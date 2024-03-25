Disneyland Resort Update for April 1, 2024

Spring Break reservations

If I wanted to write a really click-bait April Fools headline today, I could go with,

"You can't get into this Disney park for ANY amount of money this week!!!"

The reality is that there are no reservations available at Disney California Adventure this Monday through Friday for guests holding one-day, one-park tickets. The same is true at Disneyland on Monday and Tuesday, when both parks are out of reservations for that ticket type.



Theme park reservation availability varies by ticket type, and is always changing. MousePlanet photo.

If you change the ticket type, the availability changes. At press time, guests with park hopper tickets could book Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Disneyland, or Friday and Saturday at DCA. Customers with the SoCal resident 3-day pass can visit Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, but not Wednesday or Thursday. And of course this all fluctuates as people make and change their reservations.

What this means is that you should not head to Disneyland or Disney California Adventure this week without a park reservation. We're years into this program, but there will still be those folks who hit the road and have no idea about advance ticket purchase or theme park reservations. You're reading this site, so you know better, and can hopefully inform your friends and family before they find themselves trying to make a day in Downtown Disney.

Season of the Force begins Friday

Disneyland's Season of the Force promotion begins Friday, April 5, bringing new and returning attractions, food and merchandise offerings to Tomorrowland and Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.



The Mandalorian and Grogu may appear in your next Star Tours flight. Photo courtesy Disney.

Attractions

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue will add characters and locations from three Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," "Andor," and "The Mandalorian." These additions include appearances by Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor, and The Mandalorian and Grogu, and visits to the planet Peridea as seen in "Ahsoka." The new variables mean there are now more than 250 possible story lines when you ride Star Tours, but we expect them to be featured heavily in the rotation for the first few months after they are added.

The popular Hyperspace Mountain overlay is also back through June 2, with a Star Wars soundtrack and on-ride effects.



Fire of the Rising Moons debuts Friday at Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney.

Entertainment

"Fire of the Rising Moons" will be performed select nights starting April 5, offering a alternative version of Disneyland's fireworks shows. Instead of the standard score, viewers who catch the fireworks from inside Galaxy's Edge will instead hear a soundtrack featuring John Williams’ classic music for the Star Wars films. "Wondrous Journeys" is scheduled with fireworks nightly from April 5 through 14 at 9:30 p.m., so those who want to view the Star Wars version should head to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Disney is also hosting a Star Wars "Seek and Find" scavenger hunt. There are few details about this promotion, with Disney saying only, "Start at The Star Trader to search for hidden cylinders that reveal a code and receive a keepsake—available for a limited time." We don't know if this is a free or added-cost activity.



The Jabba the Hutt bucket will be available Friday at Disneyland. Photo courtesy Disney.

Food and Merchandise

Food and merchandise increasingly go hand-in-hand at Disneyland, especially when it comes to Star Wars. There are nearly a dozen novelty items for fans to collect, including a new Jabba the Hutt popcorn bucket available only at the Galactic Grill or the Tomorrowland popcorn cart. (I'd check to see if you can mobile order this item at Galactic Grill and avoid the popcorn cart line, though it would probably come with fries if you do).

There is also a new Salvaged Stormtrooper Helmet popcorn bucket available at the same locations, as well as at the beverages carts inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. Rounding out the new items is a Darth Vader Stainless Steel Tumbler, available at the Galactic Grill (again, go for mobile order if offered), the Tomorrowland Fruit Cart or the Craftsman Grill at the Grand Californian Hotel. Disney didn't mention where the Salacious Crumb straw clip will be sold, but I'd check the Tomorrowland churro cart and locations which sell bottled beverages.

Returning food premium items include the Grogu Sipper introduced last year; the Millennium Falcon popcorn bucket; Death Star and Millennium Falcon glow cubes; the Rancor Beer Flight souvenir board from Oga's Cantina; a Darth Vader helmet mug; and the Acid Spitter Orb sipper mug.



There are a variety of dishes offered for Season of the Force. Photo courtesy Disney.

There are even more items to taste on the Star Wars menus created for this promotion.

