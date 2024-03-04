Disneyland Resort Update for March 11, 2024

Magic Keys sales resume

The Disneyland Resort opened up sales of new Magic Key passes last Tuesday, but sales have not been as brisk as in the past. Nearly a week later, all but one Magic Key type is still available for purchase.

When Disney last opened Magic Key sales in January, the offering lasted less than a day, with many fans shut out. The top three tiers of Magic Keys sold out within 9 hours, followed by the Southern California-exclusive Imagine Key later that night.

This time, the opposite is true. The Imagine key sold out on Tuesday, but the top three tiers are still available to purchase as of press time.

This is only the second time Disney has sold new Magic Keys since suspending sales in September 2023. The cost of the passes increased when Disney raised admission prices in October, at the time affecting only those who wanted to renew their pass. The available Magic Key types and corresponding benefits are described below.

Magic Key Passes

Inspire Key – $1,649

Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Believe Key – $1,249

~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service

Enchant Key – $849

~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service

A monthly payment plan is available exclusively for California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Star Tours adds new characters and locations

Starting April 5, 2024, Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will add characters and locations from three Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," "Andor," and "The Mandalorian." These additions include appearances by Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and The Mandalorian and Grogu, and visits to the planet Peridea as seen in "Ahsoka." The new variables mean there are now more than 250 possible story lines when you ride Star Tours, but we expect them to be featured heavily in the rotation for the first few months after they are added.



The Mandalorian and Grogu may appear in your next Star Tours flight. Photo courtesy Disney.

Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering announced last April there would be new adventures coming in 2024, but at the time did not provide any details. Last week's update include images from new scenes, as well as a short video teaser below.

New ‘Ahsoka’ Adventure Inspired Coming to Star Tours Adventures | Disney Parks video

These debut of these new adventures at coincides with the start of the Season of the Force promotion at Disneyland. That event runs through June 2, and includes the return of Hyperspace Mountain. Trowbridge also announced that "Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will provide a fresh perspective on the fireworks above Disneyland park on select nights, with galactic music sweeping through the spires."

The Star Tours attractions and Walt Disney World and Disneyland Paris will also receive the Disney+ updates at the same time.

What makes a land?

Comments made by Disney CEO last week during the Morgan Stanley Technology Media and Telecom Conference have raised questions about the "Avatar experience" previously announced for the Disneyland Resort.

During the question and answer session, Iger said,

"We have one Avatar-based land, Pandora, in Florida; we’re going to put a second one in California. That doesn’t mean we can’t put one somewhere in Asia or somewhere in Europe, for instance"



The Avatar experience planned for the Disneyland Resort will likely not be as extensive as Walt Disney World's Pandora. MousePlanet file photo.

His comments come more than a year after he announced on a company earnings call that the company would be "bringing an exciting Avatar experience to Disneyland." In May 2023, Disneyland Resort president Ken Potrock told a group of Orange County business leaders that Avatar director James Cameron was working with Walt Disney Imagineering to develop the new experience, but there have been no updates since then.

Iger's latest remarks have fueled new speculation about what and where this Avatar installation will be, and if it's truly a new land, a single new attraction, or just an overlay of an existing attraction. Disneyland Resort officials had no updates to share in the wake of Iger's comments, but referred us back to Iger's initial announcement in 2023 which characterized the Avatar addition as an experience. This may be a subtle way of indicating that Iger misspoke, but it's also possible that Iger's concept of a "land" isn't as big as fans may hope.

My East coast counterpart Alan Dalinka pointed out that Hong Kong Disneyland has two "lands" with just one attraction each, Mystic Point with Mystic Manor, and Grizzly Gulch with Big Grizzly Mountain Runaway Mine Cars. Avengers Campus also opened with just one original attraction, Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, with the Tower of Terror ride re-themed to Guardians of the Galaxy and bolted onto the area.

Whatever is planned for the Anaheim theme parks may be a "land" in that sense, but not a new multi-attraction expansion on the order of Cars Land, or even the original Pandora in Florida. But after a year with loads of rumors and no substantive updates, I'll believe it when I see building permits pulled and ground broken.

Eggstravaganza returns for 2024

The fan-favorite Egg-stravaganza returns to the Disneyland Resort this Monday, March 11 and runs through Tuesday, April 9.

Originally introduced in 2013 as a Limited Time Magic promotion with hunts inside both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure, the event expanded to Downtown Disney in 2016.

A dozen oversized eggs decorated with images of Disney characters will be placed around each of the three hunt locations. Egg hunters first purchase a special map and stickers to help locate these eggs, then place the stickers on the corresponding spots on the map.

The maps are $9.99 plus tax, and no discounts apply. There is a limit of six maps per person, with one prize per map. Maps are sold at select merchandise locations in the theme parks and Downtown Disney. You may also find them for sale in the gift shops at the three Disneyland Resort hotels.

Once complete, participants return the map to a redemption location to claim their prize, which this year appears to be an enameled pin or ornament. In past years, egg hunters received a two-inch-tall hard plastic "egg" featuring a Disney character, and some fans have built quite a collection over the years. Reaction to the new prize has been mixed, with some fans sad that their egg collection is at an end, and others thrilled with the cute new ornaments.

If you're only in it for the prizes you don't need to complete the egg hunt to claim your reward—just buy your map at a redemption center and receive your treat.

Let's keep it social

It looks like the Walt Disney Company has resumed posting to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at least for some of its official accounts. For others, including the official @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld accounts, it appears Instagram and Facebook are still the preferred social media platforms. If you're used to getting your official Disney news from X, you'll want to check other channels as well.

If you have a food allergy, we have your guide to the 2024 Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival: https://t.co/bn05gO7Lrj pic.twitter.com/01kose9Vhr — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 4, 2024

This and That

...Incredicoaster is scheduled to reopen March 14 folliwing refurbishment, but a second closure is now schedule April 8-17.

...The Astro Orbitor refurbishment has been extended through March 21.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Resort Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Astro Orbitor – closed for refurbishment through March 21.

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment April 15–18.

– closed for refurbishment April 15–18. The Disneyland Story presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

– closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published. The Disney Gallery – closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Haunted Mansion – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023. Incredicoaster – closed for refurbishment March 4–14, and again April 8-17.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed for refurbishment March 4. Reopening date not published.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2024

2024 Mickey's Mix Magic – presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks.

– presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22.

– March 1 through April 22. Wondrous Journeys – presented nightly March 22 through April 14.

– presented nightly March 22 through April 14. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2.

– April 3 through June 2. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website.

– Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website. D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website.

(formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31.

– August 23 through October 31. Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2.

– August 23 through November 2. (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8. All events are sold out.

– September 5–8. All events are sold out. Gay Days Anaheim (unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering up to 15% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering Magic Key Holders up to 20% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property Magic Key Holders Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

EE –Early Entry for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year – January 23 through February 18, 2024

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22, 2024

GN – Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/10 3/11 3/12 3/13 3/14 3/15 3/16 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/17 3/18 3/19 3/20 3/21 3/22 3/23 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/7 4/8 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

