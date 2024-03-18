Disneyland Resort Update for March 25, 2024

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

Author's Note

Long-time readers of MousePlanet may recognize the name of Lani Teshima, MousePlanet's first and eternally patient copy editor. Yes, she's just fine, but after more than two decades of working largely behind the scenes, Lani has decided to hang up her red pencil and retire from editing.

I could go on for pages about Lani, not only because she is one of my closest friends, but because MousePlanet wouldn't be the site you know without her. Her thoughtful questions and careful editing made all of us better writers, and her professionalism made MousePlanet a better and more trusted resource. When MousePlanet was nominated for an online journalism award, that was all Lani. She set the bar high, and whenever I questioned how to handle a subject, or whether something worth pursuing, she was always there to hash it out with me.

It is so hard to believe how much has changed in this little niche since we founded MousePlanet, and I don't know that we would have made it to today without Lani quietly working in the background to encourage us, steer us straight, and remind us that the comma always goes inside the quotation mark. It's been very odd these past few weeks publishing this update without first running it through her. While I miss her behind the scenes, I'm grateful to always have her on speed dial.

Thank you Lani. From here on out, all errors are mine alone.

Fire of the Rising Moons

Star Wars fans have an incentive to visit Disneyland several times during the Season of the Force promotion, as the resort last week announced details about a new Star Wars-themed fireworks presentation to debut in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

"Fire of the Rising Moons" will be performed select nights starting April 5, offering a alternative version of Disneyland's fireworks shows. Instead of the standard score, viewers who catch the fireworks from inside Galaxy's Edge will instead hear a soundtrack featuring John Williams’ classic music for the Star Wars films.



Disneyland visitors will have the chance to hear a new version of the fireworks during Season of the Force. Photo © Disney.

Brady McDonald at The Orange County Register noted that Disneyland will present three different fireworks shows scheduled to perform during Season of the Force, and writes that visitors will get to hear three different "Fire of the Rising Moons" soundtracks, depending on which fireworks show Disneyland is presenting that week.

"Wondrous Journeys," the nighttime spectacular created for the Disney100 anniversary, returned to Disneyland last week and is the show scheduled when Season of the Force begins on April 5.

"Mickey's Mix Magic" returns to Disneyland on April 15, and will perform until April 26, when Disney debuts the new "Together Forever" nighttime spectacular as part of Pixar Fest.

Season of the Force runs through June 2, 2024. "Fire of the Rising Moons" will only take place on nights when Disneyland is running the nightly spectacular "with fireworks," usually Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights. "Fire of the Rising Moons" will not run on nights when the Disneyland entertainment calendar lists the nighttime spectacular "with projections." The entertainment calendar is usually updated about 30 days in advance.

Between the March to May the Fourth countdown kickoff event which took place in New York this weekend, and the two-month long Season of the Force promotion, Disney is clearly aiming to keep all things Star Wars front of mind for consumers this spring. After all, why settle for a single Star Wars Day, when you can get fans to spend their credits on merchandise and events for an entire season?

Critter Country to temporarily close May 1

Winnie the Pooh and friends will be going on holiday starting May 1, when Disneyland temporarily closes Critter Country for the next phase of the transformation of Splash Mountain into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The closure includes The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh attraction, as well as Pooh Corner and The Briar Patch shops, and the Critter Country popcorn cart.

Disney says The Hungry Bear restaurant will remain open. It was not mentioned, but we assume the Critter Country character spot will also close, and it's unclear how or if that area will be transformed during the refurbishment.



The Briar Patch will reopen as Ray's Berets. Photo © Disney.

The land's two retail shops will get a makeover during the closure. The Briar Patch, near the entrance to Critter Country, will reopen as Ray’s Berets, still offering hats and accessories. The east side of Pooh Corner, closest to the exit of Tiana's new ride, will reopen as Louis’ Critter Club, offering merchandise featuring "some of your favorite critters and Princess Tiana."

