Walt Disney World Resort Update for December 20, 2023

You can view a larger version of the individual photos included in the Update by clicking on the photo; the photo will open in a separate tab without a caption (or, for Disney Parks Blog photos, the article cited will open). For Instagram, Threads, Facebook or X (the social network formerly known as Twitter) posts embedded in the Update, you can click them and view images or videos on the respective sites too.

Writer's Note, News & Views

To those that celebrate, have a Merry Christmas! Before that arrives, some of you may choose the annual airing of grievances and feats of strength on Festivus, December 23. And before I publish the last Walt Disney World Resort Update for 2023, some of you may celebrate Boxing Day and/or start marking Kwanzaa on December 26. In other words, and in case I missed any other celebrations, Happy Holidays!

Looking ahead to 2024, Disney announced this week that the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will get underway on February 28, which follows the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts which will run January 12 to February 19, 2024. No end date for the Flower & Garden Festival has been published yet, but in recent years this festival featuring topiaries and blooms all over the park has run up to around Independence Day. Stay tuned.

And with that, Disney this week released a few more details about the park admission policies going into effect in the early days of January and the return of entertainment to Animation Courtyard at Disney's Hollywood Studios in the fall. As for views, a cast member friend brought me along to Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf for the first time, and I used my last non-blockout date for 2023 on my Sorcerer Pass to visit Magic Kingdom. Down in the This & That department, Summer House on the Lake opened at Disney Springs before year-end as it had been announced to do. Let's get to those bits of news now.

2024 Walt Disney World Policy Updates

Disney previously announced that some of its post-pandemic "phased reopening" policies would be further revised in 2024, and this week Disney Parks Blog shared some of the latest details that Disney says are aimed at bringing back "fan-favorite experiences and make visiting easier and more fun!" Starting January 9, guests who purchase date-based tickets will no longer need to make theme park reservations to visit parks. If those date-based tickets are purchased with Park Hopper benefits, starting that day, those guests can park hop at anytime—no longer needing to wait until after 2 p.m. Of course, capacity limitations remain at all parks, as they have since long before the pandemic, and park hopping can be paused if a park reaches capacity, as has happened historically on occasions like at Magic Kingdom on Christmas Day and New Year's Eve.

Good-to-go days calendar coming January 11 for Annual Passholders

While park reservations will be a thing of the past for those with date-based tickets in 2024, the same will not be true for Annual Passholders. Right now, and continuing into 2024, subject to blockout dates applicable to the tier of Annual Pass, Passholders can visit theme parks without a reservation after 2 p.m. except Magic Kingdom on Saturday or Sunday. Passholders also can park hop after 2 p.m. subject to park capacity limits.

Fairly recently, Disney announced that there will be "good-to-go" days throughout the calendar year where Passholders will not need reservations to visit parks. Disney will publish those dates on the reservations admissions calendar and the My Disney Experience app will show the dates that are "good-to-go." Good-to-go days will be added to the calendar periodically, and Disney may release days or weeks at a time. The first published "good-to-go" days will be released on January 11, 2024 (which does not necessarily mean that January 11 will be a "good-to-go" date).

Starting January 11, on days reservations are required, Passholders can park hop to another park at any time of day during park hours. Park hopping on a day reservations are required, of course, first requires a Passholder enter the park for which they have the reservation (blockout dates still apply), and then they can park hop. As noted above, even on days when reservations are required, Passholders can visit theme parks without a reservation after 2 p.m. except Magic Kingdom on Saturday or Sunday. Got all that?

Dining Plans Return January 9 for Disney Resort Hotel Guests

And, finally, for Disney Resort hotel guests with stays starting January 9, 2024, Dining Plans for those that purchased vacation packages are once again available. Booking for those opened back at the end of May, and, generally, must be purchased for every person for each day on a room reservation. These pre-paid meals and snacks Dining Plans will be represented in the My Disney Experience app as credits for meals and snacks that can be redeemed at anytime during the guest's stay, and the credits can be applied when using the mobile order service as well.

