Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 5, 2024

Writer's Note, News & Views

It's meteorological spring. Here in Central Florida, that means we are having more daytime temperatures above 80° At night, we no longer often dip below the mid-50s. With different schools observing different spring break periods, spring break crowds can really fluctuate until the end of April this year, with the Jewish holiday of Passover ending its 8 night celebration on April 30th.

At Walt Disney World Resort, it means that EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is in full bloom. It began on February 28 and runs for 90 days this year through May 27. Opening day included the invited media event, so I have a full summary this week. Disney's newest neighbor, the new Evermore Orlando Resort, also invited me to its media event showing off the property the day before the festival began, but there is so much information to provide about its offerings, I will post a separate article soon.

Also, for those that have been waiting, dining reservations for 1900 Park Fare at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort open today, March 5, 2024, on Disney's website and MyDisneyExperience app ahead of the restaurant's scheduled reopening on April 10.

While it was a quiet week for news, it was a busy week for me. In addition to Flower & Garden media event on Wednesday and touring Evermore Resort on Tuesday, I also attended Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic at Disney’s Animal Kingdom on Tuesday night. Then, to top things off, a friend and I took advantage of a buy-one, get-one offer from Brightline and rode the train on the rail line from Orlando down to Miami and back on Saturday. As you may be aware, train service between Orlando and West Palm Beach just opened back in the Fall of 2023, and there are plans to extend the line to Tampa (Disney announced and canceled a station at Disney Springs in the past couple of years). I had not spent a day in Miami (except aboard Disney Magic for a Marvel Day at Sea invited media cruise back in 2019) in quite a few years, and it was a fun day. If folks are interested in this new transportation option, I'd be happy to share further details here on MousePlanet too. Let me know.



Brightline train service between Orlando International Airport and downtown Miami, FL began in Fall 2023. There are also stops in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale (a short drive from Disney's new cruise terminal), and Aventura (the Orlando portion is new; service has been running between West Palm Beach and Miami since 2018). During my 3 1/2 hour ride in each direction between Orlando and Miami, the train reached speeds just shy of 125 mph. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is Underway Through May 27, 2024

The 2024 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival just got underway last Wednesday, but I've been sharing photos for a few weeks already, as the topiaries began appearing in February. MousePlanet was invited to a media event during its first day, and I provided coverage on our social media channels. Here's the recap and overview of this year's edition of the festival that runs 90 days, through May 27, that I promised for this week's Update.

Views of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

The EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival is best known for its topiaries inspired by Disney characters. Topiaries based on Pixar characters have been displayed over the years as well, and this year, the Disney horticulture cast added a new display based on Pixar's film Coco featuring Miguel and Dante. For the first time this year, a Marvel topiary was created featuring Groot from The Guardians of the Galaxy (and subsequent films and his Disney+ series). The park's entry display this year includes new topiaries from the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Wish, including Asha, Valentino and Star.



The new Groot topiary stands near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The new Groot topiary stands near Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.

Miguel and Dante topiaries stand in World Showcase Plaza fairly close to Mexico pavilion in the location that the Three Caballeros topiaries appeared in recent past Flower and Garden Festivals. Miguel and Dante topiaries stand in World Showcase Plaza fairly close to Mexico pavilion in the location that the Three Caballeros topiaries appeared in recent past Flower and Garden Festivals.

The entry plaza display is inspired by Disney's "Wish" that was released last Fall. The entry plaza display is inspired by Disney's "Wish" that was released last Fall.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

The topiary version of the park's iconic dragon, Figment, returns this year to a new location: the newly opened World Celebration Gardens. Last year's new Princess Tiana topiary returns to The American Adventure pavilion, and last year's new Family Madrigal topiaries from Encanto are in World Showplace Plaza this year. There are also more than 25 garden destinations throughout the park, including a return of the Floating Gardens in World Nature, Festival Blooms around World Celebration, and the butterfly garden.



The Figment topiary has been installed surrounded by "flowers" in the center "ring" of the EPCOT logo in the new World Celebration garden area. The Figment topiary has been installed surrounded by "flowers" in the center "ring" of the EPCOT logo in the new World Celebration garden area.

