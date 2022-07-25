Disneyland Resort Update for August 1–8, 2022

News and Views

Disney Parks and Experiences panels announced for D23 Expo

For many Disney fans, the highlight of the D23 Expo is seeing what Walt Disney Imagineering has in store for the Disney parks around the world. For example, visitors got their first full look at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at the 2017 D23 Expo—and we know fans are hoping for something equally amazing at the 2022 event. Last week, Disney Parks and Experiences shared some of their plans for the upcoming expo, including panel discussions and activities on the expo floor.



Disney Parks and Experiences plans a series of offerings and presentations at D23 Expo. Photo courtesy Disney.

Key among the presentations announced is A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products, hosted by Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro. This Sunday morning panel will hopefully put some rumors to rest, and most likely spawn a whole new set.

The following is a full schedule of Disney Parks and Experiences presentations, and yes, they're really doing a panel on Duffy the Disney Bear. Don't laugh—that panel will be absolutely mobbed with international delegates.

Inside Look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers

Friday, Sept. 9, 10:30 a.m., Backlot Stage

An inside look at the continuing development of the Society of Explorers and Adventurers—what it means in the Disney parks and how these stories continue to grow. Disney Imagineers are joined by Julie Kagawa to talk about her first two books in a series of novels that tie into the lore of S.E.A.

A Peek Behind the Curtain at the Walt Disney Imagineering Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab

Saturday, September 10, 10 a.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage

Learn about the legacy of Walt Disney Imagineering’s Illusions and Special Effects Development Lab, including the work created by Yale Gracey for the Haunted Mansion and other early projects, plus a behind-the-curtain look at the present-day magical process that is so unique to Imagineering.

Uncovering Treasures from the Marty Sklar Collection

Saturday, September 10, 12 p.m., Walt Disney Archives Stage

Join Walt Disney Imagineering Ambassador Bob Weis and Leah and Leslie Sklar, the wife and daughter of the late Disney Legend and Imagineer Marty Sklar, as they discuss some of the treasures they’ve discovered while going through Marty’s collection from his more than 50 years with Walt Disney Imagineering.

Dreaming, Designing, and Bringing to Life the Disney Wish

Saturday, September 10, 4 p.m., Backlot Stage

Walt Disney Imagineers fresh off the launch of the newest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet—the Disney Wish—talk about their experiences bringing this ship to life. From the wondrously themed spaces, imaginative kids’ clubs, and the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, the ship brings to life fantastical stories you know and love like never before.

Walt Disney Imagineering: 70 Years of Making the Impossible, Possible

Sunday, September 11, 1 p.m., Premiere Stage

For seven decades, the magic-makers at Walt Disney Imagineering have blended limitless imagination with cutting-edge technology to create groundbreaking experiences that bring together families and friends to form lifelong memories. Join Imagineers past and present as they discuss the core elements of storytelling and innovation that bring dreams to life for guests from all around the world.

A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products

Sunday, September 11, at 10:30 a.m., Hall D23

Disney Parks, Experiences and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro will take to the Hall D23 stage for A Boundless Future: Disney Parks Experiences and Products to share a look at new details of highly anticipated projects in development around the world. The fan-favorite presentation is sure to feature see-it-here-first moments and special surprises.

The World of Duffy & Friends Revealed

Sunday, September 11, 4:15 p.m., Hyperion Stage

Disney Imagineers discuss the origin and continuing popularity of Duffy & Friends, including the newest friend who has become a global phenomenon—LinaBell!

Grad Nite 2023

Grad Nite returns to the Disneyland Resort next spring, with 15 Grad Nite events scheduled for 2032 in May and June. The 2023 offering includes the first Sunday Grad Nite dates offered.

May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31

June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16



The 2023 Grad Nite schedule has been released for the Disneyland Resort. Photo courtesy Disney.

For 2023, Disney is again offering three ticket packages, although pricing has yet to be announced. As an example, the 2022 packages ranged from $89 to $179 per student:

"Option 1" ($89 per student in 2022) – provides admission to the after-hours Grad Nite private party in Disney California Adventure from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. after that park closes to "day guests." This option is likely to be popular with local schools who want to attend Disney's Grad Nite on the actual evening of their graduation, after the ceremony.

"Option 2" ($119 per student in 2022) – includes access to Disney California Adventure during regular operating hours on the event day, plus access to the after-hours party. This ticket does not include park-hopper benefits.

