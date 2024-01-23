Walt Disney World Resort Update for January 31, 2024

Writer's Note, News & Views

End of January greetings. Groundhog Day coming up on Friday, but, alas, I am not aware of any grand celebration for that at Walt Disney World Resort.

A bit up Interstate 4, though, the competition announced a whole host of details for Universal Epic Universe, its new theme park opening in 2025 that will nearly double the Universal Orlando Resort. History suggests that we may finally get some announcements from Disney about big capital commitments for shovel-ready projects here in Florida that Disney Parks has been "thinking about" and vaguely discussing during what amounted to blue sky talks by Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro at the most recent editions of Destination D23 last fall and the D23 Expo the summer before. With D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) coming up in August, I guess Disney Parks Florida fans will just need to stay tuned, but just how long the Disney marketing team will let Universal have the national themed entertainment spotlight remains just speculation at this moment.

I made a reservation and visited EPCOT in the early afternoon yesterday, assuming that a non-holiday Tuesday in January might be a less busy day at the park. I was wrong. When I got to International Gateway while walking a clockwise lap around the park, I decided to exit and take advantage of the recent restoration of all-day park hopping by "flying" over to Disney's Hollywood Studios at 1:15 p.m. It seemed just as busy. While queue standby times were not at winter holiday break levels (Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance hovered around 90 minutes, and Frozen Ever After hovered at 85 minutes during my visit), and I did enjoy a couple of walk-on ride opportunities (Star Tours at Studios; Spaceship Earth just before exiting the main gate at EPCOT at around 4 p.m.), the crowd levels on both parks' walkways say to me that the parks need more capacity to soak up those crowds. We'll just have to stay tuned, I guess.



How well do you know your Lake Buena Vista geography? In the center of this view from the Disney Skyliner flight from Disney's Riviera Resort to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort is the Hyatt Grand Cypress, just beyond Disney Springs. MousePlanet has been invited there later this week to attend a celebration marking that resort's 40th anniversary. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of Disney's Hollywood Studios



Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is closed for what the My Disney Experience app describes as "routine maintenance," which is expected to be completed this summer. Rock 'n' Roller Coaster is closed for what the My Disney Experience app describes as "routine maintenance," which is expected to be completed this summer.

Walt Disney Presents now includes a Disney+ Percy Jackson preview in its theater. Walt Disney Presents now includes a Disney+ Percy Jackson preview in its theater.

Disney has not announced when the new scenes coming this year at Star Tours will debut. Disney has not announced when the new scenes coming this year at Star Tours will debut.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of EPCOT



EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 19. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 19.

Since the chalk art was washed away by rain on my last visit, I took a bit of time to see the artists' latest creations, including this Rosey the Riveter interpretation of Norman Rockwell's famous works. Since the chalk art was washed away by rain on my last visit, I took a bit of time to see the artists' latest creations, including this Rosey the Riveter interpretation of Norman Rockwell's famous works.

Another of the chalk art works that caught my eye was inspired by a Nat Geo image (Nat Geo was acquired by Disney in the 21st Century Fox acquisition several years back). Another of the chalk art works that caught my eye was inspired by a Nat Geo image (Nat Geo was acquired by Disney in the 21st Century Fox acquisition several years back).

As a former Chicagoan well-familiar with Grant Wood's "American Gothic" (and having just revisited the work in person at The Art Institute of Chicago this past fall), I was amused by the chalk reinterpretation of the famous painting. As a former Chicagoan well-familiar with Grant Wood's "American Gothic" (and having just revisited the work in person at The Art Institute of Chicago this past fall), I was amused by the chalk reinterpretation of the famous painting.

Animation Academy takes stage at American Gardens Theatre a couple of times daily during Festival of the Arts (but my lap around the park did not line up with its schedule). Animation Academy takes stage at American Gardens Theatre a couple of times daily during Festival of the Arts (but my lap around the park did not line up with its schedule).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



You never know what characters will turn up along the walkway between International Gateway and the United Kingdom pavilion. I spotted Launchpad McQuack after my visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios. You never know what characters will turn up along the walkway between International Gateway and the United Kingdom pavilion. I spotted Launchpad McQuack after my visit to Disney's Hollywood Studios.

Most of the scaffolding has been removed from the exterior of Canada pavilion and its exterior paint now more resembles its look prior to Hurricane Irma (if you can remember that far back). Most of the scaffolding has been removed from the exterior of Canada pavilion and its exterior paint now more resembles its look prior to Hurricane Irma (if you can remember that far back).