The Tiana topiary that debuted last year has returned to The American Adventure pavilion. The Tiana topiary that debuted last year has returned to The American Adventure pavilion.

Last year's park entry display topiaries of the Family Madrigal from "Encanto" stands in World Showcase Plaza. Last year's park entry display topiaries of the Family Madrigal from "Encanto" stands in World Showcase Plaza.

The flower beds ("Festival Blooms" are again in place around the ponds between the former Future World part of the park and World Showcase. The flower beds ("Festival Blooms" are again in place around the ponds between the former Future World part of the park and World Showcase.

The Floating gardens are back in the pond between Imagination pavilion and World Showcase Plaza. The Floating gardens are back in the pond between Imagination pavilion and World Showcase Plaza.

The PB&J Garden is on the "bridge" to World Showcase Plaza and features a number of facts and "dad jokes" or puns relating to peanut butter and jelly sponsored (of course) by Smuckers. The PB&J Garden is on the "bridge" to World Showcase Plaza and features a number of facts and "dad jokes" or puns relating to peanut butter and jelly sponsored (of course) by Smuckers.

The Blossoms of Fragrance garden is also located on the bridge to World Showcase Plaza and is again sponsored by Scentsy. The Blossoms of Fragrance garden is also located on the bridge to World Showcase Plaza and is again sponsored by Scentsy.

Butterfly Landing, the butterfly garden, is again located on the lawn between Imagination pavilion and The Land. Butterfly Landing, the butterfly garden, is again located on the lawn between Imagination pavilion and The Land.

Butterflies emerge throughout the duration of the festival in the butterfly garden. It was surprising to see so many in late February, as the festival began, though the warm weather of late likely aided emergence. Butterflies emerge throughout the duration of the festival in the butterfly garden. It was surprising to see so many in late February, as the festival began, though the warm weather of late likely aided emergence.

The miniature railroad town at Germany pavilion celebrates the festival in miniature too. The miniature railroad town at Germany pavilion celebrates the festival in miniature too.

The accessible walkway to the pyramid at Mexico pavilion once again features lots of orchids and other tropical flowers. The accessible walkway to the pyramid at Mexico pavilion once again features lots of orchids and other tropical flowers.

Bonsai are once again on display along World Showcase Promenade at Japan pavilion. Bonsai are once again on display along World Showcase Promenade at Japan pavilion.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

As is true of all of EPCOT's festivals, Flower and Garden Festival offers specialty food and beverage offerings all around the park. There are 18 festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens (kiosks) located throughout the park, plus some of the permanent food and beverage locations have specialty items as well. Pick up a free Festival Passport (at the park gates and at most Outdoor Kitchens) to see the menus offered around the park, as well as to participate in the Garden Graze "food stroll" that highlights sweet and savory flavors across the festival: purchase five dishes from specified menu items in the Festival Passport, collect a stamp in the passport for each, and then redeem at Pineapple Promenade (at World Showcase Plaza) for a special treat any time before the end of the festival.



Complimentary Festival Passports are available at several locations around the park, including in racks near the main gate. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Outdoor Kitchens are location around the park. Many, like The Honey Bee-stro, also include a themed garden nearby. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Odyssey pavilion is again The Citrus Blossom, which includes two different food and beverage counters, a merchandise location featuring Orange Bird merchandise, and a large air conditioned seating area. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Official event merchandise is available at Festival Markets and Creations Shop while supplies last. There are several different collections, including: an Orange Bird collection of apparel, accessories, garden decor and more; a Coco-inspired "seize the moment" collection with headwear, home decor and apparel; the Butterfly Collection starring Minnie Mouse in a flowery assortment. Annual Passholders will also find a passholder-exclusive collection featuring Spike the Bee, the festival’s "pollinator friend." Select festival merchandise is now available on shopDisney.com as well.

Two seasonal scavenger hunts are offered during the festival. Throughout the entire run of the festival, Spike’s Pollination Exploration sends guests on Spike the Bee's pollination trail to find the gardens around the park where he is “buzzing to collect nectar." For a limited time, guests can also "hop" around World Showcase for the Egg-stravaganza Hunt for the twelve bunny-inspired eggs placed throughout the park for festival goers to find. Maps for both scavenger hunts are available for purchase while supplies last. Once completing a map – whether or not they find all the items – guests can redeem the map at Disney Traders, Creations Shop or World Traveler at International Gateway for a special surprise before the end of the festival while supplies last.



