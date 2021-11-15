Disneyland Resort Update for November 22 – 28, 2021

News and Views

HEADLINES AUTOMATICALLY GENERATED HERE ON PAGE LOAD!

New master plan for Mickey's neighborhood

Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland is about to undergo a major transformation, in advance of the grand opening of the new Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway attraction in 2023. Disney announced last week that the entire land will close in March 2022 for the renovation.

Mickey's Toontown opened in 1993 with one ride—Gadget's Go Coaster—and in 1994 saw the addition of the Roger Rabbit's Cartoon Spin attraction. Houses for Mickey Mouse (where visitors can meet the big cheese himself), Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Goofy, and Chip & Dale are located in the residential half of the land; a downtown includes Toontown City Hall, a handful of snack stands, and the (now closed) Gag Factory store.



Artist concept of the re-imagined Mickey's Toontown. Photo courtesy of Disney.

Though it's popular with families with young children, the entire land has suffered from general neglect for quite some time. Chip & Dale's Acorn Ball Crawl closed in 1998, the same year the interactive Toon Park closed; the Jolly Trolley was taken out of service in 2003; a Goofy-themed bounce house was downgraded to a walk-through attraction in 2006; and a number of the interactive elements throughout the land work intermittently or not at all.

Disney says "Mickey’s Toontown will transform into a vibrant symphony of sights, sounds, and sensations," and promises a number of new interactive features throughout the land. At the entrance is a new CenTOONial Park, which Disney says will contain two interactive play experiences, including a fountain with water tables for tactile play. A "dreaming tree" with sculpted roots is one of the new "open, grassy play spaces" designed for "both spontaneous family play and parental relaxation."



Concept art of CenTOONial Park, the new centerpiece of Mickey's Toontown. Photo courtesy Disney.

During remarks at this week's Destination D23 Live event, Josh D’Amaro, Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, shared that the Toontown background hills, which were removed during the construction of Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway, will be replaced and enhanced.

It appears that both the interactive musical fountain outside Mickey's house and the Roger Rabbit fountain will be removed as part of this transformation. The company didn't specifically address the future of the Roger Rabbit Cartoon Spin attraction, but a spokesperson responded to our inquiry, saying, "We look forward to sharing more details on Mickey’s Toontown, soon."

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance to test standby line starting today

With the Disney Genie+ service soon to debut at the Disneyland Resort, Disneyland will begin a test this week of a "hybrid" queue system, possibly using only the virtual queue, only a standby queue, or some combination of each.

What this means for visitors is that the virtual queue may not be in use on the day you visit, or that it might not be implemented before park opening. In that case, you would proceed to the attraction and wait in the standby queue. In the event the standby queue gets too long, Disney may implement a virtual queue at that time, and only visitors already inside the theme park would be able to access it via the Disneyland mobile app.



Disney will begin testing a standby queue at the Rise of the Resistance attraction this week. MousePlanet file photo.

We don't know how long this test will last, or which days Disney will opt not to deploy the virtual queue before park opening. If you're visiting this week, check the Disneyland app at 7:00 a.m. to see if the virtual queue appears. If not, you'll know that you can head straight to the standby line as soon as the park opens.

Disney recently discontinued use of the virtual queue for the Web-Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction at Disney California Adventure. In May, Disneyland tested a hybrid virtual queue for the Indiana Jones attraction in an effort to reduce congestion in Adventureland.

Destination D23 download

Destination D23 Live took place this past weekend at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, and on Saturday morning fans heard from Josh D'Amaro, former Disneyland Resort president and now Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, as he spoke on the future of his division and provided updates from projects around the world.

His remarks included a number of items pertaining to the Disneyland Resort, which Alan Dalinka helpfully shared via Twitter during the presentation, and we recap in the following sections.

Fantasmic and World of Color to return

D'Amaro confirmed that both Fantasmic and World of Color will reopen at the Disneyland Resort in 2022, though he didn't give dates for either production. He also repeated that the Main Street Electrical Parade will return to Disneyland; but again without announcing the debut date. There was no word about the Paint the Night parade, or what, if any, production will be staged in the Hyperion Theater at Disney California Adventure.



Fantasmic will return to Disneyland in 2022. MousePlanet file photo.



Paradise Bay is drained as work continues on the World of Color show platform. Photo by Todd Pickering.

Get ready to rock a MagicBand+ at Disneyland

MagicBand+, an upgraded, rechargeable version of the wearable device in use at the Walt Disney World resort since 2013, is coming to the Disneyland Resort in 2022. We don't know exactly how Disney will incorporate the devices into resort operations, but we expect you'll be able to use the wristband to access the theme parks, unlock your Disney hotel room and pay for purchases.