Construction continues at CommuniCore Hall and Plaza. During 2023, Disney had said to expect its completion by year-end, but, clearly, its completion has been delayed. Its exterior still has many unfinished parts; upon completion, it will be home to the new Mickey & Friends meet and greet and will serve as a new Festival Center, performance and multi-use venue. Construction continues at CommuniCore Hall and Plaza. During 2023, Disney had said to expect its completion by year-end, but, clearly, its completion has been delayed. Its exterior still has many unfinished parts; upon completion, it will be home to the new Mickey & Friends meet and greet and will serve as a new Festival Center, performance and multi-use venue.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Finally, a sad note. Tony Award-winning actress and singer Chita Rivera, who had been a celebrity narrator at EPCOT's Candlelight Processional even as she approached and passed 90 years old, passed away on Tuesday. File photo from November 28, 2022 by Alan S. Dalinka.

Celebrate Soulfully in February: Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Walt Disney World Resort will once again "Celebrate Soulfully" all month with "vibrant art, soul-stirring music, savory soul food and a limited-edition pin, embracing the richness of Black heritage." Disney on Broadway performer Michael James Scott, best known for his portrayal of Genie in Disney's Broadway musical, "Aladdin," will be the honorary grand marshal for the “Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade” at Magic Kingdom on February 6. As usual, the parade is scheduled to step off at 3 p.m. from the parade gate next to the mountain formerly known as Splash, which is becoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Grand marshal units in these parades usually travel the parade route starting several minutes before the top of the hour.



Disney on Broadway performer Michael James Scott (left), has appeared many times over the years as part of the Festival of Arts. In this photo, he joined Ashley Brown, Kissy Simmons, and Josh Strickland for the final three performances of the 2022 Concert Series. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Walt Disney Imagineering has designed a new Princess Tiana Tiara Pin in time for Black History Month. It is a limited-release pin designed by Brittany L. Smith, a senior production designer with Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by the tiara-topped water tower recently installed at the attraction's construction site and Tiana’s tiara featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Smith is also a designer for Tiana’s Audio-Animatronics character in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new pin is available for $17.99 (plus tax) at locations around the theme parks and will soon also be available on shopDisney.com.



Princess Tiana Tiara Pin is available at park merchandise locations. Image courtesy Disney.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts celebrates the designs of three Black artists on various days through the February 19 end of the Festival: Ryan Riller (Feb. 12-19), Yesenia Moises (Feb.13-19), and Larissa Marantz (Feb. 14-19). Black artists scheduled to be performing in the Disney on Broadway Concert Series during February are:

L. Steven Taylor (“The Lion King” – Feb. 1, 3, 5 and 6)

Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King” – Feb. 2, 4, 7 and 8)

Bradley Gibson (“The Lion King” – Feb. 10, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19)

Michael James Scott (“Aladdin” – Feb. 9, 11, 12, 15, 18 and 19)

At Disney Springs, the Art Walk includes murals painted by Black artists such as Ernest Shaw, Nneka Jones and Nardstar.

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, a new African art installation is coming to the Pizzafari gate beginning February 1. Featured artwork from internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk will explore historical narratives and contemporary African diaspora. At Conservation Station's Animation Experience, the works of Floyd Norman, Disney’s first credited Black Animator, will be the ones guests guests will be taught how to draw. Floyd Norman helped animate characters Kaa and Shere Khan from The Jungle Book.

Of course, specialty food and beverage offerings will be highlighted, and character meet and greets will be available too. The Foodie Guide for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World is posted on Disney Parks Blog.

This & That & Reminders…

…REMINDER: The newest complimentary Annual Passholder magnet features Hei Hei from the Disney animated film, Moana. It is available at Creations Shop at EPCOT until February 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The usual details apply: while supplies last, limit one per passholder, proof of pass and photo ID required, must enter the park with valid admission (and the usual rules for reservations, visiting after 2 p.m., good-to-go days, and pass-specific blockout dates remain unchanged). Next door at Connections Café, passholders can also purchase a Hei Hei Liege Waffle while supplies last.