Orange Bird themed merchandise is featured at the festival and is available at several locations. Orange Bird themed merchandise is featured at the festival and is available at several locations.

An Orange Bird themed Festival LoungeFly is available at Creations Shop. An Orange Bird themed Festival LoungeFly is available at Creations Shop.

The butterfly collection merchandise featuring Minnie Mouse is available at several locations around the park, including one of the merchandise kiosks on the bridge to World Showcase Plaza. The butterfly collection merchandise featuring Minnie Mouse is available at several locations around the park, including one of the merchandise kiosks on the bridge to World Showcase Plaza.

Spike the Bee is "hidden" in gardens around the park as part of Spike's Pollination Exploration scavenger hunt. Spike the Bee is "hidden" in gardens around the park as part of Spike's Pollination Exploration scavenger hunt.

To get the prize associated with the scavenger hunt, purchase the map at a participating location and redeem it for one of the prizes (whether you have completed the hunt or not). This display is located in Creations Shop. To get the prize associated with the scavenger hunt, purchase the map at a participating location and redeem it for one of the prizes (whether you have completed the hunt or not). This display is located in Creations Shop.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Finally, the Garden Rocks concert series takes to the American Gardens Theatre stage three times nightly during the festival. The acts range from local to globally recognized acts. The scheduled performers are all listed on FreshEPCOT.com, and Disney does a fairly good job of keeping it updated with changes when known in advance. Dining packages including guaranteed concert seating are also available on that part of the DisneyWorld.com website.



Garden Rocks concerts are presented three times nightly at America Gardens Theatre. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…St. Patrick's Day is just a couple of weeks away, so it's almost time for Raglan Road's Mighty St. Patrick's Day Festival. From March 14-17, Raglan Road at Disney Springs will feature award-winning imported Irish Bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers on its stages. The schedule is posted on this page of Raglan Road's website. Reservations are encouraged for guests who plan to celebrate and lift a pint, sip a cocktail, and dine on authentic contemporary Irish cuisine. On St. Patrick’s Day only, March 17, Raglan Road will open at 9 a.m. with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and older; (first-come, first-served—no reservations on this day only); younger patrons may enter free of charge.

…For additional food and beverage offerings for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

…REMINDER: Patina Restaurant Group announced that it will debut its “Sip, Savor & Stroll” event on Thursday, March 21, featuring food and drink pairings at three of its Disney Springs restaurants: The Edison, Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s. Guests are invited to drink, dine and dash during one of the available time slots (starting at 4:30 p.m.), as they are escorted from restaurant to restaurant, tasting signature menu items. From Roaring ‘20s inspired pairings to fine Sicilian style eats at Maria & Enzo’s outdoor patio, Patina says that "guests will be set for an exceptional evening." A limited number of tickets are available; tickets are $75 each and can be purchased on this page on the Tock website. Ages 21 and older only. The menu is:

FIRST STOP: THE EDISON

• Sip: Sunny Disposition Porthole - St. Augustine cane vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Crème de Fraise des Bois, local Florida produce, displayed in The Edison's signature porthole infuser

• Savor: The Edison's sourdough grilled cheese, lemon-basil tomato soup shooter

• Sip: Sunny Disposition Porthole - St. Augustine cane vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Crème de Fraise des Bois, local Florida produce, displayed in The Edison's signature porthole infuser • Savor: The Edison's sourdough grilled cheese, lemon-basil tomato soup shooter SECOND STOP: ENZO'S HIDEAWAY

• Sip: Enzoni - Ford's gin, muddled grapes, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup

• Savor: saffron arancini, fior di latte mozzarella, citrus-roasted garlic aioli

• Sip: Enzoni - Ford's gin, muddled grapes, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup • Savor: saffron arancini, fior di latte mozzarella, citrus-roasted garlic aioli THIRD STOP: MARIA & ENZO'S RISTORANTE

• Sip: Blood Orange Mule - Skyy blood orange vodka, Solerno blood orange liqueur, Fever-Tree blood orange ginger beer, lime juice

• Savor: cannoli, sweet ricotta filling, candied orange, amarena cherry



Limited tickets are available for guests ages 21 and up for Patina Restaurant Group's Sip, Savor & Stroll Event at Disney Springs on March 21. Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

…REMINDER: Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Walt Disney World has raised its Annual Passholder discount to 20% through March 31. The offer applies to regularly-priced food and nonalcoholic beverages. Beginning on April 1, the AP Discount will return to 10% and run until the end of the year, exempting certain holidays, special events and dining packages.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights are scheduled on select nights into the summer of 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more. The remaining events are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – April 23.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27.