Disneyland Park

Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Fried Chicken Baos: Two crispy chicken baos, spicy katsu sauce, and creamy slaw (New)

Dewback Chili Noodles: Spiced fettuccine noodles and gingered ground pork with broccolini stems and shredded red cabbage

Galactic Grill (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Bantha Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty, marinated pork belly, American cheese, Asian-inspired slaw, and sambal sweet mayo on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Chorizo Loaded Fries: Waffle fries, pork chorizo, chile de arbol cheese sauce, and black beans topped with avocado-tomatillo sauce, green onions, and Oaxaca cheese

Wookiee Parfait: Chocolate sponge cake, chocolate pudding, and caramel mousse on a chocolate-coffee crust with chocolate pearls

Watermelon Slush with Death Star Glow Cube (New)

Granny Smith Apple Slush with Millennium Falcon Glow Cube

Kat Saka’s Kettle (Available April 5 through June 2)

Celto Slush: Plant-based pandan-flavored horchata topped with cold brew (New)

Milk Stand (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Toydaria Swirl: Green Milk with chili seasoning and mango jellies

I'm not a drinker, but I'm told that two of the new cocktails offered at Oga's Cantina – the Fiery Mustafarian and the Silver Sea Martini – came from the menu of the Sublight Bar onboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. It also seems that Disney is clearing out their inventory of Sublight Bar glassware by offering two specialty drinks in souvenir glasses.

Oga’s Cantina (Available April 5 through June 2)

Oga’s Obsession: Minute Maid Lemonade, wild strawberry flavor, yogurt-filled boba, and strawberry and grape candy pebbles with a bursting dried fruit mixture

Fiery Mustafarian: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup (New)

Silver Sea Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea (New)

Chandrilan Chalice: Hendrick’s Gin, Minute Maid Lemonade, ginger syrup, honey, and mint syrup topped with a shimmery butterfly pea flower tea served in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Chandrilan Orb Glass: El Mayor Añejo Tequila, Aperol Aperitivo Liqueur, peach purée, peach syrup, and lime juice served with a dropper of spicy lava syrup in a souvenir wine glass (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New)

Ronto Roasters (Available April 5 through June 2; mobile order available)

Pasaana Punch: Orange juice, white grape juice, red passion fruit, and hibiscus



This Black Spire sculpture will be on display at the Grand Californian Hotel during Season of the Force. Photo courtesy Disney.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available April 5 through June 2)

Macaron Box (New)

Star Wars Sugar Cookie

Wookiee Cookie

Pretzel Lightsabers

Tropical Whoopie Pie

Milk Chocolate Lollipop

GCH Craftsman Bar and Hearthstone Lounge (Available April 5 through June 2)

Bitter Martini: Hendrick’s Gin, Campari Liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, and green grapes (New)

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites

There are even more entertainment offerings, merchandise collections, food and beverages on tap for the after-hours Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nites events in April and May. Tickets are still on sale for all but the May 2 event, and start at $159 per person. Details at the event website.

Meet the new Critters

Tiana's Bayou Adventure is set to open at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland later this year, with the Florida attraction having already refilled the flume and started ride testing. Last week Disney provided another preview of the attraction, and shared a critical plot point.



Apollo the Raccoon is one of six new critters revealed to be part of Tiana's Bayou Adventure. Photo courtesy Disney.

When Disney first shared the storyline for the attraction last year, they wrote,

"Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix-up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party."

With last week's reveal, we now know that the missing ingredient is music for the party, and that's where these critters come in. These six critters form a Zydeco band, and are the first set we meet in the attraction, playing "Gonna Take You There" from The Princess and the Frog.

Not only will these critters appear in the attraction, plush versions of three of them will be available for sale in Louis’ Critter Club.

D23: The Ultimate Fan Event tickets sell out

Tickets to D23: The Ultimate Fan Event sold out in under three days last week, with some ticket types selling out during the two pre-sale dates offered to D23 Gold members and to Visa cardholders.

The D23 sale began in the manner that fans have come to expect from Disney event ticketing - with computer errors and delays. On Tuesday, the first day of pre-sales for D23 Gold members, Disney paused ticket sales for about 90 minutes to fix an error. Even after sales resumed, some customers were impacted by an error which kept them from buying tickets. When they finally reached the ticketing screen, a message said tickets would not go on sale until August 7, and they were unable to add tickets to their cart. Disney sold out of the limited tickets allocated to the gold member pre-sale in under 3 hours, and told customers they'd have another chance Wednesday.