The Little Mermaid — A Musical Adventure In Development For Disney's Hollywood Studios

“The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure,” a fully reimagined theatrical production inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios classic “The Little Mermaid,” will debut in the newly refreshed Animation Courtyard theater at Disney's Hollywood Studios in fall 2024, Disney Parks Blog reports. While not an opening day attraction, the "Voyage of the Little Mermaid" was one of the park's longest-running shows when the global pandemic resulted in the temporary closure of the park in March 2020; the original animated film upon which the show was based opened six months after the park opened in 1989. During the "phased reopening" of the parks, live entertainment slowly returned but Disney long stayed silent on the fate of this long-running show. Indeed, the exterior of the theater was refreshed with Ariel and friends some time ago rather than removed, notwithstanding that the show has not operated since March 2020.



During my walk through Disney's Hollywood Studios earlier this month, I shot this photo wondering when we would next hear Disney's plans for this theater. Less than two weeks later, we have an answer. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Disney Live Entertainment's reimagination of Ariel's journey will include what Disney says will be "stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her." The show's musical numbers inspired by the film will include “Part of Your World,” “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” and a brand new “Kiss the Girl” scene.



Disney shared concept art of the new "Kiss the Girls" scene that it says "captures the magic of this fresh production." Concept art courtesy Disney Parks.

Disney says construction inside the theater is well underway and that more details will be shared in coming months. The "Voyage of the Little Mermaid" incorporated scenes from the original animated film, live actors, puppet performers, and effects with water and lasers in an abbreviated retelling of the story in the 1989 film.

Views of Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Magic Kingdom

The cooler weather of December makes for great opportunities to be out and about at Walt Disney World Resort. This week, I share views of Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, a quick look at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort just down Buena Vista Drive, and likely my final 2023 visit to Magic Kingdom because, as a Sorcerer Passholder, I am blocked from visiting the parks with my Annual Pass for the balance of the year. While Incredi-Passholders have no blockout dates, Sorcerer Passes next admission date is January 4, 2024, and Pirate and Pixie Dust Passes are next valid on January 5, 2024.

Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Disney's Coronado Springs Resort

Though it will soon celebrate its 25th anniversary, I had never visited Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf until this past week. Located next to the seasonally closed Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park, Winter Summerland celebrates Santa and his elves year round, but a December invitation from a cast member friend to play seemed about right. We played the "winter" course; there is also a summer course.



Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf is located next to the entrance to Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park. Though the water park is closed for the season, guests can park in its parking lot and walk up to the entrance to the miniature golf courses. Disney's Winter Summerland Miniature Golf is located next to the entrance to Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park. Though the water park is closed for the season, guests can park in its parking lot and walk up to the entrance to the miniature golf courses.

Santa Claus makes Disney's Winter Summerland a year-round playground for his elves. Santa Claus makes Disney's Winter Summerland a year-round playground for his elves.

Like themed miniature golf courses everywhere, various parts of the course have various themed surprises. Here, of course, they're Disney themed. Like themed miniature golf courses everywhere, various parts of the course have various themed surprises. Here, of course, they're Disney themed.

A familiar castle is part of one of the holes at Winter Summerland. A familiar castle is part of one of the holes at Winter Summerland.

Mickey and Minnie, of course, are represented too. Mickey and Minnie, of course, are represented too.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Gran Destino Tower at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort, just down the block from Disney's Winter Summerland and Blizzard Beach, is lit up for the holiday season. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Magic Kingdom

Since I was unable to personally attend media night at Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party and I had not otherwise had a chance to get over to Magic Kingdom since it transitioned from Halloween over to Christmas this year, I decided that a beautiful afternoon with temperatures in the mid-50s on the last day in 2023 my Annual Pass was valid for admission was the perfect time to get in one last quick visit to Magic Kingdom for the year. Add in that the park was closing at 6 p.m. because of Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party, and it allowed me to also get my first in-person look at Hatbox Ghost over at The Haunted Mansion—more on that below.



Mickey and Minnie topiaries don Santa hats in front of the entrance to Magic Kingdom. Mickey and Minnie topiaries don Santa hats in front of the entrance to Magic Kingdom.

