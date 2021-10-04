Disneyland Resort Update for October 11–17, 2021

Disney Genie+ list revealed

Last week Walt Disney World announced that the new Disney Genie service will debut in the Florida resort starting Tuesday, October 19. While the company has not announced when the service will roll out at the Disneyland Resort, we now know which attractions will be available via the Lightning Lane, and which will be available via the premium individual attraction access service.

Disney Genie was announced in August as the next generation of digital planning tool. With this new offering, Disney retired the Fastpass, Fastpass+, and MaxPass services previously offered, and replaced them with a new access known as Lightning Lane. The Lightning Lane is a separate attraction entrance, similar to the former FastPass entrance, which offers a shorter wait time. There are two ways to get access to the Lightning Lane, and both of them come at a premium.

Disney Genie+ is the next generation of the MaxPass service formerly offered at the Disneyland Resort. You can use the fee-based service to reserve a time to ride your selected attraction. You can hold one attraction reservation at a time throughout the day, and make a new reservation once you've used or canceled the previous one. Most of the attractions that were previously available through MaxPass can be reserved through Disney Genie+:

Disneyland

Autopia

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad

Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters

Haunted Mansion

Indiana Jones Adventure

“it’s a small world”

Matterhorn Bobsleds

Millennium Falcon: Smugglers

Run Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin

Space Mountain

Splash Mountain

Star Tours – The Adventures Continue

Disney California Adventure

Goofy's Sky School

Grizzly River Run

Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout!

Incredicoaster

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue!

Soarin' Around the World

Toy Story Midway Mania

The cost for Disney Genie+ is $20 per person, per day at Disneyland. You can purchase Disney Genie+ for just one day or two, or for the entire visit. Annual passholders and Magic Key holders will also be able to add Disney Genie+ by the day; at present, there's no option to add the service for the length of the pass or key.

The second premium offering is a version of the Disney Premier Access service introduced earlier this year at Disneyland Paris. The domestic version doesn't have a fancy new name—Disney refers to it as Individual Attraction Selections—but the idea is the same: Pay to play. Three Disneyland Resort attractions are available via this service, and visitors can opt to purchase up to two of these passes per day.

Individual Attraction Selections

Radiator Springs Racers (Disney California Adventure)

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance (Disneyland)

Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure (Disney California Adventure)

Disney says pricing for these attractions will vary based by date, attraction and park, but has not given examples for the Disneyland Resort. However, Disney did release some prices for Walt Disney World attractions, running from $7 to $15 per person, per attraction.

At the Disneyland Resort, Disney Genie+ is a same-day service, meaning you can only begin to make attraction selections after you have entered the theme park. There is no need to plan your trip 30 or 60 days in advance. The same holds true for Individual Attraction Selections, which can only be purchased on the day of your visit.

Those who opt not to purchase either Disney Genie+ or Individual Attraction Selections can continue to wait in the regular standby line during their visit, or join the virtual queue for those attractions which offer it.

To Key or not to Key

Disneyland has been in the news this past week as Magic Key holders vent their frustration over not being able to obtain the theme park reservations they crave heading into the holiday season.

The Magic Key is Disney's replacement for the long-running annual passport program, with four different Keys offering varying levels of theme park access for $400 to $1400 per year. There is one major difference with this new program - visitors must make reservations in advance of their visit, subject to availability.

It's the availability–or lack thereof–which has some key holders upset. At press time, there were no Friday, Saturday or Sunday reservations available for Magic Key holders to visit Disneyland through the end of 2021. Disney opens reservations about 90 days in advance, and the first available Saturday reservation is on January 8, 2022.

Disney advertises the $1400 Dream Key as having no blockout dates, but in terms of current reservation availability there's little difference between the top-tier pass and the Believe Key, which costs $450 less. Neither one will get you into Disneyland on Thanksgiving day, or on a Saturday in December, or on New Years Eve.

However, customers with one-day or multi-day tickets can currently make reservations for any day between Halloween and February 7, with none of the holiday dates yet sold out. Disney is certainly holding a large percentage of its daily capacity for visitors paying full-price for tickets, rather than filling the park with passholders.

While it makes financial sense, the situation is also understandably frustrating for those passholders used to decades of anytime access to their favorite place, and there's a lot to consider when deciding whether to purchase a Magic Key at all.

To be completely transparent, I still have not purchased a new Magic Key because I'm still holding a multi-day ticket purchased before the new passes became available. I had planned to upgrade that ticket to a Magic Key back in August, but now seeing that none of the holiday dates I want are available to key holders, I may just use the ticket to visit over the holidays and then upgrade to a key.

This is a good strategy for first-time buyers, but afterwards you're the owner of a pass you may not be able to use as you once could. That's the new normal, and it's coming as a big shock to long-time passholders.

