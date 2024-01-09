Disneyland Resort Update for January 16, 2024

runDisney returns to Anaheim

runDisney returned to the Disneyland Resort this past weekend, hosting the first half marathon weekend since 2017. The four-day series of events included a group yoga session, kids runs, and 5K, 10K and half-marathon races, and drew tens of thousands of runners, walkers, friends, and family to the Disneyland Resort.

Peter Banks of Nevada won the men's division in Sunday's half marathon, completing the 13.1-mile course in 1:15:02, crossing just seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. The women's title was claimed by Jennifer Masamitsu of Colorado.

On Saturday, 17-year-old Jackson Mayorgas broke the tape at the Disneyland 10K. Jackson is the son of Melissa Martin Mayorgas, a longtime MousePlanet reader and co-founder of runDisney partner charity Team Muscle Makers. On a personal note, I've known the Mayorgas family for more than a decade, and watched Jackson grow into a tremendous runner. Congratulations on your win, Jackson!

This weekend was also the return of Team MousePlanet to the streets of Anaheim, as we made a whole new set of race signs and set up our cheer station just beyond the halfway point of Sunday's half marathon. It was wonderful to see so many familiar faces during the race. Many thanks to the Baird family for helping out, and to Ganahl Lumber for welcoming us back again.

We’ve waited 7 years to cheer runners through the streets of Anaheim again!!! Welcome back @runDisney athletes!! Thanks to @GanahlLumber for letting us use your lawn for our cheer stop once more! pic.twitter.com/nklHsX9jGl — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) January 14, 2024

Unfortunately, Disneyland's return to racing was not as smooth as many could have hoped. Coming back after a seven-year hiatus, and with a whole new start and finish line setup to implement, we expected there would be some stumbles but this event had some surprising problems.

Some of the issues were just extremely frustrating, from having far too few checkpoints to screen runners before the 5K and 10K races, to premature road closures confounding runners driving to the half marathon. Others were downright dangerous, like an unmarked trip hazard on a portion of the course used all three days, and which sent at least one participant to the hospital with a fracture that required surgery.

In reading participant comments about the race, experiences varied greatly by which race they ran, how far back from the start line they began their race, and their prior experience with runDisney events.

Those who participated in the 5K and 10K events, which took place entirely on Disney property, seemed to enjoy having so much of the course run through the two theme parks. While the half marathon also started in the parks, the majority of that course was on the streets of Anaheim, outside Disney property. One runner joked about the tour of Anaheim liquor stores, and others grumbled about the endless loops run in the parking lot of Angels Stadium.

Corral placement also played a role in runner satisfaction. Faster runners who started in the earlier A and B corrals had a much different experience than those who started further back in the pack—especially when it came to mile 3 of the half marathon course. Disney placed a character stop and a water station very close together near the end of the third mile, just as the course narrowed at the exit from Disney California Adventure. Where earlier runners flew through this spot without incident, those from later corrals arrived to find the course had come to a near standstill, costing them precious minutes as the crowd inched its way through the gate. This was simply bad course design, and something the race director must address before the next event.

Runners who had previously raced in Anaheim, as well as those for whom this was their first runDisney experience ever, seemed to have a more favorable opinion of the event than those who have only ever runDisney in Walt Disney World before now. There are some distinct differences in the way each Resort manages the races, and those who are used to the Florida events seemed disappointed by some elements of the Anaheim operation, especially regarding on-course entertainment and character stops.

Of course, Walt Disney World controls its entire race course, and can throw a random character stop or entertainment unit in the middle of a parking lot to break up a long stretch. At Disneyland, there are fewer in-park character stops, none before or after the races in the start/finish line area, and none outside the theme parks at all. Although there was some entertainment along the course, it was less than in previous years, reportedly because Disneyland is no longer offering complimentary admission to performing groups. That makes the groups who do come out—the drum corps and marching band, the car club—even more appreciated by the athletes.

runDisney returns to Anaheim in September for the Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend a week after Labor Day weekend. Club runDisney members can register starting February 6, 2024; general registration begins February 13, 2024.

In 2025, the Disneyland Half Marathon Weekend is scheduled January 30 to February 2. runDisney has not announced any further events, so we don't know if they're going to cap the West Coast races to two weekends per year, or if we might see a return of the full four-race schedule.

Did you runDisney this weekend? Share your experience in the comments, or join the conversation on Facebook, Threads or X.

Magic Key sales end after one day

The Disneyland Resort resumed sales of new Magic Key passes last Wednesday, but the opportunity didn't last long. The top three tiers of Magic Keys sold out within 9 hours, leaving only the Southern California-exclusive Imagine Key available for new purchases. That too sold out late Wednesday, and for now all four levels of Magic Key are listed as "available for renewal only."

As is often the case with Disney ticket releases, the sales day started with a technical error. Disney said the new passes would go on sale no earlier than 9:00 a.m., with the waiting room for the virtual queue opening at 8:45 a.m. And right on schedule, the website crashed moments later, with an error message saying "we're working on it."

