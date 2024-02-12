Disneyland Resort Update for February 20, 2024

News and Views

Ticket sales begin today for Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite

Starting today, Inspire Magic Key holders can purchase tickets to the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events taking place in April and May. The limited pre-sale begins "no earlier than" 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 20. On Wednesday and Thursday, February 21 and 22, all levels of Magic Key holders will have the opportunity to purchase pre-sale tickets, before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 23.

Disney has scheduled twice as many Star Wars Nites this year, holding events on April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; and May 2, 7 & 9. The event officially begins at 9:00 p.m. each night, though ticket holders can enter Disneyland as early as 6:00 p.m. Tickets start at $159 per person, ages 3 and up, and parking is not included.



Fans are invited to participate in several "bring-your-own-lightsaber" moments during Star Wars Nites. Photo courtesy Disney.

New for this release, Disney is giving users the option to be notified by email when it's their turn to purchase tickets through the virtual queue. Customers can enter their email address when they enter the virtual queue, and will be notified by email when their wait is up. Once notified, users have 10 minutes to enter the online store to purchase their tickets. This is an improvement over having to keep an eye on your computer browser for however long you're in the virtual queue, but it also requires users to check their email frequently, or at least enable push notifications.

New details released about the event last week include a new Friends of the Force Cavalcade, where guests dressed as Star Wars characters can participate in a procession down Main Street, U.S.A. and gather for a group photo in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. Guests are also encouraged to bring their lightsabers and take part in a Star Wars Nite Lightsaber instructional to better learn to handle their weapon, and then participate in a Resistance Show of Unity near the Millennium Falcon.

Of course Disney has created a full lineup of special treats for the events, with Cafe Orleans offering a special menu during the events. Reservations for this dining package have not yet opened.

Anaheim Ducks Days this week

Fans of the Anaheim Ducks hockey team have two chances to celebrate their team at Disney California Adventure this week, during a pair of Anaheim Ducks Days on February 22 and 23. The two-day event commemorates the team's 30th anniversary.

Thursday, February 22 features current players from the Anaheim Ducks roster; Friday, February 23 features Ducks alumni and a photo opportunity with the Stanley Cup (the trophy, not the drinkware).



Fans of the Anaheim Ducks can celebrate the team's 30th anniversary with two events this week. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney hasn't released a full schedule for the two days, but we know the Anaheim Ducks Cavalcade takes place at 1:45 p.m. each day.

Wristbands for the meet-and-greet experience will be distributed at park opening in the Hollywood Backlot area, but Disney hasn't said what time the players will be on hand. Last year the meet-and-greets took place in the afternoon after the cavalcade, so plan to arrive at park opening and stay until late afternoon.

In 2023, the event merchandise was released outside the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus, but Disney hasn't confirmed that location this year. The 2024 merchandise selection again includes apparel (tee and spirit jersey), headwear, a commemorative puck, limited-edition pin and more. No discounts apply.

Fans can again participate in the Fan Zone in the Hyperion Courtyard, and listen to a live band and the Anaheim Ducks DJs throughout the day. The Animation Academy will focus on Disney ducks for the day.

Of course, there will be Anaheim Ducks-inspired snacks at locations in Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land, including the Hollywood Lounge and Studio Catering Co.

Magic Key holders can receive an Anaheim Ducks rally towel during the celebration. Towels will be distributed outside the Hyperion Theater from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, while supplies last.

Anaheim Ducks Day debuted in 2019, and celebrates the team that was founded by the Walt Disney Company.

Celebrate Gospel wraps this week

This year's final Celebrate Gospel day at Disneyland is Saturday, February 24. The event is headlined this Saturday by Tasha Cobbs Leonard, joined by Southern California community choir groups. The performances are 2:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Fantasyland Theater in Disneyland.

There are also a variety of new menu items available at select Disneyland Resort restaurants, including a fried chicken bowl from Troubadour Tavern (available February 16–18 and 23–25) and sweet potato fries poutine from the Lobby Lounge at the Disneyland Hotel (available through February 29).



Tasha Cobbs Leonard will perform at Disneyland for the final weekend of the Celebrate Gospel festival. Photo courtesy Disney.

Food and Wine Festival preview

The Lunar New Year Celebration has barely concluded at Disney's California Adventure, and Disney is already tempting us with a preview of the dishes planned for the upcoming California Food and Wine Festival. The festival begins on March 1, 2024, and features a menu of new dishes and returning favorites.



This cheeseburger bao is one of several new dishes offered up at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival, which runs March 1 through April 22. Photo courtesy Disney.

