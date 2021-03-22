Disneyland Resort Update for March 29 – April 6, 2021

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

California sets guidelines as theme parks prepare to reopen

The state of California earlier this month gave theme parks the green light to reopen as soon as this coming Thursday, April 1, but only last week released detailed guidance for that reopening. These plans outline how theme park operators can proceed with their reopening plans, and give Disney fans an idea of what they may expect when Disneyland and Disney California Adventure reopen on April 30.

The guidance for amusement parks and theme parks details precautions to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 among theme park workers and visitors, with an emphasis on five key areas: physical distancing; face coverings; ventilation of indoor areas; hand-washing and cleaning; and worker training and testing.

Many of the requirements are fairly commonplace in our COVID world: workers and visitors alike must wear face coverings; non-related parties are to maintain 6' separation from other groups; and eating and drinking are only permitted in designated areas.

The state suggests that park operators "limit shuttle service whenever possible and in accordance with obligations to individuals with disabilities," which could mean we need to get used to the long walk from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Disney has not yet said if they will offer stroller or ECV rental when the parks reopen, but it's worth noting that these rentals are not currently offered during the Touch of Disney event.

Disney has already said it will manage attendance through a new advance reservation system. Not only is admission limited California residents until further notice, but the new guidelines also require theme park operators to obtain "an attestation that when visiting the park, the guest’s party size will not contain more than 3 households and the guest, and all members of the guest’s party will be in-state visitors." Park operators must also collect the ticket purchaser's name and phone number for possible future contact tracing.

Some of the new details will definitely impact the operation of favorite Disney rides. One requirement is that indoor rides must be no longer than 15 minutes, which means "it's a small world" and the Haunted Mansion are probably OK, but Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance may be just a bit too long to qualify.

Further, all queues must be located outdoors, which could prove tricky for attractions with elaborate interior queues, such as the Indiana Jones Adventure, Space Mountain and Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run. You can also expect to see some unusual queue configurations in Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, as the usually indoor queue is shifted outside.

When loading a ride, people from one household must be at least 6 feet apart from members of another household, and the state recommends discontinuing the use of single rider lines.

Under these guidelines, theater-style attractions like Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln and Mickey's PhilharMagic can not reopen, nor can the Disney Junior Dance Party. Disney has already said that parades, nighttime spectaculars and character meet-and-greets will return at a later time.

While it is not surprising that the state requires employers to offer optional weekly COVID testing for workers, one startling element of these guidelines is that workers who do NOT participate in the testing are counted towards the park's 15% or 25% capacity limit. Simply put, each worker on the schedule who has not been tested for COVID in the past week is one less ticket the theme park can sell that day. This has the potential to cause some serious conflict between theme park operators, employees and the various unions.

Some of the state's guidelines change based on the which of the color-coded COVID tiers the theme park is based. In the purple tier, theme parks may not operate at all. If COVID infections spike once more and a county returns to the purple (widespread) tier, all theme park operations must close.

Theme parks can open in the red (substantial) tier, which is where both Orange County and Los Angeles County sit at press time. However, we expect Orange County to drop into the orange (moderate) tier this week, and for Disneyland to open subject to those guidelines.

In the orange tier, theme parks are limited to no more than 25% of their capacity, based on either fire department occupancy or operating design capacity. Indoor dining in theme park restaurants is also permitted in the orange tier, but only at 25% capacity.

At whatever point Orange County moves to the yellow (minimal) tier, park managers could increase attendance to 35% capacity, reopen indoor operations at 25% capacity, and increase indoor dining capacity to 50%.

However, regardless of tier, attendance will still be limited to in-state visitors as long as a travel advisory from the California Department of Public Health is still in effect. And it's always worth repeating that there is no "green" tier of California's Blueprint to Recovery, and no indication at what point the state will revoke these guidelines entirely.

Ticket update and sales speculation

When Disneyland closed last March due to the global pandemic, thousands of travelers were left holding unused or partially-used tickets, either purchased in advance of a planned trip or as part of the 2020 Southern California resident ticket offer.

Last week Disney posted an update about new extensions to the expiration dates of those tickets, which should help travelers as they begin to plan their return to Anaheim. It's easy to get bogged down in the fine print, so you need to know what type of ticket you hold and when it expires.