The MagicBand+ will be offered at the Disneyland Resort in 2023. MousePlanet file photo.

Hey, Disney comes to the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland will also offer the "Hey, Disney" service at its three resort hotels. As Alan Dalinka wrote last month, Hey, Disney is a partnership with Amazon, which puts a Disney-branded Amazon Echo smart device in all Disney hotel rooms.



Amazon's Hey Disney service will debut at the Disneyland Resort hotels in 2022. MousePlanet file photo.

The in-room "Hey, Disney" service will feature a new Disney character created just for the service and, as it is built on the Alexa service, it will be able to answer some questions relevant to a guest's stay like, "What are Disneyland's hours tomorrow?" It will also include entertainment and storytelling features.

The device will be set to inactive by default, and guests must opt-in to use the complimentary service in their room. A version of the "Hey, Disney" service will also be available for purchase for you to use on your own compatible Echo device, but details have not been announced.

West end of Downtown Disney to get a remodel

The former AMC Theater complex in the west end of Downtown Disney is again slated for demolition, this time to make way for a new retail complex and multi-function space. The work is scheduled to begin in January 2022, and will bring what D'Amaro called "an even broader collection of shopping and dining options," in addition to an open lawn and event venue.



Artist concept of the re-imagined Downtown Disney west end. Photo courtesy Disney.

The concept art presented at Destination D23 shows one possible layout for the area, but was carefully framed to leave out the former Rainforest Cafe building, now the home of the Star Wars Trading Post, or the former ESPN Zone building. Disney said they will share additional details about the project later.

In a press release, Disney said, "to accommodate this work, Earl of Sandwich, Sugarboo & Co. and Starbucks Coffee on the west end of the district will close in late January 2022." Both Earl of Sandwich and Starbucks were shuttered in June 2018 to make way for Disneyland's planned fourth hotel, only to reopen in December 2018 after that project was scuttled. The company didn't give any indication about future plans for those tenants, but did note that the larger Starbucks on the east end of Downtown Disney will remain open.

Disneyland Hotel DVC update

D'Amaro shared images from the new Disney Vacation Club tower under construction at the Disneyland Hotel. The hotel's rooms are themed to Sleeping Beauty, with colors and design elements taken from the animated classic. The DVC tower will have its own themed pool area. There were no other details about the expansion, or what new shops or dining might be added to support the Disney Vacation Club members.



Artist rendering of the new Disney Vacation Club tower and recreation area under construction at the Disneyland Hotel. Photo courtesy Disney.

Save the date(s) for the return of in-person D23 events

D23, the official Disney fan club, has announced a lineup of in-person events for 2022 and beyond. While the club's website hasn't been updated with all of the new events, here are some of the Southern California happenings. Several of these events are exclusive to D23 Gold members.

D23 Expo 2022 – The "Ultimate Disney Fan Event" will take place September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets for this event go on sale January 20, 2022.

– The "Ultimate Disney Fan Event" will take place September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Tickets for this event go on sale January 20, 2022. Dave Smith Window Dedication – On January 24, celebrate the life and legacy of Walt Disney Archives founder and Disney Legend Dave Smith on the day of his Disneyland window ceremony with a special presentation for Gold Members during park hours.

– On January 24, celebrate the life and legacy of Walt Disney Archives founder and Disney Legend Dave Smith on the day of his Disneyland window ceremony with a special presentation for Gold Members during park hours. Bedknobs and Broomsticks Diamond Anniversary – On January 29, D23 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks at the very place it was made—The Walt Disney Studios lot—with special screenings and the chance to see items on display from the Walt Disney Archives

– On January 29, D23 celebrates the 50th anniversary of Bedknobs and Broomsticks at the very place it was made—The Walt Disney Studios lot—with special screenings and the chance to see items on display from the Walt Disney Archives Galactic Member Mixer – D23 heads to a galaxy not-so-far-away for a special Member Mixer during Star Wars Celebration in May at the Anaheim Convention Center.

We should also note that tickets are still available for the D23 Holiday Mixer at the Bowers Museum in Santa Ana, which offers Gold members a preview of the museum's all-new exhibition, All That Glitters: The Crown Jewels of The Walt Disney Archives.

This and That...

..."it's a small world" holiday remains closed, and Disney has not indicated when the attraction may open. As we shared last week, ride machinery was flooded and damaged while workers were refilling the rides flume following the installation of the holiday decorations.



The stage was set for taping of Disney's holiday specials last week. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

...ABC filmed segments for the two Disney Parks holiday specials at Disneyland last week, including a performance by Gwen Stefani. The “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration,” airs this Sunday, Nov. 28, 7-9 p.m. ET/PT. The “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade" airs Saturday, Dec. 25, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. ET/PT. You can see the celebrity lineup for both shows on the Disney Parks Blog, then watch live on ABC, or stream the next day on Hulu.