There are 10 Festival Marketplace booths this year, down from 12 in 2023. Gone are Avocado Time, I Heart Artichokes, and the Berry Patch. New this year is Earth Eats, featuring dishes made with Impossible-brand proteins. Continuing the practice we saw at both the Festival of Holidays and Lunar New Year offerings, each booth has just one or two entrees, along with beverage options. However, more restaurants in DCA and even Downtown Disney and the Disneyland Resort hotels are participating in the Festival.

For the first time, visitors have two Sip & Savor pass options, one with four credits and one with eight. The four-credit version may be just right for someone only visiting the Festival one day, while the eight-credit option may be better for couples. Pricing has not been released.

Here's a rundown on the offerings at each Festival Marketplace location. Each location will also sell the two stainless steel stemless glasses released for this festival.

California Craft Brews

[We can't help but wonder if the cheeseburger bao is similar to the cheeseburger bun served at Satu'li Canteen in Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disney's Animal Kingdom).

The following offerings at California Craft Brews are all new:

Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish

S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow

Frozen Mangonada Beer Slush: Brewery X Baja Boi, mango purée, rock melon syrup, grapefruit juice, and mango-chamoy glaze

Brewery X Baja Boi Mexican Lager with salt and lime (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

La Bodega Brewing Company Pay the Piper Double IPA (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Eagle Rock Brewery Golden Ale (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime

Unsung Brewing Co. Intracore IPA (Michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Bottle Logic Brewing Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Crowns & Hops Inglewood Sun West Coast IPA (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Left Coast Brewing Co. Del Mar St. Dortmunder-style Export Lager (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Full Circle Brewing Company Peachy Vibes Wheat Ale (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Mission Brewing Foggy Shores Hefeweizen (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

New – Stone Brewing Stone Ruination Double IPA (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Delahunt Brewing Co. Salvatore Italian Pilsner (michelada version available with chile-lime seasoning and a lime)

Cal-IPA Beer Flight

Spring Favorites Beer Flight

West Coast Beer Flight

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

New – Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip

– Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche

New – Kiwi-Apple Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, apple juice, and kiwi and Granny Smith apple syrups garnished with a purple orchid (non-alcoholic beverage)

– Kiwi-Apple Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, apple juice, and kiwi and Granny Smith apple syrups garnished with a purple orchid (non-alcoholic beverage) New – Tangerine Tiki Cocktail: Dark rum, vanilla-citrus liqueur, tangerine and lime juices, and honey syrup garnished with a dried red pineapple wheel

D-Lish

Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon

New – Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée

– Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée New – Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler: Gold Peak Black Tea, huckleberry and agave syrups, grapefruit soda, and lemon and orange juices garnished with an orange wedge (Non-alcoholic beverage)



IMPOSSIBLE Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated parmesan is served at the new Earth Eats marketplace. Photo courtesy Disney.

Earth Eats

New – Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated parmesan

– Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated parmesan New – Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream

– Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream Watermelon Cucumber Mojito: White rum, watermelon liqueur, mojito and cucumber syrups, watermelon purée, and lime juice topped with Topo Chico and garnished with a watermelon spear with Tajín twist

Garlic Kissed

Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri

Guava-Lychee Mule: Vodka, guava nectar, ginger and lychee syrups, and lemon juice topped with guava cider and garnished with a lemon wheel

Golden Dreams

New – Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres

– Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres New – Fig Matcha Latte: Matcha, soy milk, and coconut and simple syrups topped with a fig oat sweet cream and garnished with matcha powder (Non-alcoholic beverage)

– Fig Matcha Latte: Matcha, soy milk, and coconut and simple syrups topped with a fig oat sweet cream and garnished with matcha powder (Non-alcoholic beverage) Blueberry Pancake Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, maple syrup, brown butter and demerara syrups, and oat milk with a blueberry sweet cream garnished with cinnamon-flavored cereal crumble (Non-alcoholic beverage)

New – Peach Cobbler Cocktail: Moonshine, peach and amaretto liqueur, peach nectar, condensed milk, vanilla and cinnamon syrups, and lemon juice garnished with frozen peaches



Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad is served at the LA Style marketplace. Photo courtesy Disney.

