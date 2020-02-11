Disneyland Raises Admission Prices Starting Tuesday, February 11

Disneyland Resort raises admission prices effective Tuesday, February 11 2020

Will they or won't they? That's been the question for the past several weeks as we approached the one-year anniversary of Disneyland's last ticket price increase. Some expected prices to increase a month ago after the holiday season ended, others felt Disney might hold off until closer to the opening of the Avengers Campus this summer. But Disney gave no clues before announcing a new pricing structure this morning at both the Disneyland Resort in California, and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

Effective Tuesday, February 11, the Disneyland Resort implemented a price increase on daily tickets and annual passports. The Resort modified the seasonal flex pricing structure implemented in 2016, with the price of one-day tickets now based on five-tier calendar, instead of the former Value, Regular and Peak seasons. The price of Disney's MaxPass product also went up to $20 per person, per day, but parking fees remained unchanged for now.

At the Disneyland Resort, one-day admission during peak "Tier 5" season increases by $5, to $154, compared to the former "Peak" season ticket. The price of a base "Tier 1" ticket was unchanged compared to the former "Value" season ticket, and the price of a base "Tier 3" ticket is $5 less than the corresponding "Regular" season ticket from 2019.

Prices for multi-day tickets run three to six percent over 2019 pricing, with a five-day park hopper ticket breaking the $400 mark for the first time.

Disneyland Resort annual passports saw price increases of as much as 13 percent, with the new Flex Pass jumping $50 to $649.

The price of the most expensive annual passport, the Premier Passport valid at both the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort, jumped $250 to $2,199 per year.

Regarding the increase, Disney officials said,

"A visit to our parks is the best value in entertainment bar none, and we offer flexible ticket choices to enable families to choose what's best for them."

The new pricing for all ticket and pass types for the Disneyland Resort are described below.

Disneyland Resort Tickets –Prices Effective February 11, 2020

Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 (former Value season) $104 (no change) $159 (up $5) $98 (no change) $153 (up $5) One Day – Tier 2 (new tier) $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 (former Regular season) $124 (down $5) $179 (no change) $117 (down $5) $172 (no change) One Day – Tier 4 (new tier) $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 (former Peak season) $154 (up $5) $209 (up $10) $146 (up $5) $201 (up $10) Two Day $235 (up $10) $290 (up $10) $220 (up $10) $275 (up $10) Three Day with Magic Morning $310 (up $10) $365 (up $10) $290 (up $10) $345 (up $10) Four Day with Magic Morning $340 (up $15) $395 (up $15) $320 (up $11) $375 (up $15) Five Day with Magic Morning $360 (up $20) $415 (up $20) $340 (up $20) $395 (up $20)

Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Tiered pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports – Prices Effective February 11, 2020

SoCal Select – $419 ($20 increase, up from $399)

SoCal – $649 ($50 increase, up from $599. Available upon renewal only to current holders of this pass type; no new sales permitted.)

Flex Passport – $649 ($50 increase, up from $599).

Deluxe – $829 ($30 increase, up from $799).

Signature – $1,199 ($50 increase, up from $1,149)

Signature Plus – $1,449 ($50 increase, up from $1,399)

Premiere – $2,199 ($250 increase, up from $1,949)

There was no change to the price of the parking add-on, which is $249 and available upon renewal only to current passholders who had previously purchased this add-on. No new sales permitted.

Disneyland Resort MaxPass – Prices Effective February 11, 2020

One-day – $20 ($5 increase, up from $15)

Annual passport add-on – $125 ($25 increase, up from $100)

Disneyland Resort Theme Park Parking – Prices Effective February 11, 2020

Theme park auto/motorcycle – $25 (no increase)

Theme park preferred auto/motorcycle – $40 (no increase)

Theme park RV/oversized vehicle – $30 (no increase)

Theme park bus/tractor trailer – $35 (no increase)

Downtown Disney Parking – Prices Effective February 11, 2020

​First three hours free with $20 purchase from merchandise or quick-service location. First five hours free with validation from participating table-service restaurants. $14 per additional hour, charged in 30-minute increments. $56 maximum daily rate.

The $14 per additional hour charge is an increase from $12 (which also increases the maximum daily rate, which was $48)

Disneyland Resort Hotel Parking – Prices Effective February 11, 2020