The west side of the store, closest to the exit of the Winnie the Pooh attraction, will remain Pooh Corner, and will still feature a fresh candy kitchen.



The east side of Pooh Corner will reopen as Louis’ Critter Club. Photo © Disney.

Tickets on sale this week for D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Tickets go on sale this week for D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event, the re-branded D23 Expo scheduled to take place August 9-11 in Anaheim. Disney announced long-awaited details of the ticket sale last week, and I'm going to cover this in three parts - event overview, the various ticket options, and when you can buy them.

Event overview

As we've previously shared, Disney is making a major departure from their "everything under one roof" format of past D23 Expos, and is expanding the main event to include both the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center, with side events taking place all around Anaheim.

Day 0 is a "kickoff celebration" at the Disneyland Resort on Thursday, August 8. This appears to be an all-day mix-in event, and theme park admission is required. Disney says, "Both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park will welcome ticketed D23 fans from rope drop to late night, featuring unique offerings for fans, including a custom cavalcade, an energetic dance party, special photo opportunities, and more." Tickets are already on sale for August 8, which is a Tier 3 day.

The real event begins on Friday, August 9, when the D23 Show Floor opens at the Anaheim Convention Center. This three-day exhibition includes *almost* everything that the D23 Expo is known for, including pavilions from major divisions of the Walt Disney Company; a Walt Disney Archives exhibit called “A Great Big Beautiful Car Show;" feature presentations and panel discussions; live entertainment including the D23 Mousequerade costume contest; and, of course, shopping. So much shopping, at everything from independent dealers and official licensees, to Disney-owned shops including a brand-new Walt Disney Company Store.

The biggest change this year is the move of three marquee presentations to the Honda Center, a decision that I feel could make or break this event for the future. The three presentations and dates are:

Friday, August 9 – Disney Entertainment Showcase . This looks like all of the studios panels in one giant session, including film, feature animation, streaming, television, live theater and more.

. This looks like all of the studios panels in one giant session, including film, feature animation, streaming, television, live theater and more. Saturday, August 10 – Disney Experiences Showcase. Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro presents the 2024 edition of "What's New, What's Next," and hopefully answers a lot of questions about projects teased since the last Expo.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D’Amaro presents the 2024 edition of "What's New, What's Next," and hopefully answers a lot of questions about projects teased since the last Expo. Sunday, August 11 – Disney Legends Ceremony, hosted by Ryan Seacrest. 2024 Honorees include Colleen Atwood, Angela Bassett, Martha Blanding, James L. Brooks, James Cameron, Jamie Lee Curtis, Miley Cyrus, Steve Ditko, Harrison Ford, Mark Henn, Frank Oz, Kelly Ripa, Joe Rohde, and John Williams.

I'm just going to go back to what I wrote when these changes were previewed last year,

"Moving the biggest panels to the Honda Center offers some compelling benefits to Disney. Depending on the configuration, the Honda Center can hold more than 17,000 people, far more than either the 7,500-seat arena at the Anaheim Convention Center, or the 6,900-person "Hall D23" auditorium created for the last few expos. Disney could offer stand-alone tickets just to the panels in addition to full expo passes, for those who only want to be there for the major announcements. Honda Center seating is stadium-style, a vast improvement over the large flat venue of recent years. The arena also features a lovely newish scoreboard, which can bring the action closer to those in the cheap seats. With seat-specific ticketing, people who want to sit closer to the stage will likely have the option to pay for that option, eliminating the endless queues and jockeying for the best position in the venue. Honda Center is better equipped to screen and get large numbers of guests to their seats, and offers more in the way of amenities to visitors, from parking capacity to food service options. Another bonus is that attendees may have more time on the show floor itself if they aren't having to wait in hours-long lines to get seats for a panel presentation, and may be able to attend the smaller panels they might have sacrificed at past events. There are also some down sides to this approach. The Honda Center is three miles away from the Anaheim Convention Center, more than most people will want to walk—especially after an evening event. Those who are staying at a hotel near the Convention Center have a few options: walk, ride the city bus, take a taxi or ride share, or drive to the Honda Center and pay to park. Those who drive in to the expo will potentially have to pay for parking twice: once at the Convention Center, and again at the Honda Center. Those $20 and $30 fees add up quickly over the course of a three-day event. It's also possible that Disney will offer some sort of shuttle service between the venues, but the logistics of transporting 8,000 people across town make it unlikely. There's no way to know how moving the major panels to an off-site venue will impact traffic in the Convention Center, and exhibitors may not be happy with the change. If visitors really are able to spend more time (and money) on the show floor, that's great news for vendors. However, if attendees opt to skip the convention center entirely in favor of the bigger panels, that could make for some disappointed exhibitors."

