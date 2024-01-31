Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 6, 2024

Writer's Note, News & Views

We have little new news from Disney this week about the Walt Disney World Resort. After we published our last update, the United States District Court dismissed the company's federal lawsuit against the Governor and his appointed Central Florida Tourism Oversight District Board (which replaced Reedy Creek Improvement District). Disney announced it would appeal and, indeed, there are several other state court actions proceeding between the company and the state and various government entities and officials. In short, it remains unlikely the legal wrangling will end anytime soon and we continue to wonder the extent to which that puts announcements about future investments in the Florida Resort on hold too.

For those that celebrate and need a reminder, Valentine's Day is coming up in just over a week. Some of the Disney-related ways to celebrate are recapped in our This & That & Reminders section again this week.

And, before we get there, Disney's "Celebrate Soulfully" celebration of Black History Month is underway, so we'll start off with a recap of that with some new photos from around Walt Disney World Resort.

Celebrate Soulfully in February: Black History Month

February is Black History Month, and Walt Disney World Resort will once again "Celebrate Soulfully" all month with "vibrant art, soul-stirring music, savory soul food and a limited-edition pin, embracing the richness of Black heritage." Disney on Broadway performer Michael James Scott, best known for his portrayal of Genie in Disney's Broadway musical, "Aladdin," will be the honorary grand marshal for the “Disney Festival of Fantasy Parade” at Magic Kingdom today, February 6. As usual, the parade is scheduled to step off at 3 p.m. from the parade gate next to the mountain formerly known as Splash, which is becoming Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Grand marshal units in these parades usually travel the parade route starting several minutes before the top of the hour, so if you want to catch the grand marshal, get your spot early.



Disney on Broadway performer Michael James Scott (left), has appeared many times over the years as part of the Festival of Arts. In this photo, he joined Ashley Brown, Kissy Simmons, and Josh Strickland for the final three performances of the 2022 Concert Series. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Walt Disney Imagineering has designed a new Princess Tiana Tiara Pin in time for Black History Month. It is a limited-release pin designed by Brittany L. Smith, a senior production designer with Walt Disney Imagineering, inspired by the tiara-topped water tower recently installed at the attraction's construction site and Tiana’s tiara featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Smith is also a designer for Tiana’s Audio-Animatronics character in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The new pin is available for $17.99 (plus tax) at locations around the theme parks and will soon also be available on shopDisney.com.



Princess Tiana Tiara Pin is available at park merchandise locations. Image courtesy Disney.

EPCOT International Festival of the Arts celebrates the designs of three Black artists on various days through the February 19 end of the Festival: Ryan Riller (Feb. 12-19), Yesenia Moises (Feb.13-19), and Larissa Marantz (Feb. 14-19). Black artists scheduled to be performing in the Disney on Broadway Concert Series during February are:

L. Steven Taylor (“The Lion King” – Feb. 6)

Kissy Simmons (“The Lion King” – Feb. 7 and 8)

Bradley Gibson (“The Lion King” – Feb. 10, 13, 14, 16, 17 and 19)

Michael James Scott (“Aladdin” – Feb. 9, 11, 12, 15, 18 and 19)

Views of EPCOT



EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 19. EPCOT International Festival of the Arts continues through February 19.

The special Spaceship Earth light shows during Festival of the Arts include some nearly pastel color designs. The special Spaceship Earth light shows during Festival of the Arts include some nearly pastel color designs.

Ashley Brown, who originated Mary Poppins on Broadway, celebrated her birthday on the America Gardens Theatre stage as part of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series along with black artist L Steven Taylor on Saturday night. Ashley Brown, who originated Mary Poppins on Broadway, celebrated her birthday on the America Gardens Theatre stage as part of the Disney on Broadway Concert Series along with black artist L Steven Taylor on Saturday night.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

At Disney Springs, the Art Walk includes murals painted by Black artists such as Ernest Shaw, Nneka Jones and Nardstar.

Views of Disney Springs



Disney Springs has "Celebrate Soulfully" banners and several offerings celebrating Black History Month. Disney Springs has "Celebrate Soulfully" banners and several offerings celebrating Black History Month.

World of Disney at Disney Springs has a collection of dolls available as part of "Celebrate Soulfully." World of Disney at Disney Springs has a collection of dolls available as part of "Celebrate Soulfully."

The Art Work murals at Disney Springs celebrate many different cultures. The Art Work murals at Disney Springs celebrate many different cultures.