The latest complimentary AP magnet features Hei Hei from "Moana." Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



AP magnet distribution is done at the marked door at Creations Shop where cast will scan the Annual Pass and check for a matching photo ID. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…Over the Martin Luther King Holiday, the new class of 100 students from around the country selected for the 2024 Disney Dreamers Academy was announced at Walt Disney World Resort. The annual mentoring program created to broaden career awareness and inspire teens from Black and underrepresented communities to dream beyond their wildest imaginations will take place over four days in April at Walt Disney World. The full list of students is available at DisneyDreamersAcademy.com. During the program, the selected Disney Dreamers will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities and educators, and will be immersed in workshops and seminars designed to supercharge their career dreams. The Disney Dreamers were selected from thousands of applicants who answered essay questions about their personal stories and dreams for the future. The students and a parent or guardian enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Walt Disney World.



The Disney Dreamers traditionally are celebrated in a parade cavalcade at Magic Kingdom during the annual Disney Dreamers Academy. Last year's cavalcade included Princess Tiana riding along with Disney's Tracey D. Powell, Vice President of Travel Services/Pricing and Revenue Management and Disney Dreamers Academy executive champion, along with Grammy-nominated singer Halle Bailey, the Disney Dreamers Academy Celebrity Ambassador and star of the live action version of Disney's "The Little Mermaid." File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: The Country Bears will be singing new songs and performing a new act starting this summer. Country Bear Jamboree had its final performances at Magic Kingdom on Friday, January 26 to capacity crowds of guests saying farewell to the version that's been playing some years that was adapted from the original version that opened back in 1971.

…REMINDER: Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Walt Disney World has raised its Annual Passholder discount to 20% through March 31. The offer applies to regularly-priced food and nonalcoholic beverages. Beginning on April 1, the AP Discount will return to 10% and run until the end of the year, exempting certain holidays, special events and dining packages.

…REMINDER: Additional Disney After Hours event dates from April 22 to August 29 are on sale. Details about the After Hours events are posted on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights have been announced for 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more. The remaining events are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – February 27 and April 23.

EPCOT – March 1.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27.

Early registration opens for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on the other General Registration specified dates. A link to the event registration queue is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder which also includes the link. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website.

The relevant dates for the remaining 2024 Moonlight Magic events are:

Moonlight Magic Event Dates Hotel Reservation Finalization

(Party Size)

by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Disney’s Animal Kingdom February 27 April 23 Early Registration February 1 February 1 January 28 General Registration February 8 April 11 N/A EPCOT March 1 Early Registration Closed N/A General Registration February 15 N'A Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park June 4 July 11 Early Registration May 2 May 2 April 28 General Registration May 9 June 27 N/A Disney’s Hollywood Studios August 27 Early Registration August 1 July 28 General Registration August 15 N/A

Eligible Disney Vacation Club members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year. The Hotel Reservation Finalization (Party Size) deadline is the date by which an eligible DVC member's qualifying hotel reservation has to have the number of guests listed on the hotel reservation that will be the maximum number of Moonlight Magic guests that can attend an event (if successfully registered); the hotel reservation may be modified after this date subject to the usual reservation rules, but those modifications will not increase the number of attendees that can attend a registered event. Canceling a qualifying hotel reservation after registering for a Moonlight Magic event during the Early Registration window will cancel that registration. The DVC member must attend the Moonlight Magic event to check in with all of their guests present.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club's next new resort, The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, goes on sale February 1, with the resort projected to open this summer. These deeded ownership interests expire January 31, 2075.

…REMINDER: It's strawberry season, and to celebrate, Jaleo Disney Springs is bringing back its Festival de Fresas, in partnership with Central Florida local farm, Southern Hill Farms. From January 29 to February 18, guests can enjoy a menu of sweet and savory specials curated by Head Chef Kristoffer Anderson, all featuring locally grown strawberries from Clermont, Florida. Spanish-style eats include a bright strawberry gazpacho, scallop crudo accented with sweet berries and a special strawberries and cream dessert. Additional items include an avant-garde Cono de Fresa y Queso Mamá Marisa, a signature Jaleo small bite of strawberry marmalade and blue cheese decorated with crumbled pistachios. This year, guests who indulge in the Strawberry Festival at Jaleo will receive an exclusive offer for a “U-Pick Strawberries” experience at Southern Hill Farms. The family-owned operation is a 120-acre farm, featuring strawberry, blueberry, peach and sunflower u-pick activities from December to May.

…With Valentine's Day just ahead, a few of the Disney Springs operators want you to know about some of their special offerings.

Summer House on the Lake

From February 14 to 18, the recently opened Summer House on the Lake will offer four specials to celebrate its first Valentine’s Day in Disney Springs. Dishes include Cracked Jonah Crab Claws, Hearts of Palm and Key West Pink Shrimp Salad and Florida Lobster Risotto. For dessert, guests can indulge in Chocolate Cake served with raspberry mousse and sweetheart bark. See the full menu of Valentine’s Day specials here. Reservations recommended.

