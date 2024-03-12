Walt Disney World Resort Update for March 19, 2024

Writer's Note, News & Views

Speculation about what Disney plans to spend all that capital on in Florida continues following CEO Bob Iger's recent remarks and The Walt Disney Company's recent Securities and Exchange Commission filings. While, honestly, it's fun to play the "maybe Disney will build..." game or the "Disney should build..." game, I think fans should remember that even Walt Disney himself said in presenting the "Florida Project" that all of the plans he was presenting could change, and, indeed, many did change between his death in 1966 and the opening of Walt Disney World Resort in October 1971. Until Disney Parks makes specific announcements, it remains speculation. Until Disney gets permits and starts building, announcements remain subject to further changes. Until opening dates are announced, we can never be certain…

Anyway, in last week's Update, I noted the end of the 2024 Florida Resident ticket deal. After we published the Update, Disney announced a new Florida resident offer that, to my eye, surprisingly runs through the entire summer season. As always, the details matter, and since these tickets have no blockouts and are NOT A DATE-BASED, park reservations ARE required and Disney and capacity-limited. Recapping the details:

The 4-day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket is $235 ($59 per day), plus tax, and offers admission to one theme park per day. The ticket valid from April 2, 2024 through September 28, 2024, and park reservations are required. The ticket can be used on consecutive or non-consecutive days, and there is no fuse, so you can use the first admission in April and space out your remaining visits over the summer.

A 3-day version of the ticket is also available for $219 ($73 per day). Both of these tickets also offer optional upgrades:

Park Hopper Option — $40 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Visit more than one theme park on the same day.

Water Park and Sports Option — $35 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Visit one theme park per day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. For example, if you purchase a 3-Day Florida Resident Discover Disney Ticket with the Water Park and Sports option, you can visit a Walt Disney World theme park on 3 days with an advance theme park reservation—and visit a Disney water park on 3 additional days by September 28, 2024.

Park Hopper Plus Option — $55 More Per Ticket, Plus Tax. Visit more than one theme park on the same day. Plus, get a certain number of visits to a water park, golf course or miniature golf course based on the length of your ticket. This option is a combination of the Park Hopper option and the Water Park and Sports option.

It really is important to stress the necessity for making your park reservations as soon as you complete your purchase. Disney is only setting aside a limited number of reservations for this ticket type each day, and states, "Reservations may be unavailable for any particular date or park, especially as you get closer to the date of visit or ticket expiration date."

Finally, I remind you again that we are already well into what I call "Spring Break Season." The weather can be fantastic this time of year, or hot, occasional (but, rarely, daily) rain, or, even a day or two of Florida "cold" (a day where the high does not go much above 70°), and the crowds descend in great number. Schools around the U.S.A. do not all take the same break periods, and so folks taking a Spring Break at Walt Disney World bring crowds for pretty much the whole season. I journeyed over to Disney's Hollywood Studios this past Thursday to catch up with some friends visiting town, and the crowds were as large as I expected. Folks observe lots of holidays at this time of year: Ramadan is underway; Purim starts sundown Saturday, March 23; Holi is Monday, March 25; Good Friday is March 29; Easter is March 31; Eid al-Fitr is Tuesday, April 9; and Passover starts sundown on Monday, April 22, and runs until April 30. After those holidays, some schools start wrapping up their terms in May and…

Views of Disney's Hollywood Studios



Cover Story shop on Hollywood Boulevard has Mickey in a pose that was common back when the park was named Disney-MGM Studios. Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.



Spring break crowds descend on Sunset Boulevard. Spring break crowds descend on Sunset Boulevard.

Spring break crowds present throughout the Echo Lake area. Spring break crowds present throughout the Echo Lake area.

Spring break crowds fill Grand Avenue just outside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.. Spring break crowds fill Grand Avenue just outside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge..

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



The new permanent food and beverage counter opened on Grand Avenue earlier this year (since my last visit to the park, in fact). The new permanent food and beverage counter opened on Grand Avenue earlier this year (since my last visit to the park, in fact).

The new counter sells snacks, Coke products (including frozen slushies with alchohol), beer and wine. The new counter sells snacks, Coke products (including frozen slushies with alchohol), beer and wine.

