Spaceship Earth that appeared on early EPCOT Center park maps. It'is located near where the Fountain of Nations previously stood. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Before the show barges for Luminous are brought onto World Showcase Lagoon each day, only a few smaller pieces of hardware and docking posts stand in the lagoon. These pieces are much lower profile than the Harmonious hardware was and don't obstruct the more iconic views across the lagoon. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Yesterday, for the first time in a long time, I took advantage of being a local and popped over to a park where I saw a low wait time for a ride I enjoy. Kilimanjaro Safaris had only a 10 minute posted wait at that magical 2 p.m. no-reservations-required for Passholders time! Indeed, it was essentially a walk-on and in about 90 minutes time, I went for three rides on the safari trucks because, as the cast-drivers say, each safari is different. While I got some really great animal photos (which I plan to share in coming days on our social media channels), I also used the opportunity to get some photos of the park's holiday decor to share. Unfortunately, my timing was such that I did not see the "Merry Menagerie" performers and I decided not to stick around until after sunset to see the Tree of Life holiday "Awakening," but neither of those offerings are new. The park's main Christmas tree is the only one that actually sits outside the park's entrance.



Animal themed lanterns again decorate the shops along Animal Kingdom's version of Main Street, the approach to Tree of Life on Discovery Island. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…REMINDER: Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party continues on select nights at Magic Kingdom through December 22. The long-established hard-ticket event is held after the park closes early, at 7:00 p.m., and runs through midnight. Party ticket holders can enter the park as early at 4 p.m. on event night (no additional ticket or park reservation required). Most of the remaining 2023 dates are sold out, so if you want to go, be sure to book your tickets in advance. Tickets vary by date, from $159 to $199 per ticket, plus tax, and are $10 less for children ages 3 to 9, and some dates offer discounts to Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members. All the details and tickets are available on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

…REMINDER: Some of the Disney Springs food and beverage operating partners have shared some of their winter holiday plans with us, and we pass them along here:

Breakfast with Santa at Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs : Breakfast with Santa is an enchanting experience that will include a delicious breakfast spread of classic menu items, a visit with Santa Claus and his merry band of elves, family-friendly holiday activities, take-home treats, and a keepsake photo. After enjoying breakfast, guests will get to meet Santa. Children can share their holiday wishes with him and will receive a keepsake photo from their special meet and greet. The event runs select dates through December 24, and tickets are $45 for children and $69 for adults. Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs Earl of Sandwich will provide its fan-favorite seasonal offerings this year, including its Holiday Ham and Holiday Turkey. Holiday Ham – Ham, cinnamon sweet potato ok mash, cranberry sauce & cheddar

– Ham, cinnamon sweet potato ok mash, cranberry sauce & cheddar Holiday Turkey – Turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce & mayonnaise Jaleo at Disney Springs On Christmas Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs will offer a limited-time menu of festive Spanish recipes: Sopa de lentejas – Stewed lentils with chorizo, butifarra and vegetables ($14)

– Stewed lentils with chorizo, butifarra and vegetables ($14) Canelones de rabo de toro y foie – Pasta stuffed with oxtail with a foie gras and bechamel sauce ($24)

– Pasta stuffed with oxtail with a foie gras and bechamel sauce ($24) Carrilleras de cerdo con puré de patatas – Braised pork cheeks with wild mushrooms and potato puree ($24)

– Braised pork cheeks with wild mushrooms and potato puree ($24) Pollo a la Catalana – Half roasted Catalan style chicken with prunes, raisins, pine nuts and Oloroso wine ($36)

– Half roasted Catalan style chicken with prunes, raisins, pine nuts and Oloroso wine ($36) Lubina al “Pil Pil” – Mediterranean Seabass with classical “Pil-Pil” sauce ($56) Jaleo is also offering a holiday-curated gift basket featuring a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products, providing key ingredients for traditional and modern Spanish cooking. Priced at only $65, each basket, brimming with an assortment of products like: Spanish Olive Oil Potato Chips

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pisto

Spicy Green Olives

Squid in Ink

Mussels in Escabeche

Escalivada Jaleo Disney Springs’ gift baskets are wrapped beautifully, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree, making the art of gift-giving simpler and tastier this holiday season. Purchase at Jaleo in Disney Springs, or pre-order a basket when you make a reservation to dine. NEW Since December 20 is National Sangria Day, a foodie holiday recognizing the refreshing combination of fresh fruit and wine, Jaleo Disney Springs is offering up ways to commemorate the day with its collection of signature sangrias, allowing guests to drink like true Spaniards. "Sangria Hour" takes place daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Matador Bar, offering up sangrias, Spanish wines and savory tapas. Also, until December 30, Pepe by José Andrés will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu. Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Holiday Cocktails – running now through Dec. 31 Yokai – Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Chambord, MSG, Prosecco ($19)

– Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Chambord, MSG, Prosecco ($19) Kyuri and Spicy – Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Monin Agave ($18)

– Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Monin Agave ($18) Toji Moon – Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Sake, Monin Habanero-Lime, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Celery Bitters ($16)

– Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Sake, Monin Habanero-Lime, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Celery Bitters ($16) After Midnight – Courvoisier vs Cognac, Legent Bourbon, Ginger, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cinnamon Syrup, Black Walnut Bitters ($17)

– Courvoisier vs Cognac, Legent Bourbon, Ginger, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cinnamon Syrup, Black Walnut Bitters ($17) Forever Young – Barrel Aged for 2 Weeks- Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Liqueur, Mole Bitters ($18)

– Barrel Aged for 2 Weeks- Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Liqueur, Mole Bitters ($18) Maker Mark Flight – Makers Cask Strength, Makers 46, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select – From Chef to Bar, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select – A5 – Spring Staves ($36) Chicken Guy! Disney Springs (and its Winter Park location) Chicken Guy! has launched two new flavors of deliciously hand-spun milkshakes available throughout the holiday season. Shakes are $6.49 for a regular and $6.99 for a large at Winter Park, and one size for $6.99 at the Disney Springs location. Frozen Peppermint Cocoa Shake – Vanilla soft serve, hot cocoa mix, peppermint and crushed candy cane pieces, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle.

– Vanilla soft serve, hot cocoa mix, peppermint and crushed candy cane pieces, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle. Holiday Cookie Shake – Vanilla soft serve, blended with sugar cookies, marshmallow whipped cream, mini m&m's & holiday sprinkles, topped with a special holiday cookie. Pepe by José Andrés at Disney Springs Until Dec. 30, Pepe will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu. Perfect for on-the-go dining, Pepe by José Andrés is known for its Spanish food truck fare from international culinary innovator José Andrés. Guests can indulge in an extensive menu of hot and cold Spanish-style sandwiches like bocatas and bikinis, plus salads, soups, sides and desserts. For refreshing beverages, white and frozen Spanish sangria are available, as well. See the full menu here. Pizza Ponte at Maria and Enzo's A perfect place for quick-service, Italian specialties, Pizza Ponte provides an assortment of house-baked sweet-and-savory pastries and handmade sandwiches, plus Pizza al Taglio and Sicilian-style pizza by the slice, ranging in toppings from tomato, cheese and basil to spicy salami or forest mushroom. Fan-favorites include the Big Roman, the biggest slice of pizza on Disney property. Italian beer and wine are available for guests, as well. See the full menu here. Planet Hollywood has transformed into a winter wonderland decked out in boughs of holly, wreaths, twinkling lights, trees, and more, designed to create an unforgettable holiday dining experience for all our guests. The delightful, seasonal ambiance is perfect for celebrating with friends and family during this magical time of year. NEW! Frosty the Snowman Shake is available throughout the holidays! Mint chocolate chip ice cream adorned with red and green Christmas candies, sprinkles, and holiday mints topped with homemade whipped cream and a marshmallow snowman popping out with a candy cane. Holiday Photo Opportunities: Discover a plethora of stunning backdrops that are perfect for capturing the spirit of the season in the lobby. Stroll down Candy Cane Lane, a charming street lined with oversized candy canes, giant lollipops, and colorful holiday lights in the Merchandise Shop. NEW! Holiday Merchandise Black, long-sleeve spirit jersey emblazoned with candy-cane Planet Hollywood across the back and candy canes on the front chest.

Black, short-sleeved t-shirt with red Planet Hollywood logo surrounded by colorful holiday lights. Magnificent Holiday Decorations Christmas Trees: Towering, beautifully decorated Christmas trees welcome guests into the lobby and throughout the four floors.

Twinkling Lights & Festive Garlands: The entire restaurant is aglow with thousands of twinkling lights and greenery that winds gracefully around bannisters and seating areas, casting a soft, inviting radiance and delightful atmosphere that fills the rooms. Holiday Music Fills the Air: To complete the ambience and atmosphere, sounds of classic holiday tunes play on the large video wall, enhancing the experience. Also, Planet Hollywood is one of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll distribution locations, so Guests may pick up their maps to participate in the jolly event with 19 sparkling trees filling the town with cheer! NEW Making merry the Irish way at Raglan Road at Disney Springs means tucking in to an Irish feast on Christmas Day, then stepping out on New Year’s Eve to raise a glass TWICE—once to the Irish New Year at 7 pm E.S.T. and again at midnight. That’s a flute of complimentary bubbly for guests twice on New Year’s Eve as our musicians and dancers pump up the fun to bring in 2024 with fanfare.

…REMINDER: Elementary, middle, and high school teachers can enter to win a Walt Disney World Resort vacation in the "Imagination Campus Sweepstakes." Twelve winners will each get a four-day, three-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, and will have the special opportunity to experience "exclusive insights" into Disney Imagination Campus and network with the other winners. Eligible teachers can enter the sweepstakes through January 13, 2024. For eligibility requirements and details visit: DisneyImaginationCampusTeachersSweepstakes.com. Disney says that there is no purchase necessary to enter or win and that a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), and entrants must be 21 years of age or older, and be teachers. Void where prohibited by law. Full official rules on the website, and MousePlanet is in no way affiliated with this sweepstakes which is sponsored by Disney Destinations, LLC.

