Downtown Disney expands right into Disney California Adventure

With the reopening of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure stymied by newly-released guidelines from the state of California, the Disneyland Resort has decided to take a page from other local theme parks and open a portion of Disney California Adventure for shopping and dining only.

Starting in November (the exact date has not been released), Disney fans will be able to dine and shop at select Buena Vista Street locations. The lineup announced by the Disney Parks Blog today includes retail stores, quick service foods and even a table service restaurant.

Retail:

Elias & Co. (Offers a similar selection of items found at the World of Disney store, with rooms dedicated to men, women, kids, toys and fashion accessories)

Julius Katz & Sons (Home decor and collectibles)

Kingswell Camera Shop (Gifts and home decor)

Trolley Treats (Fresh-made treats, packaged snacks and gifts)



Disney fans may be able to enjoy holiday decorations on Buena Vista Street this year. MousePlanet file photo.

Quick Service dining:

Smokejumpers Grill (Features a "streamlined menu of burgers, fries, onion rings and craft beer.")

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Cafe (Starbucks coffee and prepared sandwiches)

Outdoor vending carts with popcorn, churros and more.

Table Service dining:

Carthay Circle Lounge (With an expanded outdoor seating area featuring an all-new menu of cocktails and dining)

This announcement opens up a realm of possibilities for theme park fans, including the availability of the collectible popcorn buckets and souvenir cups which have not been available in Downtown Disney; the chance to enjoy holiday decor inside a Disney theme park; and even (dare we hope) a chance that Disney's fresh-made candy canes could be sold this year at Trolley Treats.

There are definitely some logistical questions to be answered, and we've reached out to Disney for updates. We don't know if Disney will continue to limit parking to the Simba lot which now serves Downtown Disney, or if another ground lot or even the Mickey and Friends structure might be opened to serve the additional visitors.

We also don't know if Disney will have a seperate entrance queue for those wishing to enter Disney California Adventure, or if there will be some form of timed entry system or even the shopping pass used at the World of Disney store.

It's also unclear if Stage 17 will continue to operate once Buena Vista Street opens. We will post updates as we get more details from Disney.

What do you think of this development? Are you looking forward to visiting Buena Vista Street? Let us know in the comments below.