Disneyland Resort Update for March 4, 2024

News and Views

Best Bites of the 2024 California Food and Wine Festival

The 2024 California Food and Wine Festival is officially underway at Disney California Adventure park at the Disneyland Resort, with eight Festival Marketplace booths, live entertainment, event-exclusive merchandise and a variety of culinary demonstrations, beverage seminars and special winemaker events.



The Disney California Food & Wine Festival runs through April 22. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

I spent Friday eating my way through Disney California Adventure, trying to sample the best of the festival so I could make recommendations to our readers. I got full well before I was able to sample everything I hoped, so consider this a Part 1, with more to come. Here's what I tried, what I loved and what I don't need to order again. I don't drink alcohol, so I don't have any recommendations regarding the adult beverages in the lineup.



The Impossible Chicken Parm Bites and Impossible Beef Stroganoff from the Earth Eats booth. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Earth Eats

New – Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan

– Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan New – Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream

This booth is the newest addition to the festival lineup, and both entrées are made with Impossible brand meat substitutes. However, neither dish is considered vegan, because they both use egg and/or dairy ingredients. The Impossible Beef Stroganoff sauce had good flavor and texture, but the egg noodles in the portion I received were quite overcooked. I wasn't expecting the Impossible Chicken Parm Bites to basically be faux chicken nuggets covered in marinara sauce, but that's what it turned out to be. My kids would have happily eaten both dishes, but I'm not going back for seconds. However, if you're truly curious to try meat substitutes, this is an accessible way to explore them.



The Cheeseburger Bao from California Craft Brews. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

California Craft Brews

Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish

S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow

During a presentation to the media, Jimmy Weita, Executive Chef for Disney California Adventure, said that his concept for the cheeseburger bao was to be a cross between a Big Mac and a Double Double. I agree the dish hits all the right flavor notes, but the proportions didn't work for me. Of course, my bao came so overdressed with Thousand Island and relish that it overpowered the other flavors. Still, I love the concept and after talking with friends who liked the dish a lot, I'm going to give it another try. The s'mores caramel tart is a delicious dish of caramel and chocolate, but so rich that I'd recommend sharing with a friend.



BBQ Beef Brisket Slider, Kiwi-Apple Lemonade and Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings from Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo

New – Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip

– Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche

New – Kiwi-Apple Lemonade: Minute Maid Lemonade, apple juice, and kiwi and Granny Smith apple syrups garnished with a purple orchid (non-alcoholic beverage)

This year Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo is serving up baked wings coated in a cheese pizza seasoning, accompanied with an herb-packed ranch dressing. The wings were just OK, but the dip was fantastic. The BBQ beef brisket slider is a returning favorite, and was just as good this year as in the past. I'm always a sucker for a new non-alcoholic drink, and the kiwi-apple lemonade looked intriguing. The flavor was good but it was so sweet I watered it down after a few sips.



Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese, Grilled Top Sirloin, Olive Oil Cake and Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler from the D-Lish and Garlic Kissed booths. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

D-Lish and Garlic Kissed

Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon

New – Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée

– Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée New – Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler: Gold Peak Black Tea, huckleberry and agave syrups, grapefruit soda, and lemon and orange juices garnished with an orange wedge (Non-alcoholic beverage)

– Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler: Gold Peak Black Tea, huckleberry and agave syrups, grapefruit soda, and lemon and orange juices garnished with an orange wedge (Non-alcoholic beverage) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri

These two booths share a single ordering point this year, so be prepared for that. They also had my favorite dishes of the festival so far. The carbonara mac and cheese is a returning favorite, and it's hard to say no to a dish topped with peppery bacon. Likewise the grilled top sirloin is a must-have dish every year, with cheesy masked potatoes and a garlicky chimichurri sauce. The huckleberry-citrus cooler was the perfect drink to wash down the two rich entrées. But my favorite dish of the event was dessert - the new olive oil cake from D-Lish. The cake was light and moist, and the lemon curd glaze gave it a perfect sweet / tart bite. You can't go wrong with any of the items on this list.



Shrimp Papas Locas are cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Peppers Cali-Ente

New – Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp

– Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses

The chile relleno empanada was such a hit last year that I wasn't surprised to see it back this year. The dish was sold out when I stopped by the booth on Friday, but I did get to sample the new shrimp papas locas. The potatoes have something of a smashed tater tot consistency, and are topped with cheese sauce and grilled shrimp. I heard a few guests say that the shrimp were too spicy, but I didn't find them to be overly so. It wasn't my favorite dish of the festival, but I'd go back if I was craving something cheesy and spicy.



