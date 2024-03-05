Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 12, 2024

You can view a larger version of the individual photos included in the Update by clicking on the photo; the photo will open in a separate tab without a caption (or, for Disney Parks Blog or Disney operating partner photos or images, a relevant webpage will open in a new tab).

Writer's Note, News & Views

This past week, Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company said in another investor's call that Disney is planning to invest $60 billion in its parks and experiences globally over the next decade. He said Disney has what it needs to build seven new lands at its parks around the world, but, once again, he provided no specifics for Walt Disney World Resort. Indeed, in our Disneyland Resort Update for March 11, 2024 our Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix discussed (with my prompting) that Disney's definition of what constitutes a "land" has become less clear in recent years, with Hong Kong Disneyland's opening of themed "lands" with just one attraction each. Bob Iger previously announced that a Pandora-themed experience is coming to Disneyland Resort, and in this conference call, he said a Pandora-themed land.

There is a lot of speculation out there about how much money will be spent by Disney in Florida, and where. Josh D'Amaro gave blue-sky talks at both the 2022 D23 Expo and 2023 Destination D23 events that included discussions about how Disney Parks is considering building a new land beyond Big Thunder Mountain, the biggest expansion of Magic Kingdom ever, and reimagining DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom inspired by the "Tropical Americas" with stories like Encanto and the Indiana Jones legacy. In both of those talks (and in others), he cautioned that those talks were just "blue sky" and not guaranteed. That remains the case today, and we may just have to wait until the Disney Parks presentation at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) in Anaheim, California, August 9 through 11 for some specifics.

Disney previously announced that Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will add new scenes at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris from some of the Star Wars series on Disney+, including "Ahsoka" this year during Destination D23 last fall. As Adrienne reported yesterday, Disney announced the additions will start April 5, including characters and locations from three Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," "Andor," and "The Mandalorian." These additions include appearances by Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and The Mandalorian and Grogu, and visits to the planet Peridea as seen in "Ahsoka." The new "variables" mean there are now more than 250 possible story lines when you ride Star Tours, but, as Adrienne said yesterday, we expect the new ones to be featured heavily in the rotation for, at least, the first few months after they are added. As we saw with past additions to the attraction, the ride can be programmed to play specific or limited combinations of sequences for all guests for periods of time, but the conversion of this attraction to digital media has meant the attraction continues to evolve.



Video courtesy Disney Parks.

In the wake of the business news this week, we also learned that Barbara Bouza is leaving as president of Walt Disney Imagineering, a post she has held since late 2021, after joining the company as a licensed architect in the middle of the pandemic shutdown in June 2020. Bruce Vaughn, WDI's Chief Creative Officer, who returned to WDI just last year, remains. Bruce Vaughn previously worked at Disney for more than two decades before leaving in 2016.

Finally, remember it's what I call "Spring Break Season." Schools around the U.S.A. do not all take the same break periods, and so folks taking a Spring Break at Walt Disney World bring crowds for pretty much the whole season. This year, I am aware of schools going on break as early as the last week of February (I'm looking at you Michigan and others). Folks observe lots of holidays at this time of year: Ramadan is underway; St. Patrick's Day is this Sunday, March 17; Purim starts sundown Saturday, March 23; Holi is Monday, March 25; Good Friday is March 29; Easter is March 31; Eid al-Fitr is Tuesday, April 9; and Passover starts sundown on Monday, April 22, and runs until April 30. After those holidays, some schools start wrapping up their terms in May and…

Views of EPCOT

On Sunday, I decided to enjoy the great spring weather and later sunset (thanks Daylight Saving Time) and head over to EPCOT in the late afternoon and evening. As you will see below, I was also aware that there was a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket launch scheduled, and EPCOT can be a great place to see launches when the cloud cover cooperates.