Last week's announcement addresses a few of these issues. We now know that Disney will not sell stand-alone tickets to the evening events. We know that there will be assigned seating at Honda Center, and that attendees will have the option to purchase an upgraded package offering floor seats for the shows. And we know that Disney plans to offer "complimentary round-trip shuttle service" between the Honda Center and Anaheim Convention Center for the evening events.

However, I still have some concerns about this Honda Center plan. The arena has just kicked off a massive multi-year expansion project, which is already impacting traffic around and parking at the venue. Even with a free shuttle, it's not going to be especially fast or easy to move that many people across Anaheim twice a day. I'm also concerned for transportation and access for guests with disabilities, especially those who use wheelchairs or scooters, and I'm curious to see how that will be addressed during the ticketing process.

Another potentially major issue is that Honda Center has an extremely strict "no bags" policy, which D23 has confirmed will be in effect for their presentations. Visitors are limited to a single personal item, no larger than 5" x 9" x 2". There is no bag check at the Honda Center, so anyone leaving the Anaheim Convention Center and going straight to Honda Center is going to have to find a place to stash all of those gadgets and gizmos they've just purchased at the Expo.

In addition to the main Expo and the kickoff event at Disneyland, there are three more event around Anaheim in the week leading up to

D23 Day at Angel Stadium – Sunday, August 4. Catch the Angels vs. the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, and receive a Mickey Mouse bobblehead. Tickets are available through this link.

– Sunday, August 4. Catch the Angels vs. the New York Mets at Angel Stadium, and receive a Mickey Mouse bobblehead. Tickets are available through this link. D23 Night at the Anaheim Packing District – Tuesday, August 6. This one is for the foodies, and the game lovers. Purchase a specially-priced tasting pass for participating Packing District eateries, or come check out the latest games from Ravensburger. Tickets are available now.

– Tuesday, August 6. This one is for the foodies, and the game lovers. Purchase a specially-priced tasting pass for participating Packing District eateries, or come check out the latest games from Ravensburger. Tickets are available now. The Incredibles 20th Anniversary outdoor screening – Monday, August 5 at Pearson Park in Anaheim. Tickets go on sale in early May.

Ticket options:

You really have three ticketing options for this event, though one comes at a range of prices.

D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket includes a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $297/ticket. You can upgrade this to the D23 Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass 3-Day Ticket , starting at $999 per ticket, which guarantees you the same floor seat for all three Honda Center events.

includes a 3-day assigned seat for evening shows at the Honda Center and 3-day access to all experiences at the Anaheim Convention Center—starting at $297/ticket. You can upgrade this to the , starting at $999 per ticket, which guarantees you the same floor seat for all three Honda Center events. D23 Ultimate Fan Pass 1-Day Ticket - If you can only attend one day and want to catch the Marquee show that night, this is the ticket for you. Starting at $99 per ticket.

- If you can only attend one day and want to catch the Marquee show that night, this is the ticket for you. Starting at $99 per ticket. D23 Fan Pass, available in 1- or 3-day options. This ticket gives you admission to the Anaheim Convention Center only - the Honda Center events are not included. The 1-day pass is $79 for D23 Gold members, or $89 for General members; the 3-day version is $209 / $259.

