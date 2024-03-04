Food Allergy Friendly menus from the 2024 Disney California Food and Wine Festival Marketplaces

Food Allergy Friendly menus from the 2024 Disney California Food and Wine Festival Marketplacesby Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix, staff writer
The Disney California Food & Wine Festival runs through April 22. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.
These menus are as provided by Disney, and cover only the food items offered at the 10 Festival Marketplace booths. Unfortunately Disney does not include the beverages offered at the various locations, so be sure to carefully read the menu descriptions, and ask if you have any doubt. Many of the drinks include soy, dairy or coconut. In addition, counter service restaurants and carts offering special menu items during the festival will have their own allergy information; be sure to ask at the location if you have any questions.
The numbers next to each dish correlate to the marketplace booth which sells that item.
(1) Earth Eats
(2) LA Style
(3) Golden Dreams
(4) Nuts About Cheese
(5) Uncork California
(6) D-Lish
(7) Garlic Kissed
(8) Peppers Cali-Ente
(9) California Craft Brews
(10) Cluck-A-Doodle-Moo
Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese, Grilled Top Sirloin, Olive Oil Cake and Huckleberry-Citrus Cooler from the D-Lish and Garlic Kissed booths. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.
Gluten / Wheat Allergy-Friendly
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
Egg Allergy-Friendly
- (1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan
- (2) Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
The Impossible Chicken Parm Bites and Impossible Beef Stroganoff from the Earth Eats booth. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.
Fish Allergy-Friendly
- (1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan
- (1) Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream
- (2) Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero
- (2) Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions
- (4) Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces
- (5) Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (6) Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
- (8) Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp
- (8) Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
- (9) Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish
- (9) S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow
- (10) Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip
- (10) BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche
Shellfish Allergy-Friendly
- (1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan
- (1) Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream
- (2) Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero
- (2) Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions
- (4) Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces
- (5) Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (6) Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
- (8) Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
- (9) Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish
- (9) S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow
- (10) Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip
- (10) BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche
Soy Allergy-Friendly
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
- (8) Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
The Cheeseburger Bao from California Craft Brews. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.
Tree Nut Allergy-Friendly
- (1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan
- (2) Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions
- (4) Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (6) Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
- (8) Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp
- (8) Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
- (9) Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish
- (9) S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow
- (10) Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip
- (10) BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche
Milk Allergy-Friendly
- (2) Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)
BBQ Beef Brisket Slider, Kiwi-Apple Lemonade and Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings from Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.
Peanut Allergy-Friendly
- (1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan
- (1) Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream
- (2) Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero
- (2) Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions
- (5) Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (6) Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
- (8) Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp
- (8) Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
- (9) Cheeseburger Bao with Thousand Island dressing, grilled onions, pickle, and tomato relish
- (9) S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow
- (10) Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip
- (10) BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche
Sesame Allergy-Friendly
- (1) Impossible Chicken Parm Bites with tomato and cheese sauces and grated Parmesan
- (1) Impossible Beef Stroganoff: Egg noodles tossed in a mushroom cream sauce with Impossible beef and sour cream
- (2) Carnitas-style Pork Belly with esquites corn mac salad featuring Tajín Habanero
- (2) Baja-style Fish Taco with cabbage slaw, cilantro-lime crema and pico de gallo (plant-based)
- (3) Frozen Old Fashioned: Non-alcoholic bourbon-flavored ice cream, bitters crema, orange zest glaze, and cherry spheres
- (4) BBQ Pulled Pork Mac & Cheese with crispy dill pickle onions
- (4) Mickey-shaped Macaron made with SNICKERS bar pieces: Chocolate Mickey-shaped macaron filled with caramel ganache and made with SNICKERS bar pieces
- (5) Raspberry Almond Cake: Almond cake with raspberry mousse and fresh raspberries
- (6) Carbonara Garlic Mac & Cheese featuring Nueske’s Peppered Bacon
- (6) Olive Oil Cake glazed with lemon curd, topped with vanilla bean Chantilly, and finished with fresh candied lemons, strawberry crunch, and lemon-lime gelée
- (7) Grilled Top Sirloin with roasted garlic-gruyère smashed potatoes and black garlic chimichurri
- (8) Shrimp Papas Locas: Cheddar-bacon potatoes with jalapeño cheese sauce and chipotle shrimp
- (8) Chile Relleno Empanada with Arbol pepper salsa and Oaxaca and Cotija cheeses
- (9) S’mores Caramel Tart: Graham cracker tart shell filled with caramel and chocolate ganache topped with a toasted marshmallow
- (10) Cheese Pizza-flavored Wings with ranch dip
- (10) BBQ Beef Brisket Slider with smoked white cheddar and dill pickles on salt and pepper brioche
Comments