ComminiCore Hall continues to take shape beyond the construction walls in the WorldCelebration area of the park. On Sunday, an apparent homage to the mural of Dreamfinder's Dreamcatcher (flying contraption) that once decorated one of the walls of Imagination pavilion could be seen through openings in the outer structure. In fact, it now appears that the triangular openings between the triangular sections that are reminiscent of the pieces that make up the outer shell of Spaceship Earth are a permanent feature of the building. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Views of EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival 2024

Disney Parks Blog shared that three of the topiaries at the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this year are first of their kind. The new Groot Topiary (that was featured prominently in our Walt Disney World Resort Update last week) is the first to have an incorporated musical element. The Wish-themed display at the park's entrance featuring Asha, Valentino, and Star integrates new lighting technology to create a celestial dust effect coming from Star. Finally, the new Coco-themed display is the first to include a solar-charged paint on Dante that glows at night, and then is the first to be further lit by projection mapping technology (the projection mapping effect debuted March 6). Unfortunately, I have not yet heard Groot's musical element (it was not running any of the times I have visited it at the Festival), and, when I visited on Sunday night, the projection mapping effects were not working at Dante. Since I visited EPCOT after sunset, I did capture a couple additional night scenes that are relatively new to the park.



Topiary Groot has an incorporated musical element, but it was not playing any of the times I visited, though, on some occasions, the wheels of the cassette tape at the top of the figure were moving. (File photo.) Topiary Groot has an incorporated musical element, but it was not playing any of the times I visited, though, on some occasions, the wheels of the cassette tape at the top of the figure were moving. (File photo.)

The new lighting effects supporting and trailing behind Star at the park's entrance are further enhanced by the lights on Spaceship Earth. The new lighting effects supporting and trailing behind Star at the park's entrance are further enhanced by the lights on Spaceship Earth.

Dante's solar charged paint glows after sundown, but to see it, this photo was taken at the highest exposure setting on iPhone 15 Pro Max (+2.0 EV), in LIVE mode and then converted to Long Exposure, and then the photo was heavily adjusted with the tools available in the Apple Photos app. The projection mapping tower across the promenade was lit, but it did not illuminate Dante during my visit. Dante's solar charged paint glows after sundown, but to see it, this photo was taken at the highest exposure setting on iPhone 15 Pro Max (+2.0 EV), in LIVE mode and then converted to Long Exposure, and then the photo was heavily adjusted with the tools available in the Apple Photos app. The projection mapping tower across the promenade was lit, but it did not illuminate Dante during my visit.

The monorail's undercarriage lighting and Spaceship Earth's nighttime light shows combine to provide photo-worthy images. Both lighting schemes first debuted at the start of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration in the fall of 2021. The monorail's undercarriage lighting and Spaceship Earth's nighttime light shows combine to provide photo-worthy images. Both lighting schemes first debuted at the start of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration in the fall of 2021.

The new nighttime spectacular Luminous: The Symphony of Us (which debuted back in December) includes segments where the Spaceship Earth lighting on the side of the sphere facing the lagoon is lit in sync with the show. Some of that lighting can be seen on the edges of the sphere facing the park entrance and parking lot, and, as with previous nighttime spectaculars, some of the fireworks can be viewed around the sides of Spaceship Earth during the show, and, especially, its finale. The new nighttime spectacular Luminous: The Symphony of Us (which debuted back in December) includes segments where the Spaceship Earth lighting on the side of the sphere facing the lagoon is lit in sync with the show. Some of that lighting can be seen on the edges of the sphere facing the park entrance and parking lot, and, as with previous nighttime spectaculars, some of the fireworks can be viewed around the sides of Spaceship Earth during the show, and, especially, its finale.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



Anyone who follows my personal Instagram page (@alandalinka) knows I often post photos of rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast, usually viewed from my backyard or neighborhood ponds. Every now and then, I am able to time a visit to one of the parks during a scheduled launch, and since the launch pads are pretty much due-east of the Mission: Space pavilion, I knew when I saw this year's Buzz Lightyear topiary that I had to try to get a photo of a launch with Buzz. SpaceX launched a Falcon-9 rocket to orbit on Sunday evening just before sunset. Look for the bright orange streak and the white contrail just over the center of the roof of Mission: Space. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

I have and will continue to share additional topiary photos on the MousePlanet social media channels. Be sure to follow along there. On Sunday's visit to EPCOT, I also captured a few more Festival scenes to share.