The Art Work murals do not, however, have any particular signage explaining which are part of this year's celebration. The Art Work murals do not, however, have any particular signage explaining which are part of this year's celebration.

The murals of the Art Walk do seem to change from time to time, but most of the ones currently on display that have dates in their signatures are from 2022. The murals of the Art Walk do seem to change from time to time, but most of the ones currently on display that have dates in their signatures are from 2022.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

At Disney's Animal Kingdom, a new African art installation has been added to a gate near Pizzafari (along the walkway to Africa). Featured artwork from internationally renowned Nigerian-American artist Victor Ekpuk explores historical narratives and contemporary African diaspora. At Conservation Station's Animation Experience, the works of Floyd Norman, Disney’s first credited Black Animator, are among those taught to guests. Floyd Norman helped animate characters Kaa and Shere Khan from The Jungle Book.

Of course, specialty food and beverage offerings are available around the resort, and character meet and greets too. The Foodie Guide for both Disneyland and Walt Disney World is posted on Disney Parks Blog.

This & That & Reminders…

…Elijah, the first baby okapi to make its debut at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, born back in October has now joined his mom onstage on Gorilla Falls Exploration Trail. Elijah is the 14th member of this endangered species born Walt Disney World. Elijah was named after a 50 year Walt Disney World Resort cast member who first joined the Magic Kingdom in June 1973 and transferred to the horticulture department at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when it opened in 1998.

…Disney is re-releasing the PIXAR movies to theaters that were originally released mostly on Disney+ during the pandemic.



"Turning Red," originally released by PIXAR in 2022, will be released in theaters starting this Friday, February 9. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: The newest complimentary Annual Passholder magnet features Hei Hei from the Disney animated film, Moana. It is available at Creations Shop at EPCOT until February 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The usual details apply: while supplies last, limit one per passholder, proof of pass and photo ID required, must enter the park with valid admission (and the usual rules for reservations, visiting after 2 p.m., good-to-go days, and pass-specific blockout dates remain unchanged). Next door at Connections Café, passholders can also purchase a Hei Hei Liege Waffle while supplies last.



The latest complimentary AP magnet features Hei Hei from "Moana." File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



AP magnet distribution is done at the marked door at Creations Shop where cast will scan the Annual Pass and check for a matching photo ID. You might want to choose when you visit carefully: sometimes there's no queue and, like here at 6:45 p.m. on Saturday night, sometime's there's a queue that wraps around the outside of the store. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: The Country Bears will be singing new songs and performing a new act starting this summer. Country Bear Jamboree had its final performances at Magic Kingdom on Friday, January 26 to capacity crowds of guests saying farewell to the version that's been playing some years that was adapted from the original version that opened back in 1971.

…REMINDER: Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Walt Disney World has raised its Annual Passholder discount to 20% through March 31. The offer applies to regularly-priced food and nonalcoholic beverages. Beginning on April 1, the AP Discount will return to 10% and run until the end of the year, exempting certain holidays, special events and dining packages.

…REMINDER: Additional Disney After Hours event dates from April 22 to August 29 are on sale. Details about the After Hours events are posted on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights have been scheduled on select nights into the summer of 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more. The remaining events are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – February 27 and April 23.

EPCOT – March 1.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27.

Early registration opens for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on the other General Registration specified dates. A link to the event registration queue is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder which also includes the link. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website.

The relevant dates for the remaining 2024 Moonlight Magic events are:

Moonlight Magic Event Dates Hotel Reservation Finalization

(Party Size)

by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Disney’s Animal Kingdom February 27 April 23 Early Registration Closed Closed N/A General Registration February 8 April 11 N/A EPCOT March 1 Early Registration Closed N/A General Registration February 15 N'A Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park June 4 July 11 Early Registration May 2 May 2 April 28 General Registration May 9 June 27 N/A Disney’s Hollywood Studios August 27 Early Registration August 1 July 28 General Registration August 15 N/A

Eligible Disney Vacation Club members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year. The Hotel Reservation Finalization (Party Size) deadline is the date by which an eligible DVC member's qualifying hotel reservation has to have the number of guests listed on the hotel reservation that will be the maximum number of Moonlight Magic guests that can attend an event (if successfully registered); the hotel reservation may be modified after this date subject to the usual reservation rules, but those modifications will not increase the number of attendees that can attend a registered event. Canceling a qualifying hotel reservation after registering for a Moonlight Magic event during the Early Registration window will cancel that registration. The DVC member must attend the Moonlight Magic event to check in with all of their guests present.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club's next new resort, The Cabins at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort, are on sale, with the resort projected to open this summer. These deeded ownership interests expire January 31, 2075.

…As our West Coast readers know, there are lots of ways to celebrate Lunar New Year at Disneyland Resort. At Walt Disney World, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is introducing limited time dishes inspired by traditional cuisines and flavors of one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures from February 9 through February 25.

Crispy Soft Shell Crab with Singaporean-style spicy chili sauce and bao buns. An arrangement of Singaporean cuisine. $17

Flash Fried Whole Branzino, served with sweet and sour sauce and cucumber slaw as well as a choice of white or brown rice. An arrangement of Chinese cuisine, and Chef Masaharu Morimoto signature dish. $42

“Tang Yuan” black sesame paste filled mochi, with warm coconut broth, orange zest, and strawberries. A traditional Chinese dessert. $12

In addition, two specialty cocktails will also be offered:

Good Fortune: Bulleit rye whiskey, apple brandy, peach liqueur, agave, lemon and ginger bitters, topped with red wine. Garnished with a fortune cookie clip on the side. $19

Jade Empress - Hendrick's gin, orgeat, Luxardo maraschino, lemon, matcha, and Fee foam. Garnished with matcha salt rim. $18

…REMINDER: It's strawberry season, and to celebrate, Jaleo Disney Springs is bringing back its Festival de Fresas, in partnership with Central Florida local farm, Southern Hill Farms. Through February 18, guests can enjoy a menu of sweet and savory specials curated by Head Chef Kristoffer Anderson, all featuring locally grown strawberries from Clermont, Florida. Spanish-style eats include a bright strawberry gazpacho, scallop crudo accented with sweet berries and a special strawberries and cream dessert. Additional items include an avant-garde Cono de Fresa y Queso Mamá Marisa, a signature Jaleo small bite of strawberry marmalade and blue cheese decorated with crumbled pistachios. This year, guests who indulge in the Strawberry Festival at Jaleo will receive an exclusive offer for a “U-Pick Strawberries” experience at Southern Hill Farms. The family-owned operation is a 120-acre farm, featuring strawberry, blueberry, peach and sunflower u-pick activities from December to May.

…REMINDER: With Valentine's Day just ahead, a few of the Disney Springs operators want you to know about some of their special offerings.

Summer House on the Lake

From February 14 to 18, the recently opened Summer House on the Lake will offer four specials to celebrate its first Valentine’s Day in Disney Springs. Dishes include Cracked Jonah Crab Claws, Hearts of Palm and Key West Pink Shrimp Salad and Florida Lobster Risotto. For dessert, guests can indulge in Chocolate Cake served with raspberry mousse and sweetheart bark. See the full menu of Valentine’s Day specials here. Reservations recommended.

From February 14 to 18, the recently opened Summer House on the Lake will offer four specials to celebrate its first Valentine’s Day in Disney Springs. Dishes include Cracked Jonah Crab Claws, Hearts of Palm and Key West Pink Shrimp Salad and Florida Lobster Risotto. For dessert, guests can indulge in Chocolate Cake served with raspberry mousse and sweetheart bark. See the full menu of Valentine’s Day specials here. Reservations recommended. Chicken Guy!

Chicken Guy! will offer a Valentine's Day Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake Shake it describes as "A delicious blend of hand-spun vanilla soft serve, cheesecake, strawberries and crushed OREO cookies, topped with fresh whipped cream, more crushed OREO cookies and strawberry syrup." The shake will be available at both the Disney Springs and Winter Park locations until March 31.

Chicken Guy! will offer a Valentine's Day Oreo Strawberry Cheesecake Shake it describes as "A delicious blend of hand-spun vanilla soft serve, cheesecake, strawberries and crushed OREO cookies, topped with fresh whipped cream, more crushed OREO cookies and strawberry syrup." The shake will be available at both the Disney Springs and Winter Park locations until March 31. Jaleo Disney Springs

On Valentine’s Day, guests can enjoy any bottle of wine for half the price, allowing for indulgence and discovery. Additionally, guests can enjoy the last week of Jaleo’s Strawberry Festival described above), in partnership with Southern Hill Farms, featuring a sweet and savory menu of Spanish-style eats, all incorporating locally grown strawberries. Reservations recommended.

…REMINDER: Speaking of food and beverage for Valentine's Day, Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide for celebrating at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

…Enzo’s Hideaway, Disney Springs’ "speakeasy" pouring Prohibition-era cocktails and serving hearty Roman-style dishes, has just added three new cocktails to their beverage menu:

Rum Runner: Plantation 3 Stars, Plantation O.F.T.D., Giffard Banane du Brésil, ChaTraMue, pineapple, mint and lime

The Night Flight: Skyy Infusions Espresso vodka, Caffè Borghetti espresso liqueur, fresh nitro-infused espresso, atomized Smith & Cross rum

NA Getaway: Lyre’s nonalcoholic Italian spritz, cold-pressed watermelon juice, pineapple juice, lemon juice and Fee foam

…Congratulations to Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort, right next door to Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, on celebrating its 40th Anniversary. MousePlanet was invited to the celebration event last Thursday, that included Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, and Central Florida Lodging Association President and CEO Robert Argusa, and special guests of honor, 14 employees who have worked at the hotel for 40 years. Mayor Demings proclaimed February 1, 2024 as Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Day, and the resort's General Manager Paul Joseph announced the dedication of an island at the resort to the long-serving employee group, naming it Ruby Island after the 40th "ruby" anniversary—a special bench will be installed in their honor. To learn more about the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress, visit HyattRegencyGrandCypress.com.



Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress opened in 1984, just off Disney Property within a very short distance of what was then the Walt Disney World Village Marketplace and Hotel Plaza Blvd. Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress opened in 1984, just off Disney Property within a very short distance of what was then the Walt Disney World Village Marketplace and Hotel Plaza Blvd.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort celebrated its 40th Anniversary on February 1 by saluting 14 employees who have been with the resort since the beginning. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was on hand to present a Proclamation making February 1, 2024 Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort Day. Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort celebrated its 40th Anniversary on February 1 by saluting 14 employees who have been with the resort since the beginning. Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings was on hand to present a Proclamation making February 1, 2024 Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort Day.

Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort is close enough to Walt Disney World Resort that it can be seen from Disney Skyliner. It is in the center of this view of a flight from Disney's Riviera Resort to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, just beyond Disney Springs. Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Resort is close enough to Walt Disney World Resort that it can be seen from Disney Skyliner. It is in the center of this view of a flight from Disney's Riviera Resort to Disney's Caribbean Beach Resort, just beyond Disney Springs.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Beyond the parks and resorts, the 2024 edition of Disney Princess – The Concert tour kicks off March 5, 2024. The tour features an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrating all the Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens in an evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their "magical Music Director and enchanting Prince." Disney has provided the following list of tour dates with tickets available from the listed venues.

…REMINDER: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) will go on sale starting March 26. Taking place in Anaheim, California August 9 through 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. This year’s event will feature Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Visit D23.com for the latest details.

…REMINDER: While we are talking fan expos, Michele & Scott Atwood, the folks I have gotten to know over the years here in the fan community over at The Main Street Mouse are once again presenting "House of Mouse Expo." The Disney-focused House of Mouse Expo 2024 will take place in Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World on March 2-3 at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The two-day Fan-Event has lined up quite a few Disney stars, celebrity guests, voice actors, and Disney legends for photo ops, autographs, and unforgettable memories. Among those scheduled to appear at House of Mouse Expo 2024: Jim Cummings (Winnie-The-Pooh, Tigger), Bret Iwan (the official voice of Mickey Mouse), Bill Farmer (Goofy, Pluto), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Kevin McNally and Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean), Ross Marquand (Marvel Universe), Terry McGovern (Launchpad McQuack), Irene Bedard (Disney’s Pocahontas) plus from Hocus Pocus 2 Taylor Paige Henderson, Nina Christine Kitchen, and Juju Brenner (Young Sanderson Sisters). More information and tickets are available at HouseOfMouseExpo.com.

…Over in Winter Haven, Florida, the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience will open to LEGOLAND Florida park guests next month on Friday, March 8. The attraction will feature a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model and three interactive areas for guests to build, configure, race, and enjoy. Starting February 15, for a limited time, Florida and Georgia residents can purchase a day and then attend all year long with the "Build-Your-Year Card!" The option to add visits to Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and LEGOLAND Water Park will also be available. Also, starting February 15, the LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering a "Stay for 2, Play for 3 Vacation Package"—stay 2 nights at any of its three on-site hotels and get the 3rd night free when booking 45+ days in advance, plus, receive 3-Day Multi-Park tickets for the price of a 2-Day ticket.