Single-day tickets

Unused non-promotional single day tickets that expire on December 30, 2020 or March 31, 2021 will have the expiration date extended to December 16, 2021. Wholly unused, non-promotional multi-day tickets that expire on January 12, 2021 or April 13, 2021 will have the expiration date extended to December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or on December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Unused non-promotional single day tickets that expire on December 30, 2021 or March 31, 2022 will have the expiration date extended to December 30, 2022. Wholly unused, non-promotional multi-day tickets that expire on January 12, 2022 or April 13, 2022 will have the expiration date extended to January 12, 2023, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or on January 12, 2023, whichever occurs first.

Multi-day tickets

Guests with multi-day tickets who used their first visit between February 28, 2020 and March 13, 2020 but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their ticket extended to December 30, 2022.

Southern California Resident Ticket

If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. If the theme parks have reopened, blockout days of March 26-April 11, 2021; July 4, 2021; and November 20-27, 2021 will apply.

There are also extensions for the promotional Child Ticket, Canadian Resident ticket, Australia / New Zealand Resident ticket and the 2020 Military Salute ticket. Visit the Disneyland website for full details.

While this is good information for people holding onto unused tickets, it still leaves vacation planners wondering exactly how they can redeem those tickets or buy new ones for Disneyland's reopening day. Disney has yet to release on-sale information, and fans are anxious for details.

The delay may have to do with Tuesday's expected announcement that Orange County, California has met the standards to move into the orange (moderate) tier of the state's color-coded system. A move to the orange tier means Disney could open the park at higher capacity – 25% instead of just 15%.

On paper, Orange County meets all of the criteria to move into the orange tier, and has met the 3-week waiting period required to drop down a tier. The state officially makes new tier designations on Tuesdays, so we expect the change to be announced on March 30, and for Disney to open ticket sales later this week.

If you're already itching to make travel plans, we recommend working with an authorized travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today so you get the most up-to-the-minute information on hotel and ticket availability as it is announced.

Disney seeks zoning update in advance of possible resort expansion

Disney officials are asking the City of Anaheim to update the terms of decades-old planning agreements, as it prepares for a possible major expansion of the Disneyland Resort.

Company representatives laid out their case for revising the Disneyland Resort Specific Plan during a conference call last week. The 1993 agreement set up land use and site development standards for the Disneyland Resort, and restricts the type of development allowed on each parcel to a single specific use, such as theme park, hotel or parking.



Concept art provided by Disney invites the viewer to imagine the possibilities if the city of Anaheim permits Disney to create a mixed-use development. Photo © Disney.

In an initiative dubbed DisneylandForward, the company seeks to update the existing approvals to allow development of new theme park, hotel, shopping and entertainment venues on land Disney already owns, including the existing Toy Story and Simba parking lots. The company seeks integrated, multi-use development on land currently zoned only for hotel space.

Jeanette Lomboy, Disney Portfolio Executive from Walt Disney Imagineering, said,

“We’ve had a long history of being bold in Anaheim, and we want to continue to be bold. But we do have constraints here in Anaheim. For our Imagineers, there is no shortage of good ideas, content and stories to tell. Unfortunately, if we can’t bring these ideas to Anaheim based on the current limitations, then Disney’s investment goes elsewhere to our other parks.”

Disney envisions a multi-year public review and approval process, which would culminate in a formal presentation to the planning commission and approval by the city council. Disney officials stress that they are not seeking tax concessions or public funding for any future expansion, and are not ready to announce any specific plans for the parcels at this time.



An artist rendering of possible development on the west side of the Disneyland Resort, expanding theme parks into the hotel district. Photo © Disney.

However, the company did provide some concept art showing possible future uses for two parcels, and has launched a DisneylandForward website to give Anaheim residents a vision of what could come to town if the company gets the zoning changes it seeks.

We covered the DisneylandForward announcement here on MousePlanet last week, but wanted to briefly revisit the topic.

To be clear, and despite what you may have read elsewhere, Disney has not announced a third theme park. Everything Disney has presented here is a concept, with the artwork clearly labeled "for illustrative purposes only" and accompanied by an answer in the Frequently Asked Questions which says "Right now, we don’t have any specific projects planned for the future."

All of the beautiful concept art showing lands inspired by Frozen, Peter Pan, Tangled, Zootopia, Tron and more are images of things Imagineers are building in other Disney theme parks, not necessarily anything earmarked for Anaheim, regardless of whether Disney gets the approvals it seeks.

Disney could get every single thing they ask for and not spend another dime on expanding their holdings in Anaheim. There is no building commitment, no time line, and no revenue guarantee.