"Option 3" ($179 per student in 2022) – provides park-hopper access to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks during regular operating hours, and a private Grad Nite party in Disney California Adventure starting at 9:00 p.m.

Schools that book options 2 or 3 can still choose to arrive whenever they wish during their Grad Nite event. Some arrive right at park opening to maximize their time, while others arrive later due to travel time or other activities. As a result, the parks grow increasingly crowded as the day goes on and more students arrive.



Of course, Grad Nites are not the only times that the Disneyland Resort is crowded with student groups. The last weeks of school are typically popular times for class trips, something that Disney has actively encouraged in past years through special pricing and activities for school groups. Those visits won't appear on any calendar, but are a fact of Disney life during May and June.



We've generally considered the period between March and mid-June as one big, hazy spring break-into-graduation season. The Grad Nite calendar can give you an idea of when the most high school seniors will be on property, there is no way to know when a school district from central California is sending its ninth graders for their own promotion celebration.



Interested school groups can visit the Grad Nite web site for more information and pricing starting in August. The web site has not yet been updated for 2023.

Dapper Day dates and details

Dapper Day has two events planned at the Disneyland Resort, with convention-rate theme park tickets and hotel reservations open now for those who like to plan ahead and save money.

The Fall 2022 Expo weekend is November 5 and 6, 2022, with the in-park Fall Outing at Disneyland scheduled for Sunday, November 6. Discounted hotel rates are available at all three Disneyland Resort hotels, with a one-night deposit required at the time of reservation. Discounted tickets are also available for this weekend, though you'll find the best deal on 3-day ticket.

The Spring 2023 Expo weekend is April 15 and 16, 2023 with the in-park Spring Outing to Disneyland on Sunday, April 16. Hotel reservations are available now for April 14-16, and a ticket link will be available closer to the event. A one-night deposit is required at time of reservation.

Visit the Dapper Day website for reservation details and to purchase tickets. We also invite you to get a quote from MousePlanet travel parter Get Away Today for hotel and ticket packages. Visit their website or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

CHOC Walk update

Registration is still open for the all-new CHOC Adventure in the Park on Saturday, August 27, and participants now have even more time to meet their fundraising goal. The deadline for fundraising money for a ticket to CHOC Adventure in the Park had been extended until August 20th.

This exclusive after-hours event is a fund raiser for Children's Hospital Orange County, and replaces the annual CHOC Walk in the Park for 2022. The CHOC Adventure in the Park will operate somewhat like a Disneyland After Dark or Oogie Boogie Bash event. Attendees can enter Disney California Adventure as early as 5:00 p.m., and mix in with non-event guests until the park closes to the public at 9:00 p.m.. The event then turns into a private after-hours party from 9:00 p.m. to midnight.



CHOCCO Bear dances during the kickoff celebration for the 2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

The private party includes access to most attractions, with select merchandise and dining locations open for event guests. Attendees will also enjoy a DJ, special photo locations, unique character meet-and-greet opportunities, and a special presentation of the World of Color show.

Guests who reach certain fundraising thresholds may also receive extra benefits during the private event, including a reserved viewing area to the World of Color viewing, VIP reception, special character appearances, free parking, and more.

To attend the event, each participant pledges to donate or raise a minimum of $250. CHOC collects a nonrefundable registration fee of $50 when you register, and participants now have until August 20 to raise or donate the $200 balance. There are additional prizes offered to CHOC supporters who raise $500, $850, $1150 or more, and each of those levels has its own fundraising deadline. Visit the Event Incentives page for more details.

CHOC supporters who don't want to attend the event in person can register as a Virtual Fund-raiser, and receive a 30th anniversary CHOC Adventure in the Park commemorative T-shirt when they donate or raise $100 or more.

Tickets to the CHOC Adventure in the Park are limited, and registration is likely to close before the fundraising deadline. CHOC will maintain a waiting list, but we suggest securing your spot as soon as possible.



Participants who raise $1150 or more receive a pair of custom Vans shoes with an exclusive CHOC print. Photo by Adrienne Vincent-Phoenix.

Of course, Team MousePlanet is back for 2022, and we're really looking forward to this re-imagined event. Thanks to the efforts and generosity of our readers, Team MousePlanet has raised nearly $90,000 for CHOC since 2008. We invite MousePlanet readers, friends, and family members near and far to register to join Team MousePlanet at the event, or register as a virtual fund raiser with the team. You can also make a donation to a team member to help them reach their goal.

