Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 13, 2024

Writer's Note, News & Views

Ready for Valentine's Day? Duck love is already in bloom at EPCOT, with ducklings in the ponds near Imagination! pavilion this past week!



An early spring: ducklings at EPCOT. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

As for other news, The Walt Disney Company held an earnings call ahead of releasing its most recent financial quarter results last week. Disney confirmed it had the dip in numbers at Walt Disney World Resort it had predicted would occur following the conclusion of the Resort's 50th anniversary celebration. The Parks/Experiences division of the company had a strong quarter anyway, led by the overseas parks and Disney Cruise Line. As for the future, however, do not fall for any of the clickbait out there: notwithstanding a financial reporter asking Disney CEO Bob Iger whether the rumors about the company considering building a "fifth gate" at the Florida property, Bob Iger said no more than the company plans to increase capacity globally (and included Cruise Line in the mix by referencing the three ships already on order which we know are Treasure, Adventure, and the unnamed third one). History suggests the D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) coming up this fall in Anaheim ought to be when we hear some of the Company's plans, but, as you may remember, the last two major D23 events where Parks/Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro took the stage (D23 Expo 2022, Destination D23 2023), the Company only shared "blue sky" capital projects: projects that had not yet been green-lit for construction.

Unlike 2020, when Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl and its quarterback Patrick Mahomes headed to Walt Disney World "next" to celebrate, he went to Disneyland yesterday. Having been to quite a few Magic Kingdom victory celebration parades, I've always been impressed at how many fans of the winning team are along the route to cheer their heroes, so I wonder how many Kansas City Chiefs fans were disappointed at Magic Kingdom today (versus the ones who were excited out at Disneyland in Anaheim). Anyway, congrats to the winners; having watched the televised coverage of the game, I was trying to figure out just how much the various Disney business units spent producing spots and buying advertising time in addition to the "What are you going to do next?" moment for the parks.

Water Park "Swap" Time Coming Up March 17, 2024

As has been the pattern since the "phased" reopening of Walt Disney World Resort began after the temporary pandemic-caused shutdown of 2020, when one water park opens, the other closes. Disney's Blizzard Beach water park is currently operating (on weather-appropriate days) and will continue to do so through March 16, 2024. It will then close for seasonal refurbishment starting March 17 and Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park will open that day for the season.

Based on the fact that Disney Vacation Club has a Moonlight Magic event at Typhoon Lagoon on July 11, it's a safe bet that it will remain open into the summer. Typhoon Lagoon has also hosted the past editions of the Disney H2O Glow After Hours hard ticket events, and we probably will see summer 2024 dates for that event announced soon.



Disney's Typhoon Lagoon will reopen on March 17, 2024, and Disney's Blizzard Beach will close for refurbishment. Except for special events, Typhoon Lagoon usually closes by sunset during its regular operating dates. File photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views around the World

I took advantage of a "Good to Go" date last week and visited Magic Kingdom. I also made it over to EPCOT twice in the past week: once on a day that reservations were required, and I had one, but I did not get over to the park until after 2 p.m. when no reservations are required, and the other time well-after 2 p.m. without even looking whether reservations were required.

I don't know about you, but I'm increasingly confused by what Walt Disney World is trying to accomplish with the reservations system for Passholders and other non-date-based ticket holders. The day that I made a reservation but did not get over to the park until after 2 p.m. sets the scene: what did my holding that reservation accomplish? Did it block someone else from going who had planned to go?

The Parks operated in Florida for almost 50 years without requiring guests to make date-specific reservations and, though Disney does not release the data for those of us outside the company to know for certain, doesn't Disney have enough data to have a good idea about attendance daily by now? Its sales of date-based tickets gives it a heck of a lot of information it did not have back in the day, and before reservations were required, the number of times in a year that one or more parks reached their maximum operating capacity in the pre-pandemic era could be counted on a single hand to the best of my understanding.

Anyway, the early signs of Spring are apparent. Here in Central Florida, February often brings some of the nicest weather days we'll get all year, and the past few days were great examples of that: highs at or above 80° with lows in the high fifties; low humidity and few rain storms that tend to be isolated and, even then, short-lived.

Views of Magic Kingdom



Festival of Fantasy coming down the parade route passes by the increasingly green trees of Frontierland. Festival of Fantasy coming down the parade route passes by the increasingly green trees of Frontierland.

As Festival of Fantasy heads to Liberty Square, you do see that some trees in Florida remain bare at this point in the winter. As Festival of Fantasy heads to Liberty Square, you do see that some trees in Florida remain bare at this point in the winter.

Always a treat (at least to me) to ride the PeopleMover through Space Mountain with its lights on. Probably much less of a treat to those riding or in the queue. This was one of the first times I spotted a line of cast members heading toward the roller coaster inside the mountain. Always a treat (at least to me) to ride the PeopleMover through Space Mountain with its lights on. Probably much less of a treat to those riding or in the queue. This was one of the first times I spotted a line of cast members heading toward the roller coaster inside the mountain.

When "Happily Ever After" fireworks returned last year, they were "enhanced" using the Main Street projection equipment that was installed when Disney Enchantment debuted for the 50th anniversary. This was my first time watching the show from around Center Street since the projectors were added. When "Happily Ever After" fireworks returned last year, they were "enhanced" using the Main Street projection equipment that was installed when Disney Enchantment debuted for the 50th anniversary. This was my first time watching the show from around Center Street since the projectors were added.

This stained glass projection effect on the buildings of Main Street caught my eye during a song from Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." This stained glass projection effect on the buildings of Main Street caught my eye during a song from Disney's "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Near Magic Kingdom, the Disney Vacation Club tower under construction at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort is getting painted. DVC has not announced a date when reservations for the new tower will open or when sales of the timeshare interests will begin. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of EPCOT