Some fans waited in a virtual queue for hours, only to reach a screen that said tickets would not go on sale until August 7. MousePlanet photo.

Those who had not yet been able to purchase tickets did not retain their place in line overnight, and had to rejoin the virtual queue when pre-sales resumed Wednesday for D23 Gold members and Visa card holders. The 3-day Ultimate Fan Pass ticket, which included the Honda Center events, sold out in less than an hour, with other ticket types selling out by the time the pre-sale ended Wednesday night.

By the time general sales opened Thursday, the only ticket available that included admission to the Honda Center events was the 3-day Preferred Ultimate Fan Pass, with prices up to $2,599 each. Customers could also purchase 1-day passes to the Anaheim Convention Center events for Friday and Sunday only, but not Saturday. Those remaining tickets lasted less than three hours before the event was completely sold out.

Fans who were successful in purchasing tickets to the events are now waiting for D23 to provide more details about what to expect at the Ultimate Fan Event, and we expect the company will trickle out information in the weeks to come in a way to keep building excitement.

Those who purchased Ultimate Fan Passes will especially be looking for details of how Disney plans to transport thousands of attendees between the Anaheim Convention Center and the Honda Center each night for the evening presentations, as well as parking and ride-share details for the venue.

And those who were unable to purchase tickets at all will likely want to know which panels and presentations Disney will live-stream, in an effort to stay informed despite not being on site in Anaheim.

We will continue to share details from D23 as we get them, and help you navigate this Ultimate Disney Fan Event.

Fantasmic

The Orange County Register reported last week that when Fantasmic returns to the Rivers of America on May 24, the popular Peter Pan sequence will once more be part of the show. The sequence used the Sailing Ship Columbia as a floating stage for a stunt battle between Captain Hook and Peter Pan, and for years also featured a giant Tick-Tock crocodile following behind. We have no information as to whether Tick-Tock will return for this version of the show.

Disney pulled the Peter Pan scene during a 2016 refresh of the show, and replaced it with a Pirates of the Caribbean sequence, also featuring the Columbia.



We're hoping Tick-Tock also makes a return to Fantasmic in May. Disney file photo.

Fantasmic has been on hiatus since April 2023, when the 45-foot-tall Maleficent dragon figure went up in flames during a performance. When Disney announced that the show would return this year, they also said, "At that time, the show won’t include the dragon figure, but it will feature new special effects and a thrilling new battle scene between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent."



Fantasmic will return in spring 2024 without the Maleficent dragon figure. MousePlanet file photo.



Fantasmic will return to Disneyland on May 24. MousePlanet file photo.

It looks like the Walt Disney Company has resumed posting to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, at least for some of its official accounts. For others, including the official @Disneyland and @WaltDisneyWorld accounts, it appears Instagram and Facebook are still the preferred social media platforms. If you're used to getting your official Disney news from X, you'll want to check other channels as well.

Easter Brunch at Great Maple in the Pixar Pier Hotel @Disneyland . Couldn’t say no to the donut-of-the-month: Lucky Charms! pic.twitter.com/k2cAwTIxa9 — MousePlanet (@MousePlanet) March 31, 2024

This and That

...The refurbishment of the Astro Orbitor was delayed again, and the ride is now scheduled to reopen on Friday, April 5.

...It looks like The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh will only close for 11 days in May due to the construction in Critter Country. The ride is scheduled to reopen May 11.

...The City of Anaheim will host an informational open house about the Disneyland Forward project on Wednesday, April 10 from 6-8 p.m. This event gives residents the opportunity to ask city staff questions about the proposed project before the City Council votes on the proposal during its meeting on April 16.

...It's been one month since Disneyland resumed sales of new Magic Key passes, and at press time all but the lowest-tier Magic Key type is still available for purchase. At this point we're going to stop reporting on availability each week, and will only note if one or more passes sells out again.