…The MousePlanet Newsletter contains a recap of the week's articles (in case you miss a day), news that may have developed since the weekly Updates were published, and tips for keeping the Disney magic going at home. We'll also include a fun bonus, such as an Eye Spy or a trivia question. To subscribe to our free newsletter, just enter your email in the box below.

Join the MousePlanet Newsletter

Email:

Join Our Networks

On Facebook:

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

View the different areas of the Resort by scrolling horizontally and selecting the one you want to read about.

Please let us know if the menu bar doesn't work on your screen.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

"it's a small world" Holiday – closed until further notice.

Donald's Boat

Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage

Frontierland Shootin' Exposition

Goofy's Playhouse

Star Wars Launch Bay

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closes March 2022 for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023. Closed dining: Clarabelle's – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Daisy's Diner – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Pluto's Dog House – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Troubadour Tavern Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique

Fairy Tale Treasures

Gag Factory – closed due to construction in ToonTown.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Red Car Trolley

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar Closed dining: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

AMC Theaters – building to be demolished in 2022.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Guest room refurbishment – was ongoing at the time of the Resort closure. Fantasy tower appears to be complete, but Frontier and Adventure towers may still be under renovation. No updated timeline available.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2021-2022

2021 Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022

– November 12, 2021 through January 9, 2022 Disney's Merriest Nights at Disneyland – select nights November 11 through December 9. The event is now sold out.

– select nights November 11 through December 9. The event is now sold out. Candlelight Ceremony and Processional [UNCONFIRMED] – Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5, with two performances each night. 2022 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11, 2022 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Postponed events: Disneyland After Dark: Villains Nite – postponed from Thursday, April 30, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

Disneyland After Dark: Star Wars Nite – postponed from Thursday, August 27, 2020. Visitors who had already purchased a ticket to the sold-out event will automatically receive a ticket for the rescheduled event once a date is selected. However, anyone who purchased a ticket and prefers a refund can call (714) 781-4636 to request one.

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply. Special Ticket Offer for Kids Everywhere This promotional ticket was also sold in spring, 2020. If you purchased a promotional Child Ticket and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who used their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of the promotional ticket extended to December 16, 2021. Blockout days of July 4; November 20–27, 2021 apply.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie Add-On [Not yet offered]: $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available. If you purchased a promotional Canada Resident Ticket or Australia/New Zealand Resident Ticket, and have not used it, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021, and the ticket will expire 13 days after first use or December 16, 2021, whichever occurs first. Guests who made their first visit between February 28 and March 13, 2020, but did not reach their ticket’s maximum number of uses, will have the 13-day expiration period of their promotional tickets extended to December 16, 2021.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after downpayment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after downpayment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key – $949, or $65 per month after downpayment. – $949, or $65 per month after downpayment. Details 48 blockout dates (through Sept, 2022)

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key – Price: $649, or $40 per month after downpayment. – Price: $649, or $40 per month after downpayment. Details 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after downpayment. – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after downpayment. Details 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, The Lounge at Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), Steakhouse 55 (breakfast), PCH Grill (breakfast and dinner), and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

SoCal Resident Ticket Offer The 2020 Southern California Resident Ticket was available to residents of Southern California and Northern Baja California in spring, 2020. Due to the closure of the Disneyland Resort, the expiration date of this ticket is extended. Per Disney, If you purchased a promotional Southern California Resident Ticket, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days. Blockout days of July 4; November 20-27, 2021 apply. If you know of an offer that we've missed, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a 2021 Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date will be extended through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets. (Not currently offered)

EMH – Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests. (Not currently offered)

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

GN – Grad Nite.

OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

11/21 11/22 11/23 11/24 11/25 11/26 11/27 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Thanksgiving Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 11/28 11/29 11/30 12/1 12/2 12/3 12/4 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Candlelight

[Unconfirmed] 12/5 12/6 12/7 12/8 12/9 12/10 12/11 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-7p DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

Candlelight

[Unconfirmed] Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Disney's

Merriest Nites Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 12/12 12/13 12/14 12/15 12/16 12/17 12/18 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None 12/19 12/20 12/21 12/22 12/23 12/24 12/25 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 3 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 2 Ticket Tier 5 Ticket Tier 5 DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a DL Hours: 8a-12a DCA Hours: 8a-10p Downtown Disney Hours: 8a-1a Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

None Resort Events:

Christmas Eve Resort Events:

Christmas Day

Share, Links, Comments & More