LA Style

New – Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero

– Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero New – Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)

– Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo New – Spicy Strawberry Cocktail: Gin, strawberry and tamarind purées, strawberry syrup, pineapple juice, chile spices, and Tajín chamoy garnished with a Tamarindo straw

Nuts About Cheese

New – BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions

– BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces

New – PB&J Whiskey Shake: Peanut butter whiskey, raspberry liqueur, vanilla ice cream, Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. Mexico Origin Coffee, and peanut butter & raspberry syrups, garnished with a raspberry

Peppers Cali-Ente

New – Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp

– Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses

Cantarito-Style Paloma: Reposado tequila, habanero-infused pineapple juice, lime juice, rock melon syrup, and Fresca garnished with a pineapple wheel and Tajín Clásico

Uncork California

New – Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries

– Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries New – Chrysanthemum Mimosa: Prosecco with lemonade and rock melon and chrysanthemum syrups

– Chrysanthemum Mimosa: Prosecco with lemonade and rock melon and chrysanthemum syrups New – Hibiscus-Rose Mimosa: Prosecco with hibiscus tea and rose syrup

– Hibiscus-Rose Mimosa: Prosecco with hibiscus tea and rose syrup New – Apricot-Lavender Mimosa: Prosecco with apricot purée and lavender syrup

– Apricot-Lavender Mimosa: Prosecco with apricot purée and lavender syrup New – Rosé Margarita: Blanco tequila, rosé, lemon juice, white peach and agave syrups, and cantaloupe purée garnished with a lemon wheel

– Rosé Margarita: Blanco tequila, rosé, lemon juice, white peach and agave syrups, and cantaloupe purée garnished with a lemon wheel New – Scharffenberger Cellars Brut Excellence

– Scharffenberger Cellars Brut Excellence New – Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay

– Rodney Strong Chalk Hill Chardonnay New – Conundrum White Blend

– Conundrum White Blend New – Daou Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc

– Daou Vineyards Sauvignon Blanc New – Cline Old Vine Zinfandel

– Cline Old Vine Zinfandel New – Fess Parker Frontier Red Blend

– Fess Parker Frontier Red Blend New – Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon

– Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon New – White Wine Flight

– White Wine Flight New – Red Wine Flight

Food and Wine Extras

In addition to the food and drink offerings in the park, Disney will host a series of special, added-cost events during the Food and Wine Festival. Reservations are required, and can fill up fast. The signature event of the series, the A Gastronomic Journey at Napa Rose, has already reached capacity.

Sonoma Terrace Beverage Education & Tasting Seminars

Choose from seminars focusing on micheladas, beer, wine, mixology, or even wine and chocolate. Sessions are most Friday, Saturday and Sundays at the Sonoma Terrace, and are $25 per person. View the complete list on the Disneyland website. Theme park reservations and admission are required, and are not included.

Carthay Circle Winemaker Receptions

Choose from three events hosted at Carthay Circle Restaurant inside Disney California Adventure. Each wine is paired with an appetizer from the restaurant's culinary team. Each event is $175 per person, plus tax and gratuities. Book online.

Friday, March 15 – Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception with Jared Gutierrez, Baja Wine

Friday, March 29 – Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception with Tony Lombardi, Lombardi Wines

Friday, April 12 – Carthay Circle Winemaker Reception with Nat Komes, Flora Springs Napa Valley Family Estate

"A Walk on the Silverado Trail"

"A Walk on the Silverado Trail" Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Food & Wine Experience gives guests the opportunity to meet with representatives from more than a dozen Napa Valley wineries. The event is Friday, April 19 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Hearthstone Lounge at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel. The cost is $250 per person, plus tax and gratuities. Book online.

Mixology Class at Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar

If you can take a Monday off, head to Trader Sam's Enchanted Tiki Bar and learn to mix your own tiki cocktail. Sessions are $159 per person, plus tax and gratuities, and participants get to take home a tiki mug.

Events take place at 11:00 AM, 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM each day. Book online.

Monday, March 11, 2024

Monday, March 25, 2024

Monday, April 8, 2024

Monday, April 22, 2024

Cast members seek to unionize

Cast members who work in the character and parades departments at the Disneyland Resort last week announced their intention to join their counterparts at Walt Disney World in seeking membership in the Actors' Equity Association. Calling themselves "Magic United," these employees have begun to distribute union authorization cards to 1,700 employees, and say they plan to seek voluntary recognition from Disney Resort Entertainment once a majority of the workers have signed.



The performers who portray Mickey and friends are seeking representation with the Actors' Equity Association. MousePlanet file photo.