...Tickets are still on sale for all but one of the Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite events. Details at the event website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Resort Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Astro Orbitor – now closed for refurbishment through April 5.

Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed for refurbishment April 15–18; and again April 22-25; April 29-May 2

– closed for refurbishment April 15–18; and again April 22-25; April 29-May 2 The Disneyland Story presenting Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln – closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

– closes April 16 for refurbishment. Reopening date not published. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh - closed May 1 - 11 due to construction in the area related to Tiana's Bayou Adventure.

Haunted Mansion – closed for refurbishment. Reopening date not published.

Splash Mountain – closed for transformation into Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction scheduled to open in late 2024.

Fantasmic – on hiatus until May 24.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Magic Eye Theater Closed shopping: Royal Reception

The Briar Patch – closes May 1 for transformation into Ray's Berets.

Pooh Corner – closes May 1 for refurbishment; half of the store will reopen as the Critter Club.

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Incredicoaster – closed for refurbishment April 8-17.

Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closed for refurbishment March 4. Reopening date not published.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

Beast's Library in the Sorcerer's Workshop inside the Animation Building – closed permanently December 10, 2023.

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop.

La Brea Bakery – building reopened as a temporary Earl of Sandwich location. Longer-term plans include replacing the building with a new Porto's Bakery.

Catal Restaurant

Uva Bar

Sprinkles Cupcakes Disneyland Hotel Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. The lobby bar has reopened.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

2024

2024 Mickey's Mix Magic – presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks.

– presented nightly through March 21, and April 15 to 25, and on select nights will be "enhanced" with fireworks. Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22.

– March 1 through April 22. Wondrous Journeys – presented nightly March 22 through April 14.

– presented nightly March 22 through April 14. Season of the Force at Disneyland – April 3 through June 2.

– April 3 through June 2. Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website.

– April 16, 18, 23, 25, 30; May 2, 7 & 9. Tickets on sale now. Details at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 6–7. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 7. More information at the event website. Pixar Fest – April 26 through August 4, 2024

– April 26 through August 4, 2024 2024 Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

– May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14. Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite – June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale.

– June 18 & 20. Tickets are not yet on sale. CHOC Walk in the Park – Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website.

– Sunday, July 21, 2024. Registration is now open at the event website. D23 Day at Angel Stadium – Sunday, August 4

– Sunday, August 4 D23 Day at Disneyland Resort – Thursday, August 8

– Thursday, August 8 D23 The Ultimate Disney Fan Event (formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets are sold out.

(formerly D23 Expo) – August 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets are sold out. Halloween Time – August 23 through October 31.

– August 23 through October 31. Plaza de la Familia – August 23 through November 2.

– August 23 through November 2. (Inaugural) Disneyland Halloween Half Marathon Weekend – September 5–8. All events are sold out.

– September 5–8. All events are sold out. Gay Days Anaheim (unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 13–15. More information at the event website. Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Begins November 15.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 11, 2023.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 0 $104 $169 $98 $163 One Day – Tier 1 $119 $184 $112 $177 One Day – Tier 2 $134 $199 $127 $192 One Day – Tier 3 $154 $219 $146 $211 One Day – Tier 4 $169 $234 $160 $225 One Day – Tier 5 $184 $249 $174 $239 One Day – Tier 6 $194 $259 $183 $248 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $30 per day, per ticket when purchased in advance. Demand-based pricing applies to same-day purchases, starting at $30 per ticket. Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets. Book now here at Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $375/$350

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $390/$365

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $460/$435

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three weekdays between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $225, or up to any three days between January 2 and June 2, 2024 for $275. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. For an additional $70, you can upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add Disney Genie+ service for an additional $90 for the three days when purchased in advance. Remember that you can also upgrade to Disney Genie+ after you enter the theme park (subject to availability) and pay the then-current daily fee. We recommend going with the latter option for your first experience with Disney Genie+, just to make sure the service provides a value for you. If you love it, you can always add the Genie+ to your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on January 2 and wait until June 2 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Reservations can now be made up to 180 days in advance, which as of press time includes the entire duration of this offer. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: Southern California Resident Ticket Offer valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000–93599.