Main Street Station is decked out for the holidays and the Disney100 celebration. Main Street Station is decked out for the holidays and the Disney100 celebration.

Main Street Station provides an overview of the holiday decor all the way to Cinderella Castle. Main Street Station provides an overview of the holiday decor all the way to Cinderella Castle.

The low afternoon sun shines right down Main Street U.S.A. during December afternoons. The low afternoon sun shines right down Main Street U.S.A. during December afternoons.

The wreaths lining Main Street replaced the overhad garlands during the holiday season years ago. The wreaths lining Main Street replaced the overhad garlands during the holiday season years ago.

The holiday merchandise theme on Main Street is "The Merriest Place on Earth." The holiday merchandise theme on Main Street is "The Merriest Place on Earth."

The Partners Statue is surrounded by red poinsettias for the holidays. Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire's finale addes a little pyro to the sky above Cinderella Castle. The Partners Statue is surrounded by red poinsettias for the holidays. Mickey's Magical Friendship Faire's finale addes a little pyro to the sky above Cinderella Castle.

Characters continue to make distanced appearances from time to time on the Tomorrowland Stage during the day. The stage is decorated for additional uses during the separately ticketed Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party nights. Characters continue to make distanced appearances from time to time on the Tomorrowland Stage during the day. The stage is decorated for additional uses during the separately ticketed Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party nights.

During those Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party nights, the additional decor added to Tomorrowland Speedway is lit to add additional visuals for partygoers. During those Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party nights, the additional decor added to Tomorrowland Speedway is lit to add additional visuals for partygoers.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

So, why did the park's early closing give me a good opportunity to ride The Haunted Mansion? Well, as an experienced local, I've come to observe that the afternoon of dates that the park closes early for a hard ticket nighttime party, the park often has lower attendance in those few hours before the party-goers start to mix-in with the day guests. Passholder reservations were sold out for all four parks when I looked in the morning, but with reservations not required for Passholders visiting after 2 p.m., I got over to the park at about 2:30 p.m. Then, I combine that knowledge with the 3 o'clock parade. In other words, I was able to join The Haunted Mansion standby queue while others were staking out their 3 p.m. Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade viewing positions. In the end, my posted and actual standby queue time for the attraction was only 35 minutes; the posted standby queue time when I exited the attraction (after the parade) was 50 minutes.



The legendary Hatbox Ghost finally materialized at Magic Kingdom at the end of November. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



At Magic Kingdom's Mansion, Hatbox Ghost appears next to the endless hallway. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Some folks on social media have criticized the placement of Hatbox Ghost at this point in the attraction for story reasons, arguing that ghosts do not materialize in the attraction until Madame Leota summons them. I will not weigh in on that, but note my disappointment that while my doom buggy had a view of the Hatbox Ghost for nearly 20 seconds, I only got a view of the ghost's head in the hatbox for less than 4 of those seconds. Maybe that's just the luck of timing, and I have not gone to check my Disneyland photos and video, but I seem to remember getting a more even time split of where to spot the ghost's head out in California.

This & That & Reminders…

…Summer House on the Lake at Disney Springs has opened on the West Side. The newest restaurant by Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants features "coastal-chic vibes, a California-inspired menu, and the brand’s first-ever 'Cookie Bar.'" This is the fourth Summer House location, joining restaurants in Chicago, IL, North Bethesda, MD and Las Vegas, NV, in addition to various airport locations around the country including in both Orlando and Chicago. The Disney Springs menu "is rooted in the simplicity and variety of Southern California," and adds flavors of Florida. Summer House’s extensive kid’s menu features dishes like grilled cheese, pasta with meatballs, and “breakfast for dinner,” with vegetables or fries available on the side. “The Cookie Bar,” serves 15 different varieties of the restaurant’s signature oversized cookies and bars in flavors like Sea Salt Chocolate Chip, Birthday Cake, Oatmeal Scotchie, Apple Oatmeal and Vegan Snickerdoodle, along with other house-made cakes and goodies available for dine-in and to-go. Reservations for Summer House on the Lake are can be made on OpenTable, and the restaurant is open Mondays through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Fridays from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m., on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Summer House on the Lake is located on the West Side of Disney Springs next door to Jaleo and across from Splitsville and the AMC Disney Springs 24 Dine In Theaters. Summer House on the Lake is located on the West Side of Disney Springs next door to Jaleo and across from Splitsville and the AMC Disney Springs 24 Dine In Theaters.