Together We Rise at Disneyland

As a foster and adoptive parent, the Southern California charity Together We Rise holds a very special place in my heart. Prior to the pandemic, Together We Rise hosted an annual Disney Days event to reunite siblings who were separated in foster care for a magical day together at Disneyland each fall.

The reality of foster care is that there are very few foster homes able to accept sibling sets, especially groups of three or more, and so children are frequently separated from their brothers and sisters when placed in foster homes. Disney Days is a chance for these children to spend a day just being kids with their siblings at the Happiest Place on Earth.

I was thrilled to get an email this weekend announcing that Disney Days are back for 2022, and Together We Rise is looking for volunteers to help make the event possible. Volunteers are needed to help sponsor and chaperone groups of youth, provide meals and snacks, and to help with transportation logistics.

The 2022 event is Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25. Volunteer applications are open now, and all volunteers must be at least 18 years old. Visit the organization's website to apply. If you can't volunteer to attend the event in person, Together We Rise gratefully accepts donations to help make the day extra-special for these sibling groups—visit their website for more information.

Beyond the Berm – Knott's Berry Farm updates chaperone policy

I wrote last week about my experience with the new chaperone policy in effect at Knott's Berry Farm. Under the new policy, visitors under 17 years of age must be accompanied by a chaperone 21 years or older to enter either Knott's Berry Farm or the adjacent Soak City water park. The rule was initially in effect only on Fridays and Saturdays, but Knott's Berry Farm announced last week that it would also enforce the requirement on Sundays until further notice.

The park also increased the number of minors a chaperone may accompany from three to four, which somewhat eases the burden on parents with large families. The company did not may any change to the requirement that chaperones must remain with their party at all times. The company said it may add even more days to the policy in the future.

Read more about this policy as well as my personal thoughts in last week's Disneyland Resort Update.

A Word from our Sponsor

Nighttime entertainment is in full swing at the Disneyland Resort! Catch spectacular shows, a fan-favorite parade and more! But don’t wait, the Main Street Electrical Parade and Disneyland Forever fireworks are only available through September 1, 2022.

Visit Get Away Today or call 1-855-GET-AWAY, and be sure to mention you saw them on MousePlanet.

This and That

...Mobile ordering is now available at Disneyland's Rancho del Zocalo restaurant.

...Disney has yet to officially announce anything regarding the future of its Magic Key program, beyond a statement last month to MousePlanet that the program isn't ending and it's focusing on existing Magic Key holders. As the delays go on, more and more Magic Key holders are discovering that they're blocked from being able to make reservations beyond the expiration date of their current pass. We'll post an update as soon as Disney makes some official statement.

...Redwood Creek Challenge Trail closes today (August 1) for refurbishment, and is scheduled to reopen Saturday, August 20.

...The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood invites you to rediscover your favorite Disney princesses on the big screen and live on stage during a series of special screenings in August. Princesses include:

Raya before each Raya and the Last Dragon showing August 12–14

Moana before each Moana showing August 16–18

Belle before each Beauty and the Beast showing August 19–21

Showtimes for each movie are 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. daily. Showtimes are subject to change. Tickets are $15 for all ages and are on sale now at www.elcapitantickets.com and https://www.fandango.com/el-capitan-theatre-aacon/theater-page. All seats are reserved. For more information on tickets, call 1-800-DISNEY-6.

Refurbishments and Attraction Closures

Attraction, restaurants, and stores that are closed for refurbishment are noted below. All other closures should be presumed to be due to COVID protocols, and are subject to change at any time without notice as the state of California issues new guidance.

All information was current as of this article's publication date. MousePlanet does not edit past Updates; for the most up-to-date refurbishment calendar, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update, visit Disneyland.com or use the Disneyland smartphone application on your iOS or Android device.

Disneyland Closed attractions: Matterhorn Bobsleds – closed August 8 for refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

The Haunted Mansion – closed August 15 through September 1 to install the Nightmare Before Christmas overlay.

Tarzan's Treehouse – closed for unscheduled refurbishment. Reopening date unknown.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway – under construction in ToonTown; scheduled to open in 2023.

Mickey's Toontown – closed for extensive refurbishment. Scheduled to reopen in 2023.

Star Wars Launch Bay

Splash Mountain – closing at a later date for a The Princess and the Frog retheme, and will be renamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The updated attraction will open in late 2024. Construction dates have not been announced. Closed shopping: Magical Transformations at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique resume August 25. Reservations open in early August.

Royal Reception

Silhouette Studio

Disney California Adventure Closed attractions: Redwood Creek Challenge Trail – closes August 1–19 for refurbishment.

