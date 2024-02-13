Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 21, 2024

Writer's Note, News & Views

If you read our Walt Disney World Resort Update for February 13, 2024, that morning and you have not seen any other Walt Disney World news in the past week, you may have missed that Disney announced that Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open this summer at Magic Kingdom. As you may recall, the attraction replacing Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom which chronologically follows the story of Disney's The Princess and the Frog, was originally announced to be debuting in "late 2024" at both Magic Kingdom and Disneyland. The full details were published on Disney Parks Blog, and for those of you wondering: the Disneyland version of the attraction remains slated for "later in 2024."



Disney also provided a first look at a Tiana animatronic that guests will see when experiencing Tiana's Bayou Adventure, opening at Magic Kingdom this Summer. Disney says that there will be dozens of new animatronics in the attraction. Photo courtesy Disney.

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival gets underway in just over a week, on February 28. MousePlanet has been invited to a media event during its first day, and I'll provide coverage on our social media channels and an overview of this year's Festival which runs only until May 27 in a future Update. In the meantime, Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide to the Festival, with a first look at the nearly 20 Outdoor Kitchens and over 60 new items offered this year. As usual, guests will be able to pick up a Festival Passport with all the details, and for those that take the "food stroll," over the course of the Festival, purchasing five of eight specified bites from the Outdoor Kitchens and getting stamps on the Passport, there's an exclusive treat at Pineapple Promenade.

And, yes, speaking of Tiana, her topiary likeness which debuted at last year's Festival, will be back this year. Disney Parks Blog posted some "secrets" about the topiary that may be of interest.



The areas directly north of Walt Disney World Resort and to the northwest are not places tourists usually venture. In the past, they were largely undeveloped, and in the past decade or so, the significant development that has occurred (and is still underway) is a mix of residential and commercial areas designed to support residents rather than tourists. When driving around these areas, I often find unexpected views in the distance like this one which includes TRON Lightcycle Run, Space Mountain, Bay Lake Tower, and Disney's Contemporary Resort all due east of FL-429. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

There were no major Walt Disney World Resort news items this week, and with the Festival not starting until Wednesday, there likely will not be any before our next usual Update publication window on Tuesday. I have been invited to a media event showing off the new Evermore Resort practically next door to Walt Disney World Resort next Tuesday, so I may hold next week's Update until Wednesday to share those details as well.



With the parks and attractions area usually rather busy during the Presidents Day weekend, I decided to visit family in South Florida over the weekend. Driving the Florida Turnpike, you still have opportunities to see Mickey Mouse, like at the Fort Drum Service Center where I stopped for The Original 1792 from its Earl of Sandwich counter. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…The newest baby African elephant born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Corra, made her debut on the Kilimanjaro Safaris' savanna this past week. Weighing in at 312-pounds, the two-month-old is the calf of Nadirah, who also was born at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, which makes Corra the first second-generation elephant in Animal Kingdom’s history. On the savanna, Corra joins not only her mother, but a herd that includes her aunts Stella and Luna, as well as her grandmother, Donna. Adult males do not live with the herd, but Corra’s dad, Mac, also lives at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Two more elephant calves are expected in 2025, and Disney Parks Blog has the details of the time and care put in by the animal care team in collaboration with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan which results in the births at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.



Baby African elephant Corra may be spotted on Kilimanjaro Safaris' savanna with her mother Nadirah. Photo courtesy Disney Parks.

…March is Women's History Month, and it starts in just over a week. You know what that means, right? Of course, Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide! All four theme parks, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon, Disney Springs, and many of the Disney Resort Hotels have special offerings during March.

…Disney debuted a new line of villains-inspired new gowns at Magic Kingdom earlier this month that are part of the 2024 Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings collection from Allure Bridals. The dresses are inspired by Disney’s Ursula, Maleficent, the evil Queen, and Jafar. The four styles are now available in either a black or ivory colorway, starting at $2,000, though you won't find them for sale in the parks. The collection also includes Disney Princess-inspired gowns. Authorized Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection retailers can be found at https://allurebridals.com/retail-finder/.



