Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort Update: Fun to End 2023 - A MousePlanet LIVE Replay

by MousePlanet Staff, contributing writer
Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort Update
Fun to End 2023 - A MousePlanet LIVE Video Replay

Looking back at 2023 at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, MousePlanet's West Coast Editor/CEO Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix and MousePlanet's East Coast Editor Alan S. Dalinka, were joined by MousePlanet's Mark Goldhaber, Chris Barry, Gregg Jacobs, Todd Pickering, and Todd King, for a "Fun to End 2023" MousePlanet LIVE stream. The show covered the major corporate challenges facing The Walt Disney Company over the past year and the impact of its on-going battle with the State of Florida on its Parks and Resorts.

Catch a replay for all that, the highlights of Disney Parks' latest offerings on both coasts and what the crew knows about some of what is coming in 2024.

 

