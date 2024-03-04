Magic Key sales to resume Tuesday, March 5

The Disneyland Resort is set to resume new sales of Magic Key passes this week. All four levels of Magic Keys will be available for sale no earlier than 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5 through the Disneyland website. You can enter the virtual waiting room no earlier than 8:45 a.m. New for this sale, prospective buyers can sign up to receive an email notification when its their turn to purchase.

Disney last opened Magic Key sales in January, but the offering lasted less than a day. The top three tiers of Magic Keys sold out within 9 hours, followed by the Southern California-exclusive Imagine Key later that night.

This is only the second time Disney has sold new Magic Keys since suspending sales in September 2023. The cost of the passes increased when Disney raised admission prices in October, at the time affecting only those who wanted to renew their pass. The four Magic Key types and corresponding benefits are described below.

In January, Disney posted a "buying guide" designed to make the online buying process a little easier for you, so definitely check it out today if you plan to buy a pass tomorrow. While the new notify by email option means you don't need to sit in front of your computer for hours, you will still need to keep an eye on your email, because you only have 10 minutes to return to the site and make your purchase.

Magic Key Passes

Inspire Key – $1,649

Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Believe Key – $1,249

~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Enchant Key – $849

~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499

~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

A monthly payment plan is available exclusively for California residents, after a $184 down payment.