The pretzel kiosk across from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster was closed during my visit. As the nearby attraction is closed for refurbishment until the summer, perhaps it will remain closed until the attraction reopens. The pretzel kiosk across from Rock 'n' Roller Coaster was closed during my visit. As the nearby attraction is closed for refurbishment until the summer, perhaps it will remain closed until the attraction reopens.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.



I had read social media posts in recent weeks that Muppet-Vision 3D had quietly received some upgrades during hours the park was closed in recent months. The attraction had not closed for refurbishment as far as I had seen. I had read social media posts in recent weeks that Muppet-Vision 3D had quietly received some upgrades during hours the park was closed in recent months. The attraction had not closed for refurbishment as far as I had seen.

The aged, water-logged cloth seats in the theater have been replaced with new seats covered in a tough car vinyl-like material. I found the seat very comfortable. The aged, water-logged cloth seats in the theater have been replaced with new seats covered in a tough car vinyl-like material. I found the seat very comfortable.

The animatronics in the theater appear very clean and their motions are very smooth. The digitally projected 3-D film is also very crisp, the sound quality is excellent, and the fireworks effects on the ceiling also made appearances during the show. The animatronics in the theater appear very clean and their motions are very smooth. The digitally projected 3-D film is also very crisp, the sound quality is excellent, and the fireworks effects on the ceiling also made appearances during the show.

Photos by Alan S. Dalinka.

This & That & Reminders…

…Easter Sunday is March 31st this year. The Disney Parks Blog Foodie Guide, with specialty offerings available around Walt Disney World Resort (some of which are available now with varying final availability dates, some will be available only March 24 to April 1, check the listings) and those around Disneyland Resort too. Some of the Disney Springs venues provided us highlights of their offerings to share as well:

Jaleo Disney Springs—On Easter Sunday, Jaleo Disney Springs welcomes guests to explore, discover and share the vibrant spirit and flavors of Spain with its Brunch menu, featuring signature dishes, like Carne asada con huevo frito— grilled flat iron steak with fried egg, potatoes and mojo verde — and Flauta de tortilla de patatas — a traditional flauta sandwich with fresh tomato and Spanish omelet. See the full menu here. Dishes can be paired with a variety of cocktails, wines or Spanish sangrias from Jaleo’s extensive beverage menu. This year, Jaleo Disney Springs is debuting its Rumba Brunch, where guests will discover the sights and sounds of authentic rumba music with roaming guitar players and vocalists from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Maria & Enzo’s at Disney Springs—Maria & Enzo’s will be open on Easter Sunday, serving its Sicilian cuisine-inspired brunch menu for guests, including family-favorites like the Crunch Toast, a cornflake crusted brioche with nutella mascarpone and strawberry compote, plus the Smoked Salmon Board, including tomatoes, red onion, capers, chive, mascarpone, hard boiled eggs and toasted schiacciata bread. Signature craft cocktails and bottomless mimosas, bellinis or rossinis are also available.

The Edison, Planet Hollywood, Enzo’s Hideaway and Morimoto Asia will also also be open on Easter Sunday, serving their regular lunch and dinner menus.

…REMINDER: Star Tours–The Adventures Continue will add new scenes at Disney's Hollywood Studios, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris from some of the Star Wars series on Disney+, including "Ahsoka" starting April 5, including characters and locations from "Ahsoka," "Andor," and "The Mandalorian." These additions include appearances by Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and The Mandalorian and Grogu, and visits to the planet Peridea as seen in "Ahsoka." The new "variables" mean there are now more than 250 possible story lines when you ride Star Tours, but, as in the past, Disney could program the ride to feature the new scenes heavily in the months after they are added.

…REMINDER: Disney continues to tweak dining reservations. It now shows all available reservation time slots at a restaurant for the entire day on DisneyWorld.com, Disneyland.com, and in the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps (be sure you have the latest version of the apps for full functionality). Reservations are sorted by breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Soon, Disney will add the ability to search for reservation availability for multiple days with a single search, up to 10 days at a time. At Walt Disney World, guests staying at a Disney Resorts Collection hotel can make reservations 60 days prior to arrival for their entire length of stay (for up to a 10-night stay). Since last year's tweaks, guests can change or cancel up to two hours before a scheduled reservation at most Walt Disney World dining locations (some locations vary, so check the restaurant’s dining policy ahead of time).