Monsters, Inc. Mike & Sulley to the Rescue! – closed August 15 to September 2 for refurbishment.

Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar

Downtown Disney District Permanently closed: Rainforest Cafe – now home to the Star Wars Trading Post.

ESPN Zone – building is being used as a pop-up shop. Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel – now open at limited capacity PCH Grill – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement. Disneyland Hotel – now open at limited capacity New DVC tower – now under construction. No timeline released.

Steakhouse 55 – permanently closed. No timeline released for a possible replacement.

Resort Events

Check here to see if a large convention, competition, or park event might fall during your next trip to the Disneyland Resort. If you know of any in-park events, official or unofficial, that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

New! Just click the year you want to expand (or close).

2022

2022 CHOC Adventure in the Park – Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure.

– Saturday, August 27. Register to join Team MousePlanet at this after-hours fundraiser at Disney California Adventure. Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort – September 2 to October 31.

– September 2 to October 31. Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – select nights September 6 to October 31. This event is sold out. D23 Member-exclusive Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out.

at Disney California Adventure – Saturday, September 10. This event is sold out. 2022 D23 Expo – September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center.

– September 9–11 at the Anaheim Convention Center. Gay Days (unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – September 16–18. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – November 5-6. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Fall Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – November 6. More information at the event website. 2023 Dapper Day Expo Weekend (unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 15–16. More information at the event website. Dapper Day Spring Outing at Disneyland (unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website.

(unofficial event) – April 16. More information at the event website. Grad Nite – May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31; June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16

We also recommend checking the convention calendar at the Anaheim/Orange County Visitor and Convention Bureau website. When looking at that site, remember to note both the number of people and the number of rooms resulting from each convention. A gathering of 25,000 people booking few room nights (indicating most will be driving in to the area for their meeting) can impact traffic around the resort much more than a crowd of 25,000 staying in area hotels. Of course, that second group is going to make finding a hotel room more difficult (and possibly more expensive), so it's best to book your own room as early as possible if you see that a big convention is in town during your trip.

Non-Disney Resort Events

Notable events at parks and attractions around Southern California. If you know of an event that should be listed here, please send us an e-mail.

Current Discounts and Promotions

Disneyland prices as of October 25, 2021.

Note: MousePlanet does not edit past Updates to reflect price increases; for up-to-date prices, check the most recent Disneyland Resort Update. Several current promotions offer discounted admission to the Disneyland Resort. For your convenience, we have grouped the discount offers based on the number of days the tickets are valid. Check out the category that best matches the amount of time you plan to spend at the resort, and pick the offer that works best for you. And keep those tips coming—let us know if you find a better or different offer, so we can share it with other readers!

This first section is a list of discounts on ticket-only purchases. Though it has become more common in recent years, Disneyland tickets are rarely offered at deep discounts unless you are a resident of Southern California or Northern Mexico. For residents outside that area, the best discounts available tend to be simple advance purchase discounts. If you know of any additional discounts, offers, promotions, or contests that should be listed in this section, drop us a line. Note, we are no longer listing offers from the Anaheim-Orange County Visitor & Convention Bureau, as their convenience fee negates any savings.

Don't get scammed! Never buy tickets from an unofficial or secondary outlet, such as through eBay or Craigslist. Never rent or purchase tickets from people approaching you outside the gates stating they have remaining days or leftover tickets. This practice is against the terms of use for Disneyland admission, and may result in denial of entry. It is also common for criminals to shoplift inactivated Disney theme park tickets from supermarkets to resell them. There is no way to determine if these tickets are valid until you try to use them to enter the parks. Only purchase Disney theme park tickets directly from Disney, an authorized seller, or travel agency like MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today.

Ticket Prices and Promotions

New! Just click the number of days or ticket type you want to view.

One Day Tickets Ticket & Season Adult One-Park Adult Park Hopper Child One-Park Child Park Hopper One Day – Tier 1 $104 $164 $98 $153 One Day – Tier 2 $119 $179 $113 $173 One Day – Tier 3 $134 $194 $127 $197 One Day – Tier 4 $149 $209 $141 $201 One Day – Tier 5 $159 $219 $150 $210 One Day – Tier 6 $164 $224 $155 $215 Disney Genie+ Add-On: $20 per day, per ticket Check the Disneyland website to see what type of ticket you need for the day you plan to visit. Seasonal pricing applies only to one-day tickets.