The new restaurant from Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants features indoor and outdoor dining locations and three bars. The new restaurant from Chicago's Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants features indoor and outdoor dining locations and three bars.

Summer House on the Lake emerged from behind construction walls just weeks ago and is located on approximately the site where Bongo's formerly stood. Summer House on the Lake emerged from behind construction walls just weeks ago and is located on approximately the site where Bongo's formerly stood.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

…Disney Parks Blog reported that Disney’s Animal Kingdom welcomed the birth of a new African elephant calf. Corra, weighing in at 218 pounds, is the first baby elephant born at Animal Kingdom in seven years. She is the first second-generation calf born at the park, as her mother Nadirah, was also born there in 2005. Carefully planned through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan to help ensure the responsible breeding of endangered animals in managed care, Nadirah became pregnant through natural breeding in early 2022, and she’s received special care from Disney's animal care team for the entirety of her nearly 22-month pregnancy.



Baby elephant Corra is backstage at Disney's Animal Kingdom bonding with mom Nadirah. The calf will soon get to meet her grandma, Donna, and her other aunt, Stella. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.

…REMINDER: Some of the Disney Springs food and beverage operating partners have shared some of their winter holiday plans with us (and some that will continue beyond), and we pass all that along here:

Breakfast with Santa at Maria and Enzo’s at Disney Springs : Breakfast with Santa is an enchanting experience that will include a delicious breakfast spread of classic menu items, a visit with Santa Claus and his merry band of elves, family-friendly holiday activities, take-home treats, and a keepsake photo. After enjoying breakfast, guests will get to meet Santa. Children can share their holiday wishes with him and will receive a keepsake photo from their special meet and greet. The event runs select dates through December 24, and tickets are $45 for children and $69 for adults. Earl of Sandwich at Disney Springs Earl of Sandwich will provide its fan-favorite seasonal offerings this year, including its Holiday Ham and Holiday Turkey. Holiday Ham – Ham, cinnamon sweet potato ok mash, cranberry sauce & cheddar

– Ham, cinnamon sweet potato ok mash, cranberry sauce & cheddar Holiday Turkey – Turkey, cornbread stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce & mayonnaise Jaleo at Disney Springs On Christmas Day, Jaleo at Disney Springs will offer a limited-time menu of festive Spanish recipes: Sopa de lentejas – Stewed lentils with chorizo, butifarra and vegetables ($14)

– Stewed lentils with chorizo, butifarra and vegetables ($14) Canelones de rabo de toro y foie – Pasta stuffed with oxtail with a foie gras and bechamel sauce ($24)

– Pasta stuffed with oxtail with a foie gras and bechamel sauce ($24) Carrilleras de cerdo con puré de patatas – Braised pork cheeks with wild mushrooms and potato puree ($24)

– Braised pork cheeks with wild mushrooms and potato puree ($24) Pollo a la Catalana – Half roasted Catalan style chicken with prunes, raisins, pine nuts and Oloroso wine ($36)

– Half roasted Catalan style chicken with prunes, raisins, pine nuts and Oloroso wine ($36) Lubina al “Pil Pil” – Mediterranean Seabass with classical “Pil-Pil” sauce ($56) Jaleo is also offering a holiday-curated gift basket featuring a variety of José Andrés Foods specialty products, providing key ingredients for traditional and modern Spanish cooking. Priced at only $65, each basket, brimming with an assortment of products like: Spanish Olive Oil Potato Chips