The "Island at France" (as it is often called, between the bridges that connect the U.K. pavilion and France pavilion, now has a Mickey-head flower bed that I do not recall seeing before, including during prior Festivals. The "Island at France" (as it is often called, between the bridges that connect the U.K. pavilion and France pavilion, now has a Mickey-head flower bed that I do not recall seeing before, including during prior Festivals.

Street corn is again available at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. This Sunday's ears seemed smaller than in the past, and smaller than the ears sold at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Kilimanjaro Safaris. (I still enjoyed the corn its garlic and plant-based cheese topping.) Street corn is again available at EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival. This Sunday's ears seemed smaller than in the past, and smaller than the ears sold at Disney’s Animal Kingdom near Kilimanjaro Safaris. (I still enjoyed the corn its garlic and plant-based cheese topping.)

The "eggstravaganza 2024" character decorated Easter Egg scavenger hunt is now in progress for a limited time. Guests can search on their own for fun or purchase the map and stickers at select retail locations (like Creations Shop) for $9.99 plus tax and return the completed map for an egg-themed prize. The "eggstravaganza 2024" character decorated Easter Egg scavenger hunt is now in progress for a limited time. Guests can search on their own for fun or purchase the map and stickers at select retail locations (like Creations Shop) for $9.99 plus tax and return the completed map for an egg-themed prize.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

As you will see in the next section, a visit to EPCOT also provided an opportunity to walk over to Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resort to view its Easter Egg displays.

Easter Eggs Created by Disney Culinary Team Members

Easter is coming up on March 31. The culinary teams at several Disney Resort hotels create intricate Easter Eggs for display in their lobbies. This year, the team at Disney's Yacht and Beach Club Resort created a display for each of its two main lobbies: the Beach Club's display pays homage to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival (which is practically next door to the hotel) and the Yacht Club's display is inspired by Moana (sort of like EPCOT's newest attraction, Journey of Water).



Beach Club Lobby's biggest Easter creation is inspired by the new Groot topiary at EPCOT. Beach Club Lobby's biggest Easter creation is inspired by the new Groot topiary at EPCOT.

Chip and Dale appear in the Beach Club's Easter display much like they do in topiary form at EPCOT. Chip and Dale appear in the Beach Club's Easter display much like they do in topiary form at EPCOT.

All of the Easter display at Yacht Club is inspired by "Moana." All of the Easter display at Yacht Club is inspired by "Moana."

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Like its Christmas Gingerbread displays, Disney's Grand Floridian Resort again has the largest display by its culinary team as Easter approaches. The themed Easter Eggs in the lobby are not tied together by a central theme other than drawing inspiration from Disney-owned intellectual property, and most of the display surrounds a shop selling Easter bakery and confectionary items.



A culinary team member was inspired by "Moana" and a viewing of "an angry coconut display" at Disney's Polynesian Resort. A culinary team member was inspired by "Moana" and a viewing of "an angry coconut display" at Disney's Polynesian Resort.

The Al's Toy Barn display is inspired by the Disney-Pixar "Toy Story" films. The Al's Toy Barn display is inspired by the Disney-Pixar "Toy Story" films.

Inspired by its namesake, The Main Street Electrical Parade display is lit by little lights. Inspired by its namesake, The Main Street Electrical Parade display is lit by little lights.

A silhouette of Princess Tiana and a frog are lit here by the flash of my camera in this display inspired by "The Princess and the Frog." A silhouette of Princess Tiana and a frog are lit here by the flash of my camera in this display inspired by "The Princess and the Frog."

The "Alice in Wonderland" inspired display is very detailed and features an actual working clock on both sides. The "Alice in Wonderland" inspired display is very detailed and features an actual working clock on both sides.

A shop selling Easter treats is at the center of the egg display in the lobby. A shop selling Easter treats is at the center of the egg display in the lobby.