Each Guest, 18 years of age and older, using a Southern California Resident ticket must show proof of eligible residency for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before January 2, 2024, expire June 2, 2024, and are limited in availability.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 180 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $445/$420

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $515/$490

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $480/$450

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $555/$525

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $30 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Inspire Key – $1,649 Details Blocked out December 21 to January 1 each year.

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included (excludes blockout dates)

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Believe Key – $1,249 Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount

Unlimited Disney PhotoPass digital downloads

20% off Disney Genie+ service Enchant Key – Price: $849 Details ~ 150 blockout dates per year

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Imagine Key [Renewals only; not currently available for new purchases] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $499 Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

25% parking discount in Toy Story lots

20% off Disney Genie+ service A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $184 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering up to 15% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property General Public Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 10% off Standard rooms

Save up to 15% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered You can book through the links above, or contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details. Disneyland has released a new hotel discount, offering Magic Key Holders up to 20% off on select stays at select Disneyland Resort hotels. The offer is valid only Sunday through Thursday nights, for travel March 11 to June 6, 2024. Hotel Property Magic Key Holders Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Save up to 15% off Standard rooms

Save up to 120% off Premium rooms Valid Sunday to Thursday nights from March 11 to June 6, 2024; travel must be booked by June 3 and completed by June 7, 2024 Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel No discount offered Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

Disney Rewards VISA Cardmember Perks

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Disney Character Experience at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where they can meet and pose with a Disney character. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores, plus 10% off at Arribas Brothers Crystal Shops (Crystal Arts and Cristal d’Orleans) Disneyland park dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland restaurants: Cafe Orleans

Carnation Café

The Golden Horseshoe

Harbour Galley

Plaza Inn

River Belle Terrace

Royal Street Veranda

Troubadour Tavern Disney California Adventure dining – 10% off at selected Disney California Adventure restaurants: Ghirardelli Soda Fountain & Chocolate Shop

Carthay Circle Lounge – Alfresco Dining

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill

Lucky Fortune Cookery

Paradise Garden Grill

Sonoma Terrace

Studio Catering Co.

Wine Country Trattoria Disneyland Resort Hotels dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort Hotel restaurants. (GCH Craftsman Bar, Storytellers Café, Goofy's Kitchen). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off purchases at Curl Surf and California Sole; 20% off purchases at Wetzel's Pretzels. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Walt’s Main Street Story," Guided Tour, "Disney’s Happiest Haunts" Tour (offered seasonally) and the “Holiday Time at Disneyland®” Tour (offered seasonally)

Southern California Residents

None currently offered

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2024 Ticket discounts Through December 10, 2024, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: 3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $269

3-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $359

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket: $315

4-Day Military Promotional Park Hopper Ticket with Disney Genie+ Service: $435 Disneyland tickets may be used January 2 through December 13, 2024. There is no blockout period for spring break this year. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 13, 2024. This offer can only be purchased at a participating US military base ticket office. 2024 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 2 through December 13, 2024. You can book now through December 10, 2024, and travel must be completed by December 14, 2024. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (833) 618-0536 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Concierge rooms, Signature or Premium suites, or 2-or 3-Bedroom Villas are excluded from the offer, and this offer can not be combined with any other discount. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member, provided the spouse stays in one of the rooms booked.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Contact MousePlanet's travel partner Get Away Today and let them find the best deal for you. Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet. Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

EE –Early Entry for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year – January 23 through February 18, 2024

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival – March 1 through April 22, 2024

GN – Grad Nites – May 10, 14, 15, 17, 19, 22, 23, 28, and 31; June 2, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 14.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure.

DaD – Disneyland After Dark

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

3/31 4/1 4/2 4/3 4/4 4/5 4/6 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/7 4/8 4/9 4/10 4/11 4/12 4/13 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/14 4/15 4/16 4/17 4/18 4/19 4/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force 4/21 4/22 4/23 4/24 4/25 4/26 4/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ F&W Festival

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force 4/28 4/29 4/30 5/1 5/2 5/3 5/4 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force 5/5 5/6 5/7 5/8 5/9 5/10 5/11 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–10p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–8p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

♦ Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DCA Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 7a–1a Early Entry: DL Special events:

♦ Pixar Fest

♦ Season of the Force