…REMINDER: Speaking of dining, as we've mentioned the past several weeks, reservations for 1900 Park Fare at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort opened on March 5, 2024 on Disney's website and MyDisneyExperience app ahead of the restaurant's scheduled reopening on April 10. As reservations opened, Disney Parks Blog posted its Foodie Guide to the reopening table service character dining restaurant. It notes that Grand Floridian Strawberry Soup will be back on the menu, and that 1900 Park Fare will have "a newly refreshed look with the same grand charm." As for characters making appearances, Princess Tiana will sport her new look for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Aladdin will appear in his Prince Aladdin ensemble, and Miracle and Cinderella will also appear. (As always, your mileage may vary.)



1900 Park Fare reopens April 10 at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort. File Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Tutto Italia Ristorante at EPCOT Walt Disney World has raised its Annual Passholder discount to 20% through March 31. The offer applies to regularly-priced food and nonalcoholic beverages. Beginning on April 1, the AP Discount will return to 10% and run until the end of the year, exempting certain holidays, special events and dining packages.

…Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs has increased its Annual Passholder Discount to 20%. The discount applies to all regular priced food and non-alcoholic beverages during lunch hours, which run from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday through Monday. The offer excludes service at the sushi bar, as well as major holidays, including Mother’s Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

…Planet Hollywood at Disney Springs has an array of limited time culinary offerings to celebrate spring available now through April 30. Here's what Planet Hollywood has to say about these special menu items:

Entree Salad

Embark on a journey refreshing as a spring breeze with our new Apple, Walnut and Gorgonzola Salad. Crisp Granny Smith apple chunks, spiced walnuts, Gorgonzola, tomatoes, and dried cranberries are topped with our signature Italian vinaigrette. Enjoy as-is or add a protein for an additional charge.

Embark on a journey refreshing as a spring breeze with our new Apple, Walnut and Gorgonzola Salad. Crisp Granny Smith apple chunks, spiced walnuts, Gorgonzola, tomatoes, and dried cranberries are topped with our signature Italian vinaigrette. Enjoy as-is or add a protein for an additional charge. Side Dishes Lobster Mac & Cheese —Indulge in our Lobster Mac & Cheese, a decadent twist on a classic favorite. Immerse your taste buds in the creamy richness of a five-cheese sauce infused with lobster and topped with black pepper and a sprig of parsley. Upgrade as substitution with grille specialties only, $6.99. Spring Seasonal Vegetable Medley —Our Spring Seasonal Vegetable mix consists of a dazzling spectacle of colors with zucchini, yellow squash, cauliflower, broccoli, and baby carrots with herb butter and Italian seasoning. Free upgrade as substitution with grille specialties only.

Springtime Desserts ​ Lemon Meringue Pie —Homemade lemon meringue on graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream, dollops of toasted meringue & a lemon wheel. This citrusy symphony of sweet and tart notes will leave your palate singing for more. Creamy Dreamy Creamsicle Milkshake —Creamsicle ice cream is topped with homemade whipped cream, sprinkled with orange rock candies, an orange-flavored wafer, and creamsicle-flavored licorice bites and orange slice candies. Indulge your sweet tooth with the whimsical treat that evokes childhood nostalgia with every sip.



…Wine Bar George at Disney Springs has updated its Events webpage with tastings with Master Sommelier George Miliotes in the next few weeks.

…On April 13 at noon, The Edison at Disney Springs will host its “Whiskey & Wonder” event, inviting guests to discover the smooth, bold and mysterious character of whiskey. The event will feature beverage demonstrations by The Edison’s team of expert mixologists and various whiskey tastings, accompanied by savory and sweet bites. Guests will enjoy pairings like Shaker Plane with Tuna Crudo and Porthole with St. Louis Ribs. Tickets are available starting at $75. VIP tickets are $90 and include guaranteed seating and early admission at 11:30 a.m. An exclusive luxury station with Spherified Black Manhattan served alongside A5 Wagyu & Hokkaidō Scallop can be added to any ticket for $40. Space is limited. Ages 21 and older only. To purchase tickets, visit this page on Tock.