From time to time, a cast member demonstrates the team's cocoa butter painting technique used in creating the decorated eggs. From time to time, a cast member demonstrates the team's cocoa butter painting technique used in creating the decorated eggs.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

I have posted additional images of Easter Eggs on MousePlanet social media channels, and I will be posting more as the holiday approaches. The team at Disney's Contemporary Resort has also created some which are on display, and, hopefully, I will have an opportunity to see those as well.

LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience Now Open at LEGOLAND Florida

Over in Winter Haven, Florida, about an hour's drive from Walt Disney World Resort on the grounds of the historic Cypress Gardens (and still including the famous banyon tree and gardens), the new LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience opened to LEGOLAND Florida park guests on Friday, March 8. MousePlanet was invited to visit the attraction and attend its opening ceremony.



Legoland Florida is located in Winter Haven, about an hour's drive from Walt Disney World Resort (when traffic cooperates). It is built on the site of and includes some of the historic Cypress Gardens park, including the banyan tree. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

The centerpiece of the new attraction is what Legoland says is the world's only life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model, built brick by brick with over 424,000 LEGO elements. It took 1,850 hours to complete. The model measures 15 feet long by 7 1/2 feet wide by 4 feet tall and weighs almost two tons. It has working headlights, an open driver’s side door, and a roaring engine sound effect. Guests visiting the attraction first enter the "garage" including the model and have the opportunity to sit behind the steering wheel for a photo opportunity. Entrance to the attraction is included in admission.

After visiting the model, guests continue into the interactive portion of the attraction where they can build race cars entirely out of LEGO bricks and then test them using digital technology and different racing scenarios. After fine-tuning the built vehicles, guests can use digital technology to scan their cars and then virtually race them around the track: guests get three laps to set their fastest time and use touchpads to give their car extra acceleration and the ability to change lanes. Digital leaderboards update in real time. Youngest guests can create their own designs in the LEGO DUPLO build zone, complete with larger bricks specifically made for smaller hands.



LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience is now open to guests at Legoland Florida. It is included in the price of admission. LEGO Ferrari Build & Race Experience is now open to guests at Legoland Florida. It is included in the price of admission.

The centerpiece of the attraction is a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model, built with over 424,000 LEGO elements. The centerpiece of the attraction is a life-size LEGO Ferrari 296 GTS model, built with over 424,000 LEGO elements.

Guests may sit behind the steering wheel for photos. Guests may sit behind the steering wheel for photos.

After the model, guest proceed to the interactive area of the attraction where they can build a LEGO Ferrari. After the model, guest proceed to the interactive area of the attraction where they can build a LEGO Ferrari.

Like the LEGO store at Disney Springs, the build area includes many different shaped pieces. Like the LEGO store at Disney Springs, the build area includes many different shaped pieces.

Larger pieces are available for the youngest children to use to build their cars. Larger pieces are available for the youngest children to use to build their cars.

After building a car, guests can test them and then further modify them. After building a car, guests can test them and then further modify them.

There are two testing areas; this one includes a jump. There are two testing areas; this one includes a jump.

After testing and refining, guests can take their car to a digital scanner to enter it into a virtual race. After testing and refining, guests can take their car to a digital scanner to enter it into a virtual race.

Guests virtually race the cars they created over three laps on a test track inspired by the actual test track Ferrari uses in Italy. Guests virtually race the cars they created over three laps on a test track inspired by the actual test track Ferrari uses in Italy.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



The Ultimate Ferrari Build & Race Experience opened to the public at Legoland Florida following a brief ceremony on March 8, 2024. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

For a limited time, Florida and Georgia residents can purchase a day and then attend all year long with the "Build-Your-Year Card!" The option to add visits to Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida and LEGOLAND Water Park will also be available. Also, the LEGOLAND Florida Resort is offering a "Stay for 2, Play for 3 Vacation Package"—stay 2 nights at any of its three on-site hotels and get the 3rd night free when booking 45+ days in advance, plus, receive 3-Day Multi-Park tickets for the price of a 2-Day ticket.

