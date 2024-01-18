Star Wars Episode I Returns to Theaters and The Acolyte Debuts on Disney+

Every saga has a beginning, but what happens before that?



New poster by Matt Ferguson (@cakes_comics) of THE PHANTOM MENACE regarding its re-release this May.

1999's Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace will be back in theaters this coming May for its 25th anniversary. This isn't the first time the film has been re-released. Back in February 2012, it was converted from its Blu-ray media into a 3D theatrical version. This was to be the start of the entire saga (of six episodes up to that time) to be in theaters again, but in 3D. That plan was canceled after Disney acquired Lucasfilm later that year. Now after some time has passed, along with a cool new theatrical poster by Matt Ferguson (who also made new anniversary images for The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi on Disney+), the first story in the Skywalker saga timeline will get a chance to welcome back audiences old and young this summer.

In 1997 Star Wars released the "special edition" cuts of the original trilogy to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the original film. Last year we saw a limited theatrical run of the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi and so this year's re-release may not be the last we see. There may not be a new Star Wars movie in theaters until (maybe?) 2026, so these nostalgic trips could serve as a stopgap until then. In 1997, Star Wars was definitely nostalgic but it's hard for me to grasp how Episode I is already 25 years old and now fairly in the realm of nostalgia—nostalgic to even more generations than in 1997. There are those who grew up with the prequels in much the same way I grew up with the originals and it makes me think that this release will be a nice event to bring together several generations of fans.

When I think back to Phantom, I realize its importance in adding to the lore of Star Wars. It introduced us to the term "padawan" (or padawan learner), meaning the student of a master. The movie itself pushed the word "prequel" into the popular vernacular. The first fully CGI-created character was realized in Jar Jar Binks; Ahmed Best, with his on-set performances, voice-work, and motion-capture acting, in many ways, paved the way for how future CGI movie characters would be developed. I argue that Andy Serkis's Gollum, from The Lord of the Rings, would not have been as successful without the groundwork laid by Best. The film's score, once again created by John Williams, was a feast for the ears and influenced many later soundtracks with his use of choir and full orchestra as in the famous track, "Duel of the Fates." We witnessed a time when there were many Jedi—not just one—who were counselors and peacekeepers of the galaxy while being highly fluent in lightsaber arts. Finally, it told the subtle story of Palpatine and his rise to power—one of the more fascinating aspects of the prequel trilogy in my opinion.

In spite of all that, Phantom Menace remains one of the lowest-rated Star Wars movies by fans and critics—it often swaps places with Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker at that position. While putting nostalgia aside, I can't deny Episode I has pacing issues, wooden dialogue, flat characters, and some CGI effects that don't hold up. Also, some of the film's science-fiction concepts seem mismatched with the more fantasy/fairy-tale aspects introduced in the original stories—case in point: midichlorians. And yet, for many of the reasons mentioned previously, I still like it! I think the teacher/student dynamic throughout the story is good and the production sets itself apart from the original trilogy, like with its clean look, to show how the galaxy changes over time. On top of that, the movie is pretty fun, with some space battles, a likable kid (Anakin) who works his way out of trouble, an exhilarating racing scene, and some amazing fight scenes. I may go see this again on the big screen!

Before the Beginning is The Acolyte



Updated title image for THE ACOLYTE set to debut Summer 2024. © Disney/Lucasfilm.

The tag line for Episode I was, "Every saga has a beginning," and the story did go further back in the timeline than I had originally anticipated; I thought we would see Anakin at about the same age we first met Luke. Even so, George Lucas kept the story en medias ras, in the middle of things. Even in this beginning story, there is still a great amount of history. The characters often refer to events that have happened in the past like the signs of corruption in the Senate and the existence of the Sith. So, even at the first episode, we already have questions regarding things before this point. Well, the upcoming series on Disney+, The Acolyte, may explore some of these quandries.

The "High Republic" era of the Star Wars timeline has been touched on in some recent novels and other media, taking place a few generations before the time of the Skywalkers. The live-action Acolyte is said to pick up its story at the end of the High Republic, or, more specifically, 100 years before Episode I: the Phantom Menace. Not much else has been revealed except that it will follow the story of a former Jedi padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master as they set off to explore some mysteries. I have to say, with the setting and the teacher/student ideas… I'm already hooked. We are in some unexplored territory in the timeline and I'm greatly anticipating the possibilities.

When we join the Jedi in Phantom Menace, they already seem a bit preoccupied with matters of government, which seems a bit out of character for them. Why are they concerned with such things as trade disputes? They also didn't sense the return of the Sith until the dark side users physically showed up and made an attack. I believe The Acolyte could explore this idea that the Jedi, being unopposed for so long, have lost focus of their purpose. In turn, that would mean the series could explore some of the properties of the Sith. Perhaps the Sith, who have been existing in secret, have found powers to cloud the Jedi's vision—such ideas were merely discussed in the prequels. We see that the Jedi aren't perfect, but maybe sinister activities are at work. Since we are at a time before the rise of Palpatine as the Emperor, we may finally get to see what leads to his ultimate takeover. Perhaps we will see something about the mysterious Darth Plagueis the Wise? Maybe we'll learn why the Sith instituted its "Rule of 2," where they only have a master and an apprentice. It could explore some of the core beliefs of the Force regarding the dark side and the light—what does it mean and how does it affect the Force?

One idea I really do hope they present is that of the prophecy mentioned in Episode I, that a chosen Jedi, conceived by midichlorians, will bring balance to the Force. Where did the prophecy come from? Who heard it? What does it really mean? Since we're only 100 years in the past, and we know Yoda lives to be 900 years old, maybe he'll show up. Perhaps he was the one to receive the prophecy and passed it onto Jedi scholars to scour the archives and interpret it. This new series could really go deep into the lore of the Force. None of this would matter if the main characters are uninteresting or if the script isn't top notch. Of course the main story shouldn't be an exploration of ancient Jedi texts (page-turners, they are not) but about important themes in Star Wars like family, friendship, nuturing talents, trust, and the pursuit of truth.

Here's hoping The Acolyte can bring us an exciting story with new characters we will love. Disney+ has really made a galaxy of content and each series has a harder task to stand out than the ones before. I do find it interesting that this series will debut in the summer, not long after Episode I returns to theathers so I think the timing is planned out. While it's hard to break through nostalgia, this new series could really add meaningful substance to the saga.