When to buy:

Tuesday, March 26 – D23 Gold (paid) members can purchase tickets starting at Noon (Pacific). A limited number of passes will be available during this pre-sale.

– D23 Gold (paid) members can purchase tickets starting at Noon (Pacific). A limited number of passes will be available during this pre-sale. Wednesday, March 27 – D23 Gold members AND General (free) members who pay with a Visa card can purchase tickets starting at Noon (Pacific). A limited number of passes will be available during this pre-sale.

– D23 Gold members AND General (free) members who pay with a Visa card can purchase tickets starting at Noon (Pacific). A limited number of passes will be available during this pre-sale. Thursday, March 28 – Sales begin to D23 Gold members and all general members starting at Noon (Pacific), while supplies last.

Let's keep it social

It looks like the Walt Disney Company has resumed posting to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at least for some of its official accounts. For others, including the official @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld accounts, it appears Instagram and Facebook are still the preferred social media platforms. If you're used to getting your official Disney news from X, you'll want to check other channels as well.

“Fire of the Rising Moons” takes place select nights starting April 5. @Disneyland visitors can watch the fireworks from Galaxy’s Edge, but with a Star Wars soundtrack. pic.twitter.com/0B4JmIyKnQ — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 20, 2024

The Spring Break of All Spring Breaks with Get Away Today

Spring Break will be here before we know it, and now is the perfect time to book your Spring Break vacation.

And this Spring Break is going to be the Spring Break of all Spring Breaks at Disneyland! From March 22 - April 14, 2024 you can experience ALL of the following at the Disneyland Resort:

Wondrous Journeys (back for a SUPER limited time)

Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival (now - April 22)

Season of the Force (April 5 - June 2)

“Magic Happens” parade

World of Color - ONE

Take advantage of Extra Day Free Disneyland Resort tickets from Get Away Today, extra night free Anaheim-area hotel offers and more! With so much to see and do, there’s never been a better time to visit.

The best package deals can be found online at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...The Astro Orbitor refurbishment was extended through March 29.

...It's been three weeks since Disneyland resumed sales of new Magic Key passes, and at press time all but the lowest-tier Magic Key type is still available for purchase.

...Tickets are still on sale for all but one of the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events. Details at the event website.

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Resort Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Astro Orbitor – closed for refurbishment through March 29.

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment April 15–18; and again April 22-25; April 29-May 2

– closed for refurbishment April 15–18; and again April 22-25; April 29-May 2 The Disneyland Story presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

– closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh - closes May 1 due to construction in the area related to Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Haunted Mansion – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

The Briar Patch – closes May 1 for transformation into Ray's Berets.

Pooh Corner – closes May 1 for refurbishment; half of the store will reopen as the Critter Club.

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Incredicoaster – closed for refurbishment April 8-17.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed for refurbishment March 4. Reopening date not published.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2024

2024 Mickey's Mix Magic – presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks.

– presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22.

– March 1 through April 22. Wondrous Journeys – presented nightly March 22 through April 14.

– presented nightly March 22 through April 14. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2.

– April 3 through June 2. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website.

– Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website. D23 Day at Angel Stadium – Sunday, August 4

– Sunday, August 4 D23 Day at Disneyland Resort – Thursday, August 8

– Thursday, August 8 D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website.

(formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets go on sale starting March 26. More information at the event website. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31.

– August 23 through October 31. Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2.

– August 23 through November 2. (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8. All events are sold out.

– September 5–8. All events are sold out. Gay Days Anaheim (unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering up to 15% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering Magic Key Holders up to 20% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property Magic Key Holders Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

EE –Early Entry for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year – January 23 through February 18, 2024

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22, 2024

GN – Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/24 3/25 3/26 3/27 3/28 3/29 3/30 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival 3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/7 4/8 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force 4/28 4/29 4/30 5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

Share, Links, Comments & More