This & That & Reminders…

…Disney continues to tweak dining reservations. It now shows all available reservation time slots at a restaurant for the entire day on DisneyWorld.com, Disneyland.com, and in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps (be sure you have the latest version of the apps for full functionality). Reservations are sorted by breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Soon, Disney will add the ability to search for reservation availability for multiple days with a single search, up to 10 days at a time. At Walt Disney World, guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel can make reservations 60 days prior to arrival for their entire length of stay (for up to a 10-night stay). Since last year's tweaks, guests can change or cancel up to two hours before a scheduled reservation at most Walt Disney World dining locations (some locations vary, so check the restaurant’s dining policy ahead of time).

…Speaking of dining, as we've mentioned the past several weeks, reservations for 1900 Park Fare at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort opened on March 5, 2024 on Disney's website and MyDisneyExperience app ahead of the restaurant's scheduled reopening on April 10. As reservations opened, Disney Parks Blog posted its Foodie Guide to the reopening table service character dining restaurant. It notes that Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup will be back on the menu, and that 1900 Park Fare will have "a newly refreshed look with the same grand charm." As for characters making appearances, Princess Tiana will sport her new look for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Aladdin will appear in his Prince Aladdin ensemble, and Miracle and Cinderella will also appear. (As always, your mileage may vary.)



Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…UPDATED REMINDER: St. Patrick's Day is just less than a week away! Raglan Road's Mighty St. Patrick's Day Festival runs at Disney Springs from March 14-17, featuring award-winning imported Irish Bands and the Raglan Road Irish Dancers on its stages. The schedule is posted on this page of Raglan Road's website. Reservations are encouraged for guests who plan to celebrate and lift a pint, sip a cocktail, and dine on authentic contemporary Irish cuisine. On St. Patrick’s Day only, March 17, Raglan Road will open at 9 a.m. with a $20 cover charge for guests 18 and older; (first-come, first-served—no reservations on this day only); younger patrons may enter free of charge.



St. Patrick's Day is celebrated with a Mighty Festival at Disney Springs' Irish Venue, Raglan Road. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

Highlights for this year's Festival are:

Téada -- One of Ireland’s top Trad bands celebrating more than two decades together and headlining festivals globally.

Strings & Things—Trad/Folk/Roots crossover band from Tipperary and Galway.

Men of Aran—Legends of the Irish trad world, the Men have toured, performed and recorded with many Irish music luminaries.

Echoes of Burren – Award-winning duo who’ve honed their talent along the West of Ireland gig scene.

The Connemara Ramblers – Dynamic fiddler and guitarist, both vocalists, from Ireland’s west coast presenting a harmonious blend of talent and passion for their heritage.

Northern Crossing – Exciting three-piece traditional Irish music ensemble from Glasgow, Downpatrick, and Belfast.

The Raglan Road Irish Dancers, plucked from the casts and stages of the world’s greatest Irish dance shows, will perform throughout the festival.

Beverage offerings include Raglan Road’s Signature Brew Flight, Whiskey Flight, and craft beers, wines, and hand-crafted cocktails. Food offering includes the chef’s selection of authentic Irish dishes, including the dry-aged prime short rib and brisket beef OMG Burger, Shepherd’s Pie (beef and lamb version or the popular plant-based option), and fresh-caught fish with chips. The authentic fish & chips also are available to go at the adjacent Cooke’s of Dublin counter. At Raglan Road’s Shop for Ireland boutique, there are plenty of St. Paddy’s accessories, and guests will find an array of authentic Irish clothing and gifts including Celtic jewelry, apparel, hats, home goods, and toys.

…REMINDER: For additional food and beverage offerings for St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Disney Parks Blog has published its Foodie Guide for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

…REMINDER: Patina Restaurant Group announced that it will debut its “Sip, Savor & Stroll” event on Thursday, March 21, featuring food and drink pairings at three of its Disney Springs restaurants: The Edison, Enzo’s Hideaway and Maria & Enzo’s. Guests are invited to drink, dine and dash during one of the available time slots (starting at 4:30 p.m.), as they are escorted from restaurant to restaurant, tasting signature menu items. From Roaring ‘20s inspired pairings to fine Sicilian style eats at Maria & Enzo’s outdoor patio, Patina says that "guests will be set for an exceptional evening." A limited number of tickets are available; tickets are $75 each and can be purchased on this page on the Tock website. Ages 21 and older only. The menu is:

FIRST STOP: THE EDISON

• Sip: Sunny Disposition Porthole - St. Augustine cane vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Crème de Fraise des Bois, local Florida produce, displayed in The Edison's signature porthole infuser

• Savor: The Edison's sourdough grilled cheese, lemon-basil tomato soup shooter

• Sip: Sunny Disposition Porthole - St. Augustine cane vodka, Lillet Blanc, Giffard Crème de Fraise des Bois, local Florida produce, displayed in The Edison's signature porthole infuser • Savor: The Edison's sourdough grilled cheese, lemon-basil tomato soup shooter SECOND STOP: ENZO'S HIDEAWAY

• Sip: Enzoni - Ford's gin, muddled grapes, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup

• Savor: saffron arancini, fior di latte mozzarella, citrus-roasted garlic aioli

• Sip: Enzoni - Ford's gin, muddled grapes, Campari, lemon juice, simple syrup • Savor: saffron arancini, fior di latte mozzarella, citrus-roasted garlic aioli THIRD STOP: MARIA & ENZO'S RISTORANTE

• Sip: Blood Orange Mule - Skyy blood orange vodka, Solerno blood orange liqueur, Fever-Tree blood orange ginger beer, lime juice

• Savor: cannoli, sweet ricotta filling, candied orange, amarena cherry



Limited tickets are available for guests ages 21 and up for Patina Restaurant Group's Sip, Savor & Stroll Event at Disney Springs on March 21. Image courtesy Patina Restaurant Group.

…REMINDER: Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Walt Disney World has raised its Annual Passholder discount to 20% through March 31. The offer applies to regularly-priced food and nonalcoholic beverages. Beginning on April 1, the AP Discount will return to 10% and run until the end of the year, exempting certain holidays, special events and dining packages.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights are scheduled on select nights into the summer of 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more. The remaining events are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – April 23.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27.

Early registration opens for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on the other General Registration specified dates. A link to the event registration queue is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder which also includes the link. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website.

The relevant dates for the remaining 2024 Moonlight Magic events are:

Moonlight Magic Event Dates Hotel Reservation Finalization

(Party Size)

by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Disney’s Animal Kingdom April 23 Early Registration Closed N/A General Registration April 11 N/A Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park June 4 July 11 Early Registration May 2 May 2 April 28 General Registration May 9 June 27 N/A Disney’s Hollywood Studios August 27 Early Registration August 1 July 28 General Registration August 15 N/A

Note: Eligible Disney Vacation Club members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year. The Hotel Reservation Finalization (Party Size) deadline is the date by which an eligible DVC member's qualifying hotel reservation has to have the number of guests listed on the hotel reservation that will be the maximum number of Moonlight Magic guests that can attend an event (if successfully registered); the hotel reservation may be modified after this date subject to the usual reservation rules, but those modifications will not increase the number of attendees that can attend a registered event. Canceling a qualifying hotel reservation after registering for a Moonlight Magic event during the Early Registration window will cancel that registration. The DVC member must attend the Moonlight Magic event to check in with all of their guests present.

…REMINDER: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) will go on sale starting March 26. Taking place in Anaheim, California August 9 through 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. This year’s event will feature Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Visit D23.com for the latest details.

…REMINDER: The newest neighbor to Disney property, is the brand new billion dollar development named Evermore Resort. The folks there invited MousePlanet earlier this month to a media tour of what they call Orlando’s first-ever beach paradise. On land that includes the Grand Cypress golf courses, the developers have created an 8 acre crystal clear swimming area — the Evermore Bay, along with 20 acres of beachfront activity area and they have surrounded it with accommodations from 2-bedroom villas all they way up to 11 bedroom houses that sleep up to 32 guests! And there’s also a brand new Conrad hotel along the water too. There are so many details to share about Evermore, watch for an upcoming article about it on MousePlanet.com very soon! In the meantime, you can find more information and book reservations at EvermoreResort.com.