A Maleficent-inspired gown is part of the 2024 Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings collection. Prices start at $2,000 (fire-breathing dragon float not included). Photo courtesy Disney.

…DJ Khaled, disc jockey, record producer, and record executive, visited the cast and crew of "Drawn to Life" presented by Disney & Cirque du Soleil, over the weekend at Disney Springs.

…LAST CHANCE: The newest complimentary Annual Passholder magnet features Hei Hei from the Disney animated film, Moana. It is available at Creations Shop at EPCOT until February 23, 2024, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The usual details apply: while supplies last, limit one per passholder, proof of pass and photo ID required, must enter the park with valid admission (and the usual rules for reservations, visiting after 2 p.m., good-to-go days, and pass-specific blockout dates remain unchanged). Next door at Connections Café, passholders can also purchase a Hei Hei Liege Waffle while supplies last.



The latest complimentary AP magnet features Hei Hei from "Moana." File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Walt Disney World has raised its Annual Passholder discount to 20% through March 31. The offer applies to regularly-priced food and nonalcoholic beverages. Beginning on April 1, the AP Discount will return to 10% and run until the end of the year, exempting certain holidays, special events and dining packages.

…REMINDER: Additional Disney After Hours event dates from April 22 to August 29 are on sale. Details about the After Hours events are posted on this page of DisneyWorld.com.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights have been scheduled on select nights into the summer of 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more. The remaining events are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – February 27 and April 23.

EPCOT – March 1.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27.

Early registration opens for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on the other General Registration specified dates. A link to the event registration queue is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder which also includes the link. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website.

The relevant dates for the remaining 2024 Moonlight Magic events are:

Moonlight Magic Event Dates Hotel Reservation Finalization

(Party Size)

by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Disney’s Animal Kingdom February 27 April 23 Early Registration Closed Closed N/A General Registration Closed April 11 N/A EPCOT March 1 Early Registration Closed N/A General Registration Closed N'A Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park June 4 July 11 Early Registration May 2 May 2 April 28 General Registration May 9 June 27 N/A Disney’s Hollywood Studios August 27 Early Registration August 1 July 28 General Registration August 15 N/A

Eligible Disney Vacation Club members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year. The Hotel Reservation Finalization (Party Size) deadline is the date by which an eligible DVC member's qualifying hotel reservation has to have the number of guests listed on the hotel reservation that will be the maximum number of Moonlight Magic guests that can attend an event (if successfully registered); the hotel reservation may be modified after this date subject to the usual reservation rules, but those modifications will not increase the number of attendees that can attend a registered event. Canceling a qualifying hotel reservation after registering for a Moonlight Magic event during the Early Registration window will cancel that registration. The DVC member must attend the Moonlight Magic event to check in with all of their guests present.

…LAST CHANCE: As our West Coast readers know, there are lots of ways to celebrate Lunar New Year at Disneyland Resort. At Walt Disney World, Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is introducing limited time dishes inspired by traditional cuisines and flavors of one of the most important celebrations of the year among East and Southeast Asian cultures through February 25.

Crispy Soft Shell Crab with Singaporean-style spicy chili sauce and bao buns. An arrangement of Singaporean cuisine. $17

Flash Fried Whole Branzino, served with sweet and sour sauce and cucumber slaw as well as a choice of white or brown rice. An arrangement of Chinese cuisine, and Chef Masaharu Morimoto signature dish. $42

“Tang Yuan” black sesame paste-filled mochi, with warm coconut broth, orange zest, and strawberries. A traditional Chinese dessert. $12

In addition, two specialty cocktails will also be offered:

Good Fortune – Bulleit rye whiskey, apple brandy, peach liqueur, agave, lemon and ginger bitters, topped with red wine. Garnished with a fortune cookie clip on the side. $19

Jade Empress – Hendrick's gin, orgeat, Luxardo maraschino, lemon, matcha, and Fee foam. Garnished with matcha salt rim. $18

…REMINDER: Beyond the parks and resorts, the 2024 edition of Disney Princess – The Concert tour kicks off March 5, 2024. The tour features an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrating all the Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens in an evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their "magical Music Director and enchanting Prince." Disney has provided the following list of tour dates with tickets available from the listed venues.