Once fans got into the virtual queue, some waited online up to 8 hours to purchase a new Magic Key, only to discover the pass they wanted was sold out when it was finally their turn to make a purchase.

The situation wasn't any better for those who had to complete their transaction in person, due to using gift cards or needing to upgrade a ticket. The wait at the main entrance ticket booths were reportedly as long as four hours, due in part to an issue with the credit card system resort-wide.

I wonder if this is what delayed the start of the Magic Key sales today. Yikes. https://t.co/T0YgLEBFhX — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) January 10, 2024

This was the first time Disney had sold new Magic Keys since suspending sales in September 2023, and there's no indication when the more passes might be released for sale.

Tortilla Jo's announces closure

When Disneyland announced in 2022 that the Patina Group would close Catal and the Uva Bar, and reopen them as upscale Mexican eateries under the direction of Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytan, any number of people asked what would happen to Tortilla Jo's, the group's existing Mexican restaurant in Downtown Disney. It seemed odd that the company would operate three Mexican restaurants within steps of one another.

Now comes word that Tortilla Jo's will close on March 31. The adjacent quick-service Taqueria will remain open until April 13.

A Disney official confirmed the closures, adding, "Many employees will be transferring to support the opening of Patina Restaurant Group’s Paseo and Céntrico locations. We look forward to sharing more about the exciting plans for this space soon!"

Vacation in 2024 at 2023 prices

2024 Disneyland packages are now LIVE and ready to book through Get Away Today! For a limited time, you can lock in 2023 pricing for 2024 travel, or take advantage of the great early 2024 discounts now available.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, Get Away Today can help.

Book now at Get Away Today

This and That

..."it's a small world" reopens this Friday following a refurbishment to remove the holiday overlay.

...The Blue Bayou restaurant is scheduled to reopen on January 21 following refurbishment.

...This is your last chance to ride Haunted Mansion Holiday this season, before the attraction closes for an extensive refurbishment on January 22.

...The Sketch Pad Cafe is now open at Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The counter-service coffee bar is operated by Great Maple, and offers coffee, tea and assorted baked goods.

...Tickets are still on sale for the first-ever Disney Channel Nite, with tickets still available for both the March 5 and March 7 events. These tickets are $139 per person, and are available through the Disneyland website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Resort Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – closed for refurbishment through February 2.

Astro Orbitor – closed for refurbishment through at least February 26. Reopening date not published.

"it's a small world" – closed through January 18 to remove the holiday overlay.

Blue Bayou Restaurant – closed for refurbishment through January 20.

Haunted Mansion – closes for refurbishment January 22. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023. World of Color – ONE – closed for refurbishment through January 18.

Grizzly River Run – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after February 26.

closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published, but after February 26. Paradise Garden Grill – closed for refurbishment through January 21.

Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind – closes for refurbishment January 22 to February 8.

– closes for refurbishment January 22 to February 8. Radiator Springs Racers – closes February 26 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened. Paradise Pier Hotel Transformation into the Pixar Place Hotel is scheduled to be complete January 30.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2024

2024 Mickey's Mix Magic – presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks.

– presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks. World of Color – One – returns January 19.

– returns January 19. Disneyland After Dark: Sweethearts' Nite – Jan 23, 25, 30; Feb 1, 6, 8, 12, 14. This event is sold out.

– Jan 23, 25, 30; Feb 1, 6, 8, 12, 14. This event is sold out. Magic Happens Parade - returns February 2

- returns February 2 Lunar New Year Celebration at Disney California Adventure – January 23 through February 18.

– January 23 through February 18. Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland – February 17 & 24, 2024

– February 17 & 24, 2024 Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park – February 22 & 23.

– February 22 & 23. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22.

– March 1 through April 22. Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Night – March 5 & 7. Tickets on sale now. More information at the event website.

– March 5 & 7. Tickets on sale now. More information at the event website. Wondrous Journeys – presented nightly March 22 through April 14.

– presented nightly March 22 through April 14. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2.

– April 3 through June 2. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets are not yet on sale. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31.

– August 23 through October 31. Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2.

– August 23 through November 2. (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8. Registration opens February 6 for Club runDisney members, and February 13 for all others.

– September 5–8. Registration opens February 6 for Club runDisney members, and February 13 for all others. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Kids’ Special Offer Ticket Children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024 with this new discounted admission. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add-on optional park-hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Pricing is below, with the regular price noted so you can see the savings. Ticket

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper

(regular price) Ticket with Disney Genie+

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+

(regular price) 1-day $50

($98-183) $85

($163-248) $80

($128-$213) $115

($193-278) 2-day $100

($290) $165

($350) $160

($350) $225

($350) 3-day $150

($365) $220

($435) $240

($455) $310

Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket—and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids' Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches." In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions
SoCal Resident Ticket Offer
The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days.
Tickets are available through the Disneyland website. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer.
Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Holiday 2023 Hotel Offer: Save up to 15% on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22 through December 21, 2023, when you book by December 11, 2023.
You can book through the links above.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked. *NEW* 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. *NEW* 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco.
Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

EE –Early Entry for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