Evermore Bay is an 8 acre crystal clear swimming area surrounded by 20 acres of beachfront activity area. File Panoramic Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Give Kids the World Village, the 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee that provides cost-free week-long trips to critically ill children and their families, announced that its Gingerbread Run is returning this fall and will take place at night - under the holiday lights! On Saturday, November 23, you'll have the chance to run, roll or stroll a 5K or family fun run through the whimsical storybook Village illuminated by thousands of holiday lights. Information and registration is available on this page of the Village's website.

…On March 7, Give Kids the World celebrated its 38th Anniversary, and MousePlanet was invited to attend its celebratory fairytale tea party for some of the visiting wish families and alumni. More than 30,000 children in the U.S. are diagnosed with a critical illness each year, and half of those who are eligible for a wish choose to visit Orlando. Give Kids The World is the nonprofit that fulfills all of these wishes. From life’s simple pleasures to the stuff that dreams are made of, every wish family is treated to an all-inclusive experience including transportation; accommodations; all meals and snacks; nightly entertainment; donated theme park tickets; daily gifts; and non-stop fun at the Village, a storybook destination featuring an array of accessible rides and attractions. Since 1986, nearly 200,000 wish children and their families from all 50 states and 77 countries have been welcomed to the Village to laugh together, play together, and create priceless memories away from hospital stays and medical treatments. Consider making at donation by visiting this page of its website.



Give Kids the World Village held a celebratory tea party for its 38th Anniversary on March 7. Give Kids the World Village held a celebratory tea party for its 38th Anniversary on March 7.

Naturally, fairtale princesses led the party for the attending wish families and alumni. Naturally, fairtale princesses led the party for the attending wish families and alumni.

A musician performed a special harp for the attendees. A musician performed a special harp for the attendees.

Wish kids and their families were able to interact with a therapy unicorn. Wish kids and their families were able to interact with a therapy unicorn.

Costumed characters are a Village hallmark. In addition, special guests from Central Florida attractions visit from time to time, including characters from Disney, Universal, and others. Costumed characters are a Village hallmark. In addition, special guests from Central Florida attractions visit from time to time, including characters from Disney, Universal, and others.

The Village has whimsical buildings. The Village has whimsical buildings.

The Village has a mythology all its own that is very meaningful to the wish families and alumni. As one of the parents of a wish child that had passed away told those gathered at the Tea Party, the visit to the Village was a time that the whole family smiled and and had fun together for the first time in a long time, and it was a great memory that the remaining family members continue to share. The Village has a mythology all its own that is very meaningful to the wish families and alumni. As one of the parents of a wish child that had passed away told those gathered at the Tea Party, the visit to the Village was a time that the whole family smiled and and had fun together for the first time in a long time, and it was a great memory that the remaining family members continue to share.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

Join Our Networks

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

With the start of the New Year, Disney announced a new Florida Resident ticket deal--and it ends this week! The Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket 2-day ticket is available for $199 (plus tax); a 3-day ticket is $219 (plus tax). This IS NOT A DATE-BASED Ticket, so park reservations ARE required, and it is valid for use through March 15, 2024. The tickets do not need be used on consecutive days, but park reservations are required and subject to Disney-imposed limits, capacity limits, and availability. For details, including including proof of residency requirements, add-ons like Park Hopper, visit this page of DisneyWorld.com.

Disney+ subscribers can get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through September 30, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers for additional offer details!

Guests can save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels when booking a stay of 5 nights or longer most nights March 25 through October 3, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers to learn more. If logged in with your My Disney Experience credentials, you can also view Passholder offers where the discount applies regardless of the number of nights for arrivals March 25 to July 7, 2024.

For families looking to book their spring travel, Walt Disney World offers the Kids Play & Dine for 50% Off. For stays with arrivals nights from: March 3-24 and April 7-June 30, 2024, children (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. Guests can book packages now at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.