Early registration opens for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on the other General Registration specified dates. A link to the event registration queue is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder which also includes the link. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website.

The relevant dates for the remaining 2024 Moonlight Magic events are:

Moonlight Magic Event Dates Hotel Reservation Finalization

(Party Size)

by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Disney’s Animal Kingdom April 23 Early Registration Closed N/A General Registration April 11 N/A Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park June 4 July 11 Early Registration May 2 May 2 April 28 General Registration May 9 June 27 N/A Disney’s Hollywood Studios August 27 Early Registration August 1 July 28 General Registration August 15 N/A

Note: Eligible Disney Vacation Club members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year. The Hotel Reservation Finalization (Party Size) deadline is the date by which an eligible DVC member's qualifying hotel reservation has to have the number of guests listed on the hotel reservation that will be the maximum number of Moonlight Magic guests that can attend an event (if successfully registered); the hotel reservation may be modified after this date subject to the usual reservation rules, but those modifications will not increase the number of attendees that can attend a registered event. Canceling a qualifying hotel reservation after registering for a Moonlight Magic event during the Early Registration window will cancel that registration. The DVC member must attend the Moonlight Magic event to check in with all of their guests present.



As a long-time DVC Member, I was fortunate to get a reservation for and attend the February 27, 2024 Moonlight Magic event at Disney's Animal Kingdom. As a long-time DVC Member, I was fortunate to get a reservation for and attend the February 27, 2024 Moonlight Magic event at Disney's Animal Kingdom.

Mix-in with day guests at the park takes place before the park's 6 p.m. closing. That gave me an opportunity to see the new Lion King-inspired art installed near Pizzafari on Discovery Island during Black History Month. Mix-in with day guests at the park takes place before the park's 6 p.m. closing. That gave me an opportunity to see the new Lion King-inspired art installed near Pizzafari on Discovery Island during Black History Month.

Even on Moonlight Magic event nights, Kilimanjaro Safaris closes before the park does and well-before the event starts. Fortunately, we made it aboard one of the last safaris of the day and got to see the lions. Even on Moonlight Magic event nights, Kilimanjaro Safaris closes before the park does and well-before the event starts. Fortunately, we made it aboard one of the last safaris of the day and got to see the lions.

Disney's Animal Kingdom often closes before sunset since the temporary park shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moonlight Magic provides one of the increasingly rare opportunities to see Pandora-The World of Avatar after dark. Disney's Animal Kingdom often closes before sunset since the temporary park shutdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. Moonlight Magic provides one of the increasingly rare opportunities to see Pandora-The World of Avatar after dark.

The Moonlight Magic event had special photo opportunities, including special lighting at Tree of Life. The Moonlight Magic event had special photo opportunities, including special lighting at Tree of Life.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) will go on sale starting March 26. Taking place in Anaheim, California August 9 through 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. This year’s event will feature Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Visit D23.com for the latest details.

…Disney Cruise Line showed off new outfits (on Disney Parks Blog) for Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, as well as the rest of their friends for when they visit Disney's Castaway Cay. And DCL also introduced on Disney Parks Blog a new "signature song" dedicated to its new ship Disney Treasure which sets sail starting December 21, 2024. The song is entitled "Live the Adventure" and is sung by Jordin Sparks. The song was written by Dewain Whitmore, Jr. and Chantry Johnson, and features lyrical and instrumental nods to Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Aladdin, the inspiration behind the new ship's Grand Hall. Disney Treasure is the first DCL ship to have its own signature song. “Live the Adventure” is now available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, and is also accessible on the Instagram music library for use in feed posts and stories.