The existing Toy Story parking lot could be developed as a mixed use district, similar to the Disney Town complex at Shanghai Disney Resort or Disney Springs in Orlando. Photo © Disney.

The Disney Springs-esque complex shown as one possibility for the Toy Story parking lot is certainly compelling – and would also be directly across the street from the Anaheim Garden Walk, an existing shopping district which is struggling to attract or retain tenants, and has already been through bankruptcy.

Disney also wants to revisit the Eastern Gateway project, which would put a 7,000-space parking structure to the east of Disneyland, with a pedestrian bridge across Harbor Blvd. linking the structure to the Disneyland main entrance plaza. The company dropped the project in 2017 due to ongoing disputes with the city and local business owners, and instead built the Pixar Pals parking structure on the west side of the property.

Disney says their intention to revisit these agreements with the city predates, and was actually delayed by, the pandemic. That's probably true, and you can see the seeds of that plan were likely sown in late 2018, when then-Disneyland Resort president Josh D'Amaro asked the City of Anaheim to set aside two controversial tax agreements which had become a wedge between the two entities.

But it's also true that the landscape has changed dramatically for Disney since 2018, with a new city council in place and a year-long shutdown which has pushed Anaheim to the financial brink. Just last week it came out the city is looking to borrow $200M to fill budget holes caused by the year-long closure of the Disneyland Resort and related businesses. Disney didn't create this current situation, but there's no doubt the company enters these negotiations in a much stronger position than would have been the case 18 months ago.

Hopefully the company also recognizes a much greater responsibility to the community than may have been the case previously. All those Harbor Blvd. business owners who were once concerned about Disney whisking visitors right past their doors are now struggling just to reopen their doors at all, and the community has been devastated by the loss of employment due to the extended closure.

With so many stark facts about Anaheim's economy now laid bare for everyone to see, this is the perfect time for all parties to come together and negotiate in good faith for the benefit of the entire community.

This and That...

...Starbucks East has reopened in Downtown Disney.

…The MousePlanet Newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips for keeping the Disney magic going at home. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Note: Due to the ongoing closure of the Disneyland Resort, refurbishment has been postponed or rescheduled. Information presented below was current as of March 14, 2020, but will certainly change when the parks reopen. We recommend checking for updates as you plan your visit. All information is subject to change without notice. To get the most recent updates, visit Disneyland.com or use the MyDisneyExperience smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Disney California Adventure – Theme park scheduled to reopen April 30, 2021 Avengers Campus expansion – under construction. Originally scheduled to open July 18, 2020; new opening date not announced.

Downtown Disney District & Disneyland Resort Parking – Phased reopening began July 9 Downtown Disney / Simba parking lot – entrance is now off of Disneyland Drive, between West Katella Avenue and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel. The former Magic Way lot is closed to the public, currently in use as cast member parking. Parking is now $10 per car.

Mickey and Friends parking structure – open only during the A Touch of Disney event. Parking is $25. Many Downtown Disney restaurants and eateries closed in December, 2020 to comply with the State of California's then-current stay at home orders, and are now reopening in the wake of updated guidance. The information below was accurate at press time, but it is subject to change without notice. These Downtown Disney restaurants are open: Ballast Point Brewing Company

Black Tap Craft Burgers and Shakes

La Brea Bakery Cafe

La Brea Bakery Express

CrazyShake Window by Black Tap

Earl of Sandwich

Jamba

Naples Ristorante e Bar

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen

Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen Express

Salt & Straw

Starbucks East

Starbucks West

Tortilla Jo's

Uva Bar & Cafe

Wetzels Pretzels These Downtown Disney restaurants have not announced reopening dates: Catal Restaurant – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon.

Napolini Pizzeria

Splitsville Luxury Lanes

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Tortilla Jo's Taqueria – sign at the location says the restaurant will reopen soon. Some of these Downtown Disney businesses closed in 2018 to make room for construction of a now-canceled fourth Disney hotel, and others just closed up shop for good. We're waiting to see what Disney does with the vacant buildings and spaces. Rainforest Cafe – Now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop

The VOID – permanently closed in 2020.