It's important to note that Disney regularly adjusts reservation availability, moving reservations from one "bucket" to another based on demand. In fact, last week as local networks were reporting on this story, Disney released a batch of new Magic Key reservations for October. Some claimed victory, saying the negative press had forced Disney into action, but those who have watched the same reservations game play out over in Walt Disney World for a year recognize this as a fairly common occurrence.

It's likely Disney will free up additional reservations for Magic Key holders for November and December, but people will need to keep a close eye on the Disneyland website for those changes, and act fast when it happens. Magic Key holders also need to realize that the days of popping into Disneyland just because you could are over, and start planning their visits 90 days out.

Meet the new Disneyland Resort Ambassador Team

Disneyland Resort President Ken Potrock announced the 2022-23 Disneyland Resort Ambassador Team in a ceremony last Thursday morning. Mark Everett King Jr. and Nataly Guzman were chosen from a field of dozens of applicants and five finalists to represent the Disneyland Resort for the next two years.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Mark and Nataly,” said Potrock. “I am thrilled to welcome our amazing new Ambassadors, who will take on the role of a lifetime representing our cast and bringing Disney magic to our community. I look forward to spending time with Mark and Nataly as we roll out the many exciting things coming to the Disneyland Resort over the next two years."

The Ambassador program dates back to 1965, when Walt Disney selected guest relations hostess Julie Reihm to serve as the Disneyland Ambassador to the World during the park's 10th anniversary. Reihm helped handle interview and public appearance requests, traveled to five continents to represent Walt Disney and Disneyland, and served as VIP host for luminaries who visited Disneyland during the anniversary celebration. The position proved so valuable that an Ambassador or Ambassador team has represented Disneyland ever since. Walt Disney World and the international Disney resorts also all have Ambassador programs, as does the Aulani Resort.

The current Ambassador team of Rafa Barron and Justin Rapp were originally selected to represent the Resort for 2019-2020, but had their term extended by one year due to the pandemic. The duo will help get Mark and Nataly up to speed on the duties of an Ambassador before officially handing over the title on December 31.

Save up to 25% on Disneyland Resort hotel stays

Disney has released a new hotel offer that runs almost through the end of the year. Book by December 9 to save up to 25% for travel most Sunday through Thursday nights October 12 through December 16, 2021.

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Save 25% on Premium and 20% on Standard rooms

Disneyland Hotel

Save 20% on Premium and 15% on Standard rooms

Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel

Save 10% on Premium and Standard rooms

This is the first discount to include the Paradise Pier Hotel since the property reopened earlier this year.

Book through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet's official travel partner, Get Away Today.

Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe

The Plaza Point Holiday Shoppe will open inside Disneyland later this year, taking the former Main Street Photo Supply location adjacent to the China Closet. The year-round holiday store will feature seasonal displays, which Disney says will "reflect a commitment to diversity."

The photo shop was recently relocated to the former Newsstand location at the entrance to Disneyland. Disney is also renovating the Kingswell Camera Shop in Disney California Adventure, but has not announced a new theme for the location.

This and That...

...Tickets are still available for the November 16 Merriest Nites event at Disneyland. All other nights are sold out. Tickets are available via the Disneyland website.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Big Thunder Mountain Railroad – closed September 7 for refurbishment. Reopening Fall 2021

Sailing Ship Columbia – closes September 20 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopens October 29, 2021.

"it's a small world" – closed October 24 to November 11 to install the holiday overlay.

Chip 'n' Dale Treehouse

Disneyland Monorail

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Street Verandah

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Main Street Photo Supply – closed through October 16

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta Closed shopping: Kingswell Camera Shop – closed through October 16

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building remains closed, courtyard is used as seating for Downtown Disney restaurants.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – concept plans filed with city of Anaheim. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

2021-2022

Halloween Time – September 3 through October 31.

– September 3 through October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. The event is now sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 9 to October 31. The event is now sold out. Dapper Day (unofficial event) – Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website.

– Fall Outing to Disneyland scheduled for November 13-14. More information on the event website. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 - December 9. More information on the event website. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of February 2020.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $159 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $114 $169 $108 $163 One Day – Tier 3 $124 $179 $117 $172 One Day – Tier 4 $139 $194 $132 $187 One Day – Tier 5 $154 $209 $146 $201 Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $235/$220

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $290/$275

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $310/$290

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $365/$345

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $340/$320

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $395/$375

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $360/$340

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $415/$395

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key – $1,399, or $102 per month after downpayment. – $1,399, or $102 per month after downpayment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key – $949, or $65 per month after downpayment. – $949, or $65 per month after downpayment. Details 48 blockout dates (through Sept, 2022)

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after downpayment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after downpayment. Details 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after downpayment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after downpayment. Details 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members do not know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

10/10 10/11 10/12 10/13 10/14 10/15 10/16 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 10/17 10/18 10/19 10/20 10/21 10/22 10/23 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 10/24 10/25 10/26 10/27 10/28 10/29 10/30 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 4 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-10p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a DL Hours: 8a-11p DCA Hours: 8a-6p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-12a Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Oogie Boogie Bash