✨📚 Teachers sweepstakes alert! 📚✨ Disney Imagination Campus invites teachers to enter for a chance to win a 4-day celebratory event at @WaltDisneyWorld during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Learn how to enter: https://t.co/mRpbRWNqgA pic.twitter.com/fIp3Yh3eVi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 2, 2023

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights have been announced for 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – February 27 and April 23, 2024.

EPCOT – January 25 and March 1, 2024.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11, 2024.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27, 2024.

Registration generally opens first for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event about a week later. A link to the event registration is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. Keep an eye on your email or the event website for updates. Disney Vacation Club Members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year.

…REMINDER: In celebration of the more than 75 years of collaboration with Toys for Tots, the Walt Disney Company has provided grants to the organization that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to children in need this holiday season. The public is invited to participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Disney’s annual holiday campaign supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help deliver toys to children in need. There are several ways to participate, including in-person at drop off locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, and Disney stores through December 15, or online via shopDisney through December 24. Last year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive helped Toys for Tots distribute more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, a record-breaking year for the organization. For more information, visit disney.com/toydrive.

Today, Giving “Toys” Day, the #DisneyUltimateToyDrive honored Disney’s more than 75 years of collaboration with @ToysforTots_USA with a donation that will help deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need! 🎁 🚂 https://t.co/kmdaD7YmDy pic.twitter.com/iNrfntrtU8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 28, 2023

…REMINDER: Near Disney's Animal Kingdom just beyond Walt Disney World Resort, Island H2O Water Park is running "Holiday Nights" this season, with some of its proceeds benefiting Give Kids the World Village. MousePlanet was invited to a media preview, and last week we shared several photos. The events run nightly through the end of the year.

…Also Next door to Walt Disney World Resort near Disney Springs, Evermore Orlando Resort confirms the official opening of the 1,100-acre luxury vacation destination will be January 1, 2024. The Resort bills itself as "Orlando’s first-of-its-kind beach paradise" and it says it "aims to forever change the way families and groups vacation together by combining the comforts of home with the amenities of a premium resort." More information and reservations are available on evermoreresort.com.

SPECIAL REMINDER: Give Kids The World Village to Welcome Guests For 2023 VIP Holiday Tours

Give Kids The World Village, the 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida, provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong, cost-free vacations including accommodations in whimsical villas, transportation, donated attraction tickets, meals and much more. Since the organization was founded in 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 160,000 families from all 50 states and over 75 countries.



Give Kids the World Village is decorating its resort for the holidays. It is inviting the public to see the resort on select nights with VIP Holiday Tours with ticket proceeds benefiting its mission of providing cost-free week-long Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Back during the holidays in 2020, when they couldn’t host the kids and their families, they worked with their partners to create the Night of a Million Lights event nights and invited the public to visit the village to see holiday lights and decorations with the proceeds of those events benefiting the village and its mission. They had another set of Night of a Million Lights events back in 2021 at the Village when it had partially reopened, and then, last year the event moved over to Island H2O Water Park because the Village had fully reopened to Wish kids and their families.

For 2023, the Village is back to full force, and, in fact, is hosting more families than ever just this month. They also wanted to get back to sharing the holidays with the public as much as they can while serving their guest families, so this year they are offering VIP guided tours. Remaining scheduled dates are December 1, 2, 15, 16, 21, and 22. Timed Tickets are available at GKTW.org/holidayvip for $59.99 per person (plus a ticket fee). Ticket sales fully benefit the Village and its mission.

The guided tours will include select venues on the Avenue of Angels lit with 1.6 million lights, vignettes decorated by GKTW partners, props and photo opportunities, and more. If you want to take it to another level, groups of up to 30 can arrange for special Balcony Dessert Parties by contacting the Village.



Give Kids the World Village invited MousePlanet and other media to a preview on October 3, 2023, to help get the word out. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

Walt Disney World recently launched its newest offer for families looking to book their spring travel – the Kids Play & Dine for 50% Off. For stays from March 3 through June 30, 2024, children (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. Guests can book packages now at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

Final mention for this offer: for bookings by December 15, 2023, savings up to 25% on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels for stays select nights through March 24, 2024; stays most nights February 25, 2024 through March 24, 2024 feature savings up to 30%. These early booking discounts are detailed specifically at DisneyWorld.com/Save. As always, there are additional offers for Florida residents, Annual Passholders, U.S. Military members and more when you look at the full list of offers.

For Florida residents that wish to visit only on weekdays, they can now purchase a 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235 plus tax), or a 3-Day ticket for $72/day plus tax (total price: $215 plus tax), or a 2-Day ticket for $98/day plus tax (total price: $195 plus tax). Tickets are valid weekdays only through December 22, which, interestingly enough, has no blockout dates. Park hopping can be added to this ticket type for $40 plus tax; the Water Park and Sports Option can be added for $35 plus tax; the Park Hopper Plus option (which is sort of a combo of the prior two) for $55 plus tax. For theme park entry, Disney Park Pass reservations are required, but the tickets do not need to be used on consecutive days; all tickets expire December 22, 2023.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.