Goofy greets visitors at a new photo spot in Hollywood Land. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

There were three booths I didn't make it to on Friday: LA Style for the carnitas-style pork belly and the plant-based Baja fish taco; Nuts About Cheese for the new BBQ pulled pork mac & cheese; and Uncork California for the raspberry almond cake. I also need to round up some friends and head to Paradise Garden Grill to try all of the new dishes there, including the chicken musakhan and the sisig burrito. The tacos gobernador were one of my favorite dishes from last year, and I'm glad to see them back on the menu. Fortunately this event runs through April 22, so there's plenty of time to go back for another taste.

Sip and Savor math

Every festival, we crunch the numbers to see if the "Sip and Savor Pass" is a good value for the event.

During the 2023 Festival of Holidays, we noted that most of the marketplace booths only offered one or two entrées each, instead of the usual two or three. A Disney chef told us this was done to streamline operations at the kiosks and cut wait times, which was great for food quality but made it more difficult to get your money's worth from the Sip and Savor pass. For the 2024 California Food and Wine Festival, Disney has added a new Sip and Savor pass option, and it changes the whole equation.



There are two Sip and Savor passes to choose from this year. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

This year, visitors can choose between two different passes, one offering eight "entitlements," and one offering four. Each entitlement can be redeemed for a tasting portions of selected food and beverage items from Festive Foods Marketplace locations as well as some participating quick serve restaurant locations and food carts. Like the ones tested during the Lunar New Year festival, the passport itself is a now plastic credential strung on a lanyard, with a unique barcode and PIN printed on the back – no more break-away tabs to get damaged or lost.

The 8-entitlement pass is $61 to the general public (average $7.63 per dish), and $56 to Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders (average $7.00 per dish). The 4-credit pass is $31 ($7.75 per dish), with no Magic Key discount offered. Regardless of the pass, you don't pay sales tax when you buy a Sip and Savor Pass, so you also save the 8% sales tax you would otherwise pay if you purchased the items a la carte.

Most entrées are in the $8-$9 range, so a Magic Key holder who uses all eight tabs to purchase a $9 entree saves $21.76 compared to paying cash for the same items.

As with the Festival of Holidays offerings, Disney has expanded the number of quick service locations that offer Sip & Savor portions of new or existing menu items. You can also use your Sip and Savor Pass tabs to buy select churros and desserts at participating carts around Disney California Adventure, but its hit-or-miss which carts accept the pass. Be sure to keep the festival guidebook handy, and use it to find Sip and Savor pass-eligible items outside the Festival Marketplace booths.

With the addition of the four-credit pass, the Sip and Savor pass is a good deal for visitors who have one day to sample the best entrées from the event, and who are prepared to spend extra cash on drinks and lower-cost desserts. The eight-credit pass is a better value for people spending multiple days at the Festival, or who plan to share their credits with a friend. As we advised during the Festival of Holidays, you'll need to venture off the parade route and away from the Festival Marketplaces to really make best use of the pass.

Last week for the Kids’ Special Offer Ticket

This is the last week to use the Kids' Special Offer Ticket, and we expect larger than usual crowds of the ages 3 to 9 set this week.

Kids’ Special Offer Ticket announced last October lets children ages 3 to 9 visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024.Theme park reservations are required to use the ticket, and Disney only set aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day. The ticket is no longer available for new purchases.

Disneyland After Dark this week

The new Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Nites are scheduled to take place this week, on Tuesday and Thursday, March 5 and 7. Disneyland will close to day guests at 8:00 p.m., and the after-hours event officially begins at 9:00 p.m., though ticket holders can enter Disneyland as early as 6:00 p.m.



The Disney Channel Wand ID photo backdrop was a big hit at the D23 Expo. MousePlanet file photo.

Last week we shared an overview of the themed entertainment planned for the events, including live music and dance parties, character meet-and-greets, and photo opportunities.

CHOC Walk sets July date

Save the date for the return of the CHOC Walk to the Disneyland Resort on Sunday, July 21, 2024

The charity walk returns to commemorate the 34th year of the event at the Disneyland Resort. The 5K course takes participants through Disneyland, Disney California Adventure and Downtown Disney.



