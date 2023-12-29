Walt Disney World announces new Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket

Just as the Florida Resident Disney Thrills Ticket promotion is set to end this Thursday, March 14, Walt Disney World has announced a new way for Florida residents to save on admission – but you'll have to wait until after Spring break to take advantage.



Florida residents can save on their next Walt Disney World vacation with a new discount offer released today. MousePlanet file photo.

The 4-day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket is $235 ($59 per day), plus tax, and offers admission to one theme park per day. The ticket valid from April 2, 2024 through September 28, 2024, and park reservations are required. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days, and there is no fuse, so you can use the first admission in April and space out your remaining visits over the summer.

A 3-day version of the ticket is also available for $219 ($73 per day). Both of these tickets also offer optional upgrades:

Park Hopper Option — $40 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Visit more than one theme park on the same day.

Water Park and Sports Option — $35 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Visit one theme park per day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 3-Day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket with the Water Park and Sports option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 3 days with an advance theme park reservation—and visit a Disney water park on 3 additional days by September 28, 2024.

Park Hopper Plus Option — $55 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. This option is a combination of the Park Hopper option and the Water Park and Sports option.

Like other recent promotions, it's really important to stress the necessity for making your park reservations as soon as you complete your purchase. Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "Reservations may be unavailable for any particular date or park, especially as you get closer to the date of visit or ticket expiration date."

For assistance with your next Walt Disney World vacation, connect online at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.