In a statement released by Equity, the leaders of Magic United wrote,

“As the Entertainment Cast Members at the Disneyland Resort, it is time for us to come together as a union, to use our collective power to ensure that the park is a safer, more sustainable place to build careers and share magic with Guests from all over the world. We chose Actors’ Equity Association as our union because we’ve seen how well they work with Disney in Florida, on Broadway and on tour. Our Walt Disney World colleagues exemplify how you can be pro-Disney and pro-union at the same time. Furthermore, the vast majority of our park colleagues here in Anaheim already have union representation. It’s a win/win: when we can speak with a collective voice, we can have a clearer, more productive conversation with our employer. "

In a statement to NBC News, a Disneyland official said, “We believe that our Cast Members deserve to have all the facts and the right to a confidential vote that recognizes their individual choices.”

This and That

...The city of Anaheim will host another public workshop on Monday, February 25 to discuss the proposed Disneyland Forward expansion project. The meeting takes place at 5:00 p.m., and is open to the public. Planning commission officials will discuss Disney's proposed redevelopment of land the company already owns in Anaheim, which could include building new hotels, parking structures, attractions, entertainment venues and potentially even another theme park.

The city held a similar workshop in January; you can read the presentation on the city website. The city plans to hold a Planning Commission public hearing in March, 2024, and a City Council public hearing in April 2024 to allow public comment on the proposed project.

...Tickets are still on sale for the first-ever Disney Channel Nite on March 5. The March 7 event has sold out. These tickets are $139 per person, and are available through the Disneyland website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Resort Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Mark Twain Riverboat – refurbishment extended through February 23.

Astro Orbitor – closed for refurbishment through March 14.

Haunted Mansion – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023. Grizzly River Run – closed for refurbishment through February 29.

closed for refurbishment through February 29. Inside Out Emotional Whirlwind – closed for refurbishment through February 8.

– closed for refurbishment through February 8. Radiator Springs Racers – closed for refurbishment February 26 through March 1.

closed for refurbishment February 26 through March 1. Incredicoaster – closed for refurbishment March 4–14.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes for refurbishment March 4. Reopening date not published.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2024

2024 Mickey's Mix Magic – presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks.

– presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks. Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park – February 22 & 23.

– February 22 & 23. Celebrate Gospel at Disneyland – February 24, 2024

– February 24, 2024 Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22.

– March 1 through April 22. Mini Gay Day (unofficial event) – March 2. More information on the event website.

(unofficial event) – March 2. More information on the event website. Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Night – March 5 & 7. Tickets on sale now. More information at the event website.

– March 5 & 7. Tickets on sale now. More information at the event website. Wondrous Journeys – presented nightly March 22 through April 14.

– presented nightly March 22 through April 14. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2.

– April 3 through June 2. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale February 20 to Inspire Magic Key holders; February 21 and 22 to all Magic Key holders; and February 23 to the general public. Details at the event website.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale February 20 to Inspire Magic Key holders; February 21 and 22 to all Magic Key holders; and February 23 to the general public. Details at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale. D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website.

(formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31.

– August 23 through October 31. Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2.

– August 23 through November 2. (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8. Registration opens February 6 for Club runDisney members, and February 13 for all others.

– September 5–8. Registration opens February 6 for Club runDisney members, and February 13 for all others. Gay Days Anaheim (unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Kids’ Special Offer Ticket Children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024 with this new discounted admission. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add-on optional park-hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Pricing is below, with the regular price noted so you can see the savings. Ticket

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper

(regular price) Ticket with Disney Genie+

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+

(regular price) 1-day $50

($98-183) $85

($163-248) $80

($128-$213) $115

($193-278) 2-day $100

($290) $165

($350) $160

($350) $225

($350) 3-day $150

($365) $220

($435) $240

($455) $310

($525) Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket—and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids’ Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches." In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance. Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Holiday 2023 Hotel Offer: Save up to 15% on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels from October 22 through December 21, 2023, when you book by December 11, 2023. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off select stays. Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from October 22 through December 21, 2023; travel must be completed by December 22, 2023. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2023 Ticket discounts Through December 15, 2023, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $245

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $320

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $280

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $380 Disneyland tickets may be used January 9 through December 16, 2023, excluding the spring break blockout of April 2–15, 2023. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 16, 2023. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2023 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 9 through December 15, 2023. You can book now through December 11, 2023, and travel must be completed by December 16, 2023. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (844) 776-0015 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked. *NEW* 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. *NEW* 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

EE –Early Entry for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year – January 23 through February 18, 2024

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22, 2024

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

2/18 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Lunar New Year Celebration Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Anaheim Ducks Days at Disney California Adventure Park Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Celebrate Gospel 2/25 2/26 2/27 2/28 2/29 3/1 3/2 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/3 3/4 3/5 3/6 3/7 3/8 3/9 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