…Walt Disney World Golf is once again hosting PGA Junior League Golf for 2024. The PGA Junior League Golf program is designed to provide a fun, social and inclusive opportunity for boys and girls ages 7 – 15 of all skill levels, to learn and enjoy the game of golf. Each League team consists of eight to twelve players, and a PGA or LPGA Professional serves as the captain for each team. For the Walt Disney World Golf team, the captain will be Michael Schlager, its PGA Director of Instruction, and joining him will be a selection of Assistant Golf Professionals. There will typically be between four and seven teams that form a local league in a common geographic area, like Lake Buena Vista. Participating players wear numbered uniforms and play in a two-person, scramble format over nine holes. Matches between teams are scored based upon wins, ties, and losses, in three-hole segments called "flags". More details on the League format and structure are available on this page of the PGA Jr. League website. The practice schedule for this season will take place on either Tuesdays or Thursdays, 5-6 p.m., from April 9 to June 6, 2024. The match schedule for this season will take place on Fridays, with practice/warm up at the range starting at 4:30 p.m., and a 5:15 p.m. shotgun start. Registration includes green fees for all matches, all practice sessions and coaching, league hat and two golf shirts, a drawstring carrying bag, and a bag tag. Walt Disney World Golf can also provide golf clubs if your junior golfer does not have any yet, and is interested to start learning how to play. Registration for the league is now open until April 20, 2024 on this page of the PGA Junior Golf League web site.

…REMINDER: Disney Vacation Club Moonlight Magic event nights are scheduled on select nights into the summer of 2024. The complimentary, after-hours events feature select attractions with shorter-than-usual wait times, plus character greetings, entertainment and more. The remaining events are:

Disney's Animal Kingdom – April 23.

Disney's Typhoon Lagoon Water Park – June 4 and July 11.

Disney's Hollywood Studios – August 27.

Early registration opens for eligible Disney Vacation Club members (namely, those that have bought a certain number of points directly from Disney) with a qualifying Disney Resort hotel reservation on the event date(s). Pending availability, all other eligible Members may try their luck at reservations for the event on the other General Registration specified dates. A link to the event registration queue is posted online shortly before the registration windows open. If you are an eligible member and have a hotel reservation for an event date, keep an eye on your email for a registration reminder which also includes the link. All of the relevant 2024 registration dates are now posted on the event website.

The relevant dates for the remaining 2024 Moonlight Magic events are:

Moonlight Magic Event Dates Hotel Reservation Finalization

(Party Size)

by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Disney’s Animal Kingdom April 23 Early Registration Closed N/A General Registration April 11 N/A Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park June 4 July 11 Early Registration May 2 May 2 April 28 General Registration May 9 June 27 N/A Disney’s Hollywood Studios August 27 Early Registration August 1 July 28 General Registration August 15 N/A

Note: Eligible Disney Vacation Club members are limited to attending one Moonlight Magic event per theme park, per calendar year. The Hotel Reservation Finalization (Party Size) deadline is the date by which an eligible DVC member's qualifying hotel reservation has to have the number of guests listed on the hotel reservation that will be the maximum number of Moonlight Magic guests that can attend an event (if successfully registered); the hotel reservation may be modified after this date subject to the usual reservation rules, but those modifications will not increase the number of attendees that can attend a registered event. Canceling a qualifying hotel reservation after registering for a Moonlight Magic event during the Early Registration window will cancel that registration. The DVC member must attend the Moonlight Magic event to check in with all of their guests present.

…Speaking of Disney Vacation Club, over on the Treasure Coast on the Atlantic Ocean, Disney's Vero Beach Resort returns its popular character breakfast at Wind & Waves Grill on April 20 with a brand new menu. Some highlights are available on Disney Parks Blog. Goofy and Pluto will be making the rounds to visit each table, dressed in their beach best. The character breakfast will be available on Saturdays only from 8 a.m. to noon. Reservations are now open for booking on OpenTable.