Two Day Tickets Two-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $255/$240

Two-Day Park Hopper – regularly $319/$300

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Two-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today

Three Day Tickets Three-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $330/$310

Three-Day Park Hopper – regularly $390/$370

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Three-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today California Resident Ticket Offer The California Resident Ticket is a 3-day, 1-park-per-day ticket that offers residents of California admission to either Disneyland or Disney California Adventure: The weekday ticket – starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022

– starting at $249, three weekdays (Mondays through Thursdays only) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 The any day ticket – starting at $299, three days (any day of the week, including weekends) between June 13 and September 15, 2022 You can use every day of the California resident ticket at the same theme park, or visit different parks on different days, but you can't use it to enter both parks on the same day. The weekday ticket is $249 for ages 3 and up, this ticket is valid only Mondays through Thursday, and weekends are not included. The any day ticket costs $50 more, starting at $299 for ages 3 and up, but adds Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to your list of days. For an additional $60, you can also upgrade the ticket to a park-hopper, which allows entry to both parks each day. You can also add the paid Disney Genie+ service to your California resident ticket. Although you can upgrade all three days in advance for $20 per day (for a total of $60 for the three days), our recommendation is to pay for the service on the first day, after you enter the theme park. This will let you make sure the service provides a value for you, to decide whether you want to spend the extra money for your remaining days. Tickets are available through the Disneyland website, or through MousePlanet travel partner Get Away Today. There is no "fuse" on this ticket, which means that you can use the first admission on June 13 and wait until September 15 to use the remaining admission. However, remember that you must make a theme park reservation for each day that you want to use the ticket. Disney also warns that ticket sales may be paused or ended at any time, so it's probably best to purchase early so you're ready to make reservations as soon as they open for your desired travel dates. Tickets expire on September 15, 2022, and have no holiday blackouts. This does mean that you could visit on the 4th of July with the weekday ticket assuming reservations are available. Disney states that proof of residency is required for purchase and admission, and each resident can purchase up to five tickets per day. Now for the official fine print: California Resident Ticket Valid for California residents within ZIP codes 90000–96199; proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

Tickets are not valid before June 13, 2022, expire September 15, 2022, and are limited in availability.

The Weekday Tickets (Mon-Thurs) are not valid on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

To enter a theme park, Guests (ages 3 and older) need a valid ticket and a theme park reservation for the same day and same park they want to visit.

Theme park reservations can be made up to 120 days in advance and are limited and subject to availability and restrictions.

Guests may update their theme park reservation dates until September 15, 2022 by canceling their existing reservations and booking new reservation dates; new reservation dates are subject to availability.

Each day of use constitutes one full day of use.

Eligible residents may purchase up to 5 tickets per day with valid ID.

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions, and is subject to restrictions, change and cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Four Day Tickets Four-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – regularly $360/$340

Four-Day Park Hopper – regularly $420/$400

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Four-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Five Day Tickets Five-Day, One-Park per Day Ticket – Regularly $380/$360

Five-Day Park Hopper – Regularly $440/$420

Disney Genie+ Add-On – $20 per day, per ticket

Advance purchase Five-Day tickets – check for current discounts and promotions from Get Away Today.

Six Day (or more) Tickets No longer offered by Disneyland for domestic customers. Some travel providers may offer tickets for 6 days or longer as part of a package to international customers; residents of Canada, Australia/New Zealand, or the U.K. should check with local travel agencies to see what options may be available.

Disneyland Magic Keys Dream Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $1,399, or $102 per month after down payment. Details No blockout dates

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

20% merchandise discount

15% food & beverage discount

Parking included Believe Key [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – $949, or $65 per month after down payment. Details ~ 48 blockout dates per year

Can hold 6 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount

50% parking discount Enchant Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Price: $649, or $40 per month after down payment. Details ~ 150 blockout dates

Can hold 4 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount Imagine Key [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. [Not currently available to purchase] – Exclusive to Southern California Residents – $399, or $19 per month after down payment. Details ~ 235 blockout dates

Can hold 2 reservations at a time

Can make reservations 90 days in advance

10% merchandise discount

10% food & beverage discount A monthly payment plan is available to California residents, after a $179 down payment.

Check with your employer, school or credit union to see if any other discounts are available through them.

Additional Discounts

Did we miss an offer? If you know of an authorized discount on Disneyland Resort tickets, standing offers for Annual Passholders from non-Disney vendors, or other promotions which might interest our readers, please drop us a note!

New! Just click the category you want to expand (or close).