Goofy, CHOC CEO Kim Cripe, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D'Amaro, Disneyland Resort Ambassador Rafa Barron, and Pluto greet participants at the start of the 2019 CHOC Walk in the Park. MousePlanet file photo

The 2024 event has set a fundraising goal of $2.5 million, and hopes to attract teams and individuals. Walkers must raise a minimum of $125 before the event to participate. Participants who raise at least $350 receive a one-day Disneyland Resort park hopper ticket valid on the day of the CHOC Walk. The top individual fundraiser will receive a two-day VIP vacation at the Disneyland Resort, including a suite at the Grand Californian Hotel and a VIP Tour the day before the CHOC Walk.

Visit the CHOC Walk website for more information and to register.

It looks like the Walt Disney Company has resumed posting to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at least for some of its official accounts. For others, including the official @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld accounts, it appears Instagram and Facebook are still the preferred social media platforms. If you're used to getting your official Disney news from X, you'll want to check other channels as well.

Vacation in 2024 at 2023 prices

2024 Disneyland packages are now live and ready to book through Get Away Today! For a limited time, you can lock in 2023 pricing for 2024 travel, or take advantage of the great early 2024 discounts now available.

Now is a perfect time to start planning for next year! When guests book in advance, they get the best hotel availability for some of the most popular travel times like spring break, summer, Halloween Time, the Holidays and beyond. We send every guest a reminder when it’s time to make their park reservations based on the date they entered for their ticket, so they don’t have to worry about forgetting to do so.

We also have our Layaway Plan available for guests who want to book in advance. For just $200 down, you can book your 2024 package with payment due just 8 days before travel! We recommend final payment 60 days before travel so park reservations can be made. Our Layaway Plan makes planning a vacation affordable and flexible for everyone.

Whether you're looking for a full 2024 vacation package or just theme park tickets for your 2024 visit, Get Away Today can help.

Book now at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite scheduled for Thursday, May 2 is now sold out. Tickets are still available for the remaining seven event nights.

...Sailing Ship Columbia is scheduled to reopen this Saturday, March 9.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Resort Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Sailing Ship Columbia – closed for refurbishment through March 8.

– closed for refurbishment through March 8. Astro Orbitor – closed for refurbishment through March 14.

Haunted Mansion – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023. Incredicoaster – closed for refurbishment March 4–14.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes for refurbishment March 4. Reopening date not published.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2024

2024 Mickey's Mix Magic – presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks.

– presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22.

– March 1 through April 22. Disneyland After Dark: Disney Channel Night – March 5 & 7. The event is now sold out.

– March 5 & 7. The event is now sold out. Wondrous Journeys – presented nightly March 22 through April 14.

– presented nightly March 22 through April 14. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2.

– April 3 through June 2. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website.

– Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website. D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website.

(formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31.

– August 23 through October 31. Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2.

– August 23 through November 2. (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8. All events are sold out.

– September 5–8. All events are sold out. Gay Days Anaheim (unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Kids’ Special Offer Ticket Children ages 3 to 9 can visit Disneyland or Disney California Adventure for as low as $50 per day between January 8 and March 10, 2024 with this new discounted admission. You can purchase 1-, 2- or 3-day park tickets, and add-on optional park-hopping and Disney Genie+ upgrades. Pricing is below, with the regular price noted so you can see the savings. Ticket

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper

(regular price) Ticket with Disney Genie+

(regular price) Ticket with Park Hopper and Disney Genie+

(regular price) 1-day $50

($98-183) $85

($163-248) $80

($128-$213) $115

($193-278) 2-day $100

($290) $165

($350) $160

($350) $225

($350) 3-day $150

($365) $220

($435) $240

($455) $310

($525) Read the fine print carefully, because you need to make a theme park reservation to use this ticket—and Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "reservation availability for Kids’ Special Offer Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches." In addition to requiring a theme park reservation, this ticket also has a "fuse"—which means multi-day tickets expire 13 days after the first day of use (or on March 10, 2024, whichever comes first). You won't need to use all two or three days consecutively, but you will need to make sure to use them all before they expire. From past experience, it will be difficult to get reservations the last week of this offer unless you plan well in advance. Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering up to 15% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering Magic Key Holders up to 20% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property Magic Key Holders Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

EE –Early Entry for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year – January 23 through February 18, 2024

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22, 2024

GN – Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/3 3/4 3/5 3/6 3/7 3/8 3/9 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Disneyland After Dark Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 4/7 4/8 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

