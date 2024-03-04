Food Allergy Friendly menus from the 2024 Disney California Food and Wine Festival Marketplaces



The Disney California Food & Wine Festival runs through April 22. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

These menus are as provided by Disney, and cover only the food items offered at the 10 Festival Marketplace booths. Unfortunately Disney does not include the beverages offered at the various locations, so be sure to carefully read the menu descriptions, and ask if you have any doubt. Many of the drinks include soy, dairy or coconut. In addition, counter service restaurants and carts offering special menu items during the festival will have their own allergy information; be sure to ask at the location if you have any questions.

The numbers next to each dish correlate to the marketplace booth which sells that item.

(1) Earth Eats

(2) LA Style

(3) Golden Dreams

(4) Nuts About Cheese

(5) Uncork California

(6) D-Lish

(7) Garlic Kissed

(8) Peppers Cali-Ente

(9) California Craft Brews

(10) Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo



Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese, Grilled Top Sirloin, Olive Oil Cake and Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler from the D-Lish and Garlic Kissed booths. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Gluten / Wheat Allergy-Friendly

(3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres

Egg Allergy-Friendly

(1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan

The Impossible Chicken Parm Bites and Impossible Beef Stroganoff from the Earth Eats booth. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Fish Allergy-Friendly

Shellfish Allergy-Friendly

Soy Allergy-Friendly

The Cheeseburger Bao from California Craft Brews. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Tree Nut Allergy-Friendly

Milk Allergy-Friendly

BBQ Beef Brisket Slider, Kiwi-Apple Lemonade and Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings from Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Peanut Allergy-Friendly

Sesame Allergy-Friendly