Asian Street Eats – closed at the start of 2021 Disney Grand Californian Hotel – Hotel unit scheduled to reopen April 29, 2021. Disney Vacation Club unit scheduled to open May 2, 2021. Mandara Spa – closed as of July 10, 2019. Will reopen as the Tenaya Stone Spa, date unknown. Disneyland Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced New DVC Tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure, and expected to be completed in Fall 2020. No updated timeline available. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – no scheduled reopening date announced

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks reopening – TBD

Paradise Pier Hotel, Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel reopening – TBD

Villas at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa reopening – May 2, 2021

Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call 714-781-4636 to request one.

A Touch of Disney – Begins March 18. Tickets through April 19 are sold out.

CHOC Walk in the Park – the next Walk will be a virtual event on May 22, 2021. Registration is now open.

Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

2022 D23 Expo – September 9-11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of January 6, 2019.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 MaxPass Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere If you do not live in the qualifying ZIP codes for the Southern California Resident Ticket described above, Disney has another offer valid for travel on the same dates – but this one is only for children ages 3-9. This ticket also comes with a 13-day fuse, so plan your visits accordingly. The Child Ticket Offer is also valid for travel January 7 through May 21, 2020. The price is $199 for ages 3-9, and each ticket includes one Magic Morning entry when purchased in advance from Get Away Today, calling (714) 781-4636, or online at Disneyland.com. Duration One Park Per Day Park Hopper 3-day $199 $254 Tickets must be purchased by May 18, 2020. You must use all entries within 13 days of the initial entry, which provides some flexibility to visit as many as three weekends in a row.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

MaxPass Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland; some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Resort Annual Passports Type Price Description Premier Annual Passport $2,199 Valid at both Disneyland Resort and Florida's Walt Disney World Resort; includes parking and digital PhotoPass downloads. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Plus Pass $1,449 Includes discounts, parking, digital PhotoPass downloads and MaxPass. No blockout dates. Disney Signature Pass $1,199 Includes discounts and parking. Digital PhotoPass downloads are included only for renewing passholders who had the benefit on their original pass; not for new purchases. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Disney Deluxe Pass $829 Includes some discounts. Some blockout dates, including December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Disney Flex Passport $649 Includes some discounts. 15 blockout dates per year. The rest of the year is divided into "Good to Go" days (enter park with no advance reservation) and "Reservation" days (require an advance reservation to visit parks). Does not include parking. Southern California Annual Passport $649 Includes some discounts. Many blockout dates, including Saturdays, December holidays, other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. Southern California Select Annual Passport $419 Includes some discounts. This pass has the most blockout dates, including all weekends, December holidays and other peak days. Park-specific blockout dates apply to all passes purchased, renewed or activated after June 2, 2018. Parking Add-On $249 Add-on to Deluxe, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Renewal only; not currently available for new purchase. MaxPass Add-On $125 Add-on to Signature, Deluxe, Flex, SoCal, and SoCal Select passes. Annual Pass Monthly Payment Program California residents can take advantage of the monthly payment plan when purchasing any but the Premier Annual Passport.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item. Character dining vouchers – Disneyland is no longer offering tickets or vouchers to be pre-purchased for Character Dining. You may still make reservations 60 days in advance with payment due at the restaurant.

Annual Passholders

Disneyland Resort merchandise – Disneyland has once again extended the additional 20% merchandise discount offered to Disney Signature Plus, Disney Signature, Disney Premier, and Premium annual passholders, this time through December 31, 2019. All other passholders receive a 10% merchandise discount. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Guided tours – 15% off the regular price of six guided tours – Walt in Walt's Footsteps; Cultivating the Magic; Discover the Magic; Happiest Haunts; Welcome to Disneyland; and Holiday Time at Disneyland. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions. Dining – 10–15% off at a variety of Disneyland Resort locations, including Disney-owned and independent restaurants. Visit the Annual Passholder discount page for specific details and exclusions.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Character meet-and-greet at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, and receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Imperial meet-and-greet at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private character meet-and-greet photo opportunity in the Star Tours Launch Bay in Tomorrowland. Offered daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Darth Vader is once again the character featured at this location. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The Southern California Resident Ticket offers residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure up to three times between January 7 and May 21, 2020. You can use every day of this ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you cannot use it to enter both parks on the same day. The ticket is $199 for ages 3 and up, a $20 increase over the 2019 offer. For an additional $55, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day, and which is a savings of up to $101 compared to the box office price of a three-day park-hopper ticket. Although you can purchase tickets at the Disneyland Resort ticket booths on the day of your visit, you will save time and receive one Magic Morning admission when you purchase in advance from MousePlanet partner Get Away Today. You can also purchase by calling (714) 781-4636, or by going online at Disneyland.com. The Magic Morning offer does not apply to tickets purchased on-site. If purchasing from another third party ticket outlet, double-check that their three-day tickets come with this feature. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means you can use the first admission the day you buy it and wait until May to use the remaining admission. You must, however, purchase the ticket by May 18, 2020. Tickets expire on May 21, 2020, and unlike past years, do not have a spring blockout period. However, we estimate the peak Spring Break crowds will arrive April 5–12, 2020. so plan your visits accordingly. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