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Pisto

Spicy Green Olives

Squid in Ink

Mussels in Escabeche

Escalivada Jaleo Disney Springs’ gift baskets are wrapped beautifully, ready to be placed under the Christmas tree, making the art of gift-giving simpler and tastier this holiday season. Purchase at Jaleo in Disney Springs, or pre-order a basket when you make a reservation to dine. Today, December 20, is National Sangria Day, a foodie holiday recognizing the refreshing combination of fresh fruit and wine, Jaleo Disney Springs is offering up ways to commemorate the day with its collection of signature sangrias, allowing guests to drink like true Spaniards. "Sangria Hour" takes place daily from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Matador Bar, offering up sangrias, Spanish wines and savory tapas. Also, until December 30, Pepe by José Andrés will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu. Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs Holiday Cocktails – running now through December 31 Yokai – Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Chambord, MSG, Prosecco ($19)

– Morimoto Knob Creek Bourbon, Monin Caramel Apple Butter, Chambord, MSG, Prosecco ($19) Kyuri and Spicy – Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Monin Agave ($18)

– Cucumber-Infused Espolon Blanco Tequila, Jalapeno, Ginger Liqueur, Ancho Reyes, Velvet Falernum, Lime, Monin Agave ($18) Toji Moon – Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Sake, Monin Habanero-Lime, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Celery Bitters ($16)

– Absolut Mandarin Vodka, Sake, Monin Habanero-Lime, Lemongrass, Yuzu, Celery Bitters ($16) After Midnight – Courvoisier vs Cognac, Legent Bourbon, Ginger, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cinnamon Syrup, Black Walnut Bitters ($17)

– Courvoisier vs Cognac, Legent Bourbon, Ginger, Orgeat, Grapefruit, Lemon, Cinnamon Syrup, Black Walnut Bitters ($17) Forever Young – Barrel Aged for 2 Weeks- Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Liqueur, Mole Bitters ($18)

– Barrel Aged for 2 Weeks- Aviation Gin, Aperol, Carpano Antica, Blood Orange Liqueur, Mole Bitters ($18) Maker Mark Flight – Makers Cask Strength, Makers 46, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select – From Chef to Bar, Morimoto Maker’s Mark Private Select – A5 – Spring Staves ($36) NEW Continuing beyond the holidays, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is offering a new way to enjoy their signature pan-Asian cuisine - special weekday lunch Bento Boxes! Perfect for locals and travelers alike, these boxes are served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. till 3:30 p.m. Each option comes with a choice of miso or hot & sour soup and steamed white or brown rice: Orange Chicken with mixed green salad, crispy chicken dumpling (2) and kanikama sushi roll (2) for $27

Kung Pao Cauliflower with mixed green salad, crispy vegetable dumpling (2) and vegetable sushi roll (2) for $24

Miso-Glazed Chilean Sea Bass with mixed green salad, crispy chicken dumpling (2) and kanikama sushi roll (2) for $29 Chicken Guy! Disney Springs (and its Winter Park location) Chicken Guy! has launched two new flavors of deliciously hand-spun milkshakes available throughout the holiday season. Shakes are $6.49 for a regular and $6.99 for a large at Winter Park, and one size for $6.99 at the Disney Springs location. Frozen Peppermint Cocoa Shake – Vanilla soft serve, hot cocoa mix, peppermint and crushed candy cane pieces, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle.

– Vanilla soft serve, hot cocoa mix, peppermint and crushed candy cane pieces, topped with marshmallow whipped cream, mini marshmallows and a chocolate drizzle. Holiday Cookie Shake – Vanilla soft serve, blended with sugar cookies, marshmallow whipped cream, mini m&m's & holiday sprinkles, topped with a special holiday cookie. Pepe by José Andrés at Disney Springs Until December 30, Pepe will offer half-price frozen or regular sangrias with the purchase of any Spanish-style sandwich on the menu. Perfect for on-the-go dining, Pepe by José Andrés is known for its Spanish food truck fare from international culinary innovator José Andrés. Guests can indulge in an extensive menu of hot and cold Spanish-style sandwiches like bocatas and bikinis, plus salads, soups, sides and desserts. For refreshing beverages, white and frozen Spanish sangria are available, as well. See the full menu here. Pizza Ponte at Maria and Enzo's A perfect place for quick-service, Italian specialties, Pizza Ponte provides an assortment of house-baked sweet-and-savory pastries and handmade sandwiches, plus Pizza al Taglio and Sicilian-style pizza by the slice, ranging in toppings from tomato, cheese and basil to spicy salami or forest mushroom. Fan-favorites include the Big Roman, the biggest slice of pizza on Disney property. Italian beer and wine are available for guests, as well. See the full menu here. Planet Hollywood has transformed into a winter wonderland decked out in boughs of holly, wreaths, twinkling lights, trees, and more, designed to create an unforgettable holiday dining experience for all our guests. The delightful, seasonal ambiance is perfect for celebrating with friends and family during this magical time of year. Frosty the Snowman Shake is available throughout the holidays! Mint chocolate chip ice cream adorned with red and green Christmas candies, sprinkles, and holiday mints topped with homemade whipped cream and a marshmallow snowman popping out with a candy cane. Holiday Photo Opportunities: Discover a plethora of stunning backdrops that are perfect for capturing the spirit of the season in the lobby. Stroll down Candy Cane Lane, a charming street lined with oversized candy canes, giant lollipops, and colorful holiday lights in the Merchandise Shop. Holiday Merchandise Black, long-sleeve spirit jersey emblazoned with candy-cane Planet Hollywood across the back and candy canes on the front chest.

Black, short-sleeved t-shirt with red Planet Hollywood logo surrounded by colorful holiday lights. Magnificent Holiday Decorations Christmas Trees: Towering, beautifully decorated Christmas trees welcome guests into the lobby and throughout the four floors.

Twinkling Lights & Festive Garlands: The entire restaurant is aglow with thousands of twinkling lights and greenery that winds gracefully around bannisters and seating areas, casting a soft, inviting radiance and delightful atmosphere that fills the rooms. Holiday Music Fills the Air: To complete the ambience and atmosphere, sounds of classic holiday tunes play on the large video wall, enhancing the experience. Also, Planet Hollywood is one of the Disney Springs Christmas Tree Stroll distribution locations, so Guests may pick up their maps to participate in the jolly event with 19 sparkling trees filling the town with cheer! Making merry the Irish way at Raglan Road at Disney Springs means tucking in to an Irish feast on Christmas Day, then stepping out on New Year’s Eve to raise a glass TWICE—once to the Irish New Year at 7 pm E.S.T. and again at midnight. That’s a flute of complimentary bubbly for guests twice on New Year’s Eve as our musicians and dancers pump up the fun to bring in 2024 with fanfare.

…REMINDER: Elementary, middle, and high school teachers can enter to win a Walt Disney World Resort vacation in the "Imagination Campus Sweepstakes." Twelve winners will each get a four-day, three-night stay at the Walt Disney World Resort, and will have the special opportunity to experience "exclusive insights" into Disney Imagination Campus and network with the other winners. Eligible teachers can enter the sweepstakes through January 13, 2024. For eligibility requirements and details visit: DisneyImaginationCampusTeachersSweepstakes.com. Disney says that there is no purchase necessary to enter or win and that a purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of the 50 United States (D.C.), and entrants must be 21 years of age or older, and be teachers. Void where prohibited by law. Full official rules on the website, and MousePlanet is in no way affiliated with this sweepstakes which is sponsored by Disney Destinations, LLC.

✨📚 Teachers sweepstakes alert! 📚✨ Disney Imagination Campus invites teachers to enter for a chance to win a 4-day celebratory event at @WaltDisneyWorld during National Teacher Appreciation Week. Learn how to enter: https://t.co/mRpbRWNqgA pic.twitter.com/fIp3Yh3eVi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 2, 2023

…UPDATED REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights have been announced for 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more:

EPCOT – January 25 and March 1, 2024.

Disney's Animal Kingdom – February 27 and April 23, 2024.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11, 2024.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27, 2024.

Registration opens first for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on other specified dates. A link to the event registration is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website, with early registration for the EPCOT events for eligible members with hotel reservations opening on January 9, 2024. We'll post a chart of all the relevant dates in an upcoming Update. Remember: eligible Disney Vacation Club Members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year.

…REMINDER: In celebration of the more than 75 years of collaboration with Toys for Tots, the Walt Disney Company has provided grants to the organization that will deliver an additional 75,000 toys to children in need this holiday season. The public is invited to participate in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive, Disney’s annual holiday campaign supporting the Marine Toys for Tots Program to help deliver toys to children in need. There are several ways to participate, including in-person at drop off locations at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort, Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort, and Disney stores through December 15, or online via shopDisney through December 24. Last year’s Disney Ultimate Toy Drive helped Toys for Tots distribute more than 24 million toys to nearly 10 million children, a record-breaking year for the organization. For more information, visit disney.com/toydrive.

Today, Giving “Toys” Day, the #DisneyUltimateToyDrive honored Disney’s more than 75 years of collaboration with @ToysforTots_USA with a donation that will help deliver an additional 75,000 toys to kids in need! 🎁 🚂 https://t.co/kmdaD7YmDy pic.twitter.com/iNrfntrtU8 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) November 28, 2023

…REMINDER: Near Disney's Animal Kingdom just beyond Walt Disney World Resort, Island H2O Water Park is running "Holiday Nights" this season, with some of its proceeds benefiting Give Kids the World Village. MousePlanet was invited to a media preview, and earlier this month we shared several photos. The events run nightly through the end of the year.

FINAL SPECIAL REMINDER: Give Kids The World Village to Welcome Guests For 2023 VIP Holiday Tours

Give Kids The World Village, the 84-acre, nonprofit “storybook” resort in Central Florida, provides critically ill children and their families with weeklong, cost-free vacations including accommodations in whimsical villas, transportation, donated attraction tickets, meals and much more. Since the organization was founded in 1986, Give Kids The World has welcomed more than 160,000 families from all 50 states and over 75 countries.



Give Kids the World Village is decorating its resort for the holidays. It is inviting the public to see the resort on select nights with VIP Holiday Tours with ticket proceeds benefiting its mission of providing cost-free week-long Central Florida vacations to critically ill children and their families. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Back during the holidays in 2020, when they couldn’t host the kids and their families, they worked with their partners to create the Night of a Million Lights event nights and invited the public to visit the village to see holiday lights and decorations with the proceeds of those events benefiting the village and its mission. They had another set of Night of a Million Lights events back in 2021 at the Village when it had partially reopened, and then, last year the event moved over to Island H2O Water Park because the Village had fully reopened to Wish kids and their families.

For 2023, the Village is back to full force, and, in fact, is hosting more families than ever just this month. They also wanted to get back to sharing the holidays with the public as much as they can while serving their guest families, so this year they are offering VIP guided tours. Remaining scheduled dates are December 21, and 22. Timed Tickets are available at GKTW.org/holidayvip for $59.99 per person (plus a ticket fee). Ticket sales fully benefit the Village and its mission.

The guided tours will include select venues on the Avenue of Angels lit with 1.6 million lights, vignettes decorated by GKTW partners, props and photo opportunities, and more. If you want to take it to another level, groups of up to 30 can arrange for special Balcony Dessert Parties by contacting the Village.



Give Kids the World Village invited MousePlanet and other media to a preview on October 3, 2023, to help get the word out. File Video by Alan S. Dalinka.

Join Our Networks

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

Walt Disney World recently launched its newest offer for families looking to book their spring travel – the Kids Play & Dine for 50% Off. For stays from March 3 through June 30, 2024, children (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. Guests can book packages now at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

For Florida residents that wish to visit only on weekdays, they can now purchase a 4-Day Disney Weekday Magic Ticket for just $59 per day, plus tax (total price: $235 plus tax), or a 3-Day ticket for $72/day plus tax (total price: $215 plus tax), or a 2-Day ticket for $98/day plus tax (total price: $195 plus tax). Tickets are valid weekdays only through December 22, which, interestingly enough, has no blockout dates. Park hopping can be added to this ticket type for $40 plus tax; the Water Park and Sports Option can be added for $35 plus tax; the Park Hopper Plus option (which is sort of a combo of the prior two) for $55 plus tax. For theme park entry, Disney Park Pass reservations are required, but the tickets do not need to be used on consecutive days; all tickets expire December 22, 2023.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.