…REMINDER: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) will go on sale starting March 26. Taking place in Anaheim, California August 9 through 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. This year’s event will feature Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Visit D23.com for the latest details.

…REMINDER: While we are talking fan expos, Michele & Scott Atwood, the folks I have gotten to know over the years here in the fan community over at The Main Street Mouse are once again presenting "House of Mouse Expo." The Disney-focused House of Mouse Expo 2024 will take place in Central Florida just minutes from Walt Disney World on March 2-3 at the Osceola Heritage Park Events Center in Kissimmee, Florida. The two-day Fan-Event has lined up quite a few Disney stars, celebrity guests, voice actors, and Disney legends for photo ops, autographs, and unforgettable memories. Among those scheduled to appear at House of Mouse Expo 2024: Jim Cummings (Winnie-The-Pooh, Tigger), Bret Iwan (the official voice of Mickey Mouse), Bill Farmer (Goofy, Pluto), Kaitlyn Robrock (Minnie Mouse), Kevin McNally and Martin Klebba (Pirates of the Caribbean), Ross Marquand (Marvel Universe), Terry McGovern (Launchpad McQuack), Irene Bedard (Disney’s Pocahontas) plus from Hocus Pocus 2 Taylor Paige Henderson, Nina Christine Kitchen, and Juju Brenner (Young Sanderson Sisters). More information and tickets are available at HouseOfMouseExpo.com.

…NEW Fairly close to Disney’s Animal Kingdom just beyond Disney property, Island H2O Water Park has announced its 2024 Season Opening and event lineup, which will kick off with a spring break bash, March 14-23. All 2024 events are included with the purchase of season passes. For a limited time, guests can obtain season passes for $62.99 per person, or $15.75 per person for four months. Each season pass includes unlimited visits throughout the season, free parking, a complimentary friend ticket for 2024, and a souvenir drink bottle. For more information, to purchase tickets, or secure season passes, visit IslandH2OWaterPark.com.

…REMINDER: Over in Winter Haven, Florida, the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience will open to LEGOLAND Florida park guests next month on Friday, March 8. MousePlanet has been invited to the opening. The attraction will feature a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model and three interactive areas for guests to build, configure, race, and enjoy. Starting February 15, for a limited time, Florida and Georgia residents can purchase a day and then attend all year long with the "Build-Your-Year Card!" The option to add visits to Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and LEGOLAND Water Park will also be available. Also, starting February 15, the LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering a "Stay for 2, Play for 3 Vacation Package"—stay 2 nights at any of its three on-site hotels and get the 3rd night free when booking 45+ days in advance, plus, receive 3-Day Multi-Park tickets for the price of a 2-Day ticket.

Join Our Networks

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

With the start of the New Year, Disney announced a new Florida Resident ticket deal. The new Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket 2-day ticket is available for $199 (plus tax); a 3-day ticket is $219 (plus tax). This IS NOT A DATE-BASED Ticket, so park reservations ARE required, and it is valid for use through March 15, 2024 (including weekends). The tickets do not need be used on consecutive days, but park reservations are required and subject to Disney-imposed limits, capacity limits, and availability. For details, including including proof of residency requirements, add-ons like Park Hopper, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Disney+ subscribers can get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through September 30, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers for additional offer details!

Guests can save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels when booking a stay of 5 nights or longer most nights March 25 through October 3, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers to learn more. If logged in with your My Disney Experience credentials, you can also view Passholder offers where the discount applies regardless of the number of nights for arrivals March 25 to July 7, 2024.

For families looking to book their spring travel, Walt Disney World offers the Kids Play & Dine for 50% Off. For stays with arrivals nights from: March 3-24 and April 7-June 30, 2024, children (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. Guests can book packages now at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.