Coming soon. If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts 2020 Ticket discounts From November 5, 2019 through December 18, 2020, active and retired U.S. military personnel (including active and retired members of the United States Coast Guard, National Guard and Reservists) or their spouses can purchase: Disney Military Promotional 3-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $184 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disney Military Promotional 4-Day Park Hopper Tickets for $204 each (an increase of $6 from the 2019 offer) Disneyland tickets may be used January 1 through December 18, 2020, excluding the spring break blockout of April 5–12, 2020. Active and retired U.S. military personnel can purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets for themselves and up to five additional family members or friends. No more than six Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased by any eligible member of the U.S. military (or spouse) pursuant to this offer. All tickets and options are non-transferable and must be used by December 18, 2020. 2020 Hotel discounts Military discounts are valid for stays most nights from January 1 through December 19, 2020. You can book now through December 19, 2020, and travel must be completed by December 20, 2020. Disney does not publish the actual discounted rates, and instead asks eligible U.S. military personnel to call (714) 520-7088 to check pricing, availability and to make reservations. In past years, the offer was generally 30% to 40% off, based on room category. Unlike the Walt Disney World version, the Disneyland offer allows the eligible service member to book up to two rooms, and allows their spouse (with valid and proper ID) to qualify in the absence of the service member. Photopass Discount Eligible service members can purchase the Photopass Collection for $49 plus tax through December 21, 2019. The package includes digital downloads of all PhotoPass photos in the user's account when they redeem the voucher; a voucher for a dining print package, and a Disneyland photo disc with 350 stock photos from around the Disneyland Resort. Terms and Conditions: Here are some other details you should know about regarding the offers: Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased at participating U.S. military sales outlets ONLY by Eligible Service Members (defined below) or their spouses (but not both), for use by themselves and other family members and friends, as provided herein. These Tickets may not be otherwise transferred, distributed or resold. Eligible Service Members are active or retired members of the U.S. military, including the National Guard, Reservists, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service (PHS), and the Commissioned Corps of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The actual prices charged at the individual U.S. military base ticket offices for Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be less than the prices set forth above. Participating military sales outlets must require that Eligible Service Members (or their spouses) present valid military identification to purchase Disney Military Promotional Tickets. Disney 3-Day or 4-Day Military Promotional Tickets for admission to the Disneyland Resort expire and may not be used after December 18, 2020. Valid military identification will be required for purchase and use. No more than six (6) Disney Military Promotional Tickets may be purchased and (if applicable) activated by any Eligible Service Member or spouse (regardless of the place of purchase and whether purchased by that person or that person’s spouse). In addition, one of the six (6) tickets purchased must be used by the Eligible Service Member or his/her spouse. Each Disney Military Promotional Ticket must be used by the same person on any and all days. The Photopass Collection can be purchased only in person at Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, or at Main Street Photo Supply in Disneyland.



Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Annual Pass blockouts:

SL – Southern California Select Annual Pass

SC – Southern California Annual Pass

DX – Deluxe Annual Pass

SG – Signature Annual Pass

Flex Pass blockouts:

Good to Go – may enter park without prior reservation

– may enter park without prior reservation Reservation only – must make advance reservation to enter park

– must make advance reservation to enter park Blocked out – may not use pass to enter park

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests

EA – Early Admission for Annual Passholders (not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite. Canceled for 2020

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

Visit our Annual Passholders Blockout Dates page to see more dates. You can see future calendar schedules at Disneyland. As always, specifics are subject to change without notice (or occasionally, without us noticing) so when information conflicts between what is presented here and that presented by Disney, it is best to assume Disney's information is correct.

Visit the Park Hours section of our Disneyland Park guide for additional details about Magic Morning and Toontown Morning Madness, including available attractions. Entertainment schedule: Go directly to the Disneyland Resort schedule for this week at Disneyland.com here.

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

Share, Links, Comments & More

Add your article here