Everyone

Purchase with purchase offers – Disneyland Resort shops frequently offer a reduced-price souvenir (often a tote bag, watch, or blanket) with a qualifying minimum purchase. These are offered at Disney-operated stores only, and selection may vary by location. Disney usually allows customers to purchase more than one of the offers in a qualifying transaction, so if you spend $40 or more you can buy both items currently available if you wish. If you're a passholder, the minimum purchase is calculated after your discount, and your discount does not apply to the promotional item.

Magic Key Holders

Magic Key Holders receive discounts on food and merchandise at participating locations, based on Magic Key type. Visit the Magic Key Discounts website for current details.

Disney Rewards VISA Credit Card Holders

See the Disney Visa website for terms and conditions for all of these promotions. Disney Magic Shot at Disney California Adventure – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity at Disney California Adventure, where a Disney character will be digitally added to your photo. The location is open daily from 10:30am – 1:30pm., and is adjacent to the Monsters, Inc. attraction in Hollywood Land. Members receive one free image download per visit. Star Wars Magic Shot at Disneyland – cardholders have access to a private photo opportunity outside of the Star Wars Launch Bay in Tomorrowland, across from Autopia. This is open daily from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Members receive one free image download per visit, and Star Wars character will be digitally added to your photo. Disneyland Resort merchandise – cardholders also receive 10% off qualifying merchandise purchases of $50 or more from Disney-operated retail stores. Disneyland Resort dining – 10% off at selected Disneyland Resort restaurants, (River Belle Terrace, French Market, Cocina Cucamonga, Wine Country Trattoria (lunch), Paradise Garden Grill, and Storyteller's Café (lunch). Downtown Disney District dining and merchandise – 10% off at Ralph Brennan's Jazz Kitchen (maximum discount of $40, excludes alcohol), Wetzel's Pretzels, and Alamo Rent a Car. Disneyland Resort Guided Tours – 15% off the "Welcome to Disneyland," "A Walk in Walt's Footsteps," "Discover the Magic," and "Cultivating the Magic" guided tours.

Southern California Residents

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Disney Vacation Club Members

None currently available If you know of an offer that you think most Members don't know about, please drop us an email with the details.

Service Members

Disneyland Resort Military Discounts Disneyland has not yet announced details of a Military Salute program. If you purchased a ticket under the 2020 program, the expiration date was through December 16, 2021. Tickets may be used on non-consecutive days.

Hotel & Travel Packages

Costco Travel Packages – many different travel packages including visits to Disneyland and Disneyland hotels are available through Costco. Disney's Resort Magic and Good Neighbor Magic Packages – these package includes accommodations in one of the three resort hotels or at one of 40 Good Neighbor hotels, along with theme park admission. The packages also come with a variety of extra inclusions and bonuses, usually a souvenir pin and lanyard, and discount coupons for various Downtown Disney merchants. Contact Disney Travel at (714) 520-5050, book on line. through the Disneyland website, or call your favorite travel agent to inquire about these packages.

If you can't see the categories, please let us know!

Park Schedule/Blockout Dates

DL – Disneyland

DCA – Disney California Adventure

DCA – Downtown Disney

Early Admission – full description available on the Disneyland website:

MM – (Not currently offered) Magic Mornings for 3-plus day ticket holders and promotional "bonus" tickets.

EMH – (Not currently offered) Extra Magic Hour for Disneyland Resort Hotel guests.

Disneyland Resort Special Events:

LNY – Lunar New Year

– Lunar New Year F&W – Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

– Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival GN – Grad Nite.

– Grad Nite. OBB – Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure

The Ticket Tier calendar is published on the Disneyland website for the next eight to 11 months.

7/31 8/1 8/2 8/3 8/4 8/5 8/6 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 8/7 8/8 8/9 8/10 8/11 8/12 8/13 Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 8/14 8/15 8/16 8/17 8/18 8/19 8/20 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 3 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None 8/21 8/22 8/23 8/24 8/25 8/26 8/27 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

CHOC Adventure in the Park 8/28 8/29 8/30 8/31 9/1 9/2 9/3 Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events: None Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time 9/4 9/5 9/6 9/7 9/8 9/9 9/10 Ticket Tier 6 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash Ticket Tier 1 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 2 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 4 Hours:

DL: 8a–11p

DCA: 8a–10p

DD: 8a–midnight Special events:

Halloween Time Ticket Tier 5 Hours:

DL: 8a–midnight

DCA: 8a–9p

DD: 8a–1a Special events:

Halloween Time

Oogie Boogie Bash