Photo courtesy Disney Parks Blog.

…The newest neighbor to Disney property, is the brand new billion dollar development named Evermore Resort. The folks there invited MousePlanet to a media tour of what they call Orlando’s first-ever beach paradise. On land that includes the Grand Cypress golf courses, the developers have created an 8 acre crystal clear swimming area — the Evermore Bay, along with 20 acres of beachfront activity area and they have surrounded it with accommodations from 2-bedroom villas all they way up to 11 bedroom houses that sleep up to 32 guests! And there’s also a brand new Conrad hotel along the water too. There are so many details to share about Evermore, watch for an upcoming article about it on MousePlanet.com very soon! In the meantime, you can find more information and book reservations at EvermoreResort.com.



The entrances to Evermore Resort are on FL 535 near Vista Drive and near Buena Vista Drive. It is on the grounds that include the Grand Cypress golf courses. The entrances to Evermore Resort are on FL 535 near Vista Drive and near Buena Vista Drive. It is on the grounds that include the Grand Cypress golf courses.

Accommodations at Evermore range up to 11 bedroom houses that sleep up to 32 guests. Reservations are handled similar to a hotel, though when multiple families are traveling together but paying separately, the system can accomodate separate family payments. Accommodations at Evermore range up to 11 bedroom houses that sleep up to 32 guests. Reservations are handled similar to a hotel, though when multiple families are traveling together but paying separately, the system can accomodate separate family payments.

Houses with multiple bedrooms include multiple styles of accommodations: some with king size beds, some with two queen size beds, and some, like this one, with multiple bunk beds. Bedrooms often also include their own bathroom (as this one does). Houses with multiple bedrooms include multiple styles of accommodations: some with king size beds, some with two queen size beds, and some, like this one, with multiple bunk beds. Bedrooms often also include their own bathroom (as this one does).

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Evermore Bay is an 8 acre crystal clear swimming area surrounded by 20 acres of beachfront activity area. Panoramic Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Over in Winter Haven, Florida, the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience will open to LEGOLAND Florida park guests next month on Friday, March 8. MousePlanet has been invited to the opening. The attraction will feature a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model and three interactive areas for guests to build, configure, race, and enjoy. Starting February 15, for a limited time, Florida and Georgia residents can purchase a day and then attend all year long with the "Build-Your-Year Card!" The option to add visits to Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and LEGOLAND Water Park will also be available. Also, starting February 15, the LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering a "Stay for 2, Play for 3 Vacation Package"—stay 2 nights at any of its three on-site hotels and get the 3rd night free when booking 45+ days in advance, plus, receive 3-Day Multi-Park tickets for the price of a 2-Day ticket.

…Give Kids the World Village, the not-for-profit resort that provides cost-free week-long trips to critically ill children and their families, announced that its Gingerbread Run is returning this fall and will take place at night - under the holiday lights! On Saturday, November 23, you'll have the chance to run, roll or stroll a 5K or family fun run through the whimsical storybook Village illuminated by thousands of holiday lights. Information and registration is available on this page of the Village's website. Keep an eye on our social media channels this Thursday, March 7, as the Village celebrates its 38th Anniversary and we've been invited to be there to share it.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

With the start of the New Year, Disney announced a new Florida Resident ticket deal--and time is running out! The Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket 2-day ticket is available for $199 (plus tax); a 3-day ticket is $219 (plus tax). This IS NOT A DATE-BASED Ticket, so park reservations ARE required, and it is valid for use through March 15, 2024 (including weekends). The tickets do not need be used on consecutive days, but park reservations are required and subject to Disney-imposed limits, capacity limits, and availability. For details, including including proof of residency requirements, add-ons like Park Hopper, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Disney+ subscribers can get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through September 30, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers for additional offer details!

Guests can save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels when booking a stay of 5 nights or longer most nights March 25 through October 3, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers to learn more. If logged in with your My Disney Experience credentials, you can also view Passholder offers where the discount applies regardless of the number of nights for arrivals March 25 to July 7, 2024.

For families looking to book their spring travel, Walt Disney World offers the Kids Play & Dine for 50% Off. For stays with arrivals nights from: March 3-24 and April 7-June 30, 2024, children (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. Guests can book packages now at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.