…UPDATED REMINDER: D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly known as D23 Expo) will go on sale starting March 26. Taking place in Anaheim, California August 9 through 11, the event will feature spectacular shows, new venues, and multiple days of entertainment that will bring together the best of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and more. This year’s event will feature Disney+ integration, musical performances with world-class artists, special content presentations, a new interactive app, and one-of-a-kind shopping experiences. Visit D23.com for the latest details. NEW: If you are interested in purchasing a new one year D23 Gold or Gold Duo Membership, to celebrate D23's 15th anniversary, D23 is offering $15 off through March 31, 2023 with Promo Code: 15YEARS at this page of its website. Also, for all General (free) members and Gold Members, D23 is holding a sweepstakes through March 31, 2023 offering up a concierge-level deluxe resort stay at Walt Disney World Resort as its grand prize. Details at this page of D23.com.

…REMINDER: The newest neighbor to Disney property, is the brand new billion dollar development named Evermore Resort. The folks there invited MousePlanet earlier this month to a media tour of what they call Orlando’s first-ever beach paradise. On land that includes the Grand Cypress golf courses, the developers have created an 8 acre crystal clear swimming area — the Evermore Bay, along with 20 acres of beachfront activity area and they have surrounded it with accommodations from 2-bedroom villas all they way up to 11 bedroom houses that sleep up to 32 guests! And there’s also a brand new Conrad hotel along the water too. There are so many details to share about Evermore, watch for an upcoming article about it on MousePlanet.com very soon! In the meantime, you can find more information and book reservations at EvermoreResort.com.



Evermore Bay is an 8 acre crystal clear swimming area surrounded by 20 acres of beachfront activity area. File Panoramic Photo by Alan S. Dalinka.

…REMINDER: Give Kids the World Village, the 89-acre, whimsical nonprofit resort in Kissimmee that provides cost-free week-long trips to critically ill children and their families, announced that its Gingerbread Run is returning this fall and will take place at night - under the holiday lights! On Saturday, November 23, you'll have the chance to run, roll or stroll a 5K or family fun run through the whimsical storybook Village illuminated by thousands of holiday lights. Information and registration is available on this page of the Village's website.

Resort Reservations, Ticket Advice & Special Offers

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Walt Disney World Resort Update.

Disney+ subscribers can get a FREE dining plan when purchasing a non-discounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Company package that includes a room at a select Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option. This offer is valid for arrivals most nights July 1 through September 30, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers for additional offer details!

Guests can save up to 35% at select Disney Resort hotels when booking a stay of 5 nights or longer most nights March 25 through October 3, 2024. Visit DisneyWorld.com/SpecialOffers to learn more. If logged in with your My Disney Experience credentials, you can also view Passholder offers where the discount applies regardless of the number of nights for arrivals March 25 to July 7, 2024.

For families looking to book their spring travel, Walt Disney World offers the Kids Play & Dine for 50% Off. For stays with arrivals nights from: March 3-24 and April 7-June 30, 2024, children (ages 3 through 9) theme park tickets and dining plans are half off with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney Travel Co. package that includes a room at a Disney Resort hotel, theme park tickets, and a dining plan. Guests can book packages now at this page of DisneyWorld.com.

The Walt Disney World Resort website lists current offers, deals, and discounts on this page.

MousePlanet’s travel partner Get Away Today is available to help you book rooms and packages.

REMINDER: Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages can now be booked completely on its website! No cumbersome quotes needed! Simply compare all your favorite Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Get Away Today's hand selected off-property hotels in a few clicks, and then customize for your included tickets for your vacation.

Get Away Today’s Walt Disney World Resort vacation packages now have the option to add Layaway Plans, which allow you to pay the total balance up to eight days prior to travel. You can also add their popular "Peace of Mind Plan" when booking a Walt Disney World Resort Hotel, which allows any reschedules and cancellations up to five days prior to travel with no penalty.

When booking with Get Away Today, all Walt Disney World Resort on-site packages include Get Away Today’s e-concierge, which includes its Best Price Guarantee, Dining Reservation Reminders, access to their Concierge Team email for help before and during your vacation, and more.

Looking to go beyond Walt Disney World Resort when visiting Central Florida? Check out Get Away Today's Universal Orlando Resort ticket offers too.

Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or a travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today! As always, we remind our readers that Walt Disney World Resort theme park tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Florida or eligible for U.S. Military Personnel benefits. Historically, non-Florida residents tend to benefit the most by purchasing tickets in advance (and, of course, being mindful of the rules relevant to those tickets). Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside Disney property stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Walt Disney World Theme Park admissions, and may result in denial of entry. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks.