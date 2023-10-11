My Disney Top 5 - Holiday Season Happenings at Walt Disney World

Welcome to my final Disney Top 5 of 2023!

I hope you are all having a wonderful holiday season. Mine has been exhausting, emotional, peaceful at times and a little crazy at times. In other words, it's been a holiday season and a half!

One thing we did make sure to do this holiday season was to visit my Disney College Program son, Alex, for Thanksgiving. We had never actually spent an actual holiday at Walt Disney World. For example, we've been to the Halloween party several times but have yet to go there on October 31. I've never been there on the Fourth July 4 or Christmas Day. Thanksgiving this year was a first. With the loss of both of our fathers within a few months of each other, Diane and I felt like we needed to not be home for Thanksgiving. Alex was still in the Disney College Program, so we thought to ourselves, let's go and visit him. We even brought my mom along to see him and have a holiday distraction. We booked five nights at Disney's Boardwalk Inn, made a Thanksgiving dinner reservation at Ale & Compass Restaurant over at our favorite resort, Disney's Yacht Club Resort, and were off.

So, did it feel like Thanksgiving when we were there? No...not at all. The Ale & Compass meal was delicious as always, but it didn't feel like Thanksgiving at all, and, given the year we had, maybe that's just what we needed. What it did feel like was Christmas! We've been to Walt Disney World in early December before to see the resort decorations and to attend Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party a couple of times in years past. Last year, when our other son was in the College Program, we came to see him the first weekend of November, and the Christmas decorations had just started being rolled out. But Walt Disney World is completely decked out in holiday splendor by Thanksgiving. And I was just OK with that. As a matter of fact, I loved it. So, to end the year properly while we're all still feeling the spirit of the season, let's take a look at my Top 5 holiday season happenings at Walt Disney World.

5 – Epcot Candlelight Processional

I remember walking through Epcot a long time ago, in early December. I was at Disney for MouseFest way back in 2003. As I passed from Japan into the American Adventure, I saw something I wasn't prepared for. Dozens of people in robes walked into the America Gardens Theater holding candles. I instantly realized that I must be witnessing the legendary Candlelight Processional. It was quite a sight, and I said, "Someday, I'd like to stay and check that out. " It turns out this was finally the year. My cousin was meeting us down there for a few days, and we had planned to have dinner with them in Germany on Saturday night. Once the Processional dates were announced, she hopped on it and booked the dining package for all of us, and I was so glad that she did.

For those who don't know, The Candlelight Processional has been at Walt Disney World since the resort opened in 1971 when it was held at the Magic Kingdom. Each year, a long list of celebrity narrators is scheduled throughout the holiday season to tell the nativity story interspersed with a full orchestra and mass choir performing a long list of traditional Christmas hymns. (It's much more of a Joy to the World kind of night than a Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer kind of night.) The event has officially been at Disneyland since 1958, but Walt Disney made sure Christmas carols were being sung live in the park as far back as the opening holiday season three years earlier in 1955.

So, how did I enjoy my first Candlelight Processional? It was a beautiful night to be there in the America Gardens Theater. It's hard to beat the experience of listening to a live 50-piece orchestra accompanied by dozens of choir members and the incredible Voices of Liberty.



The Candlight Processional is a Walt Disney World tradition and a moving evening that shouldn't be missed during the holiday season. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

It was a fantastic night and I thoroughly enjoyed it, as did the rest of our party. Our narrator was Chrissy Metz of This Is Us fame in her inaugural year. It was her second night of two, and she was emotional about even being asked to narrate this legendary Disney event. [We caught her walking through Fantasyland the next day, mouse ears on her head, backpack on her shoulders. We were in line for Peter Pan's Flight, about to board our pirate ship, when she and what looked like her mother or grandmother were escorted by their private tour guide onto the fan-favorite attraction right before us.] She seemed legitimately overwhelmed by her participation in the event that night. The Candlelight Processional will undoubtedly get you into the Christmas mood. I recommend booking a dining package to guarantee good seats, mainly when one of the more popular narrators like Neil Patrick Harris or John Stamos appears.

4 – Olaf's Holiday Tradition Expedition

Each time we've been to one of Epcot's festivals, there has been a different scavenger hunt activity throughout World Showcase. When we were there earlier this year for Food and Wine, it was a search for Remy. This time, the fan-favorite snowman from Frozen needed to be found. It seemed like a simple thing to do, but actually, some of Olaf's hiding places weren't so obvious. You pay $10 at various locations throughout Epcot, like Creations, World Traveler, Port of Entry, or any festival booth, and get an Expedition map. Each time you spot the Olaf statue, you must look at which piece of a holiday tradition he's with. It might be a Yule log or a dreidel or candy canes.



In Italy Olaf was hiding out by the Venetian gondola. In the back of his sleigh is a panettone, a traditional Italian sweet bread served during the holiday season. Photo by Chris Barry.

Match all the stickers to the correct locations on the map, then head back to any areas where the maps are sold and collect your prize. This time around, we had a choice of cookie cutters. We opted for the Olaf cookie cutter because it was his expedition, but you could also choose from Sven, Elsa, or Anna cookie cutters. My wife and I thoroughly enjoy these scavenger hunts. It makes you focus and take time walking through each of the beautiful World Showcase pavilions on your quest. We sampled some treats and drinks from the Festival of the Holidays food booths along the way. We also came across a few different Santas. Our favorite was in the UK. We likely would have walked all through the Showcase anyway, but this makes you an active traveler instead of a passive one, and it's something different to do. Sometimes, you need an excellent quest to go out on together!

3 – Resort Lobbies

One of our favorite things to do at Walt Disney World any time of the year is resort hop. We love our time in the parks, but lately, we've been making sure that we set aside plenty of time to visit our favorite resorts, and there's no better time to do that than during the holiday season. Disney goes all out to decorate their resort lobbies for the season with trees, wreaths, garlands, lights, and gingerbread houses, the big attraction in each lobby. On this trip, we were staying at the Boardwalk Inn, so in addition to that beautiful lobby, we made sure to make the lap around Crescent Lake to the Yacht and Beach Club and even checked out the Swan and Dolphin. The winner for us, hands down, was our all-time favorite resort, Disney's Yacht Club Resort. The lobby was beautifully decorated, and we loved their tree the most, with its nautical-themed ornaments.



We were raised on the water in a boating family. The Yacht Club Christmas tree ornaments strike a familiar chord with me. Photo by Chris Barry.

In addition to the tree and all of the lighted garlands was an incredible lighthouse made of gingerbread. And on top of all that, there's also a fantastic train set and Christmas village set up in the lobby.



I could spend all day watching the train roll around the Yacht Club Christmas village, looking at all the small details they've included. Photo by Chris Barry.

We had tickets to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party on our second night there, so the daytime wasn't a park day. We spent the morning over in the Crescent Lake resorts and then had some lunch before heading over to the monorail resorts for the afternoon. We started at the Contemporary and looked for the Hidden Mickeys and the famous five-legged goat on their gingerbread house.



Look carefully and you can spot Mary Blair's famous five-legged goat on the Contemporary's gingerbread house. Photo by Chris Barry.

Then it was time for the Polynesian, which goes for a much subtler decorating vibe. If you're looking for something subtle, don't head to the next resort, Disney's Grand Floridian.



The Grand Floridian's massive gingerbread house draws guests from all across Walt Disney World, not just those staying at the flagship Disney hotel. Photo by Chris Barry.

The Grand Floridian lobby turns into an attraction all unto itself during the holiday season with its massive Christmas tree and life-size gingerbread house, complete with cast members inside selling treats!

2 – Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade

Disney is known for its parades, and this is probably my favorite one of them all. We secured tickets to Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party for several reasons. A special ticketed event at the Magic Kingdom is always great. We've been to the Halloween party several times and the Christmas party only twice, but the park has a different feeling on these special nights. The lighting, special treats, unique shows and fireworks, rare characters, and special parades make these hard-ticketed events worthwhile.



Nothing makes me feel more like a kid again than seeing the wooden soldiers march down Main Street, U.S.A. Photo by Chris Barry.

In this particular writer's eyes, the pinnacle of the night is staking a claim on Main Street, U.S.A., for the parade. Once it starts snowing, there's just about no place else I'd rather be. The catchy song, the characters all dressed up in their holiday best, and the unique floats all lead up to the big moment, at least for me. When I catch a glimpse of the wooden soldiers, that's when I know my money has been spent. I don't know what it is about these guys, but I'm in a very happy place when they march down Main Street in the snowstorm. It's one of my all-time favorite Disney moments of them all.

1 – Main Street and Town Square Late at Night

I've been writing here on MousePlanet for years about the joy of staying late at the Magic Kingdom. That's especially true during the holiday season. When I say late, I mean past the officially stated closing time. Most guests leave for the night and rush out to the boats, buses, and monorails. The music is still playing. The park is still lit up, and you can have some real quality time with just a few guests around you. I like to linger in the Emporium for a while, get some shopping done, and then exit onto Main Street and take the whole place in.



This picture was taken at 12:42 a.m., 42 minutes after the Christmas party officially ended and we weren't done yet. Photo by Chris Barry

I'll do this on any given night at the Magic Kingdom, but even more so during the holidays. If you don't feel immersed in the Christmas spirit at that moment, then you might be the Grinch himself—before his heart grew three sizes. My son Alex and I have been staying until the last minute. At that point, Main Street and Town Square were ours, and I cherish those moments the most.

As I write this article, I'm recuperating from the exhaustion of the holidays. We had 23 people over at our home on Christmas Day, and it was a joyous occasion. We did have several family members pass away this year, so there was an underlying melancholy feel to the day as well. But it was essential to move forward and host the day. My neighbor and I were commiserating while raking leaves recently. He lost his mother this year. I lost my dad and my father-in-law. He and his husband throw legendary holiday parties, and they were curious if this year they should proceed given the lousy year he had and the loss he suffered. In the end, though, he decided that rather than dwell on the loss, they should, and I'm quoting him here, "...celebrate life!" That simple sentiment solidified our commitment to have family and friends over to our home on Christmas Day. We would miss those who weren't with us, but we are celebrating life.

I felt the same way at Walt Disney World this holiday season. We knew that the first Thanksgiving without our dads would be rough, so why not head down to Disney, a place that celebrates life and wonder? Let's go and soften the blow and soak up some magic with family members. And that's just what we did. And just like every Disney trip, it was exhausting at times, but it was also healing and good for the soul, much like the Christmas Day we just pulled off. You can't beat a Christmas Day at the Barry house. Ok. Walking around the fully decorated Magic Kingdom at night or watching the trains glide around the Christmas village at the Yacht Club lobby are close seconds! You know what I mean if you're returning from Disney this holiday season. If you've never been, there's always next season!

That's all for this time. As always, I'd like to hear what you have to say. Click on the link below to share your thoughts. I wish you all a happy, healthy, and joyous New Year. Celebrate life, and I'll see you next year with another Disney Top 5.