From February 14 to 18, the recently opened Summer House on the Lake will offer four specials to celebrate its first Valentine’s Day in Disney Springs. Dishes include Cracked Jonah Crab Claws, Hearts of Palm and Key West Pink Shrimp Salad and Florida Lobster Risotto. For dessert, guests can indulge in Chocolate Cake served with raspberry mousse and sweetheart bark. See the full menu of Valentine’s Day specials here. Reservations recommended. Chicken Guy!

Chicken Guy! will offer a Valentine's Day Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake Shake it describes as "A delicious blend of hand-spun vanilla soft serve, cheesecake, strawberries and crushed OREO cookies, topped with fresh whipped cream, more crushed OREO cookies and strawberry syrup." The shake will be available at both the Disney Springs and Winter Park locations until March 31.

Chicken Guy! will offer a Valentine's Day Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake Shake it describes as "A delicious blend of hand-spun vanilla soft serve, cheesecake, strawberries and crushed OREO cookies, topped with fresh whipped cream, more crushed OREO cookies and strawberry syrup." The shake will be available at both the Disney Springs and Winter Park locations until March 31. Jaleo Disney Springs

On Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy any bottle of wine for half the price, allowing for indulgence and discovery. Additionally, guests can enjoy the last week of Jaleo’s Strawberry Festival described above), in partnership with Southern Hill Farms, featuring a sweet and savory menu of Spanish-style eats, all incorporating locally grown strawberries. Reservations recommended.

…REMINDER: Speaking of food and beverage for Valentine's Day, Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide for celebrating at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

…DoubleTree Suites by Hilton Orlando-Disney Springs Area has completed a multi-million-dollar renovation to its 236 all-suite property located at 2305 Hotel Plaza Boulevard. It is one of the official Walt Disney World hotels located within walking distance of Disney Springs via the pedestrian sky bridge. Complimentary daily bus shuttle service is available to all Walt Disney World Theme Parks for hotel guests, and guests are eligible for 30-minute early park entry, and a Passport to Savings booklet with exclusive discounts and special offers. The revitalization project included updates to all aspects of the hotel from meeting space, to spacious accommodations, the Evergreen Café, Lounge, Pool Bar, DoubleTree’s signature Made Market, a grab-and-go style market, pool, splash pad, tennis court, and fitness center.

…REMINDER: Beyond the parks and resorts, the 2024 edition of Disney Princess – The Concert tour kicks off March 5, 2024. The tour features an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrating all the Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens in an evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their "magical Music Director and enchanting Prince." Disney has provided the following list of tour dates with tickets available from the listed venues.

…REMINDER: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) will go on sale starting March 26. Taking place in Anaheim, California August 9 through 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. This year’s event will feature Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Visit D23.com for the latest details.

…REMINDER: While we are talking fan expos, Michele & Scott Atwood, the folks I have gotten to know over the years here in the fan community over at The Main Street Mouse are once again presenting "House of Mouse Expo." The Disney-focused House of Mouse Expo 2024 will take place in Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World on March 2-3 at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The two-day Fan-Event has lined up quite a few Disney stars, celebrity guests, voice actors, and Disney legends for photo ops, autographs, and unforgettable memories. Among those scheduled to appear at House of Mouse Expo 2024: Jim Cummings (Winnie-The-Pooh, Tigger), Bret Iwan (the official voice of Mickey Mouse), Bill Farmer (Goofy, Pluto), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Kevin McNally and Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean), Ross Marquand (Marvel Universe), Terry McGovern (Launchpad McQuack), Irene Bedard (Disney’s Pocahontas) plus from Hocus Pocus 2 Taylor Paige Henderson, Nina Christine Kitchen, and Juju Brenner (Young Sanderson Sisters). More information and tickets are available at HouseOfMouseExpo.com.

…Disney Cruise Line provided a first look at Mickey and Minnie's new Bahamian-themed outfits that they will debut at DCL's newest island destination, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the island of Eleuthera, which is expected to start welcoming guests this summer. The garments will have a distinct Bahamian flair, inspired by the bright, colorful spirit of Junkanoo, the country’s signature festival filled with joyous music and vibrant parades. Designs for Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, Pluto, Chip ‘n’ Dale for their Lighthouse Point appearances are in the works too. More details are on Disney Parks Blog.



Mickey and Minnie will have new Bahamian-themed outfits for their visits to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